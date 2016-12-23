12/23/16

Music played for: 12/23/2016

12:00am  PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
Playlist: http://www.wfmt.com/wfmt-radio-network/classical-programming/beethoven-network/

6:00am  Adam, Adolphe: O Holy Night (Cantique de Noel)
/The Vocal Majority
VM Productions: 6002

6:06am  Vivaldi, Antonio: Four Seasons (Op 8) – Winter, RV 297
Wilson, Ransom, flute
Modern Mandolin Quartet
Windam Hil: 11108

6:15am  Rutter, John: Star Carol
Willcocks, Sir David/Graham Ashton Brass Ensemble
Bach Choir
Scott, John, organ
Chandos: 8973

6:17am  SPANIOLA: Yes, Virginia, There is Santa Claus
Schofield, CPT Donal/US Air Force Band of Mid-America
Rogers, David, narrator
USAF: BMA 05101

6:27am  Bach, Johann Sebastian: Christmas Oratorio (BWV 248) – 01. Part I – Opening Chorus “Jauchzet..”
/Pittsburgh Symphony Brass
Adams, Timothy, timpani
Webster, Richard, organ
Four Winds: 3022

6:36am  DAVIS, KATHERINE K.: Little Drummer Boy
/Turtle Creek Chorale
Sony Classical: 27455

6:38am  Diemer, Emma Lou: Holiday Madness Melody
Ficsor, Phillip, violin
Diemer, Emma Lou, piano
Truetone: 9689

6:49am  GABRIELI, GIOVANNI: O Magnum Mysterium
Westenburg, Richard/Musica Sacra
Deutsche Grammophon: 429 732

6:52am  Praetorius, Michael: Lo How a Rose E’er Blooming
Marschik, Peter/Vienna Studio Ensemble
Vienna Boys’ Choir
Capriccio: 5160

6:55am  ANDERSON, LEROY: Angels in Our Fields
Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra
Naxos: 559621

6:58am  TIOMKIN: Cyrano de Bergerac Overture
Kaufman, Richard/London Symphony Orchestra
LSO Live: 0720

6:58am  Beethoven, Ludwig van: Piano Sonata #31 in A-Flat (Op 110) – 2. Allegro molto
Uchida, Mitsuko, piano
Philips: B0006379

7:00am  GAUNTLETT, HENRY J.: Once in Royal David’s City
/Chestnut Brass Company
Sony Classical: 87771

7:02am  Anonymous/Traditional: Coventry Carol
Crossland, Anthony/
Choir of Wells Cathedral
ASV: 6077

7:09am  PFITZNER: The Christmas Elf – Overture
Flor, Claus Peter/Munich Radio Orchestra
CPO: 777 155

7:20am  Traditional Christmas: Away in a Manger
Flummerfelt, Joseph/Westminster Choir
Gothic: 49047

7:25am  BURT, ALFRED: Festival of Carols
Bankhead, LTC James/USAF Symphony Orchestra
Altissimo: 5552

7:35am  Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Nutcracker (Op 71) – Act 1: March
Tilson Thomas, Michael/Philadelphia Orchestra
CBS: 45659

7:41am  Traditional: Il est ne le divin enfant
/Trapp Family Singers
Deutsche Grammophone: B0003118

7:42am  Anonymous/Traditional: In Dulci Jubilo (aka Good Christian Men Rejoice)
Krehbiel, Donald/Orpheus Chamber Singers
Orpheus Chamber: H 1

7:46am  Lane, Philip: Three Christmas Pictures
Sutherland, Gavin/Royal Ballet Sinfonia
Marco Polo: 225185

7:58am  MARIANELLI: Pride and Prejudice – Dawn
Thibaudet, Jean-Yves, piano
Decca: B0007340

7:58am  O’CAROLAN: Planxty Connor
Lawrence-King, Andre/Harp Consort
Deutsche Harmon: 77375

8:00am  REDNER: O Little Town of Bethlehem
/Chestnut Brass Company and Friends
Sony Classical: 27455

8:02am  Anonymous/Traditional: Wassail Song (English traditional)
Willcocks, Sir David/
Bach Choir
Chandos: 8973

8:08am  Holst, Gustav: A Winter Idyll
Falletta, JoAnn/Ulster Orchestra
Naxos: 572914

8:17am  Anonymous/Traditional: Lullay, lullow: I saw a sweete 14th Century
/Orlando Consort
Harmonia Mundi: 907418

8:19am  arr. Schwab: Down Came an Angel
Schwab, Jacqueline, piano
Dorian: 90275

8:26am  BASS, R.A.: Gloria!
Bass, Randol Alan/The National Symphony Orchestra of London
The Tallis Chamber Choir
Kondanja: 1

8:33am  arr. Breiner, Peter: God Rest ye Merry, Gentlemen
Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 550301

8:44am  de Nebra, Jose: Principio de Maitines de Navidad: Hymn
Wilkins, Grover/Madrid Barroco Orchestra & Chorus
Dorian: 93237

8:48am  Bach, Johann Sebastian: Now Come, Savior of Peoples (Instrumental)
Mallon, Kevin/Aradia Ensemble
Naxos: 554 825

8:53am  Mendelssohn, Felix: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
Telarc: 80226

8:57am  DUREY: Sonatine for Flute and Piano 3. Assez anime
Beynon, Emily, flute
West, Andrew, piano
Hyperion: 67204

8:57am  CUI: Prelude in G# Minor
Fingerhut, Margaret, piano
Chandos: 8439

9:00am  Anonymous/Traditional: Wexford Carol
/The King’s Singers
Angel/EMI: 49909

9:09am  Mendelssohn, Felix: Vom Himmel Hoch
Flamig, Martin/Dresden Philharmonic
Dresden Kreuzchor
Capriccio: 10216

9:29am  Handel, George Frideric: Handel: A Suite of Music from Messiah
Various conductors (Ormandy/Groves/Faith)/Various Orchestras (Philadelphia/Royal/Percy Faith Orch.)
CBS: 45631

9:47am  Anonymous/Traditional: Of the Father’s heart begotten from Piae Cantones
Burdick, Owen/Choir of Trinity Church, Wall Street, Ne
Naxos: 555886

9:53am  Koerppen, Alfred: Awake, calls the voice to us
Hennig, Heinz/Boy’s Choir of Hannover
Ars Musici: 233746

9:57am  Shostakovich, Dmitri: Spanish Dance
Gosman, Lazar/Tchaikovsky Chamber Orchestra
CBS: 45529

9:57am  BERKELEY, Lennox: Andantino for Cello and Piano, Op. 21 no. 2a
/Schirmer Ensemble
Vorster, Len, piano
Berlin, David, cello
Naxos: 557324

10:00am  Anonymous/Traditional: It Came upon a Midnight Clear
Delmoni, Arturo, violin
Romanul, Alexander, violin
Rosen, Nathaniel, cello
Murdock, Katherine, viola
John Marks: 12

10:02am  Anonymous/Traditional: Greensleeves (What Child Is This)
Katims, Milton/Columbia Symphony Orchestra
Stern, Isaac, violin
Sony Classical: 64537

10:05am  arr. Stepurko: O Come, All Ye Faithful
Hobdych, Mykola/Kiev Orch. & Chamber Choir
Custom CD: 0000

10:10am  Standford, Patric: Christmas Carol Symphony
Sutherland, Gavin/City of Prague Symphony
Naxos: 557099

10:34am  REED, A.: Russian Christmas Music
COLONEL LOWELL E. GR/THE U.S.  AIR FORCE BAND & SINGING SERGE
USAF: 9802

10:54am  HOPKINS, JOHN H.: We Three Kings of Orient Are
Harrison, Jane, english horn
G. Jordan, Patrick, viola
Malmon, Sandi-Jo, cello
North Star: 35

10:57am  Chopin, Frédéric: Etude in A-flat, Op. 10 #10
Licad, Cecile, piano
MusicMaster: B000000FRV

10:57am  JARNEFELT: Praeludium
Leppard, Raymond/Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
Koss: 3303

11:00am  MORLEY, ANGELA: Christmas Night Medley
Williams, John/Boston Pops Orchestra
Sony Classical: 48232

11:09am  BASS, R.A.: Symphony of Carols
Bass, Randol Alan/The National Symphony Orchestra of London
The Tallis Chamber Choir
Stoddart, Deborah, soprano
Raper, Prudence, alto
von Bergen, George, baritone
Kodanja: 001

11:28am  ANDERSON, LEROY: Christmas Festival
Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra
Naxos: 559621

11:37am  VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Christmas Celebration – Assorted Carols 3
/Harvard University Choir
MusicMasters: 67077

11:57am  Tye, Christopher: A Sound of Angels
Krehbiel, Donald/Orpheus Chamber Singers
LeBlanc, Gaye, harp
Orpheus Chamber: H 1

11:58am  DUN, Tan: Eight Memories in Watercolor – 2. Staccato Beans
Lang Lang, piano
Deutsche Grammo: B0002047

11:58am  Glass, Philip: Company: II
Jacobsen, Eric/The Knights
Ancalagon: 137

12:00pm  Anonymous/Traditional: The First Noel
Willcocks, Sir David/Graham Ashton Brass Ensemble
Bach Choir
Trumpeters, Fanfare
Scott, John, organ
Chandos: 8973

12:03pm  Anonymous/Traditional: Shepherds, in the field abiding French traditional
Willcocks, Sir David/
Bach Choir
Chandos: 8973

12:06pm  Anonymous/Traditional: Sussex Carol
Willcocks, Sir David/
Bach Choir
Scott, John, organ
Chandos: 8973

12:07pm  Richards, Sue: Welcome to Winter
/Ensemble Galilei
Diehl, Marcia, recorders
Richards, Sue, celtic harp
Surrick, Carolyn Anderson, viols
Dorian: 80139

12:12pm  Vaughan Williams, Ralph: A Winter’s Willow
Lederer, Doris, viola
Mollenhauer, Jude, harp
Centaur: 2570

12:15pm  Piazzolla, Astor: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires 2. Winter
/Musica Camerata Montr‚al
CBC: 1079

12:21pm  RAFF: Symphony #11 in a “The Winter” (Op 214) – 4. Carnival
Albert, Werner Andreas/Philharmonia Hungarica
CPO: 999 536

12:34pm  Anonymous/Traditional: While My Sheep I Watched at Night
Curnow, Jeffrey, Trumpet
Gordon, Adam, trumpet
Harmon, Christina, Organ
Sony Classical: 27455

12:37pm  arr. Schwab: Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow
Schwab, Jacqueline, piano
Dorian: 90275

12:42pm  Rutter, John: Shepherd’s Pipe Carol & Go Tell It on the Mountain
/Gloriae de Cantores
GloriaDeiC: 46

12:53pm  Anonymous/Traditional: Twelve Days of Christmas
/Philadelphia Brass Ensemble
CBS: 39093

12:58pm  Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Swan Lake: Dance of The Little Swans
Rostropovich, Mstislav/Berlin Philharmonic
Decca: B0007341

12:58pm  Schubert, Franz: Hungarian Divertimento, D. 818 – 2.
Tharaud, Alexandre, piano
Zhu, Xiao-Mei, piano
Harmonia Mundi: 901773

1:00pm  Bach, Johann Sebastian: Cantata # 63 “Christen, atzet diesen Tag  BWV 63
Gardiner, John Eliot/English Baroque Soloists
Monteverdi Choir
Mingardo, Sara, contralto
Loges, Stephan, bass
Monoyios, Ann, soprano
Mueller, Rufus, tenor
Archiv: 463589

1:32pm  Bernard, Felix & Smith, Richard B.: Winter Wonderland
Fiedler, Arthur/Boston Pops Orchestra
RCA: 61685

1:35pm  Traditional: I Saw Three Ships
Westenburg, Richard/Musica Sacra
Deutsche Grammophon: 429 732

1:37pm  VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Christmas Medley (arr. Catherine Wilson)
Wilson, Catherine, piano
Armin, Adele, violin
Mendelssohn, Jack, cello
Soundworks: 2006

1:47pm  Anonymous/Traditional: Noel Nouvelet
Jones, Brian/Trinity Choir, Trinity Church Boston
Dorian: 93240

1:51pm  BROUGHTON, Bruce: Miracle on 34th Street – Suite
Megan, Lt. Kenneth W/United States Coast Guard Band
USAF: 93008

1:58pm  GINASTERA: Panambi – Dance of the Warriors
Ben-Dor, Gisele/London Symphony Orchestra
Naxos: 570999

1:58pm  Liszt, Franz: “a Fanny H.” for solo piano
Sturrock, Kathron-piano
Guild: 7293

2:00pm  Adam, Adolphe: O Holy Night
Craig Jessop, Director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra
The King’s Singers
Mormon Tabernacle Choir: 5007325

2:07pm  FINZI: In Terra Pax (Christmas Scene)
Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir
Naxos: 572102

2:28pm  arr. Wachner: Joy to the World
Wachner, Julian/Washington Chorus
Dorian: 92117

2:31pm  Wachner, Julian: Choral Fanfare
Wachner, Julian/Washington Chorus
Dorian: 92117

2:33pm  Rutter, John: Sing We to this Merry Company
Wachner, Julian/Washington Chorus
Dorian: 92117

2:35pm  Yon, Pietro: Gesu Bambino “The Infant Child”
/Watson, Joan, horn
TNB: 5

2:39pm  Mendelssohn, Felix: A Star
Keith, C. David/SW’ern Seminary Chorus
Resmiranda: 8308

2:45pm  IZVEKOV: Christ Is Born
Hillier, Paul/Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir
Harmonia Mundi: 907410

2:57pm  Grieg, Edvard: “Butterfly” Op. 43 #1
Andsnes, Leif Ove, piano
Virgin: 59300

2:57pm  Turner, Elizabeth: Lesson #2 in G for solo harpsichord 2. Adante affettuoso
Harbach, Barbara, harpsichord
Gasparo: 281

3:00pm  MARKS: I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day
Schreiner, Alexander/
Mormon Tabernacle Choir
W. Asper, Frank, organ
Cundick, Robert, organ
Sony Classical: 69253

3:01pm  BASS, R.A.: Feast of Carols
Bass, Randol Alan/The National Symphony Orchestra of London
The Tallis Chamber Choir
Konanja: 001

3:18pm  Bonvin, Ludwig: Christmas Night’s Dream (Op 10)
Blundell, Reuben/Gowanus Arts Ensemble
FCR: 166

3:22pm  ANDERSON, LEROY: Song of the Bells
Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra
Naxos: 559621

3:26pm  ANDERSON, LEROY: Horse & Buggy
Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra
Naxos: 559621

3:34pm  Handel, George Frideric: Concerto a due cori (Christmas Concerto) in B-Flat  HWV 332
Lamon, Jeanne/Tafelmusik
Sony Classical: 63073

3:52pm  Anonymous/Traditional: Angels from the Realms of Glory
Jessop, Craig/Orchestra at Temple Square
Orchestra at Temple Square
Sissel (soprano)
Mormon Tabernac: M 711

3:57pm  Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Contredance in C, K. 609
/Camerata of the Salzburg Mozarteum
Amazon Digital Svcs.:

3:57pm  Anonymous/Traditional: The Wild Rover (Irish Traditional)
Rieu, Andre/Johann Strauss Orchestra
Denon: 17570

4:00pm  Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Fantasia on Greensleeves
/Eaken Piano Trio
Naxos: 554099

4:05pm  Berlin, Irving: White Christmas
/Eaken Piano Trio
Naxos: 554099

4:08pm  LIVINGSTON & EVANS: Silver Bells
/Eaken Piano Trio
Naxos: 554099

4:11pm  Grainger, Percy: The Sussex Mummers’ Christmas Carol
Green, Eddy/Univ. of Houston Wind Ensembe
Mark: 1350

4:15pm  Madan, Martin  arr. by Miller, Edward: Lo! He comes with clouds descending
Holman, Peter (Director)/Parley of Instruments
Psalmody (choir)
Hyperion: 67443

4:24pm  PACHELBEL, CHARLES T: Magnificat
/Canadian Brass
CBS: 39035

4:28pm  Anonymous/Traditional: Carol of the Bells
Bernstein, Leonard/New York Philharmonic
CBS: 39093

4:30pm  Praetorius, Michael: Lo How a Rose E’er Blooming
Biller, Georg Christ/Thomas Choir, Leipzig
Philips: 446344

4:33pm  PINKHAM: Christmas Cantata (1958)
Teeters, Donald/Lenox Brass
Boston Cecilia (chorus)
David Christie, James, organ
Koch: 7180

4:47pm  arr. Schwab: Brightest and Best
Schwab, Jacqueline, piano
Dorian: 90275

4:53pm  GRUBER: Silent Night
Schulz, Christian/Ambassade Orchestra
Vienna Choir Boys
Wirth, Gerald, organ
Koch: 7584

4:57pm  Morricone, Ennio: Cinema Paradiso – Nostalgia
Morricone, Ennio/Rome Sinfonietta
Ma, Yo-Yo, cello
Sony Classical: 88697

4:57pm  Schumann, Robert: Romances (Op 94) – No. 1
Lindberg, Christian, trombone
Pontinen, Roland, piano
Bis: 328

5:00pm  arr. Healey: Holiday Favorites
Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
Telarc: 80226

5:08pm  Anonymous/Traditional: Alme presul et beate
Sramek, Jordan/Rose Ensemble
Rose Ensemble: 3

5:13pm  arr. Breiner, Peter: Kommet ihr Hirten
Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 550301

5:18pm  HOPKINS, JOHN H.: We Three Kings of Orient Are
Shaw, Robert/
Robert Shaw Chorale
RCA: 6429

5:26pm  Rutter, John: What Sweeter Music
Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir
Naxos: 572102

5:31pm  Franck, Cesar: Panis Angelicus
Petersen, Edward/Washington Winds
Walking Frog: 129

5:36pm  16th c. English: To Drive the Cold Winter Away
/Silverwood Quartet
Flying Frog: 0402

5:39pm  DAVIS, KATHERINE K.: Little Drummer Boy
Williams, John/Boston Pops Orchestra
Philips: 416287

5:42pm  HERBERT, VICTOR: March of the Toys
Fiedler, Arthur/Boston Pops Orchestra
RCA: 61249

5:47pm  de Nebra, Jose: Hymnus Sanctissimae Trinitati
Wilkins, Grover/Madrid Barroco Orchestra & Chorus
Dorian: 93237

5:50pm  Bach, Johann Sebastian: Christmas Oratorio: Sinfonia
Griffiths, Barry/Royal Philharmonic
Galway, Sir James, flute
Birch, John, organ
BBC Singers
Chapel Choir of King’s Schol, Canter         RCA: 5888

5:52pm  Traditional German Carol: Joseph Dearest, Joseph Mine
Craig Jessop, Director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra
Mormon Tabernacle Choir: 5007325

5:57pm  Chopin, Frédéric: Etudes (Op 25) – No. 6 in g-sharp “Thirds”
Richter, Sviatoslav, piano
Decca: 4758634

5:57pm  Khachaturian, Aram: Gayaneh: Dance of the Rose Maidens
Jarvi, Neeme/Royal Scottish National Orchestra
Chandos: 8945

6:00pm  Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Nutcracker (Op 71) – Act 2: Waltz of the Flowers
Tilson Thomas, Michael/Philharmonia Orchestra
CBS: 45631

6:07pm  Monteverdi, Claudio: Magnificat (Vespers for the Virgin)
Wallenstein, Alfred/Roger Wagner Chorale
Clarion: 914 CD

6:35pm  GAUNTLETT, HENRY J.: Once in Royal David’s City
Willcocks, Sir David/Choir of King’s College, Cambridge
Hare, Ian, organ
Angel/EMI: 86121

6:40pm  VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Holiday Moods #2
Davidson, David R./Dallas Symphony Chorus
WRR: 36542

6:52pm  Handel, George Frideric: Messiah: 12. For unto us a child is Born  HWV 56
Wilberg, Mack/Orchestra at Temple Square
Mormon Tabernacle Choir
Mormon Tabernac: B 2010

6:57pm  Turner, Elizabeth: Lesson #1 in g for harpsichord 4. Minuetto Allegro
Harbach, Barbara, harpsichord
Gasparo: 281

6:57pm  SAINZ DE LA MAZA, R.: Zapateado
Isbin, Sharon, guitar
Virgin: 59591

7:00pm  PROGRAM: Exploring Music
/more at http://exploringmusic.wfmt.com/
Program:

8:00pm  Anonymous/Traditional: O Come, All Ye Faithful
Flummerfeldt, Joseph/Westminster Choir
Gothic: 49047

8:02pm  Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Fantasia on Christmas Carols
Best, Matthew/English Chamber Orchestra
Corydon Singers
Allen, Thomas, baritone
Hyperion: 66420

8:20pm  NICOLAI, OTTO: Christmas Overture
Rickenbacher, Karl A/Bamberg Symphony
Virgin: 91079

8:31pm  Saint-Saens, Camille: Christmas Oratorio Part 2 (Theme and Variations Only)
Flamig, Martin/Dresden Philharmonie
Capriccio: 10216

8:49pm  Senfl, Ludwig: Word of God became flesh
Toll, Winfrid/Freiburg Vocal Chamber Singers
Ars Musici: 233746

8:59pm  Brahms, Johannes: Hungarian Dance #20 in e
Gardiner, John Eliot/North German Radio Symphony
Deutsche Grammo: 437506

8:59pm  Bloch, Ernest: Suite Modale for flute & string orchestra (1957) – 3. Allegro giocoso
Atlas, Dalia/Atlas Camarata Orchestra
Buchman, Noam, flute
Naxos: 570259

9:00pm  BASS, R.A.: Seasonal Sounds
Bass, Randol Alan/The National Symphony Orchestra of London
The Tallis Chamber Choir
Kondanja: 1

9:14pm  MANFREDINI: Concerto # 12 “Christmas Concerto” in C Op 3
/Camerata Bern
Novalis: 150 004

9:23pm  VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Christmas Celebration – Assorted Carols 1
/Harvard University Choir
MusicMasters: 67077

9:50pm  Bach, Johann Sebastian: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Little Suite
Ormandy, Eugene/Philadelphia Orchestra
CBS: 45631

9:58pm  Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Cassation in G K   63 7. Finale:Allegro assai
Paillard, Jean-Francois/Paillard Chamber Orchestra
Erato: 88101

9:58pm  ALBENIZ, MATEO: Sonata in D
McDonald, Susan, harp
Delos: 1500

10:00pm  Poulenc, Francis: Four Christmas Motets
Rutter, John/City of London Sinfonia
Cambridge Singers
Collegium: 108

10:15pm  Vivaldi, Antonio: Gloria in D (RV 589)
Cleobury, Stephen/Academy of Ancient Music
de Gier, Nico, oboe
Chance, Michael, countertenor
Fox, Sarah, soprano
Norman, Deborah, soprano
Choir of King’s College Cambri
Angel/EMI: 57265

10:48pm  BURT, ALFRED: A Christmas Bouquet
Williams, John/Boston Pops Orchestra
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
Sony Classical: 48232

10:59pm  Ravel, Maurice: Valses Nobles et Sentimentales 4. Assez anime
Haas, Monique, piano
Deutsche Grammo: B0004030

10:59pm  Ireland, John: Cavatina
Gould, Lucy, vln. Firth, pf.
Naxos: 570507

11:00pm  PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
/Playlist: http://www.wfmt.com/wfmt-radio-network/classical-programming/beethoven-network/
: