Music played for: 01/15/2017
12:00am PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
6:30am PROGRAM: Millennium of Music
7:30am PROGRAM: First United Methodist Church Fort Worth
8:00am PROGRAM: Christian Science Sentinel
8:30am PROGRAM: Wilshire Baptist Church
9:00am PROGRAM: Park Cities Baptist Church
9:30am PROGRAM: Lovers Lane United Methodist Church
10:00am PROGRAM: Pastoral Reflections
10:30am PROGRAM: TurningPoint Church LifeTalk
10:59am Respighi, Ottorino: Six Little Pieces for piano four hands (1926) – 1. Romance
Lenti, Tony, piano
Lenti, Mary Ann, piano
ACA: 20009
11:00am PROGRAM: Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church (Live)
12:00pm Rutter, John: Gloria
Rutter, John/Philip Jones Brass Ensemble
Cambridge Singers
Collegium: 100
12:21pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Keyboard Concerto #7 in G Minor. (BMV 1058)
Judd, James/Chamber Orchestra of Europe
Steuerman, Jean Louis, piano
Philips: 420200
12:35pm Dvorak, Antonin: Symphony #8 in G (Op88): 1. Allegro con brio
Pesek, Libor/Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
Virgin: 90756
12:49pm Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Piano Trio in C (K 548) – 2. Andante cantabile
Barenboim, Daniel, piano
Znaider, Nikolaj, violin
Zlotnikov, Kyril, cello
Angel/EMI: 44643
12:58pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Again, As Before, Alone
Osadchy, Eugene, cello
Markina, Anastasia, piano
Bolo Classique: 8010
12:58pm BLISS, Arthur: Checkmate – 2. Dance of the Red Pawns
Lloyd-Jones, David/Royal Scottish National Orchestra
Naxos: 557641
1:00pm Wagner, Richard: Flying Dutchman – Overture
Karajan, Herbert von/Berlin Philharmonic
Angel/EMI: 66108
1:16pm Vivaldi, Antonio: Concerto in C RV 425
Brown, Iona/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields
Parkening, Christopher, guitar
Angel/EMI: 55052
1:29pm Rachmaninoff, Sergei: Symphony #2 in e (Op 27) – 2. Allegro molto: Scherzo
Lopez-Cobos, Jesus/Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra
Telarc: 80543
1:44pm Haydn, Michael: Flute Concerto in D (MH 81)
Fischer, Adam/Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch.
Nagy, Istvan-Zsolt, flute
Nimbus: 5392
1:58pm Grieg, Edvard: “Shepherd Boy” Op. 54 #1
Andsnes, Leif Ove, piano
Virgin: 59300
1:58pm Falla, Manuel de: Seven Popular Spanish Songs – 5. Nana
Stern, Michael/Orchestra of St. Luke’s
Bell, Joshua, violin
Sony Classical: 97779
2:00pm Delibes, Leo: Coppelia: Ballet Suite
Fricke, Heinz/Radio-Symphonie-Orchester Berlin
Capriccio: 10073
2:23pm BOYCE, William: Symphony #1 in B-Flat (Op 2/1)
Mallon, Kevin/Aradia Ensemble
Naxos: 557278
2:31pm Bridge, Frank: Three Idylls
Orbelian, Constantin/Moscow Chamber Orchestra
Delos: 3263
2:49pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 6 “Pastoral” in F (Op 68) – 5. Shepherds’ Song
Haitink, Bernard/London Symphony Orchestra
LSO Live: L 82
2:58pm Parry, John: Sonata #2 for harp 2. Siciliana
Loman, Judy, harp
Naxos: 554347
2:58pm Schumann, Robert: Carnaval – 7. Coquette
/Canadian Brass
Opening Day: ODR7438
3:00pm RIMSKY-KORSAKOV: Piano Concerto Op 30
Levine, Gilbert/Royal Philharmonic
Campbell, Jeffrey, piano
Telarc: 80454
3:22pm TELEMANN, Georg Phillip: Sonata for trumpet, strings & continuo in D
Burns, Stephen/American Concerto Orchestra
Burns, Stephen, trumpet
Dorian: 80132
3:31pm LARSSON: Pastoral Suite (Op 19)
Matson, Dorrit/New York Scandia Ensemble
Centaur: 2607
3:49pm Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Symphony #47 in D (K 97/73m)
Mackerras, Sir Charles/Prague Chamber Orchestra
Telarc: 80272
3:58pm DINICU: Hora Staccato
Rosenthal, Linda, violin
Bergman, Lisa, piano
Topaz: 1242
3:58pm Ravel, Maurice: Valses Nobles et Sentimentales 1. Modere
Haas, Monique, piano
Deutsche Grammo: B0004030
4:00pm Gershwin, George: Piano Concerto in F – 3. Finale: Allegro agitato
Chailly, Riccardo/Gewandhaus Orchestra
Bollani, Stefano, piano
Decca: B0015311
4:06pm HALVORSEN: Norwegian Rhapsody #1 in A (1921)
Ruud, Ole Kristian/Trondheim Symphony
Simax: 1085
4:24pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Brandenburg Concerto #6 in B-Flat (BWV 1051)
/Chamber Orchestra of Europe
Deutsche Grammo: 431660
4:40pm Chopin, Frédéric: Nocturne in E-flat
Hemming, Fuzjko, piano
Domo: 73091
4:49pm BACH, C.P.E.: String Symphony #6 in E (WQ 182/H 662)
Haenchen, Hartmut/CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra
Capriccio: 10106
4:58pm Vivaldi, Antonio: Trio in g – 1.
/Pipe Dreams
Pope, Anna-flute
Ruffer, Nancy-flute
Crayford, Helen-piano
Guild: 7390
4:58pm Turner, Elizabeth: Lesson #2 in G for solo harpsichord 2. Adante affettuoso
Harbach, Barbara, harpsichord
Gasparo: 281
5:00pm Dvorak, Antonin: Symphony #1 in c: 4. Finale: Allegretto
Gunzenhauser, Stephen/Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 550266
5:17pm Purcell, Henry: Abdelazer (incidental music) (Z 570)
Leppard, Raymond/English Chamber Orchestra
CBS: 44650
5:31pm Delius, Frederick: A Village Romeo & Juliet – The Walk to the Paradise Garden
Davis, Andrew/BBC Symphony Orchestra
Teldec: 90845
5:46pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 2 in D (Op 36) :2. Larghetto
Bernstein, Leonard/New York Philharmonic
Sony Classical: 47515
5:58pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Don Juan’s Serenade
Osadchy, Eugene, cello
Markina, Anastasia, piano
Bolo Classique: 8010
5:58pm Schumann, Robert: Carnaval – 12. Chopin
/Canadian Brass
Opening Day: ODR7438
6:00pm PROGRAM: Girl Power
Program:
6:07pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Goldberg Variations – Variation 15 (Canon on the fifth) (BWV 988)
Gould, Glenn, piano
Sony Classical: 87703
6:09pm Senaille, Jean-Baptiste: Allegro spiritoso (trans. J. Salmon)
Kliegel Maria, cello
Havenith, Raimund, piano
Naxos: 557943
7:00pm PROGRAM: Jazz at Fair Park
Program:
8:00pm Traditional Sephardic: Una Matica de Ruda
/Tapestry
Kammen, Shira-vielle
Morales-Ramirez, Sandra-percussion
Telarc: 80486
8:00pm PROGRAM: Wind and Rhythm
9:00pm PROGRAM: Fiesta
10:00pm PROGRAM: Pipedreams
11:00pm PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
