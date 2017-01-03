WRR Classical Countdown – 2016

1 Dvorak: Symphony #9 in e minor “From the New World”
2 Ravel: Bolero
3 Bach, J.S.: Toccata and Fugue in d minor
4 Vivaldi: The Four Seasons
5 Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue
6 Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition
7 Handel: Messiah
8 Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade
9 Copland: Appalachian Spring
10 Barber: Adagio for Strings
11 Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture
12 Beethoven: Symphony #9 in d minor “Choral”
13 Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto #2 in c minor
14 Wagner: Overture to Tannhäuser
15 Holst: The Planets
16 Wagner: The Flying Dutchman Overture
17 Sibelius: Finlandia
18 Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker
19 Rossini: William Tell Overture
20 Bach, J.S.: Brandenburg Concertos
21 Smetana: The Moldau
22 Vaughan-Williams: The Lark Ascending
23 Orff: Carmina Burana
24 Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
25 Bach, J.S.: Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring
26 Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia
27 Pachelbel: Canon in D
28 Beethoven: Symphony #5 in c minor
29 Debussy: Clair de Lune
30 Wagner: The Ride of the Valkyries
31 Liszt: Les Preludes
32 Bach, J.S.: Sheep May Safely Graze
33 Mozart: Requiem
34 Williams, John: Theme from Schindler’s List
35 Strauss, Johann: The Blue Danube Waltz
36 Puccini: Nessun Dorma from Turandot
37 Williams, John: Imperial March from The Empire Strikes Back
38 Beethoven: Symphony #7 in A
39 Beethoven: Piano Concerto #5 in E flat “Emperor”
40 (tie) Vaughan-Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis
40 (tie) Beethoven: Piano Sonata #14 “Moonlight”
40 (tie) Sousa: Stars and Stripes Forever