WRR Classical Countdown – 2016

1              Dvorak:  Symphony #9 in e minor “From the New World”

2              Ravel: Bolero

3              Bach, J.S.:  Toccata and Fugue in d minor

4              Vivaldi:  The Four Seasons

5              Gershwin:  Rhapsody in Blue

6              Mussorgsky:  Pictures at an Exhibition

7              Handel:  Messiah

8              Rimsky-Korsakov:  Scheherazade

9              Copland:  Appalachian Spring

10           Barber:  Adagio for Strings

11           Tchaikovsky:  1812 Overture

12           Beethoven:  Symphony #9 in d minor “Choral”

13           Rachmaninoff:  Piano Concerto #2 in c minor

14           Wagner:  Overture to Tannhäuser

15           Holst:  The Planets

16           Wagner:  The Flying Dutchman Overture

17           Sibelius:  Finlandia

18           Tchaikovsky:  The Nutcracker

19           Rossini:  William Tell Overture

20           Bach, J.S.:  Brandenburg Concertos

21           Smetana:  The Moldau

22           Vaughan-Williams:  The Lark Ascending

23           Orff:  Carmina Burana

24           Rachmaninoff:  Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini

25           Bach, J.S.:  Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring

26           Borodin:  In the Steppes of Central Asia

27           Pachelbel:  Canon in D

28           Beethoven:  Symphony #5 in c minor

29           Debussy:  Clair de Lune

30           Wagner:  The Ride of the Valkyries

31           Liszt:  Les Preludes

32           Bach, J.S.:  Sheep May Safely Graze

33           Mozart:  Requiem

34           Williams, John:  Theme from Schindler’s List

35           Strauss, Johann:  The Blue Danube Waltz

36           Puccini:  Nessun Dorma from Turandot

37           Williams, John:  Imperial March from The Empire Strikes Back

38           Beethoven:  Symphony #7 in A

39           Beethoven:  Piano Concerto #5 in E flat “Emperor”

40 (tie)    Vaughan-Williams:  Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis

40 (tie)    Beethoven:  Piano Sonata #14 “Moonlight”

40 (tie)    Sousa:  Stars and Stripes Forever