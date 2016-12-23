Music played for: 12/23/2016

12:00am PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff

Playlist: http://www.wfmt.com/wfmt-radio-network/classical-programming/beethoven-network/

6:00am Adam, Adolphe: O Holy Night (Cantique de Noel)

/The Vocal Majority

VM Productions: 6002

6:06am Vivaldi, Antonio: Four Seasons (Op 8) – Winter, RV 297

Wilson, Ransom, flute

Modern Mandolin Quartet

Windam Hil: 11108

6:15am Rutter, John: Star Carol

Willcocks, Sir David/Graham Ashton Brass Ensemble

Bach Choir

Scott, John, organ

Chandos: 8973

6:17am SPANIOLA: Yes, Virginia, There is Santa Claus

Schofield, CPT Donal/US Air Force Band of Mid-America

Rogers, David, narrator

USAF: BMA 05101

6:27am Bach, Johann Sebastian: Christmas Oratorio (BWV 248) – 01. Part I – Opening Chorus “Jauchzet..”

/Pittsburgh Symphony Brass

Adams, Timothy, timpani

Webster, Richard, organ

Four Winds: 3022

6:36am DAVIS, KATHERINE K.: Little Drummer Boy

/Turtle Creek Chorale

Sony Classical: 27455

6:38am Diemer, Emma Lou: Holiday Madness Melody

Ficsor, Phillip, violin

Diemer, Emma Lou, piano

Truetone: 9689

6:49am GABRIELI, GIOVANNI: O Magnum Mysterium

Westenburg, Richard/Musica Sacra

Deutsche Grammophon: 429 732

6:52am Praetorius, Michael: Lo How a Rose E’er Blooming

Marschik, Peter/Vienna Studio Ensemble

Vienna Boys’ Choir

Capriccio: 5160

6:55am ANDERSON, LEROY: Angels in Our Fields

Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra

Naxos: 559621

6:58am TIOMKIN: Cyrano de Bergerac Overture

Kaufman, Richard/London Symphony Orchestra

LSO Live: 0720

6:58am Beethoven, Ludwig van: Piano Sonata #31 in A-Flat (Op 110) – 2. Allegro molto

Uchida, Mitsuko, piano

Philips: B0006379

7:00am GAUNTLETT, HENRY J.: Once in Royal David’s City

/Chestnut Brass Company

Sony Classical: 87771

7:02am Anonymous/Traditional: Coventry Carol

Crossland, Anthony/

Choir of Wells Cathedral

ASV: 6077

7:09am PFITZNER: The Christmas Elf – Overture

Flor, Claus Peter/Munich Radio Orchestra

CPO: 777 155

7:20am Traditional Christmas: Away in a Manger

Flummerfelt, Joseph/Westminster Choir

Gothic: 49047

7:25am BURT, ALFRED: Festival of Carols

Bankhead, LTC James/USAF Symphony Orchestra

Altissimo: 5552

7:35am Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Nutcracker (Op 71) – Act 1: March

Tilson Thomas, Michael/Philadelphia Orchestra

CBS: 45659

7:41am Traditional: Il est ne le divin enfant

/Trapp Family Singers

Deutsche Grammophone: B0003118

7:42am Anonymous/Traditional: In Dulci Jubilo (aka Good Christian Men Rejoice)

Krehbiel, Donald/Orpheus Chamber Singers

Orpheus Chamber: H 1

7:46am Lane, Philip: Three Christmas Pictures

Sutherland, Gavin/Royal Ballet Sinfonia

Marco Polo: 225185

7:58am MARIANELLI: Pride and Prejudice – Dawn

Thibaudet, Jean-Yves, piano

Decca: B0007340

7:58am O’CAROLAN: Planxty Connor

Lawrence-King, Andre/Harp Consort

Deutsche Harmon: 77375

8:00am REDNER: O Little Town of Bethlehem

/Chestnut Brass Company and Friends

Sony Classical: 27455

8:02am Anonymous/Traditional: Wassail Song (English traditional)

Willcocks, Sir David/

Bach Choir

Chandos: 8973

8:08am Holst, Gustav: A Winter Idyll

Falletta, JoAnn/Ulster Orchestra

Naxos: 572914

8:17am Anonymous/Traditional: Lullay, lullow: I saw a sweete 14th Century

/Orlando Consort

Harmonia Mundi: 907418

8:19am arr. Schwab: Down Came an Angel

Schwab, Jacqueline, piano

Dorian: 90275

8:26am BASS, R.A.: Gloria!

Bass, Randol Alan/The National Symphony Orchestra of London

The Tallis Chamber Choir

Kondanja: 1

8:33am arr. Breiner, Peter: God Rest ye Merry, Gentlemen

Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic Orchestra

Naxos: 550301

8:44am de Nebra, Jose: Principio de Maitines de Navidad: Hymn

Wilkins, Grover/Madrid Barroco Orchestra & Chorus

Dorian: 93237

8:48am Bach, Johann Sebastian: Now Come, Savior of Peoples (Instrumental)

Mallon, Kevin/Aradia Ensemble

Naxos: 554 825

8:53am Mendelssohn, Felix: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

Telarc: 80226

8:57am DUREY: Sonatine for Flute and Piano 3. Assez anime

Beynon, Emily, flute

West, Andrew, piano

Hyperion: 67204

8:57am CUI: Prelude in G# Minor

Fingerhut, Margaret, piano

Chandos: 8439

9:00am Anonymous/Traditional: Wexford Carol

/The King’s Singers

Angel/EMI: 49909

9:09am Mendelssohn, Felix: Vom Himmel Hoch

Flamig, Martin/Dresden Philharmonic

Dresden Kreuzchor

Capriccio: 10216

9:29am Handel, George Frideric: Handel: A Suite of Music from Messiah

Various conductors (Ormandy/Groves/Faith)/Various Orchestras (Philadelphia/Royal/Percy Faith Orch.)

CBS: 45631

9:47am Anonymous/Traditional: Of the Father’s heart begotten from Piae Cantones

Burdick, Owen/Choir of Trinity Church, Wall Street, Ne

Naxos: 555886

9:53am Koerppen, Alfred: Awake, calls the voice to us

Hennig, Heinz/Boy’s Choir of Hannover

Ars Musici: 233746

9:57am Shostakovich, Dmitri: Spanish Dance

Gosman, Lazar/Tchaikovsky Chamber Orchestra

CBS: 45529

9:57am BERKELEY, Lennox: Andantino for Cello and Piano, Op. 21 no. 2a

/Schirmer Ensemble

Vorster, Len, piano

Berlin, David, cello

Naxos: 557324

10:00am Anonymous/Traditional: It Came upon a Midnight Clear

Delmoni, Arturo, violin

Romanul, Alexander, violin

Rosen, Nathaniel, cello

Murdock, Katherine, viola

John Marks: 12

10:02am Anonymous/Traditional: Greensleeves (What Child Is This)

Katims, Milton/Columbia Symphony Orchestra

Stern, Isaac, violin

Sony Classical: 64537

10:05am arr. Stepurko: O Come, All Ye Faithful

Hobdych, Mykola/Kiev Orch. & Chamber Choir

Custom CD: 0000

10:10am Standford, Patric: Christmas Carol Symphony

Sutherland, Gavin/City of Prague Symphony

Naxos: 557099

10:34am REED, A.: Russian Christmas Music

COLONEL LOWELL E. GR/THE U.S. AIR FORCE BAND & SINGING SERGE

USAF: 9802

10:54am HOPKINS, JOHN H.: We Three Kings of Orient Are

Harrison, Jane, english horn

G. Jordan, Patrick, viola

Malmon, Sandi-Jo, cello

North Star: 35

10:57am Chopin, Frédéric: Etude in A-flat, Op. 10 #10

Licad, Cecile, piano

MusicMaster: B000000FRV

10:57am JARNEFELT: Praeludium

Leppard, Raymond/Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Koss: 3303

11:00am MORLEY, ANGELA: Christmas Night Medley

Williams, John/Boston Pops Orchestra

Sony Classical: 48232

11:09am BASS, R.A.: Symphony of Carols

Bass, Randol Alan/The National Symphony Orchestra of London

The Tallis Chamber Choir

Stoddart, Deborah, soprano

Raper, Prudence, alto

von Bergen, George, baritone

Kodanja: 001

11:28am ANDERSON, LEROY: Christmas Festival

Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra

Naxos: 559621

11:37am VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Christmas Celebration – Assorted Carols 3

/Harvard University Choir

MusicMasters: 67077

11:57am Tye, Christopher: A Sound of Angels

Krehbiel, Donald/Orpheus Chamber Singers

LeBlanc, Gaye, harp

Orpheus Chamber: H 1

11:58am DUN, Tan: Eight Memories in Watercolor – 2. Staccato Beans

Lang Lang, piano

Deutsche Grammo: B0002047

11:58am Glass, Philip: Company: II

Jacobsen, Eric/The Knights

Ancalagon: 137

12:00pm Anonymous/Traditional: The First Noel

Willcocks, Sir David/Graham Ashton Brass Ensemble

Bach Choir

Trumpeters, Fanfare

Scott, John, organ

Chandos: 8973

12:03pm Anonymous/Traditional: Shepherds, in the field abiding French traditional

Willcocks, Sir David/

Bach Choir

Chandos: 8973

12:06pm Anonymous/Traditional: Sussex Carol

Willcocks, Sir David/

Bach Choir

Scott, John, organ

Chandos: 8973

12:07pm Richards, Sue: Welcome to Winter

/Ensemble Galilei

Diehl, Marcia, recorders

Richards, Sue, celtic harp

Surrick, Carolyn Anderson, viols

Dorian: 80139

12:12pm Vaughan Williams, Ralph: A Winter’s Willow

Lederer, Doris, viola

Mollenhauer, Jude, harp

Centaur: 2570

12:15pm Piazzolla, Astor: Four Seasons of Buenos Aires 2. Winter

/Musica Camerata Montr‚al

CBC: 1079

12:21pm RAFF: Symphony #11 in a “The Winter” (Op 214) – 4. Carnival

Albert, Werner Andreas/Philharmonia Hungarica

CPO: 999 536

12:34pm Anonymous/Traditional: While My Sheep I Watched at Night

Curnow, Jeffrey, Trumpet

Gordon, Adam, trumpet

Harmon, Christina, Organ

Sony Classical: 27455

12:37pm arr. Schwab: Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow

Schwab, Jacqueline, piano

Dorian: 90275

12:42pm Rutter, John: Shepherd’s Pipe Carol & Go Tell It on the Mountain

/Gloriae de Cantores

GloriaDeiC: 46

12:53pm Anonymous/Traditional: Twelve Days of Christmas

/Philadelphia Brass Ensemble

CBS: 39093

12:58pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Swan Lake: Dance of The Little Swans

Rostropovich, Mstislav/Berlin Philharmonic

Decca: B0007341

12:58pm Schubert, Franz: Hungarian Divertimento, D. 818 – 2.

Tharaud, Alexandre, piano

Zhu, Xiao-Mei, piano

Harmonia Mundi: 901773

1:00pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Cantata # 63 “Christen, atzet diesen Tag BWV 63

Gardiner, John Eliot/English Baroque Soloists

Monteverdi Choir

Mingardo, Sara, contralto

Loges, Stephan, bass

Monoyios, Ann, soprano

Mueller, Rufus, tenor

Archiv: 463589

1:32pm Bernard, Felix & Smith, Richard B.: Winter Wonderland

Fiedler, Arthur/Boston Pops Orchestra

RCA: 61685

1:35pm Traditional: I Saw Three Ships

Westenburg, Richard/Musica Sacra

Deutsche Grammophon: 429 732

1:37pm VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Christmas Medley (arr. Catherine Wilson)

Wilson, Catherine, piano

Armin, Adele, violin

Mendelssohn, Jack, cello

Soundworks: 2006

1:47pm Anonymous/Traditional: Noel Nouvelet

Jones, Brian/Trinity Choir, Trinity Church Boston

Dorian: 93240

1:51pm BROUGHTON, Bruce: Miracle on 34th Street – Suite

Megan, Lt. Kenneth W/United States Coast Guard Band

USAF: 93008

1:58pm GINASTERA: Panambi – Dance of the Warriors

Ben-Dor, Gisele/London Symphony Orchestra

Naxos: 570999

1:58pm Liszt, Franz: “a Fanny H.” for solo piano

Sturrock, Kathron-piano

Guild: 7293

2:00pm Adam, Adolphe: O Holy Night

Craig Jessop, Director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra

The King’s Singers

Mormon Tabernacle Choir: 5007325

2:07pm FINZI: In Terra Pax (Christmas Scene)

Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir

Naxos: 572102

2:28pm arr. Wachner: Joy to the World

Wachner, Julian/Washington Chorus

Dorian: 92117

2:31pm Wachner, Julian: Choral Fanfare

Wachner, Julian/Washington Chorus

Dorian: 92117

2:33pm Rutter, John: Sing We to this Merry Company

Wachner, Julian/Washington Chorus

Dorian: 92117

2:35pm Yon, Pietro: Gesu Bambino “The Infant Child”

/Watson, Joan, horn

TNB: 5

2:39pm Mendelssohn, Felix: A Star

Keith, C. David/SW’ern Seminary Chorus

Resmiranda: 8308

2:45pm IZVEKOV: Christ Is Born

Hillier, Paul/Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir

Harmonia Mundi: 907410

2:57pm Grieg, Edvard: “Butterfly” Op. 43 #1

Andsnes, Leif Ove, piano

Virgin: 59300

2:57pm Turner, Elizabeth: Lesson #2 in G for solo harpsichord 2. Adante affettuoso

Harbach, Barbara, harpsichord

Gasparo: 281

3:00pm MARKS: I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day

Schreiner, Alexander/

Mormon Tabernacle Choir

W. Asper, Frank, organ

Cundick, Robert, organ

Sony Classical: 69253

3:01pm BASS, R.A.: Feast of Carols

Bass, Randol Alan/The National Symphony Orchestra of London

The Tallis Chamber Choir

Konanja: 001

3:18pm Bonvin, Ludwig: Christmas Night’s Dream (Op 10)

Blundell, Reuben/Gowanus Arts Ensemble

FCR: 166

3:22pm ANDERSON, LEROY: Song of the Bells

Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra

Naxos: 559621

3:26pm ANDERSON, LEROY: Horse & Buggy

Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra

Naxos: 559621

3:34pm Handel, George Frideric: Concerto a due cori (Christmas Concerto) in B-Flat HWV 332

Lamon, Jeanne/Tafelmusik

Sony Classical: 63073

3:52pm Anonymous/Traditional: Angels from the Realms of Glory

Jessop, Craig/Orchestra at Temple Square

Orchestra at Temple Square

Sissel (soprano)

Mormon Tabernac: M 711

3:57pm Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Contredance in C, K. 609

/Camerata of the Salzburg Mozarteum

Amazon Digital Svcs.:

3:57pm Anonymous/Traditional: The Wild Rover (Irish Traditional)

Rieu, Andre/Johann Strauss Orchestra

Denon: 17570

4:00pm Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Fantasia on Greensleeves

/Eaken Piano Trio

Naxos: 554099

4:05pm Berlin, Irving: White Christmas

/Eaken Piano Trio

Naxos: 554099

4:08pm LIVINGSTON & EVANS: Silver Bells

/Eaken Piano Trio

Naxos: 554099

4:11pm Grainger, Percy: The Sussex Mummers’ Christmas Carol

Green, Eddy/Univ. of Houston Wind Ensembe

Mark: 1350

4:15pm Madan, Martin arr. by Miller, Edward: Lo! He comes with clouds descending

Holman, Peter (Director)/Parley of Instruments

Psalmody (choir)

Hyperion: 67443

4:24pm PACHELBEL, CHARLES T: Magnificat

/Canadian Brass

CBS: 39035

4:28pm Anonymous/Traditional: Carol of the Bells

Bernstein, Leonard/New York Philharmonic

CBS: 39093

4:30pm Praetorius, Michael: Lo How a Rose E’er Blooming

Biller, Georg Christ/Thomas Choir, Leipzig

Philips: 446344

4:33pm PINKHAM: Christmas Cantata (1958)

Teeters, Donald/Lenox Brass

Boston Cecilia (chorus)

David Christie, James, organ

Koch: 7180

4:47pm arr. Schwab: Brightest and Best

Schwab, Jacqueline, piano

Dorian: 90275

4:53pm GRUBER: Silent Night

Schulz, Christian/Ambassade Orchestra

Vienna Choir Boys

Wirth, Gerald, organ

Koch: 7584

4:57pm Morricone, Ennio: Cinema Paradiso – Nostalgia

Morricone, Ennio/Rome Sinfonietta

Ma, Yo-Yo, cello

Sony Classical: 88697

4:57pm Schumann, Robert: Romances (Op 94) – No. 1

Lindberg, Christian, trombone

Pontinen, Roland, piano

Bis: 328

5:00pm arr. Healey: Holiday Favorites

Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

Telarc: 80226

5:08pm Anonymous/Traditional: Alme presul et beate

Sramek, Jordan/Rose Ensemble

Rose Ensemble: 3

5:13pm arr. Breiner, Peter: Kommet ihr Hirten

Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic Orchestra

Naxos: 550301

5:18pm HOPKINS, JOHN H.: We Three Kings of Orient Are

Shaw, Robert/

Robert Shaw Chorale

RCA: 6429

5:26pm Rutter, John: What Sweeter Music

Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir

Naxos: 572102

5:31pm Franck, Cesar: Panis Angelicus

Petersen, Edward/Washington Winds

Walking Frog: 129

5:36pm 16th c. English: To Drive the Cold Winter Away

/Silverwood Quartet

Flying Frog: 0402

5:39pm DAVIS, KATHERINE K.: Little Drummer Boy

Williams, John/Boston Pops Orchestra

Philips: 416287

5:42pm HERBERT, VICTOR: March of the Toys

Fiedler, Arthur/Boston Pops Orchestra

RCA: 61249

5:47pm de Nebra, Jose: Hymnus Sanctissimae Trinitati

Wilkins, Grover/Madrid Barroco Orchestra & Chorus

Dorian: 93237

5:50pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Christmas Oratorio: Sinfonia

Griffiths, Barry/Royal Philharmonic

Galway, Sir James, flute

Birch, John, organ

BBC Singers

Chapel Choir of King’s Schol, Canter RCA: 5888

5:52pm Traditional German Carol: Joseph Dearest, Joseph Mine

Craig Jessop, Director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra

Mormon Tabernacle Choir: 5007325

5:57pm Chopin, Frédéric: Etudes (Op 25) – No. 6 in g-sharp “Thirds”

Richter, Sviatoslav, piano

Decca: 4758634

5:57pm Khachaturian, Aram: Gayaneh: Dance of the Rose Maidens

Jarvi, Neeme/Royal Scottish National Orchestra

Chandos: 8945

6:00pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Nutcracker (Op 71) – Act 2: Waltz of the Flowers

Tilson Thomas, Michael/Philharmonia Orchestra

CBS: 45631

6:07pm Monteverdi, Claudio: Magnificat (Vespers for the Virgin)

Wallenstein, Alfred/Roger Wagner Chorale

Clarion: 914 CD

6:35pm GAUNTLETT, HENRY J.: Once in Royal David’s City

Willcocks, Sir David/Choir of King’s College, Cambridge

Hare, Ian, organ

Angel/EMI: 86121

6:40pm VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Holiday Moods #2

Davidson, David R./Dallas Symphony Chorus

WRR: 36542

6:52pm Handel, George Frideric: Messiah: 12. For unto us a child is Born HWV 56

Wilberg, Mack/Orchestra at Temple Square

Mormon Tabernacle Choir

Mormon Tabernac: B 2010

6:57pm Turner, Elizabeth: Lesson #1 in g for harpsichord 4. Minuetto Allegro

Harbach, Barbara, harpsichord

Gasparo: 281

6:57pm SAINZ DE LA MAZA, R.: Zapateado

Isbin, Sharon, guitar

Virgin: 59591

7:00pm PROGRAM: Exploring Music

/more at http://exploringmusic.wfmt.com/

Program:

8:00pm Anonymous/Traditional: O Come, All Ye Faithful

Flummerfeldt, Joseph/Westminster Choir

Gothic: 49047

8:02pm Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Fantasia on Christmas Carols

Best, Matthew/English Chamber Orchestra

Corydon Singers

Allen, Thomas, baritone

Hyperion: 66420

8:20pm NICOLAI, OTTO: Christmas Overture

Rickenbacher, Karl A/Bamberg Symphony

Virgin: 91079

8:31pm Saint-Saens, Camille: Christmas Oratorio Part 2 (Theme and Variations Only)

Flamig, Martin/Dresden Philharmonie

Capriccio: 10216

8:49pm Senfl, Ludwig: Word of God became flesh

Toll, Winfrid/Freiburg Vocal Chamber Singers

Ars Musici: 233746

8:59pm Brahms, Johannes: Hungarian Dance #20 in e

Gardiner, John Eliot/North German Radio Symphony

Deutsche Grammo: 437506

8:59pm Bloch, Ernest: Suite Modale for flute & string orchestra (1957) – 3. Allegro giocoso

Atlas, Dalia/Atlas Camarata Orchestra

Buchman, Noam, flute

Naxos: 570259

9:00pm BASS, R.A.: Seasonal Sounds

Bass, Randol Alan/The National Symphony Orchestra of London

The Tallis Chamber Choir

Kondanja: 1

9:14pm MANFREDINI: Concerto # 12 “Christmas Concerto” in C Op 3

/Camerata Bern

Novalis: 150 004

9:23pm VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Christmas Celebration – Assorted Carols 1

/Harvard University Choir

MusicMasters: 67077

9:50pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Little Suite

Ormandy, Eugene/Philadelphia Orchestra

CBS: 45631

9:58pm Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Cassation in G K 63 7. Finale:Allegro assai

Paillard, Jean-Francois/Paillard Chamber Orchestra

Erato: 88101

9:58pm ALBENIZ, MATEO: Sonata in D

McDonald, Susan, harp

Delos: 1500

10:00pm Poulenc, Francis: Four Christmas Motets

Rutter, John/City of London Sinfonia

Cambridge Singers

Collegium: 108

10:15pm Vivaldi, Antonio: Gloria in D (RV 589)

Cleobury, Stephen/Academy of Ancient Music

de Gier, Nico, oboe

Chance, Michael, countertenor

Fox, Sarah, soprano

Norman, Deborah, soprano

Choir of King’s College Cambri

Angel/EMI: 57265

10:48pm BURT, ALFRED: A Christmas Bouquet

Williams, John/Boston Pops Orchestra

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

Sony Classical: 48232

10:59pm Ravel, Maurice: Valses Nobles et Sentimentales 4. Assez anime

Haas, Monique, piano

Deutsche Grammo: B0004030

10:59pm Ireland, John: Cavatina

Gould, Lucy, vln. Firth, pf.

Naxos: 570507

11:00pm PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff

/Playlist: http://www.wfmt.com/wfmt-radio-network/classical-programming/beethoven-network/

: