Music played for: 12/21/2016

12:00am PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff

6:00am Anonymous/Traditional: Noel Nouvelet

Jones, Brian/Trinity Choir, Trinity Church Boston

Dorian: 93240

6:08am Glazunov, Alexander: The Seasons (Op 67) – 1. Winter: Variations 1-4

Hayman, Richard/Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra of London

Naxos: 555291

6:12am ANDERSON, LEROY: Suite of Carols for Brass Choir

Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra

Naxos: 559621

6:27am BASS, R.A.: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

Bass, Randol Alan/The Nat’l Sym Orch of London

Jacobi, Sir Derek, narrator

Kondanja: 1

6:34am Anonymous/Traditional: In Dulci Jubilo (aka Good Christian Men Rejoice)

Gordon, Adam, trumpet

Harmon, Christina, Organ

Hester Prk: 7706

6:37am Handel, George Frideric: Messiah (HWV 56) – 13. Pastoral Symphony

Ormandy, Eugene/Philadelphia Orchestra

CBS: 45631

6:44am Anonymous/Traditional: The First Noel

Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic

Naxos: 550301

6:47am Anonymous/Traditional: Good King Wenceslas

Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic

Naxos: 550301

6:51am Wade, John F.: O Come, All Ye Faithful (Adeste Fidelis)

Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic

Naxos: 550301

6:54am Anonymous/Traditional: We Wish You A Merry Christmas

Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic

Naxos: 550301

6:58am Rachmaninoff, Sergei: Polka Italienne

Long, Beatrice, piano

Long, Christina, piano

MMP: 1

6:58am Falla, Manuel de: Seven Popular Spanish Songs – 5. Nana

Stern, Michael/Orchestra of St. Luke’s

Bell, Joshua, violin

Sony Classical: 97779

7:00am 16th c. English: To Drive the Cold Winter Away

/Silverwood Quartet

Flying Frog: 0402

7:06am Bach, Johann Sebastian: Flute Sonata #2 in E-Flat BWV 1031

Grafenauer, Irena, flute

Graf, Maria, harp

Philips: 422061

7:17am Anonymous/Traditional: O Come, O Come Emmanuel

Walsh, Colin/Lincoln Cathedral Choir

Hughes, Chris, organ

Griffin: 3052

7:24am MORLEY, ANGELA: Christmas Night Medley

Williams, John/Boston Pops Orchestra

Sony Classical: 48232

7:33am HERBERT, VICTOR: March of the Toys

Bankhead, LTC James/USAF Symphony Orchestra

Altissimo: 5552

7:41am KELLY, BRYAN: Improvisations on Christmas Carols

Sutherland, Gavin/City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

Naxos: 557099

7:54am Anonymous/Traditional: I Wonder as I Wander (Appalachian carol)

/Watson, Joan, horn

TNB: 5

7:58am LULLY: Gavotte

Maisky, Mischa, cello

Gililov, Pavel, piano

Deutsche Grammo: 431544

7:58am Anonymous/Traditional: Il Ballerino (Balletto)

/London Early Music Group

Nonesuch: 79029

8:00am Traditional: O Tannenbaum

Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

Telarc: 80226

8:06am Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: The Seasons: December “Christmas”

Lang Lang, piano

Sony: 88751-17582

8:10am Various: Xmas Medley: Deck the Halls/Hear What I Hear?/Hallelujah Chorus

/Mormon Tabernacle Choir

Hallmark: 9734

8:24am arr. Schwab: O Little Town of Bethlehem

Schwab, Jacqueline, piano

Dorian: 90275

8:27am BROUGHTON, Bruce: Miracle on 34th Street – Suite

Megan, Lt. Kenneth W/United States Coast Guard Band

USAF: 93008

8:33am de Nebra, Jose: Hymnus Sanctissimae Trinitati

Wilkins, Grover/Madrid Barroco Orchestra & Chorus

Dorian: 93237

8:36am Holst, Gustav: Christmas Day

Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir

Naxos: 572102

8:47am DAVIS, KATHERINE K.: Little Drummer Boy

/Canadian Brass

CBS: 39740

8:50am Anonymous/Traditional: Carol of the Bells

Bernstein, Leonard/New York Philharmonic

CBS: 39093

8:53am Koerppen, Alfred: Wachet auf

Hennig, Heinz/Knabenchor of Hannover

Ars Musici: 266746

8:57am Chopin, Frédéric: Mazurka in a

Buniatishvili, Khatia, piano

AmazonNB:

8:57am COUPERIN, FRANCOIS: Duo Viola da Gamba & Dbl Bass in G 1. Vivement

Dohler, Rolf, viola da gamba

Sanderling, Barbara, doublebas

ArsVivendi: 2100196

9:00am Anonymous/Traditional: It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Dragon, Carmen/Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orch.

Angel/EMI: 66087

9:03am Anonymous/Traditional: Shepherds, in the field abiding French traditional

Willcocks, Sir David/

Bach Choir

Chandos: 8973

9:10am LOEILLET: Sonata for trumpet #11 in A Op 3

Andre, Maurice, trumpet

Angel/EMI: 64100

9:28am Traditional: O Sanctissima

Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra

Naxos: 559621

9:29am VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Christmas Medley (arr. Catherine Wilson)

Wilson, Catherine, piano

Armin, Adele, violin

Mendelssohn, Jack, cello

Soundworks: 2006

9:39am Respighi, Ottorino: Three Botticelli Pictures

Lopez-Cobos, Jesus/Lausanne Chamber Orchestra

Telarc: 80309

9:58am PUTS: Symphony No. 3, “Vespertine” – 2. “I have a recurrent dream”

Harth-Bedoya, Miguel/Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra

FWSO Live: 2012 (TAKE 6)

9:58am Grieg, Edvard: “Erotic” Op. 43 #5

Andsnes, Leif Ove, piano

Virgin: 59300

10:00am Pachelbel, Johann: Canon in D

Miller, Merry, harp

Levinson, Gary, violin

Osadchy, Eugene, cello

New Day: 001

10:05am HELY-HUTCHINSON: Carol Symphony

Sutherland, Gavin/City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

Naxos: 557099

10:34am Corelli, Arcangelo: Concerto Grosso #8 in g “Christmas Concerto” (Op 6/8)

/Ensemble 415

Harmonia Mundi: 901406

10:54am Bach, Johann Sebastian: Christmas Oratorio: Sinfonia

Griffiths, Barry/Royal Philharmonic

Galway, Sir James, flute

Birch, John, organ

BBC Singers

Chapel Choir of King’s Schol, Canter RCA: 5888

10:57am Berlin, Irving: White Christmas

/Eaken Piano Trio

Naxos: 554099

10:57am Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Divertimento in B-Flat (K 137) – 3.

Brown, Iona/Norwegian Chamber Orchestra

Simax: 1035

11:00am BURT, ALFRED: Festival of Carols

Bankhead, LTC James/USAF Symphony Orchestra

Altissimo: 5552

11:09am Anonymous/Traditional: Coventry Carol

Hunt, Donald/Worcester Cathedral Choir

Naxos: 557160

11:13am Anonymous/Traditional: Alme presul et beate

Sramek, Jordan/Rose Ensemble

Rose Ensemble: 3

11:18am arr. Breiner, Peter: O Du Frohliche “Oh How Joyful”

Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic Orchestra

Naxos: 550301

11:28am SPANIOLA: Yes, Virginia, There is Santa Claus

Schofield, CPT Donal/US Air Force Band of Mid-America

Rogers, David, narrator

USAF: BMA 05101

11:34am Bonvin, Ludwig: Christmas Night’s Dream (Op 10)

Blundell, Reuben/Gowanus Arts Ensemble

FCR: 166

11:39am Adam, Adolphe: O Holy Night

Craig Jessop, Director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra

The King’s Singers

Mormon Tabernacle Choir: 5007325

11:45am Madan, Martin arr. by Miller, Edward: Lo! He comes with clouds descending

Holman, Peter (Director)/Parley of Instruments

Psalmody (choir)

Hyperion: 67443

11:50am ANDERSON, LEROY: Angels in Our Fields

Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra

Naxos: 559621

11:53am WILLIAMS, JOHN: Home Alone – Somewhere in My Memory

Williams, John/Studio Orchestra and Chorus

CBS: 46595

11:58am Schumann, Robert: Scenes from Childhood (Op 15) – 8. At the Fireside

Lang Lang, piano

Deutsche Grammo: B0005827

11:58am Strauss, Johann II: Champagner-Polka

Muti, Riccardo/Vienna Philharmonic

Deutsche Grammo: B0001849

12:00pm Coots, J. Fred: Santa Claus is Coming to Town

Brickens, Nathaniel/University of Texas at Austin Trombone C

Mark Records: 6140

12:01pm Anonymous/Traditional: Ding Dong! Merrily on High

/The Baltimore Consort

Dorian: 90198

12:03pm Mendelssohn, Felix: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

Dragon, Carmen/Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orch.

Angel/EMI: 66087

12:06pm Monteverdi, Claudio: Magnificat (Vespers for the Virgin)

Wallenstein, Alfred/Roger Wagner Chorale

Clarion: 914 CD

12:34pm Handel, George Frideric: Concerto a due cori (Christmas Concerto) in B-Flat HWV 332

Lamon, Jeanne/Tafelmusik

Sony Classical: 63073

12:52pm GAUNTLETT, HENRY J.: Once in Royal David’s City

Willcocks, Sir David/Choir of King’s College, Cambridge

Hare, Ian, organ

Angel/EMI: 86121

12:57pm Anonymous/Traditional: O Tannenbaum (aka O Christmas Tree)

Henderson, Skitch/New York Pops

unnamed pianist

Angel/EMI: 54891

12:57pm Traditional: The Sleep of the Baby Jesus

Joel Rosenberger, piano

DigiDownload:

1:00pm BUSH, GEOFFREY: A Christmas Cantata

Jones, Richard Elfyn/Cardiff Polyphonic Choir

Saydisc: 352

1:51pm Traditional: Veni Emmanuel

/Silverwood Quartet

Flying Frog: 0402

1:54pm Yon, Pietro: Gesu Bambino

/Silverwood Quartet

Flying Frog: 0402

1:58pm MONTERO, Gabriela: Improvisation on a sonata by Scarlatti

Montero, Gabriela, piano

Angel/EMI: 234

1:58pm Anonymous/Traditional: Watt’s Cradle Hymn

Neary, Martin/Westminster Abbey Chorus

Kirkby, Emma

Less, Michael

Raskin, Tom

Sony Classical: 87771

2:00pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Little Suite

Ormandy, Eugene/Philadelphia Orchestra

CBS: 45631

2:07pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring (BWV 147)

Smedvig, Rolf, trumpet

Murray, Michael, organ

Telarc: 80341

2:11pm arr. Schwab: Go Tell It On The Mountain

Schwab, Jacqueline, piano

Dorian: 90275

2:15pm arr. Breiner, Peter: The Infant King

/Bournemouth Symphony Chorus

Naxos: 557585

2:19pm Anonymous/Traditional: The First Noel

Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

Telarc: 80226

2:28pm Anonymous/Traditional: Wexford Carol

/The King’s Singers

Angel/EMI: 49909

2:33pm Standford, Patric: Christmas Carol Symphony

Sutherland, Gavin/City of Prague Symphony

Naxos: 557099

2:52pm Anonymous/Traditional: Of the Father’s heart begotten from Piae Cantones

Burdick, Owen/Choir of Trinity Church, Wall Street, Ne

Naxos: 555886

2:58pm ALBINONI, Tomaso: Concerto no 5 in C major: (Allegro)

/I Musici

Philips: 432115

2:58pm MORLEY, THOMAS: My Lord of Oxenfords Maske

/Hesperus

Dorian: 90290

3:00pm ANDERSON, LEROY: Sleigh Ride

/Eaken Piano Trio

Naxos: 554099

3:02pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Nutcracker (Op 71) – Act 2: Waltz of the Flowers

Tilson Thomas, Michael/Philharmonia Orchestra

CBS: 45631

3:09pm Anonymous/Traditional: Noe! Noel!

Jessop, Craig/Orchestra at Temple Square

Mormon Tabernacle Choir

Mormon Tabernac: M 711

3:13pm Rutter, John: Gloria

Rutter, John/Philip Jones Brass Ensemble

Cambridge Singers

Collegium: 100

3:35pm Handel, George Frideric: Handel: A Suite of Music from Messiah

Various conductors (Ormandy/Groves/Faith)/Various Orchestras (Philadelphia/Royal/Percy Faith Orch.)

CBS: 45631

3:58pm Brahms, Johannes: Hungarian Dance #18 in D

Alsop, Marin/London Philharmonic Orchestra

Naxos: 557429

3:58pm Anonymous/Traditional: Carol of the Bells

Henderson, Skitch/New York Pops

Angel/EMI: 54891

4:00pm Wade, John F.: O Come, All Ye Faithful (Adeste Fidelis)

Delmoni, Arturo, violin

Romanul, Alexander, violin

Rosen, Nathaniel, cello

Murdock, Katherine, viola

John Marks: 12

4:03pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Schubler Chorales – 6. Kommst du nun, Jesu, von Himmel herunter (BWV 650)

Koopman, Ton/Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra

Ma, Yo-Yo, cello

Sony Classical: 60680

4:06pm DIX: As With Gladness Men of Old

Sackett, Andrew/Choir of Tewkesbury Abbey

Naxos: 557160

4:09pm Traditional French Carol: Angels, from the Realms of Glory

Craig Jessop, Director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra

The King’s Singers

Mormon Tabernacle Choir: 5007325

4:18pm Torme, Mel: The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting…)

De Chiaro, Giovanni, guitar

Centaur: 2262

4:23pm LIVINGSTON & EVANS: Silver Bells

/Canadian Brass

CBS: 39740

4:25pm Berlin, Irving: White Christmas

/Hampton String Quartet

RCA: 5625

4:29pm SCHUTZ: Christmas History – Excerpts (Theme and Variations only)

Jacobs, Rene/Concerto Vocale

Harmonia Mundi: 901310

4:45pm Anonymous/Traditional: Greensleeves (What Child Is This)

Katims, Milton/Columbia Symphony Orchestra

Stern, Isaac, violin

Sony Classical: 64537

4:49pm Anonymous/Traditional: Deck the Halls

Dragon, Carmen/Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orch.

Angel/EMI: 66087

4:52pm Anonymous/Traditional: The Babe of Bethlehem

Robertson, Kim, celtic harp

Gourd: 134

4:56pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Ruins of Athens (Op 113) – Turkish March

Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

MMG (Vox): 7500

4:58pm LULLY: Alceste: La Marche des Combattants

Savall, Jordi/Le Concert des Nations

Alia Vox: 2 9807

5:00pm arr. Riese: God Rest ye Merry, Gentlemen

Keith, C. David/SW’ern Seminary Chorus

Resmiranda: 8308

5:05pm BIBER, HEINRICH I.F.: Magnificat

Arman, Howard/Salzburg Bach Choir/Baroque Ensemble

Ars Musici: 233746

5:09pm Schubert, Franz: Ave Maria (Op 52/6) (D 839)

Seibel, Klauspeter/London Symphony Orchestra

Galway, Sir James, flute

Welsh, Moray, cello

Deutsche Grammo: B0003024

5:14pm Koerppen, Alfred: Awake, calls the voice to us

Hennig, Heinz/Boy’s Choir of Hannover

Ars Musici: 233746

5:18pm GRUBER: Stille Nacht “Silent Night”

Marschik, Peter/Vienna Studio Ensemble

Vienna Boys’ Choir

Capriccio: 5160

5:26pm BASS, R.A.: Gloria!

Bass, Randol Alan/The National Symphony Orchestra of London

The Tallis Chamber Choir

Kondanja: 1

5:33pm Bernard, Felix & Smith, Richard B.: Winter Wonderland

Fiedler, Arthur/Boston Pops Orchestra

RCA: 61685

5:36pm Anonymous/Traditional: Good King Wenceslas

Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic

Naxos: 550301

5:40pm arr. Breiner, Peter: Alle Jahre wieder

Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic Orchestra

Naxos: 550301

5:43pm Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Children’s Christmas Song

Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir

Naxos: 572102

5:47pm Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Wassail Song

Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir

Naxos: 572102

5:49pm Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Bethlehem City

Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir

Naxos: 572102

5:54pm Vaughan Williams, Ralph: God Bless This Master

Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir

Naxos: 572102

5:58pm Dvorak, Antonin: Gypsy Melodies (Op 55) – 4. Songs My Mother Taught Me

Stern, Michael/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields

Bell, Joshua, violin

Sony Classical: 87894

5:58pm Strauss, Josef: Carriere Polka Op 200

/Biedermeier Ensemble Wien

Denon: 79052

6:00pm ANDERSON, LEROY: Suite of Carols for String Orchestra

Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra

Naxos: 559621

6:12pm Anonymous/Traditional: Bring a Torch Jeanette, Isabella

Jessop, Craig/Orchestra at Temple Square

Orchestra at Temple Square

Mormon Tabernac: M 711

6:17pm FUCIK, J. ERNEST: Wintersturme Waltz Op 184 Winter Storms Waltz

Neumann, Vaclav/Czech Philharmonic Orchestra

Teldec: 42337

6:33pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Cantata # 51 “Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen” (BWV 51) – Alleluja

Kapp, Richard/Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY

CBS: 44652

6:36pm PFITZNER: The Christmas Elf – Overture

Flor, Claus Peter/Munich Radio Orchestra

CPO: 777 155

6:51pm de Nebra, Jose: Principio de Maitines de Navidad: Hymn

Wilkins, Grover/Madrid Barroco Orchestra & Chorus

Dorian: 93237

6:56pm ALBINONI, Tomaso: Concerto Op 7 No.1 in D: Allegro

/I Musici

Philips: 432115

6:58pm Anonymous/Traditional: While My Sheep I Watched at Night

Curnow, Jeffrey, Trumpet

Gordon, Adam, trumpet

Harmon, Christina, Organ

Sony Classical: 27455

7:00pm PROGRAM: Exploring Music

Program:

8:00pm Traditional: We Three Kings of Orient Are

/Die Singphoniker

CPO: 777 067

8:05pm Lane, Philip: Three Christmas Pictures

Sutherland, Gavin/Royal Ballet Sinfonia

Marco Polo: 225185

8:21pm VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Christmas Celebration – Assorted Carols 4

/Harvard University Choir

MusicMasters: 67077

8:52pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Now Come, Savior of Peoples (Instrumental)

Mallon, Kevin/Aradia Ensemble

Naxos: 554 825

8:57pm ELGAR, Edward: Salut d’amour (Op 12)

Boughton, William/English Symphony Orchestra

Nimbus: 7029

8:57pm JOPLIN: Entertainer

De Chiaro, Giovanni, guitar

Centaur: 2163

9:00pm REED, A.: Russian Christmas Music

COLONEL LOWELL E. GR/THE U.S. AIR FORCE BAND & SINGING SERGE

USAF: 9802

9:19pm Traditional English Carol: arr. by Craig Courtney: A Musicological Journey Through The 12 Days of Xmas

Ottley, Jerold, director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir

Bonneville: 9402

9:32pm BASS, R.A.: Symphony of Carols

Bass, Randol Alan/The National Symphony Orchestra of London

The Tallis Chamber Choir

Stoddart, Deborah, soprano

Raper, Prudence, alto

von Bergen, George, baritone

Kodanja: 001

9:51pm BIBER, HEINRICH I.F.: Rosary Sonatas – #3 in b “The Nativity”

Manze, Andrew, violin

Harmonia Mundi: 907321

9:58pm arr. Schwab: Mary, What You Gonna Call Your Little Baby

Schwab, Jacqueline, piano

Dorian: 90275

9:58pm Strauss, Johann II: Carousel March Op 133

Dohnanyi, Oliver/Czech State Philharmonic Orchestra

Marco Polo: 223206

10:00pm Anonymous/Traditional: The Friendly Beasts (French traditional carol)

H. Bloom, Peter, flute

Brandt, Chris, double bass

G. Jordan, Patrick, violin

Harrison, Jane, oboe

Malmon, Sandi-Jo, cello

North Star: 35

10:03pm Anonymous/Traditional: Christmas Fantasy

Henderson, Skitch/New York Pops

Angel/EMI: 54891

10:06pm ANDERSON, LEROY: Christmas Festival

Bankhead, LTC James/USAF Symphony Orchestra

Altissimo: 5552

10:17pm DAVIS, KATHERINE K.: Little Drummer Boy

Williams, John/Boston Pops Orchestra

Philips: 416287

10:21pm ALBINONI, Tomaso: Adagio in g minor

/Camerata Bern

Novalis: 150 004

10:29pm Mendelssohn, Felix: Vom Himmel Hoch

Flamig, Martin/Dresden Philharmonic

Dresden Kreuzchor

Capriccio: 10216

10:48pm Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Ave Verum Corpus (K 618)

Bernstein, Leonard/Bavarian Radio Symphony Orch.

Bavarian Radio Symphony Chorus

Deutsche Grammo: 431791

10:52pm Praetorius, Michael: Lo How a Rose E’er Blooming

Curnow, Jeffrey, Trumpet

Gordon, Adam, trumpet

Harmon, Christina, Organ

Hustis, Gregory, Horn

Hester Prk: 7706

10:55pm Cantiones, Piae: Gaudete!

/Silverwood Quartet

Flying Frog: 0402

10:57pm Respighi, Ottorino: Six Little Pieces for piano four hands (1926) – 4. Christmas, Christmas!

Lenti, Tony, piano

Lenti, Mary Ann, piano

ACA: 20009

10:57pm Westhoff, Joh. Paul: Sonata #3 in D for Violin

Hope, Daniel, violin

Deutsche Grammophon: B001799902

11:00pm PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff

: