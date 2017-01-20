Music played for: 01/22/2017
12:00am PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
6:30am PROGRAM: Millennium of Music
7:28am Brahms, Johannes: Hungarian Dance #18 in D
Alsop, Marin/London Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 557429
7:30am PROGRAM: First United Methodist Church Fort Worth
8:00am PROGRAM: Christian Science Sentinel
8:30am PROGRAM: Wilshire Baptist Church
9:00am Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Mass in g
Darlington, Stephen/Christ Church Cathedral Choir
Nimbus: 5083
9:25am Bach, Johann Sebastian: Cantata # 80: Ein Feste Burg ist unser Gott (arr. Stokowski)
Stokowski, Leopold/and His Orchestra
Angel/EMI: 66385
9:28am PROGRAM: Lovers Lane United Methodist Church
10:00am PROGRAM: Pastoral Reflections
10:30am PROGRAM: TurningPoint Church LifeTalk
10:59am CUI: Prelude in G# Minor
Fingerhut, Margaret, piano
Chandos: 8439
11:00am PROGRAM: Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church (Live)
12:00pm PALESTRINA, Giovanni Pierluigi da: Confitebor tibi Domine
/Schola Adventus
Four Winds: 3028
12:06pm Haydn, Franz Joseph: Symphony #91 in E-Flat (Hob. I:91) (1788) 1. Largo-Allegro assai
/Orpheus Chamber Orchestra
Deutsche Grammo: 437783
12:18pm Brahms, Johannes: Symphony #1 in c (Op 68) – 4. Adagio e Allegro non troppo, ma con brio
van Zweden, Jaap/Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra
Brilliant Class: L 99946
12:36pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Partita #2 in C Minor – Sinfonia
Djangirov, Eldar, piano
Motema Music: 116
12:45pm Rachmaninoff, Sergei: Piano Concerto #1 in f-sharp (Op 1) 1. Vivace
Ashkenazy, Vladimir/Cleveland Orchestra
Thibaudet, Jean-Yves, piano
London: 448219
12:58pm TELEMANN, Georg Phillip: Orchestral Suite “Water Music” in C (TWV 55:C3): 10. The Merry Mariners
Pickett, Philip/New London Consort
Decca: 455621
12:58pm FASCH, J F: Concerto for 3 trumpets, 3 oboes, bassoon and timpani in D: 3. Allegro
Guttler, Ludwig/Saxony Virtuosi
Capriccio: 10219
1:00pm Wagner, Richard: Ein Faust- Ouverture (“A Faust Overture”)
Boulez, Pierre/New York Phiharmonic
Sony: 64108
1:16pm Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Piano Concerto #27 in B-Flat (K 595) – 1. Allegro
Over, Simon/Southbank Sinfonia
Bax, Alessio, piano
Signum: 231
1:30pm BAX, Arnold: London Pageant
Brabbins, Martyn/BBC Philharmonic
Chandos: 9879
1:45pm VERACINI: Ouverture #3 in B-Flat
Goebel, Reinhard/Musica Antiqua Koln
Archiv: 439937
1:58pm DANZI: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat (Op 41) – 3. Polacca
Brown, Iona/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields
Dohn, Robert, flute
Klocker, Dieter, clarinet
CPO: 777 009
1:58pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: I Didn’t Know Her Name
Osadchy, Eugene, cello
Markina, Anastasia, piano
Bolo Classique: 8010
2:00pm Grieg, Edvard: Piano Concerto in a (Op 16) – 3rd. Finale
Harth-Bedoya, Miguel/The Norwegian Radio Orchestra
Kholodenko, Vadym, piano
Harmonia Mundi: 907629
2:15pm RICHTER, FRANZ XAVER: Grande Symphony #1 in B-flat Major
Hakkinen, Aapo/Helsinki Baroque Orchestra
Naxos: 557818
2:28pm Gal, Hans: Cello Concerto – 3.
Cruz, Claudio/Northern Sinfonia
Meneses, Antonio, cello
Avie: 2239
2:45pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Keyboard Concerto #4 in A (BWV 1055)
Linden, Jaap ter/Nieuw Sinfonietta Amsterdam
Oostenrijk, Pauline, oboe
Challenge Class: L 72019
2:58pm CLEMENTI, Muzio: Sonatina in G Major, Op. 36 #5 – 2.
Shelley, Howard, piano
Hyperion: 67814
2:58pm Dvorak, Antonin: Cypresses: The dead heart awakes again
/Cypress String Quarter
AVIE: AV2275
3:00pm Strauss, Johann II: Tales From the Vienna Woods (Op 325)
Welser-Most, Franz/London Philharmonic Orchestra
Angel/EMI: 73295
3:16pm Schubert, Franz: Rosamunde Overture Op 26 D 644
Kletzki, Paul/Royal Philharmonic
Angel/EMI: 67726
3:27pm Copland, Aaron: Our Town
Copland, Aaron/London Symphony Orchestra
CBS: 42429
3:43pm Handel, George Frideric: Concerto Grosso Op 6/10 in d HWV 328
Pinnock, Trevor/The English Concert
Archiv: 410899
3:58pm RIMSKY-KORSAKOV: Symphony #1 in e Op 1 3. Scherzo: Vivace
Jarvi, Neeme/Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra
Deutsche Grammo: 423604
3:58pm GOUNOD: Faust: Ballet Music: 1. Dance of the Nubians (Waltz, allegretto)
Marriner, Sir Neville/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields
Philips: 462125
4:00pm Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Fantasia on Greensleeves
Judd, James/New Zealand Symphony Orchestra
Naxos: 555867
4:04pm Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Rondo in a, K 511
de la Salle, Lise, piano
Naive: V 5080
4:19pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 9 “Choral” in d (Op 125) – 4. Presto – Allegro assai
Boyd, Douglas/Manchester Camarata and City of Birmingh
Avie: 2245
4:46pm QUANTZ: Flute Concerto # 29 in G
Goodman, Roy/Brandenburg Consort
Brown, Rachel, flute
Hyperion: 66927
4:59pm Corelli, Arcangelo: Sonata da chiesa a tre in A 2. Allegro
/Avison Ensemble
Linn: 414
4:59pm SAINZ DE LA MAZA, R.: Zapateado
Isbin, Sharon, guitar
Virgin: 59591
5:00pm Chopin, Frédéric: Piano Concerto #2 in F Minor – 1.
Jarvi, Paavo/Orchestre de Paris
Buniatishvili, Khatia, piano
AmazonNB:
5:17pm BACH, J.C.: Sinfonia in E-Flat Op 9/2
Montgomery, Kenneth/Bournemouth Sinfonietta
Pinnock, Trevor, harpsichord
Angel/EMI: 65733
5:31pm Shostakovich, Dmitri: Ballet Suite #1 (1949)
Jarvi, Neeme/Scottish National Orchestra
Chandos: 8730
5:50pm Vivaldi, Antonio: Cello Concerto in C RV 400
Kraemer, Nicholas/City of London Sinfonia
Wallfisch, Raphael, cello
Naxos: 550908
5:58pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Partita No. 2 in C Minor, BWV 826 – 3. Courante
Dinnerstein, Simone, piano
Sony: 98943
5:58pm BIBER, HEINRICH I.F.: Sonata VIII: Allegro/(Gigue)
/Romanesca
Harmonia Mundi: 907134
6:00pm PROGRAM: Girl Power
6:07pm Schumann, Robert: Carnaval – 3. Arlequin
/Canadian Brass
Opening Day: ODR7438
6:08pm TELEMANN, Georg Phillip: Air for Trumpet
Burns, Stephen/American Concerto Orchestra
Burns, Stephen, trumpet
Dorian: 80132
7:00pm PROGRAM: Jazz at Fair Park
8:00pm Debussy, Claude: Children’s Corner: Doctor Gradus ad Parnassum
Ciccolini, Aldo, piano
Angel/EMI: 54450
8:00pm PROGRAM: Wind and Rhythm
9:00pm PROGRAM: Fiesta
10:00pm PROGRAM: Pipedreams
11:00pm PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
