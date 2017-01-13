1/15/17

Music played for: 01/15/2017

12:00am  PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
6:30am  PROGRAM: Millennium of Music
7:30am  PROGRAM: First United Methodist Church Fort Worth
8:00am  PROGRAM: Christian Science Sentinel
8:30am  PROGRAM: Wilshire Baptist Church
9:00am  PROGRAM: Park Cities Baptist Church
9:30am  PROGRAM: Lovers Lane United Methodist Church
10:00am  PROGRAM: Pastoral Reflections
10:30am  PROGRAM: TurningPoint Church LifeTalk
10:59am  Respighi, Ottorino: Six Little Pieces for piano four hands (1926) – 1. Romance
Lenti, Tony, piano
Lenti, Mary Ann, piano
ACA: 20009

11:00am  PROGRAM: Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church (Live)
12:00pm  Rutter, John: Gloria
Rutter, John/Philip Jones Brass Ensemble
Cambridge Singers
Collegium: 100

12:21pm  Bach, Johann Sebastian: Keyboard Concerto #7 in G Minor. (BMV 1058)
Judd, James/Chamber Orchestra of Europe
Steuerman, Jean Louis, piano
Philips: 420200

12:35pm  Dvorak, Antonin: Symphony #8 in G (Op88): 1. Allegro con brio
Pesek, Libor/Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
Virgin: 90756

12:49pm  Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Piano Trio in C (K 548) – 2. Andante cantabile
Barenboim, Daniel, piano
Znaider, Nikolaj, violin
Zlotnikov, Kyril, cello
Angel/EMI: 44643

12:58pm  Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Again, As Before, Alone
Osadchy, Eugene, cello
Markina, Anastasia, piano
Bolo Classique: 8010

12:58pm  BLISS, Arthur: Checkmate – 2. Dance of the Red Pawns
Lloyd-Jones, David/Royal Scottish National Orchestra
Naxos: 557641

1:00pm  Wagner, Richard: Flying Dutchman – Overture
Karajan, Herbert von/Berlin Philharmonic
Angel/EMI: 66108

1:16pm  Vivaldi, Antonio: Concerto in C  RV 425
Brown, Iona/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields
Parkening, Christopher, guitar
Angel/EMI: 55052

1:29pm  Rachmaninoff, Sergei: Symphony #2 in e (Op 27) – 2. Allegro molto: Scherzo
Lopez-Cobos, Jesus/Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra
Telarc: 80543

1:44pm  Haydn, Michael: Flute Concerto in D (MH 81)
Fischer, Adam/Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch.
Nagy, Istvan-Zsolt, flute
Nimbus: 5392

1:58pm  Grieg, Edvard: “Shepherd Boy” Op. 54 #1
Andsnes, Leif Ove, piano
Virgin: 59300

1:58pm  Falla, Manuel de: Seven Popular Spanish Songs – 5. Nana
Stern, Michael/Orchestra of St. Luke’s
Bell, Joshua, violin
Sony Classical: 97779

2:00pm  Delibes, Leo: Coppelia: Ballet Suite
Fricke, Heinz/Radio-Symphonie-Orchester Berlin
Capriccio: 10073

2:23pm  BOYCE, William: Symphony #1 in B-Flat (Op 2/1)
Mallon, Kevin/Aradia Ensemble
Naxos: 557278

2:31pm  Bridge, Frank: Three Idylls
Orbelian, Constantin/Moscow Chamber Orchestra
Delos: 3263

2:49pm  Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 6 “Pastoral” in F (Op 68) – 5. Shepherds’ Song
Haitink, Bernard/London Symphony Orchestra
LSO Live: L 82

2:58pm  Parry, John: Sonata #2 for harp 2. Siciliana
Loman, Judy, harp
Naxos: 554347

2:58pm  Schumann, Robert: Carnaval – 7. Coquette
/Canadian Brass
Opening Day: ODR7438

3:00pm  RIMSKY-KORSAKOV: Piano Concerto  Op 30
Levine, Gilbert/Royal Philharmonic
Campbell, Jeffrey, piano
Telarc: 80454

3:22pm  TELEMANN, Georg Phillip: Sonata for trumpet, strings & continuo in D
Burns, Stephen/American Concerto Orchestra
Burns, Stephen, trumpet
Dorian: 80132

3:31pm  LARSSON: Pastoral Suite (Op 19)
Matson, Dorrit/New York Scandia Ensemble
Centaur: 2607

3:49pm  Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Symphony #47 in D (K 97/73m)
Mackerras, Sir Charles/Prague Chamber Orchestra
Telarc: 80272

3:58pm  DINICU: Hora Staccato
Rosenthal, Linda, violin
Bergman, Lisa, piano
Topaz: 1242

3:58pm  Ravel, Maurice: Valses Nobles et Sentimentales 1. Modere
Haas, Monique, piano
Deutsche Grammo: B0004030

4:00pm  Gershwin, George: Piano Concerto in F – 3. Finale: Allegro agitato
Chailly, Riccardo/Gewandhaus Orchestra
Bollani, Stefano, piano
Decca: B0015311

4:06pm  HALVORSEN: Norwegian Rhapsody #1 in A (1921)
Ruud, Ole Kristian/Trondheim Symphony
Simax: 1085

4:24pm  Bach, Johann Sebastian: Brandenburg Concerto #6 in B-Flat (BWV 1051)
/Chamber Orchestra of Europe
Deutsche Grammo: 431660

4:40pm  Chopin, Frédéric: Nocturne in E-flat
Hemming, Fuzjko, piano
Domo: 73091

4:49pm  BACH, C.P.E.: String Symphony #6 in E (WQ 182/H 662)
Haenchen, Hartmut/CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra
Capriccio: 10106

4:58pm  Vivaldi, Antonio: Trio in g – 1.
/Pipe Dreams
Pope, Anna-flute
Ruffer, Nancy-flute
Crayford, Helen-piano
Guild: 7390

4:58pm  Turner, Elizabeth: Lesson #2 in G for solo harpsichord 2. Adante affettuoso
Harbach, Barbara, harpsichord
Gasparo: 281

5:00pm  Dvorak, Antonin: Symphony #1 in c: 4. Finale: Allegretto
Gunzenhauser, Stephen/Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 550266

5:17pm  Purcell, Henry: Abdelazer (incidental music) (Z 570)
Leppard, Raymond/English Chamber Orchestra
CBS: 44650

5:31pm  Delius, Frederick: A Village Romeo & Juliet – The Walk to the Paradise Garden
Davis, Andrew/BBC Symphony Orchestra
Teldec: 90845

5:46pm  Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 2 in D (Op 36) :2. Larghetto
Bernstein, Leonard/New York Philharmonic
Sony Classical: 47515

5:58pm  Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Don Juan’s Serenade
Osadchy, Eugene, cello
Markina, Anastasia, piano
Bolo Classique: 8010

5:58pm  Schumann, Robert: Carnaval – 12. Chopin
/Canadian Brass
Opening Day: ODR7438

6:00pm  PROGRAM: Girl Power
6:07pm  Bach, Johann Sebastian: Goldberg Variations – Variation 15 (Canon on the fifth)  (BWV 988)
Gould, Glenn, piano
Sony Classical: 87703

6:09pm  Senaille, Jean-Baptiste: Allegro spiritoso (trans. J. Salmon)
Kliegel Maria, cello
Havenith, Raimund, piano
Naxos: 557943

7:00pm  PROGRAM: Jazz at Fair Park
8:00pm  Traditional Sephardic: Una Matica de Ruda
/Tapestry
Kammen, Shira-vielle
Morales-Ramirez, Sandra-percussion
Telarc: 80486

8:00pm  PROGRAM: Wind and Rhythm
9:00pm  PROGRAM: Fiesta
10:00pm  PROGRAM: Pipedreams
11:00pm  PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
