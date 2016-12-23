12/24/16

Music played for: 12/24/2016

12:00am  PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
Playlist: http://www.wfmt.com/wfmt-radio-network/classical-programming/beethoven-network/

8:00am  PROGRAM: Safe Money Talk
/http://www.annuitywatchusa.com/safe-money-talk-radio/
Program:

8:56am  Vivaldi, Antonio: Gloria in D: 7. Domine Fili unigenite “begotten Son”
Pinnock, Trevor/English Concert & Choir
Archiv: 423386

8:58am  Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Nutcracker (Op 71) – Act 2: Coffee (Arabian Dance)
Bernstein, Leonard/New York Philharmonic
CBS: 44723

9:01am  Anonymous/Traditional: Patapan & Ding Dong Merrily
Brickens, Nathaniel/University of Texas at Austin Trombone C
Mark Records: 6140

9:00am  PROGRAM: Money Matters with Ken Moraif
/for more – http://www.moneymatters.net/
Program:

9:49am  Anonymous/Traditional: Carol of the Bells
Henderson, Skitch/New York Pops
Angel/EMI: 54891

9:52am  Respighi, Ottorino: Six Little Pieces for piano four hands (1926) – 4. Christmas, Christmas!
Lenti, Tony, piano
Lenti, Mary Ann, piano
ACA: 20009

9:53am  GOLDSTEIN: B’rakhot L’hanukka
Koch, Tim/Coro Hebraico
Spiro, Simon, cantor
Naxos: 559410

9:58am  Traditional Jewish: Candles Burning (Chanukah)
Van Voorhees, Rachel-harp
Centaur: 2317

11:00am  PROGRAM: From the Top
/more at http://www.wfmt.com/main.taf?p=12,2,17
Program:

12:00pm  Milner-White, Eric: A Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols
Cleobury, Stephen/Choir of King’s College, Cambridge
Benjamin Bayl, organ
Angel/EMI: 73693

1:28pm  Handel, George Frideric: Messiah (HWV 56) – 42. Hallelujah Chorus
Faith, Percy/and His Orchestra
CBS: 45631

1:32pm  LAURIDSEN: O Magnum Mysterium
Keith, C. David/SW’ern Seminary Chorus
Resmiranda: 8308

1:38pm  Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Nutcracker (Op 71) – Overture
/Modern Mandolin Quartet
RCA: 62831

1:41pm  Wade, John Francis: Adeste Fideles “O Come, All ye Faithful”
Marschik, Peter/Vienna Studio Ensemble
Vienna Boys’ Choir
Capriccio: 5160

1:43pm  Torme, Mel: The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting…)
/Eaken Piano Trio
Naxos: 554099

1:52pm  Mendelssohn, Felix: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
/Dallas Brass
Word: 9122590

1:54pm  Fawcett, John: Strike! Seraphs, strike your harps of gold
Holman, Peter (Director)/Parley of Instruments
Psalmody (choir)
Hyperion: 67443

1:57pm  Rutter, John: What Sweeter Music
Layton, Stephen/City of London Sinfonia
Polyphony
Hyperion: 67245

2:02pm  arr. Schwab: Jehovah, Allelujah
Schwab, Jacqueline, piano
Dorian: 90275

2:05pm  GRUBER: Silent Night
Flummerfelt, Joseph/Westminster Choir
Gothic: 49047

2:00pm  HELY-HUTCHINSON: Carol Symphony
Sutherland, Gavin/City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 557099

2:28pm  DAVIS, KATHERINE K.: Little Drummer Boy
/Empire Brass
Telarc: 80416

2:32pm  Anonymous/Traditional: The First Noel
Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic
Naxos: 550301

2:35pm  Praetorius, Michael: Lo How a Rose E’er Blooming
/Die Singphoniker
CPO: 777 067

2:38pm  Anonymous/Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy
/Orpheus Chamber Singers
Orpheus Chamber: H 1

2:42pm  Anonymous/Traditional: A maiden most gentle (French traditional)
Willcocks, Sir David/
Scott, John, organ
Chandos: 8973

2:49pm  REGER: In Dulci Jubilo
Toll, Winfred/Camarata Freiburg Vocale
Ars Musici: 266746

2:53pm  Anonymous/Traditional: Angels We Have Heard on High
/Gregg Smith Singers
Sony Classical: 27455

2:55pm  arr. Luboff: Still, Still, Still
Wachner, Julian/Washington Chorus
Dorian: 92117

2:58pm  Anonymous/Traditional: O Come, O Come Emmanuel
Harrison, Jane, english horn
London, Frank, trumpet
Underhill, Janet, bassoon
Malmon, Sandi-Jo, cello
North Star: 35

3:01pm  HOWELLS, Herbert: A Spotless Rose
Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir
Naxos: 572102

3:04pm  Anonymous/Traditional: Good King Wenceslas
Gould, Morton/RCA Symphony Orchestra
RCA: 63712

3:00pm  Brooks, Phillips: O Little Town of Bethlehem
Rutter, John/Clare College Singers & Orchestra
Angel/EMI: 69950

3:03pm  Traditional: O Tannenbaum
Westenburg, Richard/Musica Sacra
Deutsche Grammophon: 429 732

3:06pm  CORRETTE, M.: Noel Provencal
/Aulos Ensemble
Centaur: 2831

3:08pm  Anonymous/Traditional: Away in a Manger
Seelig, Dr. Timothy/Turtle Creek Chorale
Turtle Creek Ch: 1100-A

3:12pm  Anonymous/Traditional: Quanno nascete nino
/Die Singphoniker and Guests
Gorzawski, Irmgard, harp
CPO: 777 067

3:19pm  LIVINGSTON & EVANS: Silver Bells
Ormandy, Eugene/Philadelphia Orchestra
RCA: 6430

3:23pm  MOCKRIDGE: Miracle on 34th Street
Newman, David/Royal Philharmonic
Telarc: 88801

3:34pm  arr. Jennings: Go Tell It On The Mountain
/Cantus
Cantus: 1205

3:36pm  Anonymous/Traditional: Greensleeves (What Child Is This)
Boyd, Liona, guitar
CBS: 39093

3:39pm  Anonymous/Traditional: Carol of the Birds
Brickens, Nathaniel/University of Texas at Austin Trombone C
Mark Records: 6140

3:42pm  Traditional French/English Carol: Ding Dong! Merrily on High
Craig Jessop, Director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra
Mormon Tabernacle Choir: 5007325

3:49pm  CHASE: Christmas Favorites
Layendecker, Dennis/United States Air Force Symphony Orchest
USAF: 2010

3:55pm  HONEGGER: All Nations Praise the Lord (from Christmas Cantata)
Jurowski, Vladimir/London Philharmonic
Maltman, Christopher
LPO: LPO-058

4:01pm  Adam, Adolphe: O Holy Night
Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
May Festival Chorus
Telarc: 80226

4:05pm  Haydn, Michael: Cantata: Shepherds Make Haste – 4.
Kammler, Reinhard/Augsberg Ch. Orch.
Ars Musici: 266746

4:07pm  Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Nutcracker (Op 71) – Act 2: Dance of the Reed Pipes
Bernstein, Leonard/New York Philharmonic
CBS: 44723

4:00pm  Prokofiev, Sergei: Lt. Kije Suite – “Troika”
Tilson Thomas, Michael/Los Angeles Philharmonic
CBS: 45631

4:02pm  Koerppen, Alfred: Lobt Gott, ihr Christen
Hennig, Heinz/Knabenchor of Hannover
Ars Musici: 266746

4:05pm  Koerppen, Alfred: Frohlich soll mein Herze springen
Hennig, Heinz/Knabenchor of Hannover
Ars Musici: 266746

4:06pm  Koerppen, Alfred: Der Tag, der ist so freudenreich
Hennig, Heinz/Knabenchor of Hannover
Ars Musici: 266746

4:08pm  Anonymous: The Angel Gabriel
/Mediaeval Babes
Mediaeval Babes: QOS009

4:10pm  Anonymous/Traditional: It Came upon a Midnight Clear
Delmoni, Arturo, violin
Romanul, Alexander, violin
Rosen, Nathaniel, cello
Murdock, Katherine, viola
John Marks: 12

4:12pm  Anonymous/Traditional: Joy to the World
Ottley, Jerold/Columbia Symphony Orchestra
Mormon Tabernacle Choir
CBS: 39093

4:19pm  MOZART, Leopold: Intrada to “Musical Sleighride”
/Bach Trumpet Ensemble
Ars Musici: 266746

4:20pm  Anonymous/Traditional: Coventry Carol
Hunt, Donald/Worcester Cathedral Choir
Naxos: 557160

4:24pm  Anonymous/Traditional: I Saw Three Ships
Keith, C. David/Fort Worth Chamber Orchestra
Resmiranda: 8038

4:28pm  Bach, Johann Sebastian: Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring
Fraser, Ian/London Symphony Orchestra
Parkening, Christopher, guitar
Hallmark: 9707

4:31pm  arr. Breiner, Peter: Little Jesus, Sweetly Sleep
/Bournemouth Symphony Chorus
Naxos: 557585

4:35pm  BURT, ALFRED: Festival of Carols
Bankhead, LTC James/USAF Symphony Orchestra
Altissimo: 5552

4:50pm  Yon, Pietro: Gesu Bambino “The Infant Child”
/Eaken Piano Trio
Naxos: 554099

4:54pm  SHAYNE/REGNEY: Do You Hear What I Hear?
/The Vocal Majority
VM Productions: 6002

4:58pm  Jessel, Leon: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers
Fennell, Frederick/Dallas Winds
Reference: 85

5:01pm  Traditional Christmas: Twelve Days of Christmas
Flummerfelt, Joseph/Westminster Choir
Gothic: 49047

5:05pm  Anonymous/Traditional: Deck the Halls
/Piranesi String Quartet
Piranesi: 1

5:00pm  Traditional German Carol: Vom Himmel hoch “Heaven Above”
Marschik, Peter/Vienna Studio Ensemble
Vienna Boys’ Choir
Capriccio: 5160

5:02pm  Anonymous/Traditional: God Rest ye Merry, Gentlemen
Willcocks, Sir David/Philip Jones Brass Ensemble
Bach Choir
London: 417898

5:05pm  Glazunov, Alexander: Les Chanteurs de Noel
Dubeau, Angele/La Pieta
Analekta: 8730

5:16pm  Berlin, Irving: White Christmas
Simon, Geoffrey/London Cellos
Cala: 55003

5:20pm  Traditional: The Sleep of the Baby Jesus
Joel Rosenberger, piano
DigiDownload:

5:24pm  BASS, R.A.: Glory to God
Bass, Randol Alan/The National Symphony Orchestra of London
The Tallis Chamber Choir
Konanja: 001

5:26pm  PFITZNER: The Christmas Elf – Overture
Flor, Claus Peter/Munich Radio Orchestra
CPO: 777 155

5:42pm  Schubert, Franz: Ave Maria (Op 52/6) (D 839)
Bernard, Andre, trumpet
Gil, Jean-Louis, organ
CVC: 11

5:45pm  Anonymous/Traditional: This Endris Night (English carol)
Robert DeCormier Chorale
Arabesque: 6525

5:49pm  arr. Schwab: We Three Kings of Orient Are
Schwab, Jacqueline, piano
Dorian: 90275

5:53pm  WILLIAMS, JOHN: Home Alone – Somewhere in My Memory
Williams, John/Studio Orchestra and Chorus
CBS: 46595

5:58pm  Britten, Benjamin: A Ceremony of Carols (Op 28) – 8. Interlude (Harp solo)
Biggers, Barbara Ann, harp
Albemarle: 1003

6:02pm  Mendelssohn, Felix: Glory to God in the Highest (Motet) (Ger.)
Toll, Winfred/Camarata Freiburg Vocale
Ars Musici: 266746

6:05pm  Traditional: O Sanctissima
Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra
Naxos: 559621

6:07pm  Anonymous/Traditional: We Wish You A Merry Christmas
Davidson, David R./Dallas Symphony Orchestra
Dallas Symphony Chorus
Dallas Symphony: 711

6:00pm  Anonymous/Traditional: Wexford Carol
Rutter, John/City of London Sinfonia
Collegium: 121

6:03pm  GRUBER: Silent Night
Condie, Richard P./Mormon Tabernacle Choir
Schreiner, Alexander, organ
Sony Classical: 87769

6:12pm  ANDERSON, LEROY: Sleigh Ride
Fiedler, Arthur/Boston Pops Orchestra
RCA: 61373

6:15pm  CAHN, SAMMY: Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow
/Hampton String Quartet
RCA: 5625

6:18pm  arr. Webster: O Come, All Ye Faithful
Wachner, Julian/Washington Chorus
Dorian: 92117

6:22pm  Traditional: Noel Nouvelet/Le Sommeil de l’enfant Jesus/The Kings Travel East
/Silverwood Quartet
Flying Frog: 0402

6:26pm  Traditional: As With Gladness Men of Old
Westenburg, Richard/Musica Sacra
Deutsche Grammophon: 429 732

6:28pm  Taylor, Richard: Hosanna to King David’s son
Holman, Peter (Director)/Parley of Instruments
Psalmody (choir)
Hyperion: 67443

6:35pm  Handel, George Frideric: Messiah (HWV 56) – Part 1
Richman, James/Dallas Bach Society
2016 Recording: 12/19/2016

7:00pm  Handel, George Frideric: Messiah (HWV 56) – Part 2
Richman, James/Dallas Bach Society
2016 Recording: 12/19/2016

8:00pm  Handel, George Frideric: Messiah (HWV 56) – Part 3
Richman, James/Dallas Bach Society
2016 Recording: 12/19/2016

8:34pm  Praetorius, Michael: Lo How a Rose E’er Blooming
Somerville, Murray F/Benefit Street
Harvard University Choir
Northeastn: 251

8:36pm  Grainger, Percy: The Sussex Mummers’ Christmas Carol
Lederer, Doris, viola
Mollenhauer, Jude, harp
Centaur: 2570

8:40pm  Anonymous/Traditional: Away in a Manger
Ormandy, Eugene/Philadelphia Orchestra
and Chorus
RCA: 6430

8:42pm  Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Nutcracker (Op 71) – Chinese Dance
Tilson Thomas, Michael/Philharmonia Orchestra
CBS: 45631

8:43pm  REDNER: O Little Town of Bethlehem
/Arturo Delmoni & Friends
Delmoni, Arturo, violin
John Marks: 12

8:46pm  Tye, Christopher: A Sound of Angels
Krehbiel, Donald/Orpheus Chamber Singers
LeBlanc, Gaye, harp
Orpheus Chamber: H 1

9:00pm  PROGRAM: Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church (Live)
/more information at – http://www.phpc.org/
Program:

10:00pm  Leontovitch, Mykola: Carol of the Bells
Flummerfelt, Joseph/Westminster Choir
Gothic: 49047

10:01pm  Anonymous/Traditional: In Dulci Jubilo (aka Good Christian Men Rejoice)
Rutter, John/
Cambridge Singers
Collegium: 106

10:05pm  Anonymous/Traditional: O Come, O Come Emmanuel
Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra
Naxos: 559621

10:07pm  Traditional German Carol: Nun sei gegrubt, o Jesulein “Now Hail, O Jesus”
Marschik, Peter/Vienna Studio Ensemble
Vienna Boys’ Choir
Capriccio: 5160

10:00pm  PROGRAM: A Night on the Town
/For more – http://www.musicaltheaterheritage.com
Program:

11:00pm  PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
/Playlist: http://www.wfmt.com/wfmt-radio-network/classical-programming/beethoven-network/
: