Music played for: 12/24/2016
12:00am PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
8:00am PROGRAM: Safe Money Talk
8:56am Vivaldi, Antonio: Gloria in D: 7. Domine Fili unigenite “begotten Son”
Pinnock, Trevor/English Concert & Choir
Archiv: 423386
8:58am Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Nutcracker (Op 71) – Act 2: Coffee (Arabian Dance)
Bernstein, Leonard/New York Philharmonic
CBS: 44723
9:01am Anonymous/Traditional: Patapan & Ding Dong Merrily
Brickens, Nathaniel/University of Texas at Austin Trombone C
Mark Records: 6140
9:00am PROGRAM: Money Matters with Ken Moraif
9:49am Anonymous/Traditional: Carol of the Bells
Henderson, Skitch/New York Pops
Angel/EMI: 54891
9:52am Respighi, Ottorino: Six Little Pieces for piano four hands (1926) – 4. Christmas, Christmas!
Lenti, Tony, piano
Lenti, Mary Ann, piano
ACA: 20009
9:53am GOLDSTEIN: B’rakhot L’hanukka
Koch, Tim/Coro Hebraico
Spiro, Simon, cantor
Naxos: 559410
9:58am Traditional Jewish: Candles Burning (Chanukah)
Van Voorhees, Rachel-harp
Centaur: 2317
11:00am PROGRAM: From the Top
12:00pm Milner-White, Eric: A Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols
Cleobury, Stephen/Choir of King’s College, Cambridge
Benjamin Bayl, organ
Angel/EMI: 73693
1:28pm Handel, George Frideric: Messiah (HWV 56) – 42. Hallelujah Chorus
Faith, Percy/and His Orchestra
CBS: 45631
1:32pm LAURIDSEN: O Magnum Mysterium
Keith, C. David/SW’ern Seminary Chorus
Resmiranda: 8308
1:38pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Nutcracker (Op 71) – Overture
/Modern Mandolin Quartet
RCA: 62831
1:41pm Wade, John Francis: Adeste Fideles “O Come, All ye Faithful”
Marschik, Peter/Vienna Studio Ensemble
Vienna Boys’ Choir
Capriccio: 5160
1:43pm Torme, Mel: The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting…)
/Eaken Piano Trio
Naxos: 554099
1:52pm Mendelssohn, Felix: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
/Dallas Brass
Word: 9122590
1:54pm Fawcett, John: Strike! Seraphs, strike your harps of gold
Holman, Peter (Director)/Parley of Instruments
Psalmody (choir)
Hyperion: 67443
1:57pm Rutter, John: What Sweeter Music
Layton, Stephen/City of London Sinfonia
Polyphony
Hyperion: 67245
2:02pm arr. Schwab: Jehovah, Allelujah
Schwab, Jacqueline, piano
Dorian: 90275
2:05pm GRUBER: Silent Night
Flummerfelt, Joseph/Westminster Choir
Gothic: 49047
2:00pm HELY-HUTCHINSON: Carol Symphony
Sutherland, Gavin/City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 557099
2:28pm DAVIS, KATHERINE K.: Little Drummer Boy
/Empire Brass
Telarc: 80416
2:32pm Anonymous/Traditional: The First Noel
Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic
Naxos: 550301
2:35pm Praetorius, Michael: Lo How a Rose E’er Blooming
/Die Singphoniker
CPO: 777 067
2:38pm Anonymous/Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy
/Orpheus Chamber Singers
Orpheus Chamber: H 1
2:42pm Anonymous/Traditional: A maiden most gentle (French traditional)
Willcocks, Sir David/
Scott, John, organ
Chandos: 8973
2:49pm REGER: In Dulci Jubilo
Toll, Winfred/Camarata Freiburg Vocale
Ars Musici: 266746
2:53pm Anonymous/Traditional: Angels We Have Heard on High
/Gregg Smith Singers
Sony Classical: 27455
2:55pm arr. Luboff: Still, Still, Still
Wachner, Julian/Washington Chorus
Dorian: 92117
2:58pm Anonymous/Traditional: O Come, O Come Emmanuel
Harrison, Jane, english horn
London, Frank, trumpet
Underhill, Janet, bassoon
Malmon, Sandi-Jo, cello
North Star: 35
3:01pm HOWELLS, Herbert: A Spotless Rose
Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir
Naxos: 572102
3:04pm Anonymous/Traditional: Good King Wenceslas
Gould, Morton/RCA Symphony Orchestra
RCA: 63712
3:00pm Brooks, Phillips: O Little Town of Bethlehem
Rutter, John/Clare College Singers & Orchestra
Angel/EMI: 69950
3:03pm Traditional: O Tannenbaum
Westenburg, Richard/Musica Sacra
Deutsche Grammophon: 429 732
3:06pm CORRETTE, M.: Noel Provencal
/Aulos Ensemble
Centaur: 2831
3:08pm Anonymous/Traditional: Away in a Manger
Seelig, Dr. Timothy/Turtle Creek Chorale
Turtle Creek Ch: 1100-A
3:12pm Anonymous/Traditional: Quanno nascete nino
/Die Singphoniker and Guests
Gorzawski, Irmgard, harp
CPO: 777 067
3:19pm LIVINGSTON & EVANS: Silver Bells
Ormandy, Eugene/Philadelphia Orchestra
RCA: 6430
3:23pm MOCKRIDGE: Miracle on 34th Street
Newman, David/Royal Philharmonic
Telarc: 88801
3:34pm arr. Jennings: Go Tell It On The Mountain
/Cantus
Cantus: 1205
3:36pm Anonymous/Traditional: Greensleeves (What Child Is This)
Boyd, Liona, guitar
CBS: 39093
3:39pm Anonymous/Traditional: Carol of the Birds
Brickens, Nathaniel/University of Texas at Austin Trombone C
Mark Records: 6140
3:42pm Traditional French/English Carol: Ding Dong! Merrily on High
Craig Jessop, Director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra
Mormon Tabernacle Choir: 5007325
3:49pm CHASE: Christmas Favorites
Layendecker, Dennis/United States Air Force Symphony Orchest
USAF: 2010
3:55pm HONEGGER: All Nations Praise the Lord (from Christmas Cantata)
Jurowski, Vladimir/London Philharmonic
Maltman, Christopher
LPO: LPO-058
4:01pm Adam, Adolphe: O Holy Night
Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
May Festival Chorus
Telarc: 80226
4:05pm Haydn, Michael: Cantata: Shepherds Make Haste – 4.
Kammler, Reinhard/Augsberg Ch. Orch.
Ars Musici: 266746
4:07pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Nutcracker (Op 71) – Act 2: Dance of the Reed Pipes
Bernstein, Leonard/New York Philharmonic
CBS: 44723
4:00pm Prokofiev, Sergei: Lt. Kije Suite – “Troika”
Tilson Thomas, Michael/Los Angeles Philharmonic
CBS: 45631
4:02pm Koerppen, Alfred: Lobt Gott, ihr Christen
Hennig, Heinz/Knabenchor of Hannover
Ars Musici: 266746
4:05pm Koerppen, Alfred: Frohlich soll mein Herze springen
Hennig, Heinz/Knabenchor of Hannover
Ars Musici: 266746
4:06pm Koerppen, Alfred: Der Tag, der ist so freudenreich
Hennig, Heinz/Knabenchor of Hannover
Ars Musici: 266746
4:08pm Anonymous: The Angel Gabriel
/Mediaeval Babes
Mediaeval Babes: QOS009
4:10pm Anonymous/Traditional: It Came upon a Midnight Clear
Delmoni, Arturo, violin
Romanul, Alexander, violin
Rosen, Nathaniel, cello
Murdock, Katherine, viola
John Marks: 12
4:12pm Anonymous/Traditional: Joy to the World
Ottley, Jerold/Columbia Symphony Orchestra
Mormon Tabernacle Choir
CBS: 39093
4:19pm MOZART, Leopold: Intrada to “Musical Sleighride”
/Bach Trumpet Ensemble
Ars Musici: 266746
4:20pm Anonymous/Traditional: Coventry Carol
Hunt, Donald/Worcester Cathedral Choir
Naxos: 557160
4:24pm Anonymous/Traditional: I Saw Three Ships
Keith, C. David/Fort Worth Chamber Orchestra
Resmiranda: 8038
4:28pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring
Fraser, Ian/London Symphony Orchestra
Parkening, Christopher, guitar
Hallmark: 9707
4:31pm arr. Breiner, Peter: Little Jesus, Sweetly Sleep
/Bournemouth Symphony Chorus
Naxos: 557585
4:35pm BURT, ALFRED: Festival of Carols
Bankhead, LTC James/USAF Symphony Orchestra
Altissimo: 5552
4:50pm Yon, Pietro: Gesu Bambino “The Infant Child”
/Eaken Piano Trio
Naxos: 554099
4:54pm SHAYNE/REGNEY: Do You Hear What I Hear?
/The Vocal Majority
VM Productions: 6002
4:58pm Jessel, Leon: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers
Fennell, Frederick/Dallas Winds
Reference: 85
5:01pm Traditional Christmas: Twelve Days of Christmas
Flummerfelt, Joseph/Westminster Choir
Gothic: 49047
5:05pm Anonymous/Traditional: Deck the Halls
/Piranesi String Quartet
Piranesi: 1
5:00pm Traditional German Carol: Vom Himmel hoch “Heaven Above”
Marschik, Peter/Vienna Studio Ensemble
Vienna Boys’ Choir
Capriccio: 5160
5:02pm Anonymous/Traditional: God Rest ye Merry, Gentlemen
Willcocks, Sir David/Philip Jones Brass Ensemble
Bach Choir
London: 417898
5:05pm Glazunov, Alexander: Les Chanteurs de Noel
Dubeau, Angele/La Pieta
Analekta: 8730
5:16pm Berlin, Irving: White Christmas
Simon, Geoffrey/London Cellos
Cala: 55003
5:20pm Traditional: The Sleep of the Baby Jesus
Joel Rosenberger, piano
DigiDownload:
5:24pm BASS, R.A.: Glory to God
Bass, Randol Alan/The National Symphony Orchestra of London
The Tallis Chamber Choir
Konanja: 001
5:26pm PFITZNER: The Christmas Elf – Overture
Flor, Claus Peter/Munich Radio Orchestra
CPO: 777 155
5:42pm Schubert, Franz: Ave Maria (Op 52/6) (D 839)
Bernard, Andre, trumpet
Gil, Jean-Louis, organ
CVC: 11
5:45pm Anonymous/Traditional: This Endris Night (English carol)
Robert DeCormier Chorale
Arabesque: 6525
5:49pm arr. Schwab: We Three Kings of Orient Are
Schwab, Jacqueline, piano
Dorian: 90275
5:53pm WILLIAMS, JOHN: Home Alone – Somewhere in My Memory
Williams, John/Studio Orchestra and Chorus
CBS: 46595
5:58pm Britten, Benjamin: A Ceremony of Carols (Op 28) – 8. Interlude (Harp solo)
Biggers, Barbara Ann, harp
Albemarle: 1003
6:02pm Mendelssohn, Felix: Glory to God in the Highest (Motet) (Ger.)
Toll, Winfred/Camarata Freiburg Vocale
Ars Musici: 266746
6:05pm Traditional: O Sanctissima
Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra
Naxos: 559621
6:07pm Anonymous/Traditional: We Wish You A Merry Christmas
Davidson, David R./Dallas Symphony Orchestra
Dallas Symphony Chorus
Dallas Symphony: 711
6:00pm Anonymous/Traditional: Wexford Carol
Rutter, John/City of London Sinfonia
Collegium: 121
6:03pm GRUBER: Silent Night
Condie, Richard P./Mormon Tabernacle Choir
Schreiner, Alexander, organ
Sony Classical: 87769
6:12pm ANDERSON, LEROY: Sleigh Ride
Fiedler, Arthur/Boston Pops Orchestra
RCA: 61373
6:15pm CAHN, SAMMY: Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow
/Hampton String Quartet
RCA: 5625
6:18pm arr. Webster: O Come, All Ye Faithful
Wachner, Julian/Washington Chorus
Dorian: 92117
6:22pm Traditional: Noel Nouvelet/Le Sommeil de l’enfant Jesus/The Kings Travel East
/Silverwood Quartet
Flying Frog: 0402
6:26pm Traditional: As With Gladness Men of Old
Westenburg, Richard/Musica Sacra
Deutsche Grammophon: 429 732
6:28pm Taylor, Richard: Hosanna to King David’s son
Holman, Peter (Director)/Parley of Instruments
Psalmody (choir)
Hyperion: 67443
6:35pm Handel, George Frideric: Messiah (HWV 56) – Part 1
Richman, James/Dallas Bach Society
2016 Recording: 12/19/2016
7:00pm Handel, George Frideric: Messiah (HWV 56) – Part 2
Richman, James/Dallas Bach Society
2016 Recording: 12/19/2016
8:00pm Handel, George Frideric: Messiah (HWV 56) – Part 3
Richman, James/Dallas Bach Society
2016 Recording: 12/19/2016
8:34pm Praetorius, Michael: Lo How a Rose E’er Blooming
Somerville, Murray F/Benefit Street
Harvard University Choir
Northeastn: 251
8:36pm Grainger, Percy: The Sussex Mummers’ Christmas Carol
Lederer, Doris, viola
Mollenhauer, Jude, harp
Centaur: 2570
8:40pm Anonymous/Traditional: Away in a Manger
Ormandy, Eugene/Philadelphia Orchestra
and Chorus
RCA: 6430
8:42pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Nutcracker (Op 71) – Chinese Dance
Tilson Thomas, Michael/Philharmonia Orchestra
CBS: 45631
8:43pm REDNER: O Little Town of Bethlehem
/Arturo Delmoni & Friends
Delmoni, Arturo, violin
John Marks: 12
8:46pm Tye, Christopher: A Sound of Angels
Krehbiel, Donald/Orpheus Chamber Singers
LeBlanc, Gaye, harp
Orpheus Chamber: H 1
9:00pm PROGRAM: Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church (Live)
10:00pm Leontovitch, Mykola: Carol of the Bells
Flummerfelt, Joseph/Westminster Choir
Gothic: 49047
10:01pm Anonymous/Traditional: In Dulci Jubilo (aka Good Christian Men Rejoice)
Rutter, John/
Cambridge Singers
Collegium: 106
10:05pm Anonymous/Traditional: O Come, O Come Emmanuel
Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra
Naxos: 559621
10:07pm Traditional German Carol: Nun sei gegrubt, o Jesulein “Now Hail, O Jesus”
Marschik, Peter/Vienna Studio Ensemble
Vienna Boys’ Choir
Capriccio: 5160
10:00pm PROGRAM: A Night on the Town
Program:
11:00pm PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
