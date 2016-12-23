Music played for: 12/24/2016

12:00am PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff

8:00am PROGRAM: Safe Money Talk

8:56am Vivaldi, Antonio: Gloria in D: 7. Domine Fili unigenite “begotten Son”

Pinnock, Trevor/English Concert & Choir

Archiv: 423386

8:58am Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Nutcracker (Op 71) – Act 2: Coffee (Arabian Dance)

Bernstein, Leonard/New York Philharmonic

CBS: 44723

9:01am Anonymous/Traditional: Patapan & Ding Dong Merrily

Brickens, Nathaniel/University of Texas at Austin Trombone C

Mark Records: 6140

9:00am PROGRAM: Money Matters with Ken Moraif

9:49am Anonymous/Traditional: Carol of the Bells

Henderson, Skitch/New York Pops

Angel/EMI: 54891

9:52am Respighi, Ottorino: Six Little Pieces for piano four hands (1926) – 4. Christmas, Christmas!

Lenti, Tony, piano

Lenti, Mary Ann, piano

ACA: 20009

9:53am GOLDSTEIN: B’rakhot L’hanukka

Koch, Tim/Coro Hebraico

Spiro, Simon, cantor

Naxos: 559410

9:58am Traditional Jewish: Candles Burning (Chanukah)

Van Voorhees, Rachel-harp

Centaur: 2317

11:00am PROGRAM: From the Top

12:00pm Milner-White, Eric: A Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols

Cleobury, Stephen/Choir of King’s College, Cambridge

Benjamin Bayl, organ

Angel/EMI: 73693

1:28pm Handel, George Frideric: Messiah (HWV 56) – 42. Hallelujah Chorus

Faith, Percy/and His Orchestra

CBS: 45631

1:32pm LAURIDSEN: O Magnum Mysterium

Keith, C. David/SW’ern Seminary Chorus

Resmiranda: 8308

1:38pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Nutcracker (Op 71) – Overture

/Modern Mandolin Quartet

RCA: 62831

1:41pm Wade, John Francis: Adeste Fideles “O Come, All ye Faithful”

Marschik, Peter/Vienna Studio Ensemble

Vienna Boys’ Choir

Capriccio: 5160

1:43pm Torme, Mel: The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting…)

/Eaken Piano Trio

Naxos: 554099

1:52pm Mendelssohn, Felix: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

/Dallas Brass

Word: 9122590

1:54pm Fawcett, John: Strike! Seraphs, strike your harps of gold

Holman, Peter (Director)/Parley of Instruments

Psalmody (choir)

Hyperion: 67443

1:57pm Rutter, John: What Sweeter Music

Layton, Stephen/City of London Sinfonia

Polyphony

Hyperion: 67245

2:02pm arr. Schwab: Jehovah, Allelujah

Schwab, Jacqueline, piano

Dorian: 90275

2:05pm GRUBER: Silent Night

Flummerfelt, Joseph/Westminster Choir

Gothic: 49047

2:00pm HELY-HUTCHINSON: Carol Symphony

Sutherland, Gavin/City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

Naxos: 557099

2:28pm DAVIS, KATHERINE K.: Little Drummer Boy

/Empire Brass

Telarc: 80416

2:32pm Anonymous/Traditional: The First Noel

Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic

Naxos: 550301

2:35pm Praetorius, Michael: Lo How a Rose E’er Blooming

/Die Singphoniker

CPO: 777 067

2:38pm Anonymous/Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy

/Orpheus Chamber Singers

Orpheus Chamber: H 1

2:42pm Anonymous/Traditional: A maiden most gentle (French traditional)

Willcocks, Sir David/

Scott, John, organ

Chandos: 8973

2:49pm REGER: In Dulci Jubilo

Toll, Winfred/Camarata Freiburg Vocale

Ars Musici: 266746

2:53pm Anonymous/Traditional: Angels We Have Heard on High

/Gregg Smith Singers

Sony Classical: 27455

2:55pm arr. Luboff: Still, Still, Still

Wachner, Julian/Washington Chorus

Dorian: 92117

2:58pm Anonymous/Traditional: O Come, O Come Emmanuel

Harrison, Jane, english horn

London, Frank, trumpet

Underhill, Janet, bassoon

Malmon, Sandi-Jo, cello

North Star: 35

3:01pm HOWELLS, Herbert: A Spotless Rose

Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir

Naxos: 572102

3:04pm Anonymous/Traditional: Good King Wenceslas

Gould, Morton/RCA Symphony Orchestra

RCA: 63712

3:00pm Brooks, Phillips: O Little Town of Bethlehem

Rutter, John/Clare College Singers & Orchestra

Angel/EMI: 69950

3:03pm Traditional: O Tannenbaum

Westenburg, Richard/Musica Sacra

Deutsche Grammophon: 429 732

3:06pm CORRETTE, M.: Noel Provencal

/Aulos Ensemble

Centaur: 2831

3:08pm Anonymous/Traditional: Away in a Manger

Seelig, Dr. Timothy/Turtle Creek Chorale

Turtle Creek Ch: 1100-A

3:12pm Anonymous/Traditional: Quanno nascete nino

/Die Singphoniker and Guests

Gorzawski, Irmgard, harp

CPO: 777 067

3:19pm LIVINGSTON & EVANS: Silver Bells

Ormandy, Eugene/Philadelphia Orchestra

RCA: 6430

3:23pm MOCKRIDGE: Miracle on 34th Street

Newman, David/Royal Philharmonic

Telarc: 88801

3:34pm arr. Jennings: Go Tell It On The Mountain

/Cantus

Cantus: 1205

3:36pm Anonymous/Traditional: Greensleeves (What Child Is This)

Boyd, Liona, guitar

CBS: 39093

3:39pm Anonymous/Traditional: Carol of the Birds

Brickens, Nathaniel/University of Texas at Austin Trombone C

Mark Records: 6140

3:42pm Traditional French/English Carol: Ding Dong! Merrily on High

Craig Jessop, Director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra

Mormon Tabernacle Choir: 5007325

3:49pm CHASE: Christmas Favorites

Layendecker, Dennis/United States Air Force Symphony Orchest

USAF: 2010

3:55pm HONEGGER: All Nations Praise the Lord (from Christmas Cantata)

Jurowski, Vladimir/London Philharmonic

Maltman, Christopher

LPO: LPO-058

4:01pm Adam, Adolphe: O Holy Night

Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

May Festival Chorus

Telarc: 80226

4:05pm Haydn, Michael: Cantata: Shepherds Make Haste – 4.

Kammler, Reinhard/Augsberg Ch. Orch.

Ars Musici: 266746

4:07pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Nutcracker (Op 71) – Act 2: Dance of the Reed Pipes

Bernstein, Leonard/New York Philharmonic

CBS: 44723

4:00pm Prokofiev, Sergei: Lt. Kije Suite – “Troika”

Tilson Thomas, Michael/Los Angeles Philharmonic

CBS: 45631

4:02pm Koerppen, Alfred: Lobt Gott, ihr Christen

Hennig, Heinz/Knabenchor of Hannover

Ars Musici: 266746

4:05pm Koerppen, Alfred: Frohlich soll mein Herze springen

Hennig, Heinz/Knabenchor of Hannover

Ars Musici: 266746

4:06pm Koerppen, Alfred: Der Tag, der ist so freudenreich

Hennig, Heinz/Knabenchor of Hannover

Ars Musici: 266746

4:08pm Anonymous: The Angel Gabriel

/Mediaeval Babes

Mediaeval Babes: QOS009

4:10pm Anonymous/Traditional: It Came upon a Midnight Clear

Delmoni, Arturo, violin

Romanul, Alexander, violin

Rosen, Nathaniel, cello

Murdock, Katherine, viola

John Marks: 12

4:12pm Anonymous/Traditional: Joy to the World

Ottley, Jerold/Columbia Symphony Orchestra

Mormon Tabernacle Choir

CBS: 39093

4:19pm MOZART, Leopold: Intrada to “Musical Sleighride”

/Bach Trumpet Ensemble

Ars Musici: 266746

4:20pm Anonymous/Traditional: Coventry Carol

Hunt, Donald/Worcester Cathedral Choir

Naxos: 557160

4:24pm Anonymous/Traditional: I Saw Three Ships

Keith, C. David/Fort Worth Chamber Orchestra

Resmiranda: 8038

4:28pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring

Fraser, Ian/London Symphony Orchestra

Parkening, Christopher, guitar

Hallmark: 9707

4:31pm arr. Breiner, Peter: Little Jesus, Sweetly Sleep

/Bournemouth Symphony Chorus

Naxos: 557585

4:35pm BURT, ALFRED: Festival of Carols

Bankhead, LTC James/USAF Symphony Orchestra

Altissimo: 5552

4:50pm Yon, Pietro: Gesu Bambino “The Infant Child”

/Eaken Piano Trio

Naxos: 554099

4:54pm SHAYNE/REGNEY: Do You Hear What I Hear?

/The Vocal Majority

VM Productions: 6002

4:58pm Jessel, Leon: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers

Fennell, Frederick/Dallas Winds

Reference: 85

5:01pm Traditional Christmas: Twelve Days of Christmas

Flummerfelt, Joseph/Westminster Choir

Gothic: 49047

5:05pm Anonymous/Traditional: Deck the Halls

/Piranesi String Quartet

Piranesi: 1

5:00pm Traditional German Carol: Vom Himmel hoch “Heaven Above”

Marschik, Peter/Vienna Studio Ensemble

Vienna Boys’ Choir

Capriccio: 5160

5:02pm Anonymous/Traditional: God Rest ye Merry, Gentlemen

Willcocks, Sir David/Philip Jones Brass Ensemble

Bach Choir

London: 417898

5:05pm Glazunov, Alexander: Les Chanteurs de Noel

Dubeau, Angele/La Pieta

Analekta: 8730

5:16pm Berlin, Irving: White Christmas

Simon, Geoffrey/London Cellos

Cala: 55003

5:20pm Traditional: The Sleep of the Baby Jesus

Joel Rosenberger, piano

DigiDownload:

5:24pm BASS, R.A.: Glory to God

Bass, Randol Alan/The National Symphony Orchestra of London

The Tallis Chamber Choir

Konanja: 001

5:26pm PFITZNER: The Christmas Elf – Overture

Flor, Claus Peter/Munich Radio Orchestra

CPO: 777 155

5:42pm Schubert, Franz: Ave Maria (Op 52/6) (D 839)

Bernard, Andre, trumpet

Gil, Jean-Louis, organ

CVC: 11

5:45pm Anonymous/Traditional: This Endris Night (English carol)

Robert DeCormier Chorale

Arabesque: 6525

5:49pm arr. Schwab: We Three Kings of Orient Are

Schwab, Jacqueline, piano

Dorian: 90275

5:53pm WILLIAMS, JOHN: Home Alone – Somewhere in My Memory

Williams, John/Studio Orchestra and Chorus

CBS: 46595

5:58pm Britten, Benjamin: A Ceremony of Carols (Op 28) – 8. Interlude (Harp solo)

Biggers, Barbara Ann, harp

Albemarle: 1003

6:02pm Mendelssohn, Felix: Glory to God in the Highest (Motet) (Ger.)

Toll, Winfred/Camarata Freiburg Vocale

Ars Musici: 266746

6:05pm Traditional: O Sanctissima

Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra

Naxos: 559621

6:07pm Anonymous/Traditional: We Wish You A Merry Christmas

Davidson, David R./Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Dallas Symphony Chorus

Dallas Symphony: 711

6:00pm Anonymous/Traditional: Wexford Carol

Rutter, John/City of London Sinfonia

Collegium: 121

6:03pm GRUBER: Silent Night

Condie, Richard P./Mormon Tabernacle Choir

Schreiner, Alexander, organ

Sony Classical: 87769

6:12pm ANDERSON, LEROY: Sleigh Ride

Fiedler, Arthur/Boston Pops Orchestra

RCA: 61373

6:15pm CAHN, SAMMY: Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow

/Hampton String Quartet

RCA: 5625

6:18pm arr. Webster: O Come, All Ye Faithful

Wachner, Julian/Washington Chorus

Dorian: 92117

6:22pm Traditional: Noel Nouvelet/Le Sommeil de l’enfant Jesus/The Kings Travel East

/Silverwood Quartet

Flying Frog: 0402

6:26pm Traditional: As With Gladness Men of Old

Westenburg, Richard/Musica Sacra

Deutsche Grammophon: 429 732

6:28pm Taylor, Richard: Hosanna to King David’s son

Holman, Peter (Director)/Parley of Instruments

Psalmody (choir)

Hyperion: 67443

6:35pm Handel, George Frideric: Messiah (HWV 56) – Part 1

Richman, James/Dallas Bach Society

2016 Recording: 12/19/2016

7:00pm Handel, George Frideric: Messiah (HWV 56) – Part 2

Richman, James/Dallas Bach Society

2016 Recording: 12/19/2016

8:00pm Handel, George Frideric: Messiah (HWV 56) – Part 3

Richman, James/Dallas Bach Society

2016 Recording: 12/19/2016

8:34pm Praetorius, Michael: Lo How a Rose E’er Blooming

Somerville, Murray F/Benefit Street

Harvard University Choir

Northeastn: 251

8:36pm Grainger, Percy: The Sussex Mummers’ Christmas Carol

Lederer, Doris, viola

Mollenhauer, Jude, harp

Centaur: 2570

8:40pm Anonymous/Traditional: Away in a Manger

Ormandy, Eugene/Philadelphia Orchestra

and Chorus

RCA: 6430

8:42pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Nutcracker (Op 71) – Chinese Dance

Tilson Thomas, Michael/Philharmonia Orchestra

CBS: 45631

8:43pm REDNER: O Little Town of Bethlehem

/Arturo Delmoni & Friends

Delmoni, Arturo, violin

John Marks: 12

8:46pm Tye, Christopher: A Sound of Angels

Krehbiel, Donald/Orpheus Chamber Singers

LeBlanc, Gaye, harp

Orpheus Chamber: H 1

9:00pm PROGRAM: Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church (Live)

10:00pm Leontovitch, Mykola: Carol of the Bells

Flummerfelt, Joseph/Westminster Choir

Gothic: 49047

10:01pm Anonymous/Traditional: In Dulci Jubilo (aka Good Christian Men Rejoice)

Rutter, John/

Cambridge Singers

Collegium: 106

10:05pm Anonymous/Traditional: O Come, O Come Emmanuel

Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra

Naxos: 559621

10:07pm Traditional German Carol: Nun sei gegrubt, o Jesulein “Now Hail, O Jesus”

Marschik, Peter/Vienna Studio Ensemble

Vienna Boys’ Choir

Capriccio: 5160

10:00pm PROGRAM: A Night on the Town

11:00pm PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff

