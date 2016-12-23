Music played for: 12/25/2016
12:00am PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
6:30am PROGRAM: Millennium of Music
7:30am PROGRAM: First United Methodist Church Fort Worth
8:00am PROGRAM: Christian Science Sentinel
8:30am PROGRAM: Wilshire Baptist Church
9:00am PROGRAM: Park Cities Baptist Church
9:30am PROGRAM: Lovers Lane United Methodist Church
10:00am PROGRAM: Pastoral Reflections
10:30am PROGRAM: TurningPoint Church LifeTalk
10:59am arr. Reichberger: Let the Whole World Rejoice
/Cantus
Cantus: 1205
11:00am PROGRAM: Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church (Live)
12:00pm GAUNTLETT, HENRY J.: Once in Royal David’s City
Harrison, Jane, english horn
Malmon, Sandi-Jo, cello
Sealy, Marshall, french horn
North Star: 35
12:02pm Traditional: Of The Father’s Love Begotten
Westenburg, Richard/Musica Sacra
Deutsche Grammophon: 429 732
12:03pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Christmas Oratorio (BWV 248) – 01. Part I – Opening Chorus “Jauchzet..”
/Pittsburgh Symphony Brass
Adams, Timothy, timpani
Webster, Richard, organ
Four Winds: 3022
12:11pm Praetorius, Michael: Lo How a Rose E’er Blooming
Keith, C. David/SW’ern Seminary Chorus
Resmiranda: 8308
12:14pm Traditional Christmas: Coventry Carol
Flummerfelt, Joseph/Westminster Choir
Gothic: 49047
12:21pm Anonymous/Traditional: Away in a Manger
Anthony, Ryan, trumpet
Beard, Gary, piano
Pro Organo: 7086
12:24pm arr. Mantyjarvi: Today Christ is Born
/Cantus
Cantus: 1205
12:27pm GRUBER: Silent Night
Willcocks, Sir David/
Bach Choir
Scott, John, organ
Chandos: 8973
12:29pm Berlin, Irving: White Christmas
Tamarkin, Kate/Dallas Symphony Orchestra
Dallas Symphony Chorus
Tamarkin: 1
12:33pm ANDERSON, LEROY: Suite of Carols for Brass Choir
Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra
Naxos: 559621
12:49pm Koerppen, Alfred: Wachet auf
Hennig, Heinz/Knabenchor of Hannover
Ars Musici: 266746
12:53pm Anonymous/Traditional: Good King Wenceslas
Preston, Simon/
Choir of Westminster Abbey
Herrick, Christopher, organ
Deutsche Grammo: 445766
12:56pm arr. Schwab: A Virgin Most Pure
Schwab, Jacqueline, piano
Dorian: 90275
12:59pm de Nebra, Jose: Hymnus Sanctissimae Trinitati
Wilkins, Grover/Madrid Barroco Orchestra & Chorus
Dorian: 93237
1:02pm Wade, John F.: O Come, All Ye Faithful (Adeste Fidelis)
Schulz, Christian/Ambassade Orchestra
Vienna Choir Boys
Koch: 7584
1:04pm Cantiones, Piae: Gaudete!
/Silverwood Quartet
Flying Frog: 0402
1:00pm Jochum, Otto: O Du Frohliche “Oh How Joyful”
Kammler, Reinhard/Augsberg Ch. Orch.
Ars Musici: 266746
1:03pm Anonymous/Traditional: Greensleeves (What Child Is This)
Seelig, Dr. Timothy/Turtle Creek Chorale
Turtle Creek Ch: 1100-A
1:06pm arr. Breiner, Peter: O Tannenbaum
Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 550301
1:10pm Mendelssohn, Felix: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
/Baylor University A Capella Choir
Resmiranda: 8011
1:12pm Key, Joseph: Come celebrate th’ auspicious morn
Holman, Peter (Director)/Parley of Instruments
Psalmody (choir)
Hyperion: 67443
1:21pm Anonymous/Traditional: Ding Dong! Merrily on High
/Canadian Brass
Sony Classical: 27455
1:23pm Traditional: Deck the Halls
Westenburg, Richard/Musica Sacra
Deutsche Grammophon: 429 732
1:27pm Eccard, Johannes: When to the temple Mary went
Darlington, Stephen/Christ Church Cathedral Choir
Farr, Stephen-organ
Nimbus: 5440
1:30pm Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Fantasia on Christmas Carols
Rutter, John/City of London Sinfonia
Cambridge Singers
Varcoe, Stephen, baritone
Orton, Stephen, cello
Collegium: 121
1:42pm Barrios, Augustin (Mangore): Villancico de Navidad
Williams, John, guitar
Sony Classical: 87771
1:49pm Anonymous/Traditional: God Rest ye Merry, Gentlemen
/Empire Brass
Angel/EMI: 64613
1:52pm Handel, George Frideric: Messiah (HWV 56) – 42. Hallelujah Chorus
Pearlman, Martin/Boston Baroque Orch & Chorus
Telarc: 80453-C
1:56pm Anonymous/Traditional: O Come, O Come Emmanuel
Prosser, Timothy/
Chapel Choir of Emmanuel Coll.
ASV: 2104
1:58pm Bonvin, Ludwig: Christmas Night’s Dream (Op 10)
Blundell, Reuben/Gowanus Arts Ensemble
FCR: 166
2:02pm Adam, Adolphe: O Holy Night
Dragon, Carmen/Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orch.
Angel/EMI: 66087
2:06pm Traditional: Shepherds Come a Running
/Trapp Family Singers
Deutsche Grammophone: B0003118
2:00pm Anonymous/Traditional: The Friendly Beasts (French traditional carol)
H. Bloom, Peter, flute
Brandt, Chris, double bass
G. Jordan, Patrick, violin
Harrison, Jane, oboe
Malmon, Sandi-Jo, cello
North Star: 35
2:03pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Nutcracker (Op 71) – Act 2: Dance of the Sugar-Plum Fairy
Tilson Thomas, Michael/Philharmonia Orchestra
CBS: 45631
2:05pm arr. Jennings: Huron Carol
/Chanticleer
Teldec: 85555
2:09pm Lane, Philip: Three Christmas Pictures
Sutherland, Gavin/Royal Ballet Sinfonia
Marco Polo: 225185
2:25pm Traditional English Carol: The First Noel
Craig Jessop, Director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra
Mormon Tabernacle Choir: 5007325
2:30pm Anonymous/Traditional: Joy to the World
Ormandy, Eugene/Philadelphia Orchestra
Philadelphia Chorus
RCA: 6430
2:32pm HOPKINS, JOHN H.: We Three Kings of Orient Are
Reid Baker, Jeffrey, piano
JRB: 2001
2:36pm HAYWARD: Late Book Lullaby
Christophers, Harry/The Sixteen
Collins: 12702
2:38pm Anonymous/Traditional: In Dulci Jubilo (aka Good Christian Men Rejoice)
Gordon, Adam, trumpet
Harmon, Christina, Organ
Hester Prk: 7706
2:41pm Torme, Mel: The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting…)
De Chiaro, Giovanni, guitar
Centaur: 2262
2:51pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Now Come, Savior of Peoples (Instrumental)
Mallon, Kevin/Aradia Ensemble
Naxos: 554 825
2:56pm BIBER, HEINRICH I.F.: Magnificat
Arman, Howard/Salzburg Bach Choir/Baroque Ensemble
Ars Musici: 233746
3:00pm SILVESTRI: Polar Express, The – Spirit of the Season
Jessop, Craig/Orchestra at Temple Square
Mormon Tabernacle Choir
Mormon Tabernac: M 711
3:03pm Anonymous/Traditional: Bring a Torch Jeanette, Isabella
Harvard Glee Club
MusicMaste: 67077
3:05pm Britten, Benjamin: This Little Babe
Keith, C. David/SW’ern Seminary Chorus
Resmiranda: 8308
3:00pm BASS, R.A.: Gloria!
Bass, Randol Alan/The National Symphony Orchestra of London
The Tallis Chamber Choir
Kondanja: 1
3:07pm Anonymous/Traditional: Go Tell It On The Mountain
Radu, Valentin/
Ama Deus Ensemble
Parrott, Wesley, organ
Sony Classical: 62768
3:08pm VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Christmas Medley (arr. Catherine Wilson)
Wilson, Catherine, piano
Armin, Adele, violin
Mendelssohn, Jack, cello
Soundworks: 2006
3:22pm Traditional Christmas: Angels We Have Heard on High
Flummerfelt, Joseph/Westminster Choir
Gothic: 49047
3:25pm Anonymous/Traditional: Wassail Song (English traditional)
DeCormier, Robert/
Robert DeCormier Singers
Arabesque: 6525
3:27pm Anonymous/Traditional: Carol of the Bells
Condie, Richard P./Mormon Tabernacle Choir
Schreiner, Alexander, organ
Sony Classical: 87769
3:29pm Anonymous/Traditional: Watt’s Cradle Hymn
Neary, Martin/Westminster Abbey Chorus
Kirkby, Emma
Less, Michael
Raskin, Tom
Sony Classical: 87771
3:35pm ANDERSON, LEROY: Christmas Festival
Williams, John/Boston Pops Orchestra
Philips: 416287
3:49pm Anonymous/Traditional: I Wonder as I Wander (Appalachian carol)
/Watson, Joan, horn
TNB: 5
3:53pm SHAYNE/REGNEY: Do You Hear What I Hear?
Seelig, Dr. Timothy/Turtle Creek Chorale
Turtle Creek Ch: 1100
3:56pm Jochum, Otto: Von Himmel Hoch
Kammler, Reinhard/Augsberg Ch. Orch.
Ars Musici: 266746
3:58pm HERBERT, VICTOR: March of the Toys
Bankhead, LTC James/USAF Symphony Orchestra
Altissimo: 5552
4:02pm PIERPONT: Jingle Bells
Gould, Morton/RCA Symphony Orchestra
RCA: 63712
4:05pm SILVESTROV: Liturgical Chants – 2. Christmas Song
Hobdych, Mykola/Kiev Chamber Choir
ECM: 4763316
4:00pm JACQUES: When Christ was born
Willcocks, Sir David/
Bach Choir
Chandos: 8973
4:01pm Anonymous/Traditional: Sussex Carol
Willcocks, Sir David/
Bach Choir
Scott, John, organ
Chandos: 8973
4:03pm Corelli, Arcangelo: Concerto Grosso #8 in g “Christmas Concerto” (Op 6/8)
/Ensemble 415
Harmonia Mundi: 901406
4:22pm Traditional: Still, Still, Still
Westenburg, Richard/Musica Sacra
Deutsche Grammophon: 429 732
4:25pm IZVEKOV: Christ Is Born
Hillier, Paul/Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir
Harmonia Mundi: 907410
4:37pm OVERTON: Fantasia on “I Saw Three Ships”
Galway, James/Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Galway, Sir James, flute
RCA: 63712
4:41pm Traditional: Il Est Ne, Le Divin Enfant
/Die Singphoniker
CPO: 777 067
4:43pm Handel, George Frideric: Tochter Zion “Zion’s Daughter”
Marschik, Peter/Vienna Studio Ensemble
Vienna Boys’ Choir
Capriccio: 5160
4:49pm Anonymous/Traditional: Twelve Days of Christmas
Rutter, John/Clare College Singers & Orch.
Angel/EMI: 69950
4:52pm Anonymous/Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy
Shaw, Robert/The Robert Shaw Chamber Singers
Telarc: 80377
4:55pm arr. Schwab: Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow
Schwab, Jacqueline, piano
Dorian: 90275
5:01pm Anonymous/Traditional: It Came Upon a Midnight Clear
Dragon, Carmen/Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orch.
Angel/EMI: 66087
5:04pm Anonymous/Traditional: Balulalow
Robertson, Kim, celtic harp
Gourd: 134
5:07pm Anonymous/Traditional: Patapan
Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra
Naxos: 559621
5:00pm Anonymous/Traditional: Here We Come A-Wassailing
Halsey, Louis/Elizabethan Singers
BostonSkyl: 124
5:03pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Awake, thou wintry earth
Darlington, Stephen/Christ Church Cathedral Choir
Farr, Stephen-organ
Nimbus: 5440
5:06pm Chadwick, George Whitefield: Symphonic Sketches – 2. Noel
Leppard, Raymond/Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
Decca: 458157
5:18pm Anonymous/Traditional: Away in a Manger
/Texas Boys Choir
Resmiranda: 8015
5:21pm GRUBER: Silent Night
Dubeau, Angele/La Pieta
Analekta: 8730
5:25pm Koerppen, Alfred: Quem pastores
Hennig, Heinz/Knabenchor of Hannover
Ars Musici: 266746
5:27pm Anonymous/Traditional: Greensleeves (What Child Is This)
Katims, Milton/Columbia Symphony Orchestra
Stern, Isaac, violin
Sony Classical: 64537
5:30pm REED, A.: Russian Christmas Music
COLONEL LOWELL E. GR/THE U.S. AIR FORCE BAND & SINGING SERGE
USAF: 9802
5:50pm arr. Willcocks: O Come, All Ye Faithful
Keith, C. David/SW’ern Seminary Chorus
Resmiranda: 8308
5:54pm Anonymous/Traditional: Boar’s Head Carol
Wallace, John/The Wallace Collection
Trinity Boys Choir
Britten Singers
JVC: 2052
5:57pm Traditional: O Tannenbaum
Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
Telarc: 80226
6:01pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Nutcracker (Op 71) – Act 1: March
Tilson Thomas, Michael/Philadelphia Orchestra
CBS: 45659
6:03pm Praetorius, Michael: Lo How a Rose E’er Blooming
/Trapp Family Singers
Deutsche Grammophone: B0003118
6:05pm arr. Powell: Masters in the Hall
/Cantus
Cantus: 1205
6:00pm arr. Wachner: O Come, O Come Emmanuel
Wachner, Julian/Washington Chorus
Dorian: 92117
6:04pm Adam, Adolphe: O Holy Night
G. Jordan, Patrick, violin
Malmon, Sandi-Jo, cello
Jane Rupert, Mary, harp
North Star: 35
6:05pm Lane, Philip: Wassail Dances
Sutherland, Gavin/City of Prague Symphony
Naxos: 557099
6:18pm Mendelssohn, Felix: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Allmark, John, trumpet
Harris, David, trombone
Sealy, Marshall, french horn
London, Frank, trumpet
North Star: 35
6:20pm NICOLAI, OTTO: Christmas Overture
Rickenbacher, Karl A/Bamberg Symphony
Virgin: 91079
6:31pm Traditional Christmas: Of the Father’s Love Begotten
Flummerfelt, Joseph/Westminster Choir
Gothic: 49047
6:33pm arr. Breiner, Peter: The Infant King
/Bournemouth Symphony Chorus
Naxos: 557585
6:37pm Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Overture
Karajan, Herbert von/Berlin Philharmonic
Angel/EMI: 64629
6:51pm ANDERSON, LEROY: Sleigh Ride
Jarvi, Neeme/Detroit Symphony Orchestra
BGD: 117
6:54pm Torme, Mel: The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting…)
Henderson, Skitch/New York Pops
Angel/EMI: 54891
7:02pm Jochum, Otto: O selige Nacht
Kammler, Reinhard/Augsberg Ch. Orch.
Ars Musici: 266746
7:04pm Fricker, Peter: A Babe is Born
Christophers, Harry/The Sixteen
Collins: 12702
7:05pm Coots, J. Fred: Santa Claus is Coming to Town
Brickens, Nathaniel/University of Texas at Austin Trombone C
Mark Records: 6140
7:00pm Anonymous, arr. Rider, Charles: Joy to the World
Holman, Peter (Director)/Parley of Instruments
Psalmody (choir)
Hyperion: 67443
7:03pm Madan, Martin arr. by Miller, Edward: Lo! He comes with clouds descending
Holman, Peter (Director)/Parley of Instruments
Psalmody (choir)
Hyperion: 67443
7:07pm MORLEY, ANGELA: Christmas Night Medley
Williams, John/Boston Pops Orchestra
Sony Classical: 48232
7:21pm Monteverdi, Claudio: Magnificat (Vespers for the Virgin)
Wallenstein, Alfred/Roger Wagner Chorale
Clarion: 914 CD
7:49pm BROUGHTON, Bruce: Miracle on 34th Street – Suite
Megan, Lt. Kenneth W/United States Coast Guard Band
USAF: 93008
7:55pm Traditional French Carol: Noel Nouvelet (Christmas Nouvelet)
Rutter, John/Clare College Singers & Orchestra
Angel/EMI: 69950
7:58pm Berlin, Irving: White Christmas
/Hampton String Quartet
RCA: 5625
8:02pm Anonymous/Traditional: We Wish You A Merry Christmas
Willcocks, Sir David/Graham Ashton Brass Ensemble
Chandos: 8973
8:04pm REDNER: O Little Town of Bethlehem
/Chestnut Brass Company and Friends
Sony Classical: 27455
8:05pm Anonymous/Traditional: Coventry Carol
Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra
Naxos: 559621
8:07pm Anonymous/Traditional: Carol of the Bells
Westenburg, Richard/Musica Sacra
Deutsche Grammo: 429732
8:00pm PROGRAM: Wind and Rhythm
/listings – http://www.windandrhythm.com/
9:00pm PROGRAM: Fiesta
/http://blogs.wfmt.com/fiesta/
10:00pm PROGRAM: Pipedreams
/listings at http://pipedreams.publicradio.org/
11:00pm PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
/Playlist: http://www.wfmt.com/wfmt-radio-network/classical-programming/beethoven-network/
