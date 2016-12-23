Music played for: 12/25/2016

12:00am PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff

Playlist: http://www.wfmt.com/wfmt-radio-network/classical-programming/beethoven-network/

6:30am PROGRAM: Millennium of Music

/http://www.millenniumofmusic.com/index.php/playlists/

Program:

7:30am PROGRAM: First United Methodist Church Fort Worth

/for more – http://www.fumcfortworth.org/

Program:

8:00am PROGRAM: Christian Science Sentinel

/for more – http://www.christiansciencetexas.org/

Program:

8:30am PROGRAM: Wilshire Baptist Church

/for more – http://www.wilshirebc.org/

Program:

9:00am PROGRAM: Park Cities Baptist Church

/for more information – http://www.pcbc.org/

Program:

9:30am PROGRAM: Lovers Lane United Methodist Church

/for more information – http://www.llumc.org/

Program:

10:00am PROGRAM: Pastoral Reflections

/http://www.pastoralreflectionsinstitute.com/

Program:

10:30am PROGRAM: TurningPoint Church LifeTalk

/more at – http://www.tpcfamily.org/

Program:

10:59am arr. Reichberger: Let the Whole World Rejoice

/Cantus

Cantus: 1205

11:00am PROGRAM: Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church (Live)

/more information at – http://www.phpc.org/

Program:

12:00pm GAUNTLETT, HENRY J.: Once in Royal David’s City

Harrison, Jane, english horn

Malmon, Sandi-Jo, cello

Sealy, Marshall, french horn

North Star: 35

12:02pm Traditional: Of The Father’s Love Begotten

Westenburg, Richard/Musica Sacra

Deutsche Grammophon: 429 732

12:03pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Christmas Oratorio (BWV 248) – 01. Part I – Opening Chorus “Jauchzet..”

/Pittsburgh Symphony Brass

Adams, Timothy, timpani

Webster, Richard, organ

Four Winds: 3022

12:11pm Praetorius, Michael: Lo How a Rose E’er Blooming

Keith, C. David/SW’ern Seminary Chorus

Resmiranda: 8308

12:14pm Traditional Christmas: Coventry Carol

Flummerfelt, Joseph/Westminster Choir

Gothic: 49047

12:21pm Anonymous/Traditional: Away in a Manger

Anthony, Ryan, trumpet

Beard, Gary, piano

Pro Organo: 7086

12:24pm arr. Mantyjarvi: Today Christ is Born

/Cantus

Cantus: 1205

12:27pm GRUBER: Silent Night

Willcocks, Sir David/

Bach Choir

Scott, John, organ

Chandos: 8973

12:29pm Berlin, Irving: White Christmas

Tamarkin, Kate/Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Dallas Symphony Chorus

Tamarkin: 1

12:33pm ANDERSON, LEROY: Suite of Carols for Brass Choir

Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra

Naxos: 559621

12:49pm Koerppen, Alfred: Wachet auf

Hennig, Heinz/Knabenchor of Hannover

Ars Musici: 266746

12:53pm Anonymous/Traditional: Good King Wenceslas

Preston, Simon/

Choir of Westminster Abbey

Herrick, Christopher, organ

Deutsche Grammo: 445766

12:56pm arr. Schwab: A Virgin Most Pure

Schwab, Jacqueline, piano

Dorian: 90275

12:59pm de Nebra, Jose: Hymnus Sanctissimae Trinitati

Wilkins, Grover/Madrid Barroco Orchestra & Chorus

Dorian: 93237

1:02pm Wade, John F.: O Come, All Ye Faithful (Adeste Fidelis)

Schulz, Christian/Ambassade Orchestra

Vienna Choir Boys

Koch: 7584

1:04pm Cantiones, Piae: Gaudete!

/Silverwood Quartet

Flying Frog: 0402

1:00pm Jochum, Otto: O Du Frohliche “Oh How Joyful”

Kammler, Reinhard/Augsberg Ch. Orch.

Ars Musici: 266746

1:03pm Anonymous/Traditional: Greensleeves (What Child Is This)

Seelig, Dr. Timothy/Turtle Creek Chorale

Turtle Creek Ch: 1100-A

1:06pm arr. Breiner, Peter: O Tannenbaum

Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic Orchestra

Naxos: 550301

1:10pm Mendelssohn, Felix: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

/Baylor University A Capella Choir

Resmiranda: 8011

1:12pm Key, Joseph: Come celebrate th’ auspicious morn

Holman, Peter (Director)/Parley of Instruments

Psalmody (choir)

Hyperion: 67443

1:21pm Anonymous/Traditional: Ding Dong! Merrily on High

/Canadian Brass

Sony Classical: 27455

1:23pm Traditional: Deck the Halls

Westenburg, Richard/Musica Sacra

Deutsche Grammophon: 429 732

1:27pm Eccard, Johannes: When to the temple Mary went

Darlington, Stephen/Christ Church Cathedral Choir

Farr, Stephen-organ

Nimbus: 5440

1:30pm Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Fantasia on Christmas Carols

Rutter, John/City of London Sinfonia

Cambridge Singers

Varcoe, Stephen, baritone

Orton, Stephen, cello

Collegium: 121

1:42pm Barrios, Augustin (Mangore): Villancico de Navidad

Williams, John, guitar

Sony Classical: 87771

1:49pm Anonymous/Traditional: God Rest ye Merry, Gentlemen

/Empire Brass

Angel/EMI: 64613

1:52pm Handel, George Frideric: Messiah (HWV 56) – 42. Hallelujah Chorus

Pearlman, Martin/Boston Baroque Orch & Chorus

Telarc: 80453-C

1:56pm Anonymous/Traditional: O Come, O Come Emmanuel

Prosser, Timothy/

Chapel Choir of Emmanuel Coll.

ASV: 2104

1:58pm Bonvin, Ludwig: Christmas Night’s Dream (Op 10)

Blundell, Reuben/Gowanus Arts Ensemble

FCR: 166

2:02pm Adam, Adolphe: O Holy Night

Dragon, Carmen/Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orch.

Angel/EMI: 66087

2:06pm Traditional: Shepherds Come a Running

/Trapp Family Singers

Deutsche Grammophone: B0003118

2:00pm Anonymous/Traditional: The Friendly Beasts (French traditional carol)

H. Bloom, Peter, flute

Brandt, Chris, double bass

G. Jordan, Patrick, violin

Harrison, Jane, oboe

Malmon, Sandi-Jo, cello

North Star: 35

2:03pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Nutcracker (Op 71) – Act 2: Dance of the Sugar-Plum Fairy

Tilson Thomas, Michael/Philharmonia Orchestra

CBS: 45631

2:05pm arr. Jennings: Huron Carol

/Chanticleer

Teldec: 85555

2:09pm Lane, Philip: Three Christmas Pictures

Sutherland, Gavin/Royal Ballet Sinfonia

Marco Polo: 225185

2:25pm Traditional English Carol: The First Noel

Craig Jessop, Director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra

Mormon Tabernacle Choir: 5007325

2:30pm Anonymous/Traditional: Joy to the World

Ormandy, Eugene/Philadelphia Orchestra

Philadelphia Chorus

RCA: 6430

2:32pm HOPKINS, JOHN H.: We Three Kings of Orient Are

Reid Baker, Jeffrey, piano

JRB: 2001

2:36pm HAYWARD: Late Book Lullaby

Christophers, Harry/The Sixteen

Collins: 12702

2:38pm Anonymous/Traditional: In Dulci Jubilo (aka Good Christian Men Rejoice)

Gordon, Adam, trumpet

Harmon, Christina, Organ

Hester Prk: 7706

2:41pm Torme, Mel: The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting…)

De Chiaro, Giovanni, guitar

Centaur: 2262

2:51pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Now Come, Savior of Peoples (Instrumental)

Mallon, Kevin/Aradia Ensemble

Naxos: 554 825

2:56pm BIBER, HEINRICH I.F.: Magnificat

Arman, Howard/Salzburg Bach Choir/Baroque Ensemble

Ars Musici: 233746

3:00pm SILVESTRI: Polar Express, The – Spirit of the Season

Jessop, Craig/Orchestra at Temple Square

Mormon Tabernacle Choir

Mormon Tabernac: M 711

3:03pm Anonymous/Traditional: Bring a Torch Jeanette, Isabella

Harvard Glee Club

MusicMaste: 67077

3:05pm Britten, Benjamin: This Little Babe

Keith, C. David/SW’ern Seminary Chorus

Resmiranda: 8308

3:00pm BASS, R.A.: Gloria!

Bass, Randol Alan/The National Symphony Orchestra of London

The Tallis Chamber Choir

Kondanja: 1

3:07pm Anonymous/Traditional: Go Tell It On The Mountain

Radu, Valentin/

Ama Deus Ensemble

Parrott, Wesley, organ

Sony Classical: 62768

3:08pm VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Christmas Medley (arr. Catherine Wilson)

Wilson, Catherine, piano

Armin, Adele, violin

Mendelssohn, Jack, cello

Soundworks: 2006

3:22pm Traditional Christmas: Angels We Have Heard on High

Flummerfelt, Joseph/Westminster Choir

Gothic: 49047

3:25pm Anonymous/Traditional: Wassail Song (English traditional)

DeCormier, Robert/

Robert DeCormier Singers

Arabesque: 6525

3:27pm Anonymous/Traditional: Carol of the Bells

Condie, Richard P./Mormon Tabernacle Choir

Schreiner, Alexander, organ

Sony Classical: 87769

3:29pm Anonymous/Traditional: Watt’s Cradle Hymn

Neary, Martin/Westminster Abbey Chorus

Kirkby, Emma

Less, Michael

Raskin, Tom

Sony Classical: 87771

3:35pm ANDERSON, LEROY: Christmas Festival

Williams, John/Boston Pops Orchestra

Philips: 416287

3:49pm Anonymous/Traditional: I Wonder as I Wander (Appalachian carol)

/Watson, Joan, horn

TNB: 5

3:53pm SHAYNE/REGNEY: Do You Hear What I Hear?

Seelig, Dr. Timothy/Turtle Creek Chorale

Turtle Creek Ch: 1100

3:56pm Jochum, Otto: Von Himmel Hoch

Kammler, Reinhard/Augsberg Ch. Orch.

Ars Musici: 266746

3:58pm HERBERT, VICTOR: March of the Toys

Bankhead, LTC James/USAF Symphony Orchestra

Altissimo: 5552

4:02pm PIERPONT: Jingle Bells

Gould, Morton/RCA Symphony Orchestra

RCA: 63712

4:05pm SILVESTROV: Liturgical Chants – 2. Christmas Song

Hobdych, Mykola/Kiev Chamber Choir

ECM: 4763316

4:00pm JACQUES: When Christ was born

Willcocks, Sir David/

Bach Choir

Chandos: 8973

4:01pm Anonymous/Traditional: Sussex Carol

Willcocks, Sir David/

Bach Choir

Scott, John, organ

Chandos: 8973

4:03pm Corelli, Arcangelo: Concerto Grosso #8 in g “Christmas Concerto” (Op 6/8)

/Ensemble 415

Harmonia Mundi: 901406

4:22pm Traditional: Still, Still, Still

Westenburg, Richard/Musica Sacra

Deutsche Grammophon: 429 732

4:25pm IZVEKOV: Christ Is Born

Hillier, Paul/Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir

Harmonia Mundi: 907410

4:37pm OVERTON: Fantasia on “I Saw Three Ships”

Galway, James/Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Galway, Sir James, flute

RCA: 63712

4:41pm Traditional: Il Est Ne, Le Divin Enfant

/Die Singphoniker

CPO: 777 067

4:43pm Handel, George Frideric: Tochter Zion “Zion’s Daughter”

Marschik, Peter/Vienna Studio Ensemble

Vienna Boys’ Choir

Capriccio: 5160

4:49pm Anonymous/Traditional: Twelve Days of Christmas

Rutter, John/Clare College Singers & Orch.

Angel/EMI: 69950

4:52pm Anonymous/Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy

Shaw, Robert/The Robert Shaw Chamber Singers

Telarc: 80377

4:55pm arr. Schwab: Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow

Schwab, Jacqueline, piano

Dorian: 90275

5:01pm Anonymous/Traditional: It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Dragon, Carmen/Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orch.

Angel/EMI: 66087

5:04pm Anonymous/Traditional: Balulalow

Robertson, Kim, celtic harp

Gourd: 134

5:07pm Anonymous/Traditional: Patapan

Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra

Naxos: 559621

5:00pm Anonymous/Traditional: Here We Come A-Wassailing

Halsey, Louis/Elizabethan Singers

BostonSkyl: 124

5:03pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Awake, thou wintry earth

Darlington, Stephen/Christ Church Cathedral Choir

Farr, Stephen-organ

Nimbus: 5440

5:06pm Chadwick, George Whitefield: Symphonic Sketches – 2. Noel

Leppard, Raymond/Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Decca: 458157

5:18pm Anonymous/Traditional: Away in a Manger

/Texas Boys Choir

Resmiranda: 8015

5:21pm GRUBER: Silent Night

Dubeau, Angele/La Pieta

Analekta: 8730

5:25pm Koerppen, Alfred: Quem pastores

Hennig, Heinz/Knabenchor of Hannover

Ars Musici: 266746

5:27pm Anonymous/Traditional: Greensleeves (What Child Is This)

Katims, Milton/Columbia Symphony Orchestra

Stern, Isaac, violin

Sony Classical: 64537

5:30pm REED, A.: Russian Christmas Music

COLONEL LOWELL E. GR/THE U.S. AIR FORCE BAND & SINGING SERGE

USAF: 9802

5:50pm arr. Willcocks: O Come, All Ye Faithful

Keith, C. David/SW’ern Seminary Chorus

Resmiranda: 8308

5:54pm Anonymous/Traditional: Boar’s Head Carol

Wallace, John/The Wallace Collection

Trinity Boys Choir

Britten Singers

JVC: 2052

5:57pm Traditional: O Tannenbaum

Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

Telarc: 80226

6:01pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Nutcracker (Op 71) – Act 1: March

Tilson Thomas, Michael/Philadelphia Orchestra

CBS: 45659

6:03pm Praetorius, Michael: Lo How a Rose E’er Blooming

/Trapp Family Singers

Deutsche Grammophone: B0003118

6:05pm arr. Powell: Masters in the Hall

/Cantus

Cantus: 1205

6:00pm arr. Wachner: O Come, O Come Emmanuel

Wachner, Julian/Washington Chorus

Dorian: 92117

6:04pm Adam, Adolphe: O Holy Night

G. Jordan, Patrick, violin

Malmon, Sandi-Jo, cello

Jane Rupert, Mary, harp

North Star: 35

6:05pm Lane, Philip: Wassail Dances

Sutherland, Gavin/City of Prague Symphony

Naxos: 557099

6:18pm Mendelssohn, Felix: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Allmark, John, trumpet

Harris, David, trombone

Sealy, Marshall, french horn

London, Frank, trumpet

North Star: 35

6:20pm NICOLAI, OTTO: Christmas Overture

Rickenbacher, Karl A/Bamberg Symphony

Virgin: 91079

6:31pm Traditional Christmas: Of the Father’s Love Begotten

Flummerfelt, Joseph/Westminster Choir

Gothic: 49047

6:33pm arr. Breiner, Peter: The Infant King

/Bournemouth Symphony Chorus

Naxos: 557585

6:37pm Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Overture

Karajan, Herbert von/Berlin Philharmonic

Angel/EMI: 64629

6:51pm ANDERSON, LEROY: Sleigh Ride

Jarvi, Neeme/Detroit Symphony Orchestra

BGD: 117

6:54pm Torme, Mel: The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting…)

Henderson, Skitch/New York Pops

Angel/EMI: 54891

7:02pm Jochum, Otto: O selige Nacht

Kammler, Reinhard/Augsberg Ch. Orch.

Ars Musici: 266746

7:04pm Fricker, Peter: A Babe is Born

Christophers, Harry/The Sixteen

Collins: 12702

7:05pm Coots, J. Fred: Santa Claus is Coming to Town

Brickens, Nathaniel/University of Texas at Austin Trombone C

Mark Records: 6140

7:00pm Anonymous, arr. Rider, Charles: Joy to the World

Holman, Peter (Director)/Parley of Instruments

Psalmody (choir)

Hyperion: 67443

7:03pm Madan, Martin arr. by Miller, Edward: Lo! He comes with clouds descending

Holman, Peter (Director)/Parley of Instruments

Psalmody (choir)

Hyperion: 67443

7:07pm MORLEY, ANGELA: Christmas Night Medley

Williams, John/Boston Pops Orchestra

Sony Classical: 48232

7:21pm Monteverdi, Claudio: Magnificat (Vespers for the Virgin)

Wallenstein, Alfred/Roger Wagner Chorale

Clarion: 914 CD

7:49pm BROUGHTON, Bruce: Miracle on 34th Street – Suite

Megan, Lt. Kenneth W/United States Coast Guard Band

USAF: 93008

7:55pm Traditional French Carol: Noel Nouvelet (Christmas Nouvelet)

Rutter, John/Clare College Singers & Orchestra

Angel/EMI: 69950

7:58pm Berlin, Irving: White Christmas

/Hampton String Quartet

RCA: 5625

8:02pm Anonymous/Traditional: We Wish You A Merry Christmas

Willcocks, Sir David/Graham Ashton Brass Ensemble

Chandos: 8973

8:04pm REDNER: O Little Town of Bethlehem

/Chestnut Brass Company and Friends

Sony Classical: 27455

8:05pm Anonymous/Traditional: Coventry Carol

Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra

Naxos: 559621

8:07pm Anonymous/Traditional: Carol of the Bells

Westenburg, Richard/Musica Sacra

Deutsche Grammo: 429732

8:00pm PROGRAM: Wind and Rhythm

/listings – http://www.windandrhythm.com/

Program:

9:00pm PROGRAM: Fiesta

/http://blogs.wfmt.com/fiesta/

Program:

10:00pm PROGRAM: Pipedreams

/listings at http://pipedreams.publicradio.org/

Program:

11:00pm PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff

/Playlist: http://www.wfmt.com/wfmt-radio-network/classical-programming/beethoven-network/

: