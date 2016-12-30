Music played for: 01/01/2017
12:00am PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
/Playlist: http://www.wfmt.com/wfmt-radio-network/classical-programming/beethoven-network/
6:30am PROGRAM: Millennium of Music
/http://www.millenniumofmusic.com/index.php/playlists/
7:30am PROGRAM: First United Methodist Church Fort Worth
/for more – http://www.fumcfortworth.org/
8:00am PROGRAM: Christian Science Sentinel
/for more – http://www.christiansciencetexas.org/
8:30am PROGRAM: Wilshire Baptist Church
/for more – http://www.wilshirebc.org/
9:00am PROGRAM: Park Cities Baptist Church
/for more information – http://www.pcbc.org/
9:30am PROGRAM: Lovers Lane United Methodist Church
/for more information – http://www.llumc.org/
9:52am arr. Breiner, Peter: Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow
Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 550301
10:00am PROGRAM: Pastoral Reflections
/http://www.pastoralreflectionsinstitute.com/
10:30am PROGRAM: TurningPoint Church LifeTalk
/more at – http://www.tpcfamily.org/
10:59am LULLY: Xerxes: Air pour les Paysans et Paysanes
Lawrence-King, Andrew, Baroque triple harp
Harmonia Mundi: 907335
11:00am PROGRAM: Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church (Live)
/more information at – http://www.phpc.org/
12:00pm to 6:50pm: CLASSICAL COUNTDOWN, DAY 3
6:52pm Brahms, Johannes: Hungarian Dance #19 in b
Alsop, Marin/London Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 557429
6:54pm Grieg, Edvard: Norwegian Dance Op. 54 #2
Andsnes, Leif Ove, piano
Virgin: 59300
7:00pm PROGRAM: Jazz at Fair Park
8:00pm CUI: Prelude in G# Minor
Fingerhut, Margaret, piano
Chandos: 8439
8:02pm Anonymous/Traditional: Tis The Last Rose of Summer
Hunsberger, Donald/Eastman Wind Ensemble
Marsalis, Wynton, cornet
Sony Classical: 60804
8:00pm PROGRAM: Wind and Rhythm
/listings – http://www.windandrhythm.com/
9:00pm PROGRAM: Fiesta
/http://blogs.wfmt.com/fiesta/
10:00pm PROGRAM: Pipedreams
/listings at http://pipedreams.publicradio.org/
11:00pm PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
/Playlist: http://www.wfmt.com/wfmt-radio-network/classical-programming/beethoven-network/
