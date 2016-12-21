Music played for: 12/21/2016
12:00am PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
6:00am Anonymous/Traditional: Noel Nouvelet
Jones, Brian/Trinity Choir, Trinity Church Boston
Dorian: 93240
6:08am Glazunov, Alexander: The Seasons (Op 67) – 1. Winter: Variations 1-4
Hayman, Richard/Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra of London
Naxos: 555291
6:12am ANDERSON, LEROY: Suite of Carols for Brass Choir
Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra
Naxos: 559621
6:27am BASS, R.A.: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
Bass, Randol Alan/The Nat’l Sym Orch of London
Jacobi, Sir Derek, narrator
Kondanja: 1
6:34am Anonymous/Traditional: In Dulci Jubilo (aka Good Christian Men Rejoice)
Gordon, Adam, trumpet
Harmon, Christina, Organ
Hester Prk: 7706
6:37am Handel, George Frideric: Messiah (HWV 56) – 13. Pastoral Symphony
Ormandy, Eugene/Philadelphia Orchestra
CBS: 45631
6:44am Anonymous/Traditional: The First Noel
Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic
Naxos: 550301
6:47am Anonymous/Traditional: Good King Wenceslas
Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic
Naxos: 550301
6:51am Wade, John F.: O Come, All Ye Faithful (Adeste Fidelis)
Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic
Naxos: 550301
6:54am Anonymous/Traditional: We Wish You A Merry Christmas
Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic
Naxos: 550301
6:58am Rachmaninoff, Sergei: Polka Italienne
Long, Beatrice, piano
Long, Christina, piano
MMP: 1
6:58am Falla, Manuel de: Seven Popular Spanish Songs – 5. Nana
Stern, Michael/Orchestra of St. Luke’s
Bell, Joshua, violin
Sony Classical: 97779
7:00am 16th c. English: To Drive the Cold Winter Away
/Silverwood Quartet
Flying Frog: 0402
7:06am Bach, Johann Sebastian: Flute Sonata #2 in E-Flat BWV 1031
Grafenauer, Irena, flute
Graf, Maria, harp
Philips: 422061
7:17am Anonymous/Traditional: O Come, O Come Emmanuel
Walsh, Colin/Lincoln Cathedral Choir
Hughes, Chris, organ
Griffin: 3052
7:24am MORLEY, ANGELA: Christmas Night Medley
Williams, John/Boston Pops Orchestra
Sony Classical: 48232
7:33am HERBERT, VICTOR: March of the Toys
Bankhead, LTC James/USAF Symphony Orchestra
Altissimo: 5552
7:41am KELLY, BRYAN: Improvisations on Christmas Carols
Sutherland, Gavin/City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 557099
7:54am Anonymous/Traditional: I Wonder as I Wander (Appalachian carol)
/Watson, Joan, horn
TNB: 5
7:58am LULLY: Gavotte
Maisky, Mischa, cello
Gililov, Pavel, piano
Deutsche Grammo: 431544
7:58am Anonymous/Traditional: Il Ballerino (Balletto)
/London Early Music Group
Nonesuch: 79029
8:00am Traditional: O Tannenbaum
Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
Telarc: 80226
8:06am Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: The Seasons: December “Christmas”
Lang Lang, piano
Sony: 88751-17582
8:10am Various: Xmas Medley: Deck the Halls/Hear What I Hear?/Hallelujah Chorus
/Mormon Tabernacle Choir
Hallmark: 9734
8:24am arr. Schwab: O Little Town of Bethlehem
Schwab, Jacqueline, piano
Dorian: 90275
8:27am BROUGHTON, Bruce: Miracle on 34th Street – Suite
Megan, Lt. Kenneth W/United States Coast Guard Band
USAF: 93008
8:33am de Nebra, Jose: Hymnus Sanctissimae Trinitati
Wilkins, Grover/Madrid Barroco Orchestra & Chorus
Dorian: 93237
8:36am Holst, Gustav: Christmas Day
Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir
Naxos: 572102
8:47am DAVIS, KATHERINE K.: Little Drummer Boy
/Canadian Brass
CBS: 39740
8:50am Anonymous/Traditional: Carol of the Bells
Bernstein, Leonard/New York Philharmonic
CBS: 39093
8:53am Koerppen, Alfred: Wachet auf
Hennig, Heinz/Knabenchor of Hannover
Ars Musici: 266746
8:57am Chopin, Frédéric: Mazurka in a
Buniatishvili, Khatia, piano
AmazonNB:
8:57am COUPERIN, FRANCOIS: Duo Viola da Gamba & Dbl Bass in G 1. Vivement
Dohler, Rolf, viola da gamba
Sanderling, Barbara, doublebas
ArsVivendi: 2100196
9:00am Anonymous/Traditional: It Came Upon a Midnight Clear
Dragon, Carmen/Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orch.
Angel/EMI: 66087
9:03am Anonymous/Traditional: Shepherds, in the field abiding French traditional
Willcocks, Sir David/
Bach Choir
Chandos: 8973
9:10am LOEILLET: Sonata for trumpet #11 in A Op 3
Andre, Maurice, trumpet
Angel/EMI: 64100
9:28am Traditional: O Sanctissima
Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra
Naxos: 559621
9:29am VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Christmas Medley (arr. Catherine Wilson)
Wilson, Catherine, piano
Armin, Adele, violin
Mendelssohn, Jack, cello
Soundworks: 2006
9:39am Respighi, Ottorino: Three Botticelli Pictures
Lopez-Cobos, Jesus/Lausanne Chamber Orchestra
Telarc: 80309
9:58am PUTS: Symphony No. 3, “Vespertine” – 2. “I have a recurrent dream”
Harth-Bedoya, Miguel/Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra
FWSO Live: 2012 (TAKE 6)
9:58am Grieg, Edvard: “Erotic” Op. 43 #5
Andsnes, Leif Ove, piano
Virgin: 59300
10:00am Pachelbel, Johann: Canon in D
Miller, Merry, harp
Levinson, Gary, violin
Osadchy, Eugene, cello
New Day: 001
10:05am HELY-HUTCHINSON: Carol Symphony
Sutherland, Gavin/City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 557099
10:34am Corelli, Arcangelo: Concerto Grosso #8 in g “Christmas Concerto” (Op 6/8)
/Ensemble 415
Harmonia Mundi: 901406
10:54am Bach, Johann Sebastian: Christmas Oratorio: Sinfonia
Griffiths, Barry/Royal Philharmonic
Galway, Sir James, flute
Birch, John, organ
BBC Singers
Chapel Choir of King’s Schol, Canter RCA: 5888
10:57am Berlin, Irving: White Christmas
/Eaken Piano Trio
Naxos: 554099
10:57am Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Divertimento in B-Flat (K 137) – 3.
Brown, Iona/Norwegian Chamber Orchestra
Simax: 1035
11:00am BURT, ALFRED: Festival of Carols
Bankhead, LTC James/USAF Symphony Orchestra
Altissimo: 5552
11:09am Anonymous/Traditional: Coventry Carol
Hunt, Donald/Worcester Cathedral Choir
Naxos: 557160
11:13am Anonymous/Traditional: Alme presul et beate
Sramek, Jordan/Rose Ensemble
Rose Ensemble: 3
11:18am arr. Breiner, Peter: O Du Frohliche “Oh How Joyful”
Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 550301
11:28am SPANIOLA: Yes, Virginia, There is Santa Claus
Schofield, CPT Donal/US Air Force Band of Mid-America
Rogers, David, narrator
USAF: BMA 05101
11:34am Bonvin, Ludwig: Christmas Night’s Dream (Op 10)
Blundell, Reuben/Gowanus Arts Ensemble
FCR: 166
11:39am Adam, Adolphe: O Holy Night
Craig Jessop, Director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra
The King’s Singers
Mormon Tabernacle Choir: 5007325
11:45am Madan, Martin arr. by Miller, Edward: Lo! He comes with clouds descending
Holman, Peter (Director)/Parley of Instruments
Psalmody (choir)
Hyperion: 67443
11:50am ANDERSON, LEROY: Angels in Our Fields
Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra
Naxos: 559621
11:53am WILLIAMS, JOHN: Home Alone – Somewhere in My Memory
Williams, John/Studio Orchestra and Chorus
CBS: 46595
11:58am Schumann, Robert: Scenes from Childhood (Op 15) – 8. At the Fireside
Lang Lang, piano
Deutsche Grammo: B0005827
11:58am Strauss, Johann II: Champagner-Polka
Muti, Riccardo/Vienna Philharmonic
Deutsche Grammo: B0001849
12:00pm Coots, J. Fred: Santa Claus is Coming to Town
Brickens, Nathaniel/University of Texas at Austin Trombone C
Mark Records: 6140
12:01pm Anonymous/Traditional: Ding Dong! Merrily on High
/The Baltimore Consort
Dorian: 90198
12:03pm Mendelssohn, Felix: Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
Dragon, Carmen/Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orch.
Angel/EMI: 66087
12:06pm Monteverdi, Claudio: Magnificat (Vespers for the Virgin)
Wallenstein, Alfred/Roger Wagner Chorale
Clarion: 914 CD
12:34pm Handel, George Frideric: Concerto a due cori (Christmas Concerto) in B-Flat HWV 332
Lamon, Jeanne/Tafelmusik
Sony Classical: 63073
12:52pm GAUNTLETT, HENRY J.: Once in Royal David’s City
Willcocks, Sir David/Choir of King’s College, Cambridge
Hare, Ian, organ
Angel/EMI: 86121
12:57pm Anonymous/Traditional: O Tannenbaum (aka O Christmas Tree)
Henderson, Skitch/New York Pops
unnamed pianist
Angel/EMI: 54891
12:57pm Traditional: The Sleep of the Baby Jesus
Joel Rosenberger, piano
DigiDownload:
1:00pm BUSH, GEOFFREY: A Christmas Cantata
Jones, Richard Elfyn/Cardiff Polyphonic Choir
Saydisc: 352
1:51pm Traditional: Veni Emmanuel
/Silverwood Quartet
Flying Frog: 0402
1:54pm Yon, Pietro: Gesu Bambino
/Silverwood Quartet
Flying Frog: 0402
1:58pm MONTERO, Gabriela: Improvisation on a sonata by Scarlatti
Montero, Gabriela, piano
Angel/EMI: 234
1:58pm Anonymous/Traditional: Watt’s Cradle Hymn
Neary, Martin/Westminster Abbey Chorus
Kirkby, Emma
Less, Michael
Raskin, Tom
Sony Classical: 87771
2:00pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Little Suite
Ormandy, Eugene/Philadelphia Orchestra
CBS: 45631
2:07pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring (BWV 147)
Smedvig, Rolf, trumpet
Murray, Michael, organ
Telarc: 80341
2:11pm arr. Schwab: Go Tell It On The Mountain
Schwab, Jacqueline, piano
Dorian: 90275
2:15pm arr. Breiner, Peter: The Infant King
/Bournemouth Symphony Chorus
Naxos: 557585
2:19pm Anonymous/Traditional: The First Noel
Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
Telarc: 80226
2:28pm Anonymous/Traditional: Wexford Carol
/The King’s Singers
Angel/EMI: 49909
2:33pm Standford, Patric: Christmas Carol Symphony
Sutherland, Gavin/City of Prague Symphony
Naxos: 557099
2:52pm Anonymous/Traditional: Of the Father’s heart begotten from Piae Cantones
Burdick, Owen/Choir of Trinity Church, Wall Street, Ne
Naxos: 555886
2:58pm ALBINONI, Tomaso: Concerto no 5 in C major: (Allegro)
/I Musici
Philips: 432115
2:58pm MORLEY, THOMAS: My Lord of Oxenfords Maske
/Hesperus
Dorian: 90290
3:00pm ANDERSON, LEROY: Sleigh Ride
/Eaken Piano Trio
Naxos: 554099
3:02pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Nutcracker (Op 71) – Act 2: Waltz of the Flowers
Tilson Thomas, Michael/Philharmonia Orchestra
CBS: 45631
3:09pm Anonymous/Traditional: Noe! Noel!
Jessop, Craig/Orchestra at Temple Square
Mormon Tabernacle Choir
Mormon Tabernac: M 711
3:13pm Rutter, John: Gloria
Rutter, John/Philip Jones Brass Ensemble
Cambridge Singers
Collegium: 100
3:35pm Handel, George Frideric: Handel: A Suite of Music from Messiah
Various conductors (Ormandy/Groves/Faith)/Various Orchestras (Philadelphia/Royal/Percy Faith Orch.)
CBS: 45631
3:58pm Brahms, Johannes: Hungarian Dance #18 in D
Alsop, Marin/London Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 557429
3:58pm Anonymous/Traditional: Carol of the Bells
Henderson, Skitch/New York Pops
Angel/EMI: 54891
4:00pm Wade, John F.: O Come, All Ye Faithful (Adeste Fidelis)
Delmoni, Arturo, violin
Romanul, Alexander, violin
Rosen, Nathaniel, cello
Murdock, Katherine, viola
John Marks: 12
4:03pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Schubler Chorales – 6. Kommst du nun, Jesu, von Himmel herunter (BWV 650)
Koopman, Ton/Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra
Ma, Yo-Yo, cello
Sony Classical: 60680
4:06pm DIX: As With Gladness Men of Old
Sackett, Andrew/Choir of Tewkesbury Abbey
Naxos: 557160
4:09pm Traditional French Carol: Angels, from the Realms of Glory
Craig Jessop, Director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra
The King’s Singers
Mormon Tabernacle Choir: 5007325
4:18pm Torme, Mel: The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting…)
De Chiaro, Giovanni, guitar
Centaur: 2262
4:23pm LIVINGSTON & EVANS: Silver Bells
/Canadian Brass
CBS: 39740
4:25pm Berlin, Irving: White Christmas
/Hampton String Quartet
RCA: 5625
4:29pm SCHUTZ: Christmas History – Excerpts (Theme and Variations only)
Jacobs, Rene/Concerto Vocale
Harmonia Mundi: 901310
4:45pm Anonymous/Traditional: Greensleeves (What Child Is This)
Katims, Milton/Columbia Symphony Orchestra
Stern, Isaac, violin
Sony Classical: 64537
4:49pm Anonymous/Traditional: Deck the Halls
Dragon, Carmen/Hollywood Bowl Symphony Orch.
Angel/EMI: 66087
4:52pm Anonymous/Traditional: The Babe of Bethlehem
Robertson, Kim, celtic harp
Gourd: 134
4:56pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Ruins of Athens (Op 113) – Turkish March
Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
MMG (Vox): 7500
4:58pm LULLY: Alceste: La Marche des Combattants
Savall, Jordi/Le Concert des Nations
Alia Vox: 2 9807
5:00pm arr. Riese: God Rest ye Merry, Gentlemen
Keith, C. David/SW’ern Seminary Chorus
Resmiranda: 8308
5:05pm BIBER, HEINRICH I.F.: Magnificat
Arman, Howard/Salzburg Bach Choir/Baroque Ensemble
Ars Musici: 233746
5:09pm Schubert, Franz: Ave Maria (Op 52/6) (D 839)
Seibel, Klauspeter/London Symphony Orchestra
Galway, Sir James, flute
Welsh, Moray, cello
Deutsche Grammo: B0003024
5:14pm Koerppen, Alfred: Awake, calls the voice to us
Hennig, Heinz/Boy’s Choir of Hannover
Ars Musici: 233746
5:18pm GRUBER: Stille Nacht “Silent Night”
Marschik, Peter/Vienna Studio Ensemble
Vienna Boys’ Choir
Capriccio: 5160
5:26pm BASS, R.A.: Gloria!
Bass, Randol Alan/The National Symphony Orchestra of London
The Tallis Chamber Choir
Kondanja: 1
5:33pm Bernard, Felix & Smith, Richard B.: Winter Wonderland
Fiedler, Arthur/Boston Pops Orchestra
RCA: 61685
5:36pm Anonymous/Traditional: Good King Wenceslas
Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic
Naxos: 550301
5:40pm arr. Breiner, Peter: Alle Jahre wieder
Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 550301
5:43pm Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Children’s Christmas Song
Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir
Naxos: 572102
5:47pm Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Wassail Song
Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir
Naxos: 572102
5:49pm Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Bethlehem City
Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir
Naxos: 572102
5:54pm Vaughan Williams, Ralph: God Bless This Master
Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir
Naxos: 572102
5:58pm Dvorak, Antonin: Gypsy Melodies (Op 55) – 4. Songs My Mother Taught Me
Stern, Michael/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields
Bell, Joshua, violin
Sony Classical: 87894
5:58pm Strauss, Josef: Carriere Polka Op 200
/Biedermeier Ensemble Wien
Denon: 79052
6:00pm ANDERSON, LEROY: Suite of Carols for String Orchestra
Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra
Naxos: 559621
6:12pm Anonymous/Traditional: Bring a Torch Jeanette, Isabella
Jessop, Craig/Orchestra at Temple Square
Orchestra at Temple Square
Mormon Tabernac: M 711
6:17pm FUCIK, J. ERNEST: Wintersturme Waltz Op 184 Winter Storms Waltz
Neumann, Vaclav/Czech Philharmonic Orchestra
Teldec: 42337
6:33pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Cantata # 51 “Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen” (BWV 51) – Alleluja
Kapp, Richard/Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY
CBS: 44652
6:36pm PFITZNER: The Christmas Elf – Overture
Flor, Claus Peter/Munich Radio Orchestra
CPO: 777 155
6:51pm de Nebra, Jose: Principio de Maitines de Navidad: Hymn
Wilkins, Grover/Madrid Barroco Orchestra & Chorus
Dorian: 93237
6:56pm ALBINONI, Tomaso: Concerto Op 7 No.1 in D: Allegro
/I Musici
Philips: 432115
6:58pm Anonymous/Traditional: While My Sheep I Watched at Night
Curnow, Jeffrey, Trumpet
Gordon, Adam, trumpet
Harmon, Christina, Organ
Sony Classical: 27455
7:00pm PROGRAM: Exploring Music
Program:
8:00pm Traditional: We Three Kings of Orient Are
/Die Singphoniker
CPO: 777 067
8:05pm Lane, Philip: Three Christmas Pictures
Sutherland, Gavin/Royal Ballet Sinfonia
Marco Polo: 225185
8:21pm VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Christmas Celebration – Assorted Carols 4
/Harvard University Choir
MusicMasters: 67077
8:52pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Now Come, Savior of Peoples (Instrumental)
Mallon, Kevin/Aradia Ensemble
Naxos: 554 825
8:57pm ELGAR, Edward: Salut d’amour (Op 12)
Boughton, William/English Symphony Orchestra
Nimbus: 7029
8:57pm JOPLIN: Entertainer
De Chiaro, Giovanni, guitar
Centaur: 2163
9:00pm REED, A.: Russian Christmas Music
COLONEL LOWELL E. GR/THE U.S. AIR FORCE BAND & SINGING SERGE
USAF: 9802
9:19pm Traditional English Carol: arr. by Craig Courtney: A Musicological Journey Through The 12 Days of Xmas
Ottley, Jerold, director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir
Bonneville: 9402
9:32pm BASS, R.A.: Symphony of Carols
Bass, Randol Alan/The National Symphony Orchestra of London
The Tallis Chamber Choir
Stoddart, Deborah, soprano
Raper, Prudence, alto
von Bergen, George, baritone
Kodanja: 001
9:51pm BIBER, HEINRICH I.F.: Rosary Sonatas – #3 in b “The Nativity”
Manze, Andrew, violin
Harmonia Mundi: 907321
9:58pm arr. Schwab: Mary, What You Gonna Call Your Little Baby
Schwab, Jacqueline, piano
Dorian: 90275
9:58pm Strauss, Johann II: Carousel March Op 133
Dohnanyi, Oliver/Czech State Philharmonic Orchestra
Marco Polo: 223206
10:00pm Anonymous/Traditional: The Friendly Beasts (French traditional carol)
H. Bloom, Peter, flute
Brandt, Chris, double bass
G. Jordan, Patrick, violin
Harrison, Jane, oboe
Malmon, Sandi-Jo, cello
North Star: 35
10:03pm Anonymous/Traditional: Christmas Fantasy
Henderson, Skitch/New York Pops
Angel/EMI: 54891
10:06pm ANDERSON, LEROY: Christmas Festival
Bankhead, LTC James/USAF Symphony Orchestra
Altissimo: 5552
10:17pm DAVIS, KATHERINE K.: Little Drummer Boy
Williams, John/Boston Pops Orchestra
Philips: 416287
10:21pm ALBINONI, Tomaso: Adagio in g minor
/Camerata Bern
Novalis: 150 004
10:29pm Mendelssohn, Felix: Vom Himmel Hoch
Flamig, Martin/Dresden Philharmonic
Dresden Kreuzchor
Capriccio: 10216
10:48pm Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Ave Verum Corpus (K 618)
Bernstein, Leonard/Bavarian Radio Symphony Orch.
Bavarian Radio Symphony Chorus
Deutsche Grammo: 431791
10:52pm Praetorius, Michael: Lo How a Rose E’er Blooming
Curnow, Jeffrey, Trumpet
Gordon, Adam, trumpet
Harmon, Christina, Organ
Hustis, Gregory, Horn
Hester Prk: 7706
10:55pm Cantiones, Piae: Gaudete!
/Silverwood Quartet
Flying Frog: 0402
10:57pm Respighi, Ottorino: Six Little Pieces for piano four hands (1926) – 4. Christmas, Christmas!
Lenti, Tony, piano
Lenti, Mary Ann, piano
ACA: 20009
10:57pm Westhoff, Joh. Paul: Sonata #3 in D for Violin
Hope, Daniel, violin
Deutsche Grammophon: B001799902
11:00pm PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
: