Music played for: 01/15/2017

12:00am PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff

6:30am PROGRAM: Millennium of Music

7:30am PROGRAM: First United Methodist Church Fort Worth

8:00am PROGRAM: Christian Science Sentinel

8:30am PROGRAM: Wilshire Baptist Church

9:00am PROGRAM: Park Cities Baptist Church

9:30am PROGRAM: Lovers Lane United Methodist Church

10:00am PROGRAM: Pastoral Reflections

10:30am PROGRAM: TurningPoint Church LifeTalk

10:59am Respighi, Ottorino: Six Little Pieces for piano four hands (1926) – 1. Romance

Lenti, Tony, piano

Lenti, Mary Ann, piano

ACA: 20009

11:00am PROGRAM: Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church (Live)

12:00pm Rutter, John: Gloria

Rutter, John/Philip Jones Brass Ensemble

Cambridge Singers

Collegium: 100

12:21pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Keyboard Concerto #7 in G Minor. (BMV 1058)

Judd, James/Chamber Orchestra of Europe

Steuerman, Jean Louis, piano

Philips: 420200

12:35pm Dvorak, Antonin: Symphony #8 in G (Op88): 1. Allegro con brio

Pesek, Libor/Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

Virgin: 90756

12:49pm Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Piano Trio in C (K 548) – 2. Andante cantabile

Barenboim, Daniel, piano

Znaider, Nikolaj, violin

Zlotnikov, Kyril, cello

Angel/EMI: 44643

12:58pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Again, As Before, Alone

Osadchy, Eugene, cello

Markina, Anastasia, piano

Bolo Classique: 8010

12:58pm BLISS, Arthur: Checkmate – 2. Dance of the Red Pawns

Lloyd-Jones, David/Royal Scottish National Orchestra

Naxos: 557641

1:00pm Wagner, Richard: Flying Dutchman – Overture

Karajan, Herbert von/Berlin Philharmonic

Angel/EMI: 66108

1:16pm Vivaldi, Antonio: Concerto in C RV 425

Brown, Iona/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields

Parkening, Christopher, guitar

Angel/EMI: 55052

1:29pm Rachmaninoff, Sergei: Symphony #2 in e (Op 27) – 2. Allegro molto: Scherzo

Lopez-Cobos, Jesus/Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

Telarc: 80543

1:44pm Haydn, Michael: Flute Concerto in D (MH 81)

Fischer, Adam/Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch.

Nagy, Istvan-Zsolt, flute

Nimbus: 5392

1:58pm Grieg, Edvard: “Shepherd Boy” Op. 54 #1

Andsnes, Leif Ove, piano

Virgin: 59300

1:58pm Falla, Manuel de: Seven Popular Spanish Songs – 5. Nana

Stern, Michael/Orchestra of St. Luke’s

Bell, Joshua, violin

Sony Classical: 97779

2:00pm Delibes, Leo: Coppelia: Ballet Suite

Fricke, Heinz/Radio-Symphonie-Orchester Berlin

Capriccio: 10073

2:23pm BOYCE, William: Symphony #1 in B-Flat (Op 2/1)

Mallon, Kevin/Aradia Ensemble

Naxos: 557278

2:31pm Bridge, Frank: Three Idylls

Orbelian, Constantin/Moscow Chamber Orchestra

Delos: 3263

2:49pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 6 “Pastoral” in F (Op 68) – 5. Shepherds’ Song

Haitink, Bernard/London Symphony Orchestra

LSO Live: L 82

2:58pm Parry, John: Sonata #2 for harp 2. Siciliana

Loman, Judy, harp

Naxos: 554347

2:58pm Schumann, Robert: Carnaval – 7. Coquette

/Canadian Brass

Opening Day: ODR7438

3:00pm RIMSKY-KORSAKOV: Piano Concerto Op 30

Levine, Gilbert/Royal Philharmonic

Campbell, Jeffrey, piano

Telarc: 80454

3:22pm TELEMANN, Georg Phillip: Sonata for trumpet, strings & continuo in D

Burns, Stephen/American Concerto Orchestra

Burns, Stephen, trumpet

Dorian: 80132

3:31pm LARSSON: Pastoral Suite (Op 19)

Matson, Dorrit/New York Scandia Ensemble

Centaur: 2607

3:49pm Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Symphony #47 in D (K 97/73m)

Mackerras, Sir Charles/Prague Chamber Orchestra

Telarc: 80272

3:58pm DINICU: Hora Staccato

Rosenthal, Linda, violin

Bergman, Lisa, piano

Topaz: 1242

3:58pm Ravel, Maurice: Valses Nobles et Sentimentales 1. Modere

Haas, Monique, piano

Deutsche Grammo: B0004030

4:00pm Gershwin, George: Piano Concerto in F – 3. Finale: Allegro agitato

Chailly, Riccardo/Gewandhaus Orchestra

Bollani, Stefano, piano

Decca: B0015311

4:06pm HALVORSEN: Norwegian Rhapsody #1 in A (1921)

Ruud, Ole Kristian/Trondheim Symphony

Simax: 1085

4:24pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Brandenburg Concerto #6 in B-Flat (BWV 1051)

/Chamber Orchestra of Europe

Deutsche Grammo: 431660

4:40pm Chopin, Frédéric: Nocturne in E-flat

Hemming, Fuzjko, piano

Domo: 73091

4:49pm BACH, C.P.E.: String Symphony #6 in E (WQ 182/H 662)

Haenchen, Hartmut/CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra

Capriccio: 10106

4:58pm Vivaldi, Antonio: Trio in g – 1.

/Pipe Dreams

Pope, Anna-flute

Ruffer, Nancy-flute

Crayford, Helen-piano

Guild: 7390

4:58pm Turner, Elizabeth: Lesson #2 in G for solo harpsichord 2. Adante affettuoso

Harbach, Barbara, harpsichord

Gasparo: 281

5:00pm Dvorak, Antonin: Symphony #1 in c: 4. Finale: Allegretto

Gunzenhauser, Stephen/Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra

Naxos: 550266

5:17pm Purcell, Henry: Abdelazer (incidental music) (Z 570)

Leppard, Raymond/English Chamber Orchestra

CBS: 44650

5:31pm Delius, Frederick: A Village Romeo & Juliet – The Walk to the Paradise Garden

Davis, Andrew/BBC Symphony Orchestra

Teldec: 90845

5:46pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 2 in D (Op 36) :2. Larghetto

Bernstein, Leonard/New York Philharmonic

Sony Classical: 47515

5:58pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Don Juan’s Serenade

Osadchy, Eugene, cello

Markina, Anastasia, piano

Bolo Classique: 8010

5:58pm Schumann, Robert: Carnaval – 12. Chopin

/Canadian Brass

Opening Day: ODR7438

6:00pm PROGRAM: Girl Power

6:07pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Goldberg Variations – Variation 15 (Canon on the fifth) (BWV 988)

Gould, Glenn, piano

Sony Classical: 87703

6:09pm Senaille, Jean-Baptiste: Allegro spiritoso (trans. J. Salmon)

Kliegel Maria, cello

Havenith, Raimund, piano

Naxos: 557943

7:00pm PROGRAM: Jazz at Fair Park

8:00pm Traditional Sephardic: Una Matica de Ruda

/Tapestry

Kammen, Shira-vielle

Morales-Ramirez, Sandra-percussion

Telarc: 80486

8:00pm PROGRAM: Wind and Rhythm

9:00pm PROGRAM: Fiesta

10:00pm PROGRAM: Pipedreams

11:00pm PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff

