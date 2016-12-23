Music played for: 12/23/2016
12:00am PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
Playlist: http://www.wfmt.com/wfmt-radio-network/classical-programming/beethoven-network/
6:00am Adam, Adolphe: O Holy Night (Cantique de Noel)
/The Vocal Majority
VM Productions: 6002
6:06am Vivaldi, Antonio: Four Seasons (Op 8) – Winter, RV 297
Wilson, Ransom, flute
Modern Mandolin Quartet
Windam Hil: 11108
6:15am Rutter, John: Star Carol
Willcocks, Sir David/Graham Ashton Brass Ensemble
Bach Choir
Scott, John, organ
Chandos: 8973
6:17am SPANIOLA: Yes, Virginia, There is Santa Claus
Schofield, CPT Donal/US Air Force Band of Mid-America
Rogers, David, narrator
USAF: BMA 05101
6:27am Bach, Johann Sebastian: Christmas Oratorio (BWV 248) – 01. Part I – Opening Chorus “Jauchzet..”
/Pittsburgh Symphony Brass
Adams, Timothy, timpani
Webster, Richard, organ
Four Winds: 3022
6:36am DAVIS, KATHERINE K.: Little Drummer Boy
/Turtle Creek Chorale
Sony Classical: 27455
6:38am Diemer, Emma Lou: Holiday Madness Melody
Ficsor, Phillip, violin
Diemer, Emma Lou, piano
Truetone: 9689
6:49am GABRIELI, GIOVANNI: O Magnum Mysterium
Westenburg, Richard/Musica Sacra
Deutsche Grammophon: 429 732
6:52am Praetorius, Michael: Lo How a Rose E’er Blooming
Marschik, Peter/Vienna Studio Ensemble
Vienna Boys’ Choir
Capriccio: 5160
6:55am ANDERSON, LEROY: Angels in Our Fields
Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra
Naxos: 559621
6:58am TIOMKIN: Cyrano de Bergerac Overture
Kaufman, Richard/London Symphony Orchestra
LSO Live: 0720
6:58am Beethoven, Ludwig van: Piano Sonata #31 in A-Flat (Op 110) – 2. Allegro molto
Uchida, Mitsuko, piano
Philips: B0006379
7:00am GAUNTLETT, HENRY J.: Once in Royal David’s City
/Chestnut Brass Company
Sony Classical: 87771
7:02am Anonymous/Traditional: Coventry Carol
Crossland, Anthony/
Choir of Wells Cathedral
ASV: 6077
7:09am PFITZNER: The Christmas Elf – Overture
Flor, Claus Peter/Munich Radio Orchestra
CPO: 777 155
7:20am Traditional Christmas: Away in a Manger
Flummerfelt, Joseph/Westminster Choir
Gothic: 49047
7:25am BURT, ALFRED: Festival of Carols
Bankhead, LTC James/USAF Symphony Orchestra
Altissimo: 5552
7:35am Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Nutcracker (Op 71) – Act 1: March
Tilson Thomas, Michael/Philadelphia Orchestra
CBS: 45659
7:41am Traditional: Il est ne le divin enfant
/Trapp Family Singers
Deutsche Grammophone: B0003118
7:42am Anonymous/Traditional: In Dulci Jubilo (aka Good Christian Men Rejoice)
Krehbiel, Donald/Orpheus Chamber Singers
Orpheus Chamber: H 1
7:46am Lane, Philip: Three Christmas Pictures
Sutherland, Gavin/Royal Ballet Sinfonia
Marco Polo: 225185
7:58am MARIANELLI: Pride and Prejudice – Dawn
Thibaudet, Jean-Yves, piano
Decca: B0007340
7:58am O’CAROLAN: Planxty Connor
Lawrence-King, Andre/Harp Consort
Deutsche Harmon: 77375
8:00am REDNER: O Little Town of Bethlehem
/Chestnut Brass Company and Friends
Sony Classical: 27455
8:02am Anonymous/Traditional: Wassail Song (English traditional)
Willcocks, Sir David/
Bach Choir
Chandos: 8973
8:08am Holst, Gustav: A Winter Idyll
Falletta, JoAnn/Ulster Orchestra
Naxos: 572914
8:17am Anonymous/Traditional: Lullay, lullow: I saw a sweete 14th Century
/Orlando Consort
Harmonia Mundi: 907418
8:19am arr. Schwab: Down Came an Angel
Schwab, Jacqueline, piano
Dorian: 90275
8:26am BASS, R.A.: Gloria!
Bass, Randol Alan/The National Symphony Orchestra of London
The Tallis Chamber Choir
Kondanja: 1
8:33am arr. Breiner, Peter: God Rest ye Merry, Gentlemen
Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 550301
8:44am de Nebra, Jose: Principio de Maitines de Navidad: Hymn
Wilkins, Grover/Madrid Barroco Orchestra & Chorus
Dorian: 93237
8:48am Bach, Johann Sebastian: Now Come, Savior of Peoples (Instrumental)
Mallon, Kevin/Aradia Ensemble
Naxos: 554 825
8:53am Mendelssohn, Felix: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
Telarc: 80226
8:57am DUREY: Sonatine for Flute and Piano 3. Assez anime
Beynon, Emily, flute
West, Andrew, piano
Hyperion: 67204
8:57am CUI: Prelude in G# Minor
Fingerhut, Margaret, piano
Chandos: 8439
9:00am Anonymous/Traditional: Wexford Carol
/The King’s Singers
Angel/EMI: 49909
9:09am Mendelssohn, Felix: Vom Himmel Hoch
Flamig, Martin/Dresden Philharmonic
Dresden Kreuzchor
Capriccio: 10216
9:29am Handel, George Frideric: Handel: A Suite of Music from Messiah
Various conductors (Ormandy/Groves/Faith)/Various Orchestras (Philadelphia/Royal/Percy Faith Orch.)
CBS: 45631
9:47am Anonymous/Traditional: Of the Father’s heart begotten from Piae Cantones
Burdick, Owen/Choir of Trinity Church, Wall Street, Ne
Naxos: 555886
9:53am Koerppen, Alfred: Awake, calls the voice to us
Hennig, Heinz/Boy’s Choir of Hannover
Ars Musici: 233746
9:57am Shostakovich, Dmitri: Spanish Dance
Gosman, Lazar/Tchaikovsky Chamber Orchestra
CBS: 45529
9:57am BERKELEY, Lennox: Andantino for Cello and Piano, Op. 21 no. 2a
/Schirmer Ensemble
Vorster, Len, piano
Berlin, David, cello
Naxos: 557324
10:00am Anonymous/Traditional: It Came upon a Midnight Clear
Delmoni, Arturo, violin
Romanul, Alexander, violin
Rosen, Nathaniel, cello
Murdock, Katherine, viola
John Marks: 12
10:02am Anonymous/Traditional: Greensleeves (What Child Is This)
Katims, Milton/Columbia Symphony Orchestra
Stern, Isaac, violin
Sony Classical: 64537
10:05am arr. Stepurko: O Come, All Ye Faithful
Hobdych, Mykola/Kiev Orch. & Chamber Choir
Custom CD: 0000
10:10am Standford, Patric: Christmas Carol Symphony
Sutherland, Gavin/City of Prague Symphony
Naxos: 557099
10:34am REED, A.: Russian Christmas Music
COLONEL LOWELL E. GR/THE U.S. AIR FORCE BAND & SINGING SERGE
USAF: 9802
10:54am HOPKINS, JOHN H.: We Three Kings of Orient Are
Harrison, Jane, english horn
G. Jordan, Patrick, viola
Malmon, Sandi-Jo, cello
North Star: 35
10:57am Chopin, Frédéric: Etude in A-flat, Op. 10 #10
Licad, Cecile, piano
MusicMaster: B000000FRV
10:57am JARNEFELT: Praeludium
Leppard, Raymond/Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
Koss: 3303
11:00am MORLEY, ANGELA: Christmas Night Medley
Williams, John/Boston Pops Orchestra
Sony Classical: 48232
11:09am BASS, R.A.: Symphony of Carols
Bass, Randol Alan/The National Symphony Orchestra of London
The Tallis Chamber Choir
Stoddart, Deborah, soprano
Raper, Prudence, alto
von Bergen, George, baritone
Kodanja: 001
11:28am ANDERSON, LEROY: Christmas Festival
Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra
Naxos: 559621
11:37am VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Christmas Celebration – Assorted Carols 3
/Harvard University Choir
MusicMasters: 67077
11:57am Tye, Christopher: A Sound of Angels
Krehbiel, Donald/Orpheus Chamber Singers
LeBlanc, Gaye, harp
Orpheus Chamber: H 1
11:58am DUN, Tan: Eight Memories in Watercolor – 2. Staccato Beans
Lang Lang, piano
Deutsche Grammo: B0002047
11:58am Glass, Philip: Company: II
Jacobsen, Eric/The Knights
Ancalagon: 137
12:00pm Anonymous/Traditional: The First Noel
Willcocks, Sir David/Graham Ashton Brass Ensemble
Bach Choir
Trumpeters, Fanfare
Scott, John, organ
Chandos: 8973
12:03pm Anonymous/Traditional: Shepherds, in the field abiding French traditional
Willcocks, Sir David/
Bach Choir
Chandos: 8973
12:06pm Anonymous/Traditional: Sussex Carol
Willcocks, Sir David/
Bach Choir
Scott, John, organ
Chandos: 8973
12:07pm Richards, Sue: Welcome to Winter
/Ensemble Galilei
Diehl, Marcia, recorders
Richards, Sue, celtic harp
Surrick, Carolyn Anderson, viols
Dorian: 80139
12:12pm Vaughan Williams, Ralph: A Winter’s Willow
Lederer, Doris, viola
Mollenhauer, Jude, harp
Centaur: 2570
12:15pm Piazzolla, Astor: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires 2. Winter
/Musica Camerata Montr‚al
CBC: 1079
12:21pm RAFF: Symphony #11 in a “The Winter” (Op 214) – 4. Carnival
Albert, Werner Andreas/Philharmonia Hungarica
CPO: 999 536
12:34pm Anonymous/Traditional: While My Sheep I Watched at Night
Curnow, Jeffrey, Trumpet
Gordon, Adam, trumpet
Harmon, Christina, Organ
Sony Classical: 27455
12:37pm arr. Schwab: Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow
Schwab, Jacqueline, piano
Dorian: 90275
12:42pm Rutter, John: Shepherd’s Pipe Carol & Go Tell It on the Mountain
/Gloriae de Cantores
GloriaDeiC: 46
12:53pm Anonymous/Traditional: Twelve Days of Christmas
/Philadelphia Brass Ensemble
CBS: 39093
12:58pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Swan Lake: Dance of The Little Swans
Rostropovich, Mstislav/Berlin Philharmonic
Decca: B0007341
12:58pm Schubert, Franz: Hungarian Divertimento, D. 818 – 2.
Tharaud, Alexandre, piano
Zhu, Xiao-Mei, piano
Harmonia Mundi: 901773
1:00pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Cantata # 63 “Christen, atzet diesen Tag BWV 63
Gardiner, John Eliot/English Baroque Soloists
Monteverdi Choir
Mingardo, Sara, contralto
Loges, Stephan, bass
Monoyios, Ann, soprano
Mueller, Rufus, tenor
Archiv: 463589
1:32pm Bernard, Felix & Smith, Richard B.: Winter Wonderland
Fiedler, Arthur/Boston Pops Orchestra
RCA: 61685
1:35pm Traditional: I Saw Three Ships
Westenburg, Richard/Musica Sacra
Deutsche Grammophon: 429 732
1:37pm VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Christmas Medley (arr. Catherine Wilson)
Wilson, Catherine, piano
Armin, Adele, violin
Mendelssohn, Jack, cello
Soundworks: 2006
1:47pm Anonymous/Traditional: Noel Nouvelet
Jones, Brian/Trinity Choir, Trinity Church Boston
Dorian: 93240
1:51pm BROUGHTON, Bruce: Miracle on 34th Street – Suite
Megan, Lt. Kenneth W/United States Coast Guard Band
USAF: 93008
1:58pm GINASTERA: Panambi – Dance of the Warriors
Ben-Dor, Gisele/London Symphony Orchestra
Naxos: 570999
1:58pm Liszt, Franz: “a Fanny H.” for solo piano
Sturrock, Kathron-piano
Guild: 7293
2:00pm Adam, Adolphe: O Holy Night
Craig Jessop, Director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra
The King’s Singers
Mormon Tabernacle Choir: 5007325
2:07pm FINZI: In Terra Pax (Christmas Scene)
Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir
Naxos: 572102
2:28pm arr. Wachner: Joy to the World
Wachner, Julian/Washington Chorus
Dorian: 92117
2:31pm Wachner, Julian: Choral Fanfare
Wachner, Julian/Washington Chorus
Dorian: 92117
2:33pm Rutter, John: Sing We to this Merry Company
Wachner, Julian/Washington Chorus
Dorian: 92117
2:35pm Yon, Pietro: Gesu Bambino “The Infant Child”
/Watson, Joan, horn
TNB: 5
2:39pm Mendelssohn, Felix: A Star
Keith, C. David/SW’ern Seminary Chorus
Resmiranda: 8308
2:45pm IZVEKOV: Christ Is Born
Hillier, Paul/Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir
Harmonia Mundi: 907410
2:57pm Grieg, Edvard: “Butterfly” Op. 43 #1
Andsnes, Leif Ove, piano
Virgin: 59300
2:57pm Turner, Elizabeth: Lesson #2 in G for solo harpsichord 2. Adante affettuoso
Harbach, Barbara, harpsichord
Gasparo: 281
3:00pm MARKS: I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day
Schreiner, Alexander/
Mormon Tabernacle Choir
W. Asper, Frank, organ
Cundick, Robert, organ
Sony Classical: 69253
3:01pm BASS, R.A.: Feast of Carols
Bass, Randol Alan/The National Symphony Orchestra of London
The Tallis Chamber Choir
Konanja: 001
3:18pm Bonvin, Ludwig: Christmas Night’s Dream (Op 10)
Blundell, Reuben/Gowanus Arts Ensemble
FCR: 166
3:22pm ANDERSON, LEROY: Song of the Bells
Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra
Naxos: 559621
3:26pm ANDERSON, LEROY: Horse & Buggy
Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra
Naxos: 559621
3:34pm Handel, George Frideric: Concerto a due cori (Christmas Concerto) in B-Flat HWV 332
Lamon, Jeanne/Tafelmusik
Sony Classical: 63073
3:52pm Anonymous/Traditional: Angels from the Realms of Glory
Jessop, Craig/Orchestra at Temple Square
Orchestra at Temple Square
Sissel (soprano)
Mormon Tabernac: M 711
3:57pm Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Contredance in C, K. 609
/Camerata of the Salzburg Mozarteum
Amazon Digital Svcs.:
3:57pm Anonymous/Traditional: The Wild Rover (Irish Traditional)
Rieu, Andre/Johann Strauss Orchestra
Denon: 17570
4:00pm Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Fantasia on Greensleeves
/Eaken Piano Trio
Naxos: 554099
4:05pm Berlin, Irving: White Christmas
/Eaken Piano Trio
Naxos: 554099
4:08pm LIVINGSTON & EVANS: Silver Bells
/Eaken Piano Trio
Naxos: 554099
4:11pm Grainger, Percy: The Sussex Mummers’ Christmas Carol
Green, Eddy/Univ. of Houston Wind Ensembe
Mark: 1350
4:15pm Madan, Martin arr. by Miller, Edward: Lo! He comes with clouds descending
Holman, Peter (Director)/Parley of Instruments
Psalmody (choir)
Hyperion: 67443
4:24pm PACHELBEL, CHARLES T: Magnificat
/Canadian Brass
CBS: 39035
4:28pm Anonymous/Traditional: Carol of the Bells
Bernstein, Leonard/New York Philharmonic
CBS: 39093
4:30pm Praetorius, Michael: Lo How a Rose E’er Blooming
Biller, Georg Christ/Thomas Choir, Leipzig
Philips: 446344
4:33pm PINKHAM: Christmas Cantata (1958)
Teeters, Donald/Lenox Brass
Boston Cecilia (chorus)
David Christie, James, organ
Koch: 7180
4:47pm arr. Schwab: Brightest and Best
Schwab, Jacqueline, piano
Dorian: 90275
4:53pm GRUBER: Silent Night
Schulz, Christian/Ambassade Orchestra
Vienna Choir Boys
Wirth, Gerald, organ
Koch: 7584
4:57pm Morricone, Ennio: Cinema Paradiso – Nostalgia
Morricone, Ennio/Rome Sinfonietta
Ma, Yo-Yo, cello
Sony Classical: 88697
4:57pm Schumann, Robert: Romances (Op 94) – No. 1
Lindberg, Christian, trombone
Pontinen, Roland, piano
Bis: 328
5:00pm arr. Healey: Holiday Favorites
Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
Telarc: 80226
5:08pm Anonymous/Traditional: Alme presul et beate
Sramek, Jordan/Rose Ensemble
Rose Ensemble: 3
5:13pm arr. Breiner, Peter: Kommet ihr Hirten
Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 550301
5:18pm HOPKINS, JOHN H.: We Three Kings of Orient Are
Shaw, Robert/
Robert Shaw Chorale
RCA: 6429
5:26pm Rutter, John: What Sweeter Music
Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir
Naxos: 572102
5:31pm Franck, Cesar: Panis Angelicus
Petersen, Edward/Washington Winds
Walking Frog: 129
5:36pm 16th c. English: To Drive the Cold Winter Away
/Silverwood Quartet
Flying Frog: 0402
5:39pm DAVIS, KATHERINE K.: Little Drummer Boy
Williams, John/Boston Pops Orchestra
Philips: 416287
5:42pm HERBERT, VICTOR: March of the Toys
Fiedler, Arthur/Boston Pops Orchestra
RCA: 61249
5:47pm de Nebra, Jose: Hymnus Sanctissimae Trinitati
Wilkins, Grover/Madrid Barroco Orchestra & Chorus
Dorian: 93237
5:50pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Christmas Oratorio: Sinfonia
Griffiths, Barry/Royal Philharmonic
Galway, Sir James, flute
Birch, John, organ
BBC Singers
Chapel Choir of King’s Schol, Canter RCA: 5888
5:52pm Traditional German Carol: Joseph Dearest, Joseph Mine
Craig Jessop, Director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra
Mormon Tabernacle Choir: 5007325
5:57pm Chopin, Frédéric: Etudes (Op 25) – No. 6 in g-sharp “Thirds”
Richter, Sviatoslav, piano
Decca: 4758634
5:57pm Khachaturian, Aram: Gayaneh: Dance of the Rose Maidens
Jarvi, Neeme/Royal Scottish National Orchestra
Chandos: 8945
6:00pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Nutcracker (Op 71) – Act 2: Waltz of the Flowers
Tilson Thomas, Michael/Philharmonia Orchestra
CBS: 45631
6:07pm Monteverdi, Claudio: Magnificat (Vespers for the Virgin)
Wallenstein, Alfred/Roger Wagner Chorale
Clarion: 914 CD
6:35pm GAUNTLETT, HENRY J.: Once in Royal David’s City
Willcocks, Sir David/Choir of King’s College, Cambridge
Hare, Ian, organ
Angel/EMI: 86121
6:40pm VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Holiday Moods #2
Davidson, David R./Dallas Symphony Chorus
WRR: 36542
6:52pm Handel, George Frideric: Messiah: 12. For unto us a child is Born HWV 56
Wilberg, Mack/Orchestra at Temple Square
Mormon Tabernacle Choir
Mormon Tabernac: B 2010
6:57pm Turner, Elizabeth: Lesson #1 in g for harpsichord 4. Minuetto Allegro
Harbach, Barbara, harpsichord
Gasparo: 281
6:57pm SAINZ DE LA MAZA, R.: Zapateado
Isbin, Sharon, guitar
Virgin: 59591
7:00pm PROGRAM: Exploring Music
/more at http://exploringmusic.wfmt.com/
Program:
8:00pm Anonymous/Traditional: O Come, All Ye Faithful
Flummerfeldt, Joseph/Westminster Choir
Gothic: 49047
8:02pm Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Fantasia on Christmas Carols
Best, Matthew/English Chamber Orchestra
Corydon Singers
Allen, Thomas, baritone
Hyperion: 66420
8:20pm NICOLAI, OTTO: Christmas Overture
Rickenbacher, Karl A/Bamberg Symphony
Virgin: 91079
8:31pm Saint-Saens, Camille: Christmas Oratorio Part 2 (Theme and Variations Only)
Flamig, Martin/Dresden Philharmonie
Capriccio: 10216
8:49pm Senfl, Ludwig: Word of God became flesh
Toll, Winfrid/Freiburg Vocal Chamber Singers
Ars Musici: 233746
8:59pm Brahms, Johannes: Hungarian Dance #20 in e
Gardiner, John Eliot/North German Radio Symphony
Deutsche Grammo: 437506
8:59pm Bloch, Ernest: Suite Modale for flute & string orchestra (1957) – 3. Allegro giocoso
Atlas, Dalia/Atlas Camarata Orchestra
Buchman, Noam, flute
Naxos: 570259
9:00pm BASS, R.A.: Seasonal Sounds
Bass, Randol Alan/The National Symphony Orchestra of London
The Tallis Chamber Choir
Kondanja: 1
9:14pm MANFREDINI: Concerto # 12 “Christmas Concerto” in C Op 3
/Camerata Bern
Novalis: 150 004
9:23pm VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Christmas Celebration – Assorted Carols 1
/Harvard University Choir
MusicMasters: 67077
9:50pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Little Suite
Ormandy, Eugene/Philadelphia Orchestra
CBS: 45631
9:58pm Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Cassation in G K 63 7. Finale:Allegro assai
Paillard, Jean-Francois/Paillard Chamber Orchestra
Erato: 88101
9:58pm ALBENIZ, MATEO: Sonata in D
McDonald, Susan, harp
Delos: 1500
10:00pm Poulenc, Francis: Four Christmas Motets
Rutter, John/City of London Sinfonia
Cambridge Singers
Collegium: 108
10:15pm Vivaldi, Antonio: Gloria in D (RV 589)
Cleobury, Stephen/Academy of Ancient Music
de Gier, Nico, oboe
Chance, Michael, countertenor
Fox, Sarah, soprano
Norman, Deborah, soprano
Choir of King’s College Cambri
Angel/EMI: 57265
10:48pm BURT, ALFRED: A Christmas Bouquet
Williams, John/Boston Pops Orchestra
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
Sony Classical: 48232
10:59pm Ravel, Maurice: Valses Nobles et Sentimentales 4. Assez anime
Haas, Monique, piano
Deutsche Grammo: B0004030
10:59pm Ireland, John: Cavatina
Gould, Lucy, vln. Firth, pf.
Naxos: 570507
11:00pm PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
/Playlist: http://www.wfmt.com/wfmt-radio-network/classical-programming/beethoven-network/
: