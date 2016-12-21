Music played for: 12/22/2016
12:00am PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
6:00am de la Monnoye: Patapan
Westenburg, Richard/Musica Sacra
Deutsche Grammophon: 429 732
6:07am Handel, George Frideric: Lift Up Ye Heads
Groves, Sir Charles/Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Biggs, E. Power, organ
CBS: 45631
6:10am Handel, George Frideric: Messiah: 12. For unto us a child is Born HWV 56
Wilberg, Mack/Orchestra at Temple Square
Mormon Tabernacle Choir
Mormon Tabernac: B 2010
6:14am arr. Schwab: Babe of Bethlehem
Schwab, Jacqueline, piano
Dorian: 90275
6:17am arr. Breiner, Peter: Gloucester Wassail
/Bournemouth Symphony Chorus
Naxos: 557585
6:26am ANDERSON, LEROY: Christmas Festival
Williams, John/Boston Pops Orchestra
Philips: 416287
6:35am Grainger, Percy: The Sussex Mummers’ Christmas Carol
Lederer, Doris, viola
Mollenhauer, Jude, harp
Centaur: 2570
6:39am Rutter, John: What Sweeter Music
Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir
Naxos: 572102
6:47am SHAW: Many Moods of Christmas: Suite #2
Bankhead, LTC James/USAF Symphony Orchestra
Singing Sergeants
Altissimo: 5572
6:58am Grieg, Edvard: “To Spring” Op. 43 #6
Andsnes, Leif Ove, piano
Virgin: 59300
6:58am GOUNOD: Faust: Ballet Music: 3. Danse antique (Allegretto)
Marriner, Sir Neville/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields
Philips: 462125
7:00am Traditional Christmas: While By My Sheep
Flummerfelt, Joseph/Westminster Choir
Gothic: 49047
7:01am Bach, Johann Sebastian: Sleepers, Awake
Flummerfelt, Joseph/Westminster Choir
Gothic: 49047
7:03am Bach, Johann Sebastian: Break Forth, O Beauteous, Heavenly Light
Flummerfelt, Joseph/Westminster Choir
Gothic: 49047
7:07am BASS, R.A.: Seasonal Sounds
Bass, Randol Alan/The National Symphony Orchestra of London
The Tallis Chamber Choir
Kondanja: 1
7:18am Anonymous/Traditional: Still, Still, Still
Hill, Paul/
Paul Hill Chorale
Centaur: 2258
7:25am arr. Healey: Holiday Favorites
Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
Telarc: 80226
7:34am Jessel, Leon: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers
Fennell, Frederick/Dallas Winds
Reference: 85
7:40am Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Fantasia on Christmas Carols
Rutter, John/City of London Sinfonia
Cambridge Singers
Varcoe, Stephen, baritone
Orton, Stephen, cello
Collegium: 121
7:52am GRUBER: Silent Night
Jessop, Craig/Orchestra at Temple Square
Mormon Tabernacle Choir
Mormon Tabernac: M 711
7:58am Beethoven, Ludwig van: String Quartet # 3 in D (Op 18/3) – 3. Allegro
/Takacs Quartet
Decca: B0001864
7:58am Chopin, Frédéric: Etude in A-flat, Op. 25 #1
Licad, Cecile, piano
MusicMaster: B000000FRV
8:00am Franck, Cesar: Panis Angelicus
Petersen, Edward/Washington Winds
Walking Frog: 129
8:08am LOCATELLI: Concerto #8 in f “Christmas Concerto” (Op 1/8)
/I Musici
Philips: 412739
8:27am VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Holiday Moods #2
Davidson, David R./Dallas Symphony Chorus
WRR: 36542
8:35am Various: Xmas Medley: O come..faithful/O little..Bethlehem/March of the Toys
/Mormon Tabernacle Choir
Hallmark: 9734
8:48am Traditional: Greensleeves
/Silverwood Quartet
Flying Frog: 0402
8:52am Mendelssohn, Felix: A Star
Keith, C. David/SW’ern Seminary Chorus
Resmiranda: 8308
8:57am TELEMANN, Georg Phillip: Trio in F – 1.
/Pipe Dreams
Pope, Anna-flute
Ruffer, Nancy-flute
Crayford, Helen-piano
Guild: 7390
8:57am Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: None But the Lonely Heart (Op 6/6)
Stern, Michael/Orchestra of St. Luke’s
Bell, Joshua, violin
Sony Classical: 97779
9:00am Adam, Adolphe: O Holy Night
/Eaken Piano Trio
Naxos: 554099
9:08am LARSSON: The Winter’s Tale
Matson, Dorrit/New York Scandia Ensemble
Centaur: 2607
9:19am Traditional Basque Carol: Gabriel’s Message
Rutter, John/Clare College Singers & Orchestra
Angel/EMI: 69950
9:27am NICOLAI, OTTO: Christmas Overture
Rickenbacher, Karl A/Bamberg Symphony
Virgin: 91079
9:39am VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Christmas Celebration – Assorted Carols 6
/Harvard University Choir
MusicMasters: 67077
9:57am Bach, Johann Sebastian: Goldberg Variations – Variation 16 (Overture) (BWV 988)
Gould, Glenn, piano
Sony Classical: 87703
9:57am ELGAR, Edward: Civic Fanfare
Stobart, James/Locke Brass Consort
Chandos: 6573
10:00am Anonymous/Traditional: Carol of the Bells
/Galliard Brass Ensemble
MusicMaste: 67077
10:01am arr. Breiner, Peter: Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow
Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 550301
10:07am GABRIELI, GIOVANNI: Sacrae Symphoniae: Magnificat a 12
Sachs, Michael/National Brass Ensemble
Oberlin Music: 001
10:12am Glazunov, Alexander: Les Chanteurs de Noel
Dubeau, Angele/La Pieta
Analekta: 8730
10:19am Handel, George Frideric: And the Glory of the Lord
Groves, Sir Charles/Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Biggs, E. Power, organ
CBS: 45631
10:22am Handel, George Frideric: Thine be the glory
Cleobury, Stephen/Choir of King’s College, Cambridge
Wallace Collection
Williamson, Thomas, organ
Angel/EMI: 57026
10:24am Traditional French Carol: Angels, from the Realms of Glory
Craig Jessop, Director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra
The King’s Singers
Mormon Tabernacle Choir: 5007325
10:34am Saint-Saens, Camille: Christmas Oratorio Part 2 (Theme and Variations Only)
Flamig, Martin/Dresden Philharmonie
Capriccio: 10216
10:52am CHASE: Christmas Favorites
Layendecker, Dennis/United States Air Force Symphony Orchest
USAF: 2010
10:58am NOVACEK, J.: Full Stride Ahead (Rag)
Brown, Gregory, piano
RCA: 73339
10:58am Strauss, Johann I: Chinese Galop Op 20 “Chineser-Galopp”
Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
Telarc: 80314
11:00am Anonymous/Traditional: This Endris Night (English carol)
Robert DeCormier Chorale
Arabesque: 6525
11:04am Lane, Philip: Wassail Dances
Sutherland, Gavin/City of Prague Symphony
Naxos: 557099
11:12am Poulenc, Francis: Four Christmas Motets
Rutter, John/City of London Sinfonia
Cambridge Singers
Collegium: 108
11:27am Traditional: As With Gladness Men of Old
Westenburg, Richard/Musica Sacra
Deutsche Grammophon: 429 732
11:29am VARIOUS COMPOSERS: A Christmas Medley
Mase, Raymond, trumpet
Sherry, Fred, cello
Salerno-Sonnenberg, Nadja, vio
McDermott, Anne-Marie, piano
NSS: 1
11:35am HONEGGER: Christmas Cantata
Jurowski, Vladimir/London Philharmonic
Maltman, Christopher
LPO: LPO-058
11:58am Schumann, Clara: Quatre pieces fugitives Op 15 (1845) 4.
Cheng, Angela, piano
CBC: 1087
11:58am SALZEDO: Suite of Eight Dances: Tango
Kondonassis, Yolanda, harp
Telarc: 80581
12:00pm OVERTON: Fantasia on “In dulci jubilo”
Galway, Sir James, flute
RCA: 60736
12:05pm PALESTRINA: Jubilate Deo
/Canadian Brass
CBS: 39035
12:07pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Sheep May Safely Graze (BWV 208)
Bankhead, LTC James/USAF Symphony Orchestra
Altissimo: 5552
12:14pm Koerppen, Alfred: Lobt Gott, ihr Christen
Hennig, Heinz/Knabenchor of Hannover
Ars Musici: 266746
12:17pm Koerppen, Alfred: Frohlich soll mein Herze springen
Hennig, Heinz/Knabenchor of Hannover
Ars Musici: 266746
12:18pm arr. Breiner, Peter: O Christmas Tree (O Tannenbaum)
/Bournemouth Symphony Chorus
Naxos: 557585
12:23pm Schubert, Franz: Ave Maria
Marschik, Peter/Vienna Studio Ensemble
Vienna Boys’ Choir
Capriccio: 5160
12:34pm arr. Schwab: We Three Kings of Orient Are
Schwab, Jacqueline, piano
Dorian: 90275
12:38pm BURT, ALFRED: A Christmas Bouquet
Williams, John/Boston Pops Orchestra
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
Sony Classical: 48232
12:53pm Britten, Benjamin: Hymn to the Virgin
Christophers, Harry/The Sixteen
Collins: 12702
12:57pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Piano Sonata in E, op 109 2. Prestissimo
Hess, Dame Myra, piano
Philips: 456832
12:57pm Ireland, John: Bagatelle
Gould, Lucy, vln. Firth, pf.
Naxos: 570507
1:00pm Vivaldi, Antonio: Gloria in D (RV 589)
Cleobury, Stephen/Academy of Ancient Music
de Gier, Nico, oboe
Chance, Michael, countertenor
Fox, Sarah, soprano
Norman, Deborah, soprano
Choir of King’s College Cambri
Angel/EMI: 57265
1:34pm ANDERSON, LEROY: Suite of Carols for Brass Choir
Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra
Naxos: 559621
1:46pm CORRETTE, M.: Noel Provencal
/Aulos Ensemble
Centaur: 2831
1:48pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Flute Sonata #2 in E-Flat BWV 1031
Grafenauer, Irena, flute
Graf, Maria, harp
Philips: 422061
1:58pm Gershwin, George: Fascinatin’ Rhythm (arr. Earl Wild)
Cockrell, Findlay, piano
Troy: 1414
1:58pm Rachmaninoff, Sergei: Spring Water
Osadchy, Eugene, cello
Markina, Anastasia, piano
Bolo Classique: 8010
2:00pm Haydn, Michael: Cantata: Shepherds Make Haste – 1.
Kammler, Reinhard/Augsberg Ch. Orch.
Ars Musici: 266746
2:02pm Haydn, Michael: Cantata: Shepherds Make Haste – 2.
Kammler, Reinhard/Augsberg Ch. Orch.
Ars Musici: 266746
2:06pm GRUBER: Stille Nacht
Kammler, Reinhard/Augsberg Ch. Orch.
Ars Musici: 266746
2:10pm KELLY, BRYAN: Improvisations on Christmas Carols
Sutherland, Gavin/City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 557099
2:28pm Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Overture
Karajan, Herbert von/Berlin Philharmonic
Angel/EMI: 64629
2:36pm Berlin, Irving: White Christmas
Tamarkin, Kate/Dallas Symphony Orchestra
Dallas Symphony Chorus
Tamarkin: 1
2:40pm arr. Rutter: Christmas Night
Keith, C. David/SW’ern Seminary Chorus
Resmiranda: 8308
2:45pm Anonymous/Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy
Mair, Marilynn, mandolin
Davis, Mark, guitar
North Star: 11
2:46pm MOCKRIDGE: Miracle on 34th Street
Newman, David/Royal Philharmonic
Telarc: 88801
2:58pm Ravel, Maurice: Prelude from “Le Tombeau/Couperin
/Imani Winds
Koch: 7661
2:58pm Brahms, Johannes: Four Piano Pieces (Op 119) – 3. Intermezzo in C: Grazioso e giocoso
Hess, Myra, piano
Philips: 456832
3:00pm Traditional English Carol: Here We Come A-Wassailing
Rutter, John/Clare College Singers & Orchestra
Angel/EMI: 69950
3:04pm DAVIS, KATHERINE K.: Little Drummer Boy
Mormon Tabernacle Choir
CBS: 39093
3:07pm Gombert, Nicholas: Lugebat David
Higginbottom, Edward/Choir of New College, Oxford
Erato: 80239
3:16pm Anonymous/Traditional: Coventry Carol
Breiner, Peter/Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra
Bournemouth Symphony Chorus
Naxos: 557585
3:21pm MANFREDINI: Concerto # 12 “Christmas Concerto” in C Op 3
/I Musici
Philips: 412739
3:34pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Nutcracker (Op 71) – Overture
Tilson Thomas, Michael/Philharmonia Orchestra
CBS: 45631
3:37pm MAY: Holiday Cheer-Medley
Williams, John/Boston Pops Orchestra
Philips: 416287
3:51pm Katalsky, Alexander: God Is With Us
Hillier, Paul/Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir
Harmonia Mundi: 907410
3:57pm Schumann, Robert: Fantasiestuecke Op. 12 7. Traumes Wirren
Yang, Joyce, piano
Avie: 2261
3:59pm ROTA, NINO: The Godfather – waltz
Raine, Nic/City of Prague Philharmonic
Angel/EMI: 62514
4:00pm Anonymous/Traditional: Three French Carols
/Les Petites Chanteurs du Mont-Royal
Analekta: 3088
4:07pm Adam, Adolphe: O Holy Night
/Empire Brass
Angel/EMI: 49097
4:11pm arr. Schwab: The Cherry Tree Carol
Schwab, Jacqueline, piano
Dorian: 90275
4:20pm GAUNTLETT, HENRY J.: Once in Royal David’s City
Willcocks, Sir David/
Chandos: 8973
4:24pm Britten, Benjamin: A Boy Was Born
Flummerfelt, Joseph/Westminster Choir
Gothic: 49047
4:27pm VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Chanticleer Holiday Medley 2
/Chanticleer
Teldec: 4509
4:50pm arr. Breiner, Peter: Jolly Old St. Nicholas
Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 550301
4:53pm Berlioz, Hector: L’Enfance du Christ (Op 25) – Shepherd’s Farewell
Shaw, Robert/Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Atlanta Symphony Chorus
Telarc: 80119
4:57pm Dukas, Paul: La Peri – Fanfare
Boulez, Pierre/New York Philharmonic
CBS: 45659
4:57pm MARAIS: Le Basque
Harlos, Steven, piano
Hustis, Gregory, Horn
Crystal: 770
5:00pm LAURIDSEN: O Magnum Mysterium
Keith, C. David/SW’ern Seminary Chorus
Resmiranda: 8308
5:06pm LOEILLET: Sonata for trumpet #11 in A Op 3
Andre, Maurice, trumpet
Angel/EMI: 64100
5:19pm REDNER: O Little Town of Bethlehem
Westenburg, Richard/Musica Sacra
Deutsche Grammophon: 429 732
5:27pm Traditional: O Come, All Ye Faithful
Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
Telarc: 80226
5:30pm SHAYNE/REGNEY: Do You Hear What I Hear?
Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
Cincinnati School Childrens Chn
Telarc: 80226
5:33pm HELY-HUTCHINSON: Carol Symphony
Sutherland, Gavin/City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 557099
5:58pm Handel, George Frideric: Harpsichord Suite #11 in d: Sarabande
Williams, John, guitar
CBS: 45738
5:58pm ELGAR, Edward: The Wand of Youth, Suite #2 (Op 1b) – 6. The Wild Bears
Judd, James/New Zealand Symphony Orchestra
Naxos: 557166
6:00pm BASS, R.A.: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
Bass, Randol Alan/The Nat’l Sym Orch of London
Jacobi, Sir Derek, narrator
Kondanja: 1
6:07pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Christmas Oratorio (BWV 248) – 3rd Day of Christmas Cantata
Otto, Ralf/Concerto Koln
Vocal Ensemble of Frankfurt
Pregardien, Christoph, tenor
Ziezak, Ruth, soprano
Mertens, Klaus, bass
Groop, Monica, alto
Capriccio: 60025
6:33pm Traditional Appalachian Carol: I Wonder As I Wander
Flummerfelt, Joseph/Westminster Choir
Gothic: 49047
6:36pm Vivaldi, Antonio: Flute Concerto in F “La Tempesta di Mare” (Op 10/1) (RV 98 or 433)
von Bahr, Gunilla, pic./flute
and various soloists
Bis: 21
6:51pm Rutter, John: I Wish You Christmas
Rutter, John/Cambridge Singers/Royal Philharmonic
Collegium: 133
6:56pm Bizet, Georges: Jeux d’enfants: Galop (The Ball)
Lenard, Ondrej/Slovak Philharmonic Orchestra
Sony Classical: 69289
6:58pm Brahms, Johannes: Waltzes (Op 39) – No. 15 in A-Flat
Hess, Myra, piano
Philips: 456832
7:00pm PROGRAM: Exploring Music
Program:
8:00pm WILLCOCKS: Birthday Carol
Willcocks, Sir David/Graham Ashton Brass Ensemble
Bach Choir
Trumpeters, Fanfare
Scott, John, organ
Chandos: 8973
8:03pm ARNOLD, MALCOLM: Commonwealth Christmas Overture written for BBC show for 25th ann of 1st
Arnold, Malcolm/London Philharmonic Orchestra
Reference: 48
8:26pm Torme, Mel: The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting…)
Henderson, Skitch/New York Pops
Angel/EMI: 54891
8:34pm Anonymous/Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy
Wright, Simon/The Wallace Collection
Trinity Boys Choir
Britten Singers
JVC: 2052
8:37pm JENNINGS, ARR.: Medley of Christmas Spirituals
/Chanticleer Sinfonia
Chanticleer: 8803
8:43pm Traditional French Carol: It is the Divine Child (Il est ne le divin enfant)
Rutter, John/Clare College Singers & Orchestra
Angel/EMI: 69950
8:50pm Holst, Gustav: Christmas Day
Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir
Naxos: 572102
8:58pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Piano Sonata in A-flat, Op. 110 2. Allegro molto
Hess, Dame Myra, piano
Philips: 456832
8:58pm Anonymous/Traditional: Down By the Sally Gardens
/ParaCelt
ParaCelt: 4
9:00pm arr. Wachner: The First Noel
Wachner, Julian/Washington Chorus
Dorian: 92117
9:04pm Chadwick, George Whitefield: Symphonic Sketches – 2. Noel
Leppard, Raymond/Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
Decca: 458157
9:17pm Corelli, Arcangelo: Concerto Grosso #8 in g “Christmas Concerto” (Op 6/8)
Rolla, Janos/Franz Liszt Chamber Orchestra
Hungaroton: 12376
9:33pm Hill, John: The people that walked in darkness
Holman, Peter (Director)/Parley of Instruments
Psalmody (choir)
Hyperion: 67443
9:39pm Anonymous/Traditional: Greensleeves (What Child Is This)
Jessop, Craig/Orchestra at Temple Square
Mormon Tabernacle Choir
Telarc: 80552
9:50pm WILLIAMS, JOHN: Home Alone – Somewhere in My Memory
Williams, John/Studio Orchestra and Chorus
CBS: 46595
9:55pm Anonymous/Traditional: Lord of the Dance
Willcocks, Sir David/
Bach Choir
Scott, John, organ
Chandos: 8973
9:58pm Milhaud, Darius: Copacabana
Ortiz, Cristina, piano
MCA Classics: 25969
9:58pm RAYMOND: Maske in Blau – The Juliska of Budapest
Rieu, Andre/Strauss Orchestra of Vienna
Denon: 17572
10:00pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Nutcracker (Op 71) – Suite
Tilson Thomas, Michael/Philharmonia Orchestra
Pieces from The Nutcracker including: Overture,plus
Dance of the Sugrar-Plum Fairy
Arabian Dance/Chinese Dance/Russian Dance of the Reed Flutes/& Waltz of CBS: 45631
10:24pm Various: Xmas Medley: Deck the Halls/Hear What I Hear?/Hallelujah Chorus
/Mormon Tabernacle Choir
Hallmark: 9734
10:34pm Handel, George Frideric: Tochter Zion “Zion’s Daughter”
Marschik, Peter/Vienna Studio Ensemble
Vienna Boys’ Choir
Capriccio: 5160
10:35pm Haydn, Michael: Heiligste Nacht “Holy Night”
Marschik, Peter/Vienna Studio Ensemble
Vienna Boys’ Choir
Capriccio: 5160
10:38pm Traditional German Carol: O Du Frohliche “Oh How Joyful”
Marschik, Peter/Vienna Studio Ensemble
Vienna Boys’ Choir
Capriccio: 5160
10:44pm Anonymous/Traditional: God Rest ye Merry, Gentlemen
Shaw, Robert/
Telarc: 80377
10:46pm ANDERSON, LEROY: Suite of Carols for String Orchestra
Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra
Naxos: 559621
10:58pm CLEMENTI, Muzio: Sonatina in G Major, Op. 36 #2 – 1.
Shelley, Howard, piano
Hyperion: 67814
10:58pm SCHEIDT: Courant dolorosa (Ludi Musici)
/Les Sacqueboutiers
Naive: V 9996
11:00pm PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
