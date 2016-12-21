Music played for: 12/22/2016

12:00am PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff

6:00am de la Monnoye: Patapan

Westenburg, Richard/Musica Sacra

Deutsche Grammophon: 429 732

6:07am Handel, George Frideric: Lift Up Ye Heads

Groves, Sir Charles/Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Biggs, E. Power, organ

CBS: 45631

6:10am Handel, George Frideric: Messiah: 12. For unto us a child is Born HWV 56

Wilberg, Mack/Orchestra at Temple Square

Mormon Tabernacle Choir

Mormon Tabernac: B 2010

6:14am arr. Schwab: Babe of Bethlehem

Schwab, Jacqueline, piano

Dorian: 90275

6:17am arr. Breiner, Peter: Gloucester Wassail

/Bournemouth Symphony Chorus

Naxos: 557585

6:26am ANDERSON, LEROY: Christmas Festival

Williams, John/Boston Pops Orchestra

Philips: 416287

6:35am Grainger, Percy: The Sussex Mummers’ Christmas Carol

Lederer, Doris, viola

Mollenhauer, Jude, harp

Centaur: 2570

6:39am Rutter, John: What Sweeter Music

Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir

Naxos: 572102

6:47am SHAW: Many Moods of Christmas: Suite #2

Bankhead, LTC James/USAF Symphony Orchestra

Singing Sergeants

Altissimo: 5572

6:58am Grieg, Edvard: “To Spring” Op. 43 #6

Andsnes, Leif Ove, piano

Virgin: 59300

6:58am GOUNOD: Faust: Ballet Music: 3. Danse antique (Allegretto)

Marriner, Sir Neville/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields

Philips: 462125

7:00am Traditional Christmas: While By My Sheep

Flummerfelt, Joseph/Westminster Choir

Gothic: 49047

7:01am Bach, Johann Sebastian: Sleepers, Awake

Flummerfelt, Joseph/Westminster Choir

Gothic: 49047

7:03am Bach, Johann Sebastian: Break Forth, O Beauteous, Heavenly Light

Flummerfelt, Joseph/Westminster Choir

Gothic: 49047

7:07am BASS, R.A.: Seasonal Sounds

Bass, Randol Alan/The National Symphony Orchestra of London

The Tallis Chamber Choir

Kondanja: 1

7:18am Anonymous/Traditional: Still, Still, Still

Hill, Paul/

Paul Hill Chorale

Centaur: 2258

7:25am arr. Healey: Holiday Favorites

Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

Telarc: 80226

7:34am Jessel, Leon: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers

Fennell, Frederick/Dallas Winds

Reference: 85

7:40am Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Fantasia on Christmas Carols

Rutter, John/City of London Sinfonia

Cambridge Singers

Varcoe, Stephen, baritone

Orton, Stephen, cello

Collegium: 121

7:52am GRUBER: Silent Night

Jessop, Craig/Orchestra at Temple Square

Mormon Tabernacle Choir

Mormon Tabernac: M 711

7:58am Beethoven, Ludwig van: String Quartet # 3 in D (Op 18/3) – 3. Allegro

/Takacs Quartet

Decca: B0001864

7:58am Chopin, Frédéric: Etude in A-flat, Op. 25 #1

Licad, Cecile, piano

MusicMaster: B000000FRV

8:00am Franck, Cesar: Panis Angelicus

Petersen, Edward/Washington Winds

Walking Frog: 129

8:08am LOCATELLI: Concerto #8 in f “Christmas Concerto” (Op 1/8)

/I Musici

Philips: 412739

8:27am VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Holiday Moods #2

Davidson, David R./Dallas Symphony Chorus

WRR: 36542

8:35am Various: Xmas Medley: O come..faithful/O little..Bethlehem/March of the Toys

/Mormon Tabernacle Choir

Hallmark: 9734

8:48am Traditional: Greensleeves

/Silverwood Quartet

Flying Frog: 0402

8:52am Mendelssohn, Felix: A Star

Keith, C. David/SW’ern Seminary Chorus

Resmiranda: 8308

8:57am TELEMANN, Georg Phillip: Trio in F – 1.

/Pipe Dreams

Pope, Anna-flute

Ruffer, Nancy-flute

Crayford, Helen-piano

Guild: 7390

8:57am Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: None But the Lonely Heart (Op 6/6)

Stern, Michael/Orchestra of St. Luke’s

Bell, Joshua, violin

Sony Classical: 97779

9:00am Adam, Adolphe: O Holy Night

/Eaken Piano Trio

Naxos: 554099

9:08am LARSSON: The Winter’s Tale

Matson, Dorrit/New York Scandia Ensemble

Centaur: 2607

9:19am Traditional Basque Carol: Gabriel’s Message

Rutter, John/Clare College Singers & Orchestra

Angel/EMI: 69950

9:27am NICOLAI, OTTO: Christmas Overture

Rickenbacher, Karl A/Bamberg Symphony

Virgin: 91079

9:39am VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Christmas Celebration – Assorted Carols 6

/Harvard University Choir

MusicMasters: 67077

9:57am Bach, Johann Sebastian: Goldberg Variations – Variation 16 (Overture) (BWV 988)

Gould, Glenn, piano

Sony Classical: 87703

9:57am ELGAR, Edward: Civic Fanfare

Stobart, James/Locke Brass Consort

Chandos: 6573

10:00am Anonymous/Traditional: Carol of the Bells

/Galliard Brass Ensemble

MusicMaste: 67077

10:01am arr. Breiner, Peter: Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow

Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic Orchestra

Naxos: 550301

10:07am GABRIELI, GIOVANNI: Sacrae Symphoniae: Magnificat a 12

Sachs, Michael/National Brass Ensemble

Oberlin Music: 001

10:12am Glazunov, Alexander: Les Chanteurs de Noel

Dubeau, Angele/La Pieta

Analekta: 8730

10:19am Handel, George Frideric: And the Glory of the Lord

Groves, Sir Charles/Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Biggs, E. Power, organ

CBS: 45631

10:22am Handel, George Frideric: Thine be the glory

Cleobury, Stephen/Choir of King’s College, Cambridge

Wallace Collection

Williamson, Thomas, organ

Angel/EMI: 57026

10:24am Traditional French Carol: Angels, from the Realms of Glory

Craig Jessop, Director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra

The King’s Singers

Mormon Tabernacle Choir: 5007325

10:34am Saint-Saens, Camille: Christmas Oratorio Part 2 (Theme and Variations Only)

Flamig, Martin/Dresden Philharmonie

Capriccio: 10216

10:52am CHASE: Christmas Favorites

Layendecker, Dennis/United States Air Force Symphony Orchest

USAF: 2010

10:58am NOVACEK, J.: Full Stride Ahead (Rag)

Brown, Gregory, piano

RCA: 73339

10:58am Strauss, Johann I: Chinese Galop Op 20 “Chineser-Galopp”

Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

Telarc: 80314

11:00am Anonymous/Traditional: This Endris Night (English carol)

Robert DeCormier Chorale

Arabesque: 6525

11:04am Lane, Philip: Wassail Dances

Sutherland, Gavin/City of Prague Symphony

Naxos: 557099

11:12am Poulenc, Francis: Four Christmas Motets

Rutter, John/City of London Sinfonia

Cambridge Singers

Collegium: 108

11:27am Traditional: As With Gladness Men of Old

Westenburg, Richard/Musica Sacra

Deutsche Grammophon: 429 732

11:29am VARIOUS COMPOSERS: A Christmas Medley

Mase, Raymond, trumpet

Sherry, Fred, cello

Salerno-Sonnenberg, Nadja, vio

McDermott, Anne-Marie, piano

NSS: 1

11:35am HONEGGER: Christmas Cantata

Jurowski, Vladimir/London Philharmonic

Maltman, Christopher

LPO: LPO-058

11:58am Schumann, Clara: Quatre pieces fugitives Op 15 (1845) 4.

Cheng, Angela, piano

CBC: 1087

11:58am SALZEDO: Suite of Eight Dances: Tango

Kondonassis, Yolanda, harp

Telarc: 80581

12:00pm OVERTON: Fantasia on “In dulci jubilo”

Galway, Sir James, flute

RCA: 60736

12:05pm PALESTRINA: Jubilate Deo

/Canadian Brass

CBS: 39035

12:07pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Sheep May Safely Graze (BWV 208)

Bankhead, LTC James/USAF Symphony Orchestra

Altissimo: 5552

12:14pm Koerppen, Alfred: Lobt Gott, ihr Christen

Hennig, Heinz/Knabenchor of Hannover

Ars Musici: 266746

12:17pm Koerppen, Alfred: Frohlich soll mein Herze springen

Hennig, Heinz/Knabenchor of Hannover

Ars Musici: 266746

12:18pm arr. Breiner, Peter: O Christmas Tree (O Tannenbaum)

/Bournemouth Symphony Chorus

Naxos: 557585

12:23pm Schubert, Franz: Ave Maria

Marschik, Peter/Vienna Studio Ensemble

Vienna Boys’ Choir

Capriccio: 5160

12:34pm arr. Schwab: We Three Kings of Orient Are

Schwab, Jacqueline, piano

Dorian: 90275

12:38pm BURT, ALFRED: A Christmas Bouquet

Williams, John/Boston Pops Orchestra

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

Sony Classical: 48232

12:53pm Britten, Benjamin: Hymn to the Virgin

Christophers, Harry/The Sixteen

Collins: 12702

12:57pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Piano Sonata in E, op 109 2. Prestissimo

Hess, Dame Myra, piano

Philips: 456832

12:57pm Ireland, John: Bagatelle

Gould, Lucy, vln. Firth, pf.

Naxos: 570507

1:00pm Vivaldi, Antonio: Gloria in D (RV 589)

Cleobury, Stephen/Academy of Ancient Music

de Gier, Nico, oboe

Chance, Michael, countertenor

Fox, Sarah, soprano

Norman, Deborah, soprano

Choir of King’s College Cambri

Angel/EMI: 57265

1:34pm ANDERSON, LEROY: Suite of Carols for Brass Choir

Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra

Naxos: 559621

1:46pm CORRETTE, M.: Noel Provencal

/Aulos Ensemble

Centaur: 2831

1:48pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Flute Sonata #2 in E-Flat BWV 1031

Grafenauer, Irena, flute

Graf, Maria, harp

Philips: 422061

1:58pm Gershwin, George: Fascinatin’ Rhythm (arr. Earl Wild)

Cockrell, Findlay, piano

Troy: 1414

1:58pm Rachmaninoff, Sergei: Spring Water

Osadchy, Eugene, cello

Markina, Anastasia, piano

Bolo Classique: 8010

2:00pm Haydn, Michael: Cantata: Shepherds Make Haste – 1.

Kammler, Reinhard/Augsberg Ch. Orch.

Ars Musici: 266746

2:02pm Haydn, Michael: Cantata: Shepherds Make Haste – 2.

Kammler, Reinhard/Augsberg Ch. Orch.

Ars Musici: 266746

2:06pm GRUBER: Stille Nacht

Kammler, Reinhard/Augsberg Ch. Orch.

Ars Musici: 266746

2:10pm KELLY, BRYAN: Improvisations on Christmas Carols

Sutherland, Gavin/City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

Naxos: 557099

2:28pm Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Overture

Karajan, Herbert von/Berlin Philharmonic

Angel/EMI: 64629

2:36pm Berlin, Irving: White Christmas

Tamarkin, Kate/Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Dallas Symphony Chorus

Tamarkin: 1

2:40pm arr. Rutter: Christmas Night

Keith, C. David/SW’ern Seminary Chorus

Resmiranda: 8308

2:45pm Anonymous/Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy

Mair, Marilynn, mandolin

Davis, Mark, guitar

North Star: 11

2:46pm MOCKRIDGE: Miracle on 34th Street

Newman, David/Royal Philharmonic

Telarc: 88801

2:58pm Ravel, Maurice: Prelude from “Le Tombeau/Couperin

/Imani Winds

Koch: 7661

2:58pm Brahms, Johannes: Four Piano Pieces (Op 119) – 3. Intermezzo in C: Grazioso e giocoso

Hess, Myra, piano

Philips: 456832

3:00pm Traditional English Carol: Here We Come A-Wassailing

Rutter, John/Clare College Singers & Orchestra

Angel/EMI: 69950

3:04pm DAVIS, KATHERINE K.: Little Drummer Boy

Mormon Tabernacle Choir

CBS: 39093

3:07pm Gombert, Nicholas: Lugebat David

Higginbottom, Edward/Choir of New College, Oxford

Erato: 80239

3:16pm Anonymous/Traditional: Coventry Carol

Breiner, Peter/Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra

Bournemouth Symphony Chorus

Naxos: 557585

3:21pm MANFREDINI: Concerto # 12 “Christmas Concerto” in C Op 3

/I Musici

Philips: 412739

3:34pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Nutcracker (Op 71) – Overture

Tilson Thomas, Michael/Philharmonia Orchestra

CBS: 45631

3:37pm MAY: Holiday Cheer-Medley

Williams, John/Boston Pops Orchestra

Philips: 416287

3:51pm Katalsky, Alexander: God Is With Us

Hillier, Paul/Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir

Harmonia Mundi: 907410

3:57pm Schumann, Robert: Fantasiestuecke Op. 12 7. Traumes Wirren

Yang, Joyce, piano

Avie: 2261

3:59pm ROTA, NINO: The Godfather – waltz

Raine, Nic/City of Prague Philharmonic

Angel/EMI: 62514

4:00pm Anonymous/Traditional: Three French Carols

/Les Petites Chanteurs du Mont-Royal

Analekta: 3088

4:07pm Adam, Adolphe: O Holy Night

/Empire Brass

Angel/EMI: 49097

4:11pm arr. Schwab: The Cherry Tree Carol

Schwab, Jacqueline, piano

Dorian: 90275

4:20pm GAUNTLETT, HENRY J.: Once in Royal David’s City

Willcocks, Sir David/

Chandos: 8973

4:24pm Britten, Benjamin: A Boy Was Born

Flummerfelt, Joseph/Westminster Choir

Gothic: 49047

4:27pm VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Chanticleer Holiday Medley 2

/Chanticleer

Teldec: 4509

4:50pm arr. Breiner, Peter: Jolly Old St. Nicholas

Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic Orchestra

Naxos: 550301

4:53pm Berlioz, Hector: L’Enfance du Christ (Op 25) – Shepherd’s Farewell

Shaw, Robert/Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Atlanta Symphony Chorus

Telarc: 80119

4:57pm Dukas, Paul: La Peri – Fanfare

Boulez, Pierre/New York Philharmonic

CBS: 45659

4:57pm MARAIS: Le Basque

Harlos, Steven, piano

Hustis, Gregory, Horn

Crystal: 770

5:00pm LAURIDSEN: O Magnum Mysterium

Keith, C. David/SW’ern Seminary Chorus

Resmiranda: 8308

5:06pm LOEILLET: Sonata for trumpet #11 in A Op 3

Andre, Maurice, trumpet

Angel/EMI: 64100

5:19pm REDNER: O Little Town of Bethlehem

Westenburg, Richard/Musica Sacra

Deutsche Grammophon: 429 732

5:27pm Traditional: O Come, All Ye Faithful

Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

Telarc: 80226

5:30pm SHAYNE/REGNEY: Do You Hear What I Hear?

Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

Cincinnati School Childrens Chn

Telarc: 80226

5:33pm HELY-HUTCHINSON: Carol Symphony

Sutherland, Gavin/City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

Naxos: 557099

5:58pm Handel, George Frideric: Harpsichord Suite #11 in d: Sarabande

Williams, John, guitar

CBS: 45738

5:58pm ELGAR, Edward: The Wand of Youth, Suite #2 (Op 1b) – 6. The Wild Bears

Judd, James/New Zealand Symphony Orchestra

Naxos: 557166

6:00pm BASS, R.A.: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

Bass, Randol Alan/The Nat’l Sym Orch of London

Jacobi, Sir Derek, narrator

Kondanja: 1

6:07pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Christmas Oratorio (BWV 248) – 3rd Day of Christmas Cantata

Otto, Ralf/Concerto Koln

Vocal Ensemble of Frankfurt

Pregardien, Christoph, tenor

Ziezak, Ruth, soprano

Mertens, Klaus, bass

Groop, Monica, alto

Capriccio: 60025

6:33pm Traditional Appalachian Carol: I Wonder As I Wander

Flummerfelt, Joseph/Westminster Choir

Gothic: 49047

6:36pm Vivaldi, Antonio: Flute Concerto in F “La Tempesta di Mare” (Op 10/1) (RV 98 or 433)

von Bahr, Gunilla, pic./flute

and various soloists

Bis: 21

6:51pm Rutter, John: I Wish You Christmas

Rutter, John/Cambridge Singers/Royal Philharmonic

Collegium: 133

6:56pm Bizet, Georges: Jeux d’enfants: Galop (The Ball)

Lenard, Ondrej/Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra

Sony Classical: 69289

6:58pm Brahms, Johannes: Waltzes (Op 39) – No. 15 in A-Flat

Hess, Myra, piano

Philips: 456832

7:00pm PROGRAM: Exploring Music

Program:

8:00pm WILLCOCKS: Birthday Carol

Willcocks, Sir David/Graham Ashton Brass Ensemble

Bach Choir

Trumpeters, Fanfare

Scott, John, organ

Chandos: 8973

8:03pm ARNOLD, MALCOLM: Commonwealth Christmas Overture written for BBC show for 25th ann of 1st

Arnold, Malcolm/London Philharmonic Orchestra

Reference: 48

8:26pm Torme, Mel: The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting…)

Henderson, Skitch/New York Pops

Angel/EMI: 54891

8:34pm Anonymous/Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy

Wright, Simon/The Wallace Collection

Trinity Boys Choir

Britten Singers

JVC: 2052

8:37pm JENNINGS, ARR.: Medley of Christmas Spirituals

/Chanticleer Sinfonia

Chanticleer: 8803

8:43pm Traditional French Carol: It is the Divine Child (Il est ne le divin enfant)

Rutter, John/Clare College Singers & Orchestra

Angel/EMI: 69950

8:50pm Holst, Gustav: Christmas Day

Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir

Naxos: 572102

8:58pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Piano Sonata in A-flat, Op. 110 2. Allegro molto

Hess, Dame Myra, piano

Philips: 456832

8:58pm Anonymous/Traditional: Down By the Sally Gardens

/ParaCelt

ParaCelt: 4

9:00pm arr. Wachner: The First Noel

Wachner, Julian/Washington Chorus

Dorian: 92117

9:04pm Chadwick, George Whitefield: Symphonic Sketches – 2. Noel

Leppard, Raymond/Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Decca: 458157

9:17pm Corelli, Arcangelo: Concerto Grosso #8 in g “Christmas Concerto” (Op 6/8)

Rolla, Janos/Franz Liszt Chamber Orchestra

Hungaroton: 12376

9:33pm Hill, John: The people that walked in darkness

Holman, Peter (Director)/Parley of Instruments

Psalmody (choir)

Hyperion: 67443

9:39pm Anonymous/Traditional: Greensleeves (What Child Is This)

Jessop, Craig/Orchestra at Temple Square

Mormon Tabernacle Choir

Telarc: 80552

9:50pm WILLIAMS, JOHN: Home Alone – Somewhere in My Memory

Williams, John/Studio Orchestra and Chorus

CBS: 46595

9:55pm Anonymous/Traditional: Lord of the Dance

Willcocks, Sir David/

Bach Choir

Scott, John, organ

Chandos: 8973

9:58pm Milhaud, Darius: Copacabana

Ortiz, Cristina, piano

MCA Classics: 25969

9:58pm RAYMOND: Maske in Blau – The Juliska of Budapest

Rieu, Andre/Strauss Orchestra of Vienna

Denon: 17572

10:00pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Nutcracker (Op 71) – Suite

Tilson Thomas, Michael/Philharmonia Orchestra

Pieces from The Nutcracker including: Overture,plus

Dance of the Sugrar-Plum Fairy

Arabian Dance/Chinese Dance/Russian Dance of the Reed Flutes/& Waltz of CBS: 45631

10:24pm Various: Xmas Medley: Deck the Halls/Hear What I Hear?/Hallelujah Chorus

/Mormon Tabernacle Choir

Hallmark: 9734

10:34pm Handel, George Frideric: Tochter Zion “Zion’s Daughter”

Marschik, Peter/Vienna Studio Ensemble

Vienna Boys’ Choir

Capriccio: 5160

10:35pm Haydn, Michael: Heiligste Nacht “Holy Night”

Marschik, Peter/Vienna Studio Ensemble

Vienna Boys’ Choir

Capriccio: 5160

10:38pm Traditional German Carol: O Du Frohliche “Oh How Joyful”

Marschik, Peter/Vienna Studio Ensemble

Vienna Boys’ Choir

Capriccio: 5160

10:44pm Anonymous/Traditional: God Rest ye Merry, Gentlemen

Shaw, Robert/

Telarc: 80377

10:46pm ANDERSON, LEROY: Suite of Carols for String Orchestra

Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra

Naxos: 559621

10:58pm CLEMENTI, Muzio: Sonatina in G Major, Op. 36 #2 – 1.

Shelley, Howard, piano

Hyperion: 67814

10:58pm SCHEIDT: Courant dolorosa (Ludi Musici)

/Les Sacqueboutiers

Naive: V 9996

11:00pm PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff

: