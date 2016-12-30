Music played for: 01/01/2017

12:00am PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff

/Playlist: http://www.wfmt.com/wfmt-radio-network/classical-programming/beethoven-network/

6:30am PROGRAM: Millennium of Music

/http://www.millenniumofmusic.com/index.php/playlists/

7:30am PROGRAM: First United Methodist Church Fort Worth

/for more – http://www.fumcfortworth.org/

8:00am PROGRAM: Christian Science Sentinel

/for more – http://www.christiansciencetexas.org/

8:30am PROGRAM: Wilshire Baptist Church

/for more – http://www.wilshirebc.org/

9:00am PROGRAM: Park Cities Baptist Church

/for more information – http://www.pcbc.org/

9:30am PROGRAM: Lovers Lane United Methodist Church

/for more information – http://www.llumc.org/

9:52am arr. Breiner, Peter: Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow

Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic Orchestra

Naxos: 550301

10:00am PROGRAM: Pastoral Reflections

/http://www.pastoralreflectionsinstitute.com/

10:30am PROGRAM: TurningPoint Church LifeTalk

/more at – http://www.tpcfamily.org/

10:59am LULLY: Xerxes: Air pour les Paysans et Paysanes

Lawrence-King, Andrew, Baroque triple harp

Harmonia Mundi: 907335

11:00am PROGRAM: Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church (Live)

/more information at – http://www.phpc.org/

12:00pm to 6:50pm: CLASSICAL COUNTDOWN, DAY 3

6:52pm Brahms, Johannes: Hungarian Dance #19 in b

Alsop, Marin/London Philharmonic Orchestra

Naxos: 557429

6:54pm Grieg, Edvard: Norwegian Dance Op. 54 #2

Andsnes, Leif Ove, piano

Virgin: 59300

7:00pm PROGRAM: Jazz at Fair Park

8:00pm CUI: Prelude in G# Minor

Fingerhut, Margaret, piano

Chandos: 8439

8:02pm Anonymous/Traditional: Tis The Last Rose of Summer

Hunsberger, Donald/Eastman Wind Ensemble

Marsalis, Wynton, cornet

Sony Classical: 60804

8:00pm PROGRAM: Wind and Rhythm

/listings – http://www.windandrhythm.com/

9:00pm PROGRAM: Fiesta

/http://blogs.wfmt.com/fiesta/

10:00pm PROGRAM: Pipedreams

/listings at http://pipedreams.publicradio.org/

11:00pm PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff

