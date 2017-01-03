WRR Classical Countdown – 2016

1 Dvorak: Symphony #9 in e minor “From the New World”

2 Ravel: Bolero

3 Bach, J.S.: Toccata and Fugue in d minor

4 Vivaldi: The Four Seasons

5 Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue

6 Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition

7 Handel: Messiah

8 Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade

9 Copland: Appalachian Spring

10 Barber: Adagio for Strings

11 Tchaikovsky: 1812 Overture

12 Beethoven: Symphony #9 in d minor “Choral”

13 Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto #2 in c minor

14 Wagner: Overture to Tannhäuser

15 Holst: The Planets

16 Wagner: The Flying Dutchman Overture

17 Sibelius: Finlandia

18 Tchaikovsky: The Nutcracker

19 Rossini: William Tell Overture

20 Bach, J.S.: Brandenburg Concertos

21 Smetana: The Moldau

22 Vaughan-Williams: The Lark Ascending

23 Orff: Carmina Burana

24 Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini

25 Bach, J.S.: Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring

26 Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia

27 Pachelbel: Canon in D

28 Beethoven: Symphony #5 in c minor

29 Debussy: Clair de Lune

30 Wagner: The Ride of the Valkyries

31 Liszt: Les Preludes

32 Bach, J.S.: Sheep May Safely Graze

33 Mozart: Requiem

34 Williams, John: Theme from Schindler’s List

35 Strauss, Johann: The Blue Danube Waltz

36 Puccini: Nessun Dorma from Turandot

37 Williams, John: Imperial March from The Empire Strikes Back

38 Beethoven: Symphony #7 in A

39 Beethoven: Piano Concerto #5 in E flat “Emperor”

40 (tie) Vaughan-Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis

40 (tie) Beethoven: Piano Sonata #14 “Moonlight”

40 (tie) Sousa: Stars and Stripes Forever