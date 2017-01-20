Music played for: 01/22/2017

12:00am PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff

/Playlist: http://www.wfmt.com/wfmt-radio-network/classical-programming/beethoven-network/

6:30am PROGRAM: Millennium of Music

7:28am Brahms, Johannes: Hungarian Dance #18 in D

Alsop, Marin/London Philharmonic Orchestra

Naxos: 557429

7:30am PROGRAM: First United Methodist Church Fort Worth

8:00am PROGRAM: Christian Science Sentinel

8:30am PROGRAM: Wilshire Baptist Church

9:00am Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Mass in g

Darlington, Stephen/Christ Church Cathedral Choir

Nimbus: 5083

9:25am Bach, Johann Sebastian: Cantata # 80: Ein Feste Burg ist unser Gott (arr. Stokowski)

Stokowski, Leopold/and His Orchestra

Angel/EMI: 66385

9:28am PROGRAM: Lovers Lane United Methodist Church

10:00am PROGRAM: Pastoral Reflections

10:30am PROGRAM: TurningPoint Church LifeTalk

10:59am CUI: Prelude in G# Minor

Fingerhut, Margaret, piano

Chandos: 8439

11:00am PROGRAM: Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church (Live)

12:00pm PALESTRINA, Giovanni Pierluigi da: Confitebor tibi Domine

/Schola Adventus

Four Winds: 3028

12:06pm Haydn, Franz Joseph: Symphony #91 in E-Flat (Hob. I:91) (1788) 1. Largo-Allegro assai

/Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

Deutsche Grammo: 437783

12:18pm Brahms, Johannes: Symphony #1 in c (Op 68) – 4. Adagio e Allegro non troppo, ma con brio

van Zweden, Jaap/Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra

Brilliant Class: L 99946

12:36pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Partita #2 in C Minor – Sinfonia

Djangirov, Eldar, piano

Motema Music: 116

12:45pm Rachmaninoff, Sergei: Piano Concerto #1 in f-sharp (Op 1) 1. Vivace

Ashkenazy, Vladimir/Cleveland Orchestra

Thibaudet, Jean-Yves, piano

London: 448219

12:58pm TELEMANN, Georg Phillip: Orchestral Suite “Water Music” in C (TWV 55:C3): 10. The Merry Mariners

Pickett, Philip/New London Consort

Decca: 455621

12:58pm FASCH, J F: Concerto for 3 trumpets, 3 oboes, bassoon and timpani in D: 3. Allegro

Guttler, Ludwig/Saxony Virtuosi

Capriccio: 10219

1:00pm Wagner, Richard: Ein Faust- Ouverture (“A Faust Overture”)

Boulez, Pierre/New York Phiharmonic

Sony: 64108

1:16pm Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Piano Concerto #27 in B-Flat (K 595) – 1. Allegro

Over, Simon/Southbank Sinfonia

Bax, Alessio, piano

Signum: 231

1:30pm BAX, Arnold: London Pageant

Brabbins, Martyn/BBC Philharmonic

Chandos: 9879

1:45pm VERACINI: Ouverture #3 in B-Flat

Goebel, Reinhard/Musica Antiqua Koln

Archiv: 439937

1:58pm DANZI: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (Op 41) – 3. Polacca

Brown, Iona/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields

Dohn, Robert, flute

Klocker, Dieter, clarinet

CPO: 777 009

1:58pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: I Didn’t Know Her Name

Osadchy, Eugene, cello

Markina, Anastasia, piano

Bolo Classique: 8010

2:00pm Grieg, Edvard: Piano Concerto in a (Op 16) – 3rd. Finale

Harth-Bedoya, Miguel/The Norwegian Radio Orchestra

Kholodenko, Vadym, piano

Harmonia Mundi: 907629

2:15pm RICHTER, FRANZ XAVER: Grande Symphony #1 in B-flat Major

Hakkinen, Aapo/Helsinki Baroque Orchestra

Naxos: 557818

2:28pm Gal, Hans: Cello Concerto – 3.

Cruz, Claudio/Northern Sinfonia

Meneses, Antonio, cello

Avie: 2239

2:45pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Keyboard Concerto #4 in A (BWV 1055)

Linden, Jaap ter/Nieuw Sinfonietta Amsterdam

Oostenrijk, Pauline, oboe

Challenge Class: L 72019

2:58pm CLEMENTI, Muzio: Sonatina in G Major, Op. 36 #5 – 2.

Shelley, Howard, piano

Hyperion: 67814

2:58pm Dvorak, Antonin: Cypresses: The dead heart awakes again

/Cypress String Quarter

AVIE: AV2275

3:00pm Strauss, Johann II: Tales From the Vienna Woods (Op 325)

Welser-Most, Franz/London Philharmonic Orchestra

Angel/EMI: 73295

3:16pm Schubert, Franz: Rosamunde Overture Op 26 D 644

Kletzki, Paul/Royal Philharmonic

Angel/EMI: 67726

3:27pm Copland, Aaron: Our Town

Copland, Aaron/London Symphony Orchestra

CBS: 42429

3:43pm Handel, George Frideric: Concerto Grosso Op 6/10 in d HWV 328

Pinnock, Trevor/The English Concert

Archiv: 410899

3:58pm RIMSKY-KORSAKOV: Symphony #1 in e Op 1 3. Scherzo: Vivace

Jarvi, Neeme/Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra

Deutsche Grammo: 423604

3:58pm GOUNOD: Faust: Ballet Music: 1. Dance of the Nubians (Waltz, allegretto)

Marriner, Sir Neville/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields

Philips: 462125

4:00pm Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Fantasia on Greensleeves

Judd, James/New Zealand Symphony Orchestra

Naxos: 555867

4:04pm Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Rondo in a, K 511

de la Salle, Lise, piano

Naive: V 5080

4:19pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 9 “Choral” in d (Op 125) – 4. Presto – Allegro assai

Boyd, Douglas/Manchester Camarata and City of Birmingh

Avie: 2245

4:46pm QUANTZ: Flute Concerto # 29 in G

Goodman, Roy/Brandenburg Consort

Brown, Rachel, flute

Hyperion: 66927

4:59pm Corelli, Arcangelo: Sonata da chiesa a tre in A 2. Allegro

/Avison Ensemble

Linn: 414

4:59pm SAINZ DE LA MAZA, R.: Zapateado

Isbin, Sharon, guitar

Virgin: 59591

5:00pm Chopin, Frédéric: Piano Concerto #2 in F Minor – 1.

Jarvi, Paavo/Orchestre de Paris

Buniatishvili, Khatia, piano

AmazonNB:

5:17pm BACH, J.C.: Sinfonia in E-Flat Op 9/2

Montgomery, Kenneth/Bournemouth Sinfonietta

Pinnock, Trevor, harpsichord

Angel/EMI: 65733

5:31pm Shostakovich, Dmitri: Ballet Suite #1 (1949)

Jarvi, Neeme/Scottish National Orchestra

Chandos: 8730

5:50pm Vivaldi, Antonio: Cello Concerto in C RV 400

Kraemer, Nicholas/City of London Sinfonia

Wallfisch, Raphael, cello

Naxos: 550908

5:58pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Partita No. 2 in C Minor, BWV 826 – 3. Courante

Dinnerstein, Simone, piano

Sony: 98943

5:58pm BIBER, HEINRICH I.F.: Sonata VIII: Allegro/(Gigue)

/Romanesca

Harmonia Mundi: 907134

6:00pm PROGRAM: Girl Power

6:07pm Schumann, Robert: Carnaval – 3. Arlequin

/Canadian Brass

Opening Day: ODR7438

6:08pm TELEMANN, Georg Phillip: Air for Trumpet

Burns, Stephen/American Concerto Orchestra

Burns, Stephen, trumpet

Dorian: 80132

7:00pm PROGRAM: Jazz at Fair Park

8:00pm Debussy, Claude: Children’s Corner: Doctor Gradus ad Parnassum

Ciccolini, Aldo, piano

Angel/EMI: 54450

8:00pm PROGRAM: Wind and Rhythm

9:00pm PROGRAM: Fiesta

10:00pm PROGRAM: Pipedreams

11:00pm PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff

