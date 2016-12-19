Music played for: 12/20/2016

12:00am PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff

6:00am VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Ding Dong Merrily/Carol of the Bells

Ottley, Jerold/Generic Orchestra

Mormon Tabernacle Choir

Bonneville: 9402

6:06am Bach, Johann Sebastian: Brandenburg Concerto #2 in F (BWV 1047)

Hogwood, Christopher/Academy of Ancient Music

L’Oiseau: 414187

6:18am Adam, Adolphe: O Holy Night

G. Jordan, Patrick, violin

Malmon, Sandi-Jo, cello

Jane Rupert, Mary, harp

North Star: 35

6:19am Averre: Did Mary Know?

Westenburg, Richard/Musica Sacra

Deutsche Grammophon: 429 732

6:25am Borodin, Alexander: In The Steppes of Central Asia

Bernstein, Leonard/New York Philharmonic

Sony Classical: 62406

6:33am arr. Breiner, Peter: Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow

Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic Orchestra

Naxos: 550301

6:39am arr. Schwab: It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Schwab, Jacqueline, piano

Dorian: 90275

6:47am Haydn, Franz Joseph: Symphony #19 in D

Fischer, Adam/Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch.

Nimbus: 5407

6:58am Grieg, Edvard: Norwegian Dances (Op 35) – 2. Allegretto tranquillo e grazioso

Gibson, Sir Alexander/New Symphony Orch of London

Chesky Rec: 62

6:58am Rachmaninoff, Sergei: I Am Waiting for You

Osadchy, Eugene, cello

Markina, Anastasia, piano

Bolo Classique: 8010

7:00am Torme, Mel: The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting…)

/Eaken Piano Trio

Naxos: 554099

7:07am Stolzel, Gottfried Heinrich: Trumpet Concerto in D

Marriner, Sir Neville/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields

Andre, Maurice, trumpet

Angel/EMI: 69152

7:15am Anonymous/Traditional: Of the Father’s heart begotten from Piae Cantones

Willcocks, Sir David/

Scott, John, organ

Bach Choir

Chandos: 8973

7:22am Strauss, Johann II: Tales From the Vienna Woods (Op 325)

Ormandy, Eugene/Philadelphia Orchestra

Sony Classical: 48164

7:33am FANCIULLI: The U.S. Cruiser New York

/The U. S. Merchant Marine Academy Regimental Band

USMMA: SP9004

7:40am VARIOUS COMPOSERS: A Christmas Medley

Mase, Raymond, trumpet

Sherry, Fred, cello

Salerno-Sonnenberg, Nadja, vio

McDermott, Anne-Marie, piano

NSS: 1

7:47am RODRIGO, Joaquin: Concierto de Aranjuez – 2. Adagio

Litton, Andrew/Royal Philharmonic

Parkening, Christopher, guitar

Angel/EMI: 56418

7:57am Bizet, Georges: Jeux d’Enfants, Op. 22 “Soap Bubbles”

West, Martin/San Francisco Ballet Orchestra

Reference: RR-131

7:57am TIOMKIN: The Sundowners – Theme

Kaufman, Richard/London Symphony Orchestra

LSO Live: 0720

8:00am ANDERSON, LEROY: Sleigh Ride

Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

Telarc: 80226

8:07am Beethoven, Ludwig van: Piano Sonata in C Minor, Op. 111 – 1.

Denk, Jeremy, piano

Nonesuch: 530562

8:16am OVERTON: Fantasia on “I Saw Three Ships”

Galway, James/Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Galway, Sir James, flute

RCA: 63712

8:19am Anonymous/Traditional: Bring a Torch Jeanette, Isabella

Jessop, Craig/Orchestra at Temple Square

Orchestra at Temple Square

Mormon Tabernac: M 711

8:28am Bach, Johann Sebastian: Sheep May Safely Graze (BWV 208)

Bankhead, LTC James/USAF Symphony Orchestra

Altissimo: 5552

8:35am CORRETTE, M.: Noel Provencal

/Aulos Ensemble

Centaur: 2831

8:36am Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Overture

Rickenbacher, Karl A/Bamberg Symphony

Angel/EMI: 65617

8:48am Dvorak, Antonin: Symphony #7 in d (Op70): 2. Poco adagio

Alsop, Marin/Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

Naxos: 572112

8:58am Chopin, Frédéric: Prelude in D Minor

Perez, Vanessa. piano

Telarc: 33388

8:58am BAGUER, Carlos: Symphony #16 in G: 3. Menuetto

Bamert, Matthias/London Mozart Players

Chandos: 9456

9:00am Anonymous/Traditional: Twelve Days of Christmas

/Philadelphia Brass Ensemble

CBS: 39093

9:08am BASS, R.A.: Symphony of Carols

Bass, Randol Alan/The National Symphony Orchestra of London

The Tallis Chamber Choir

Stoddart, Deborah, soprano

Raper, Prudence, alto

von Bergen, George, baritone

Kodanja: 001

9:27am MANFREDINI: Concerto # 12 “Christmas Concerto” in C Op 3

/Camerata Bern

Novalis: 150 004

9:36am Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Symphony #31 in D “Paris” (K 297)

Gardiner, John Eliot/English Baroque Soloists

Philips: 420937

9:58am Liszt, Franz: Piano Concerto #2 in A S125 4. Allegro animato

Carvalho, Eleazar de/Symphonieorchester des Bayersichen Rundfunks

Freire, Nelson, piano

Decca: 4786772

9:58am Bartok, Bela: Romanian Dances 3. Moderato

Ben-Dor, Gisele/Sofia Soloists

Centaur: 2239

10:00am Anonymous/Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy

/Canadian Brass

RCA: 61373

10:02am VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Chanticleer Holiday Medley 1

/Chanticleer

Teldec: 4509

10:35am Haydn, Franz Joseph: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (Hob. VIIe:1)

Leppard, Raymond/National Philharmonic Orchestra

Marsalis, Wynton, trumpet

CBS: 39310

10:54am arr. Schwab: I Heard from Heaven Today

Schwab, Jacqueline, piano

Dorian: 90275

10:57am GOUNOD: Faust: Ballet Music: 1. Dance of the Nubians (Waltz, allegretto)

Marriner, Sir Neville/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields

Philips: 462125

10:57am Strauss, Johann II: Joy of Singing (polka francaise) “Sangerlust”

Georgiadis, John/London Symphony Orchestra

ASV: 6020

11:00am Bach, Johann Sebastian: Now Come, Savior of Peoples (Instrumental)

Mallon, Kevin/Aradia Ensemble

Naxos: 554 825

11:05am arr. Breiner, Peter: God Rest ye Merry, Gentlemen

Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic Orchestra

Naxos: 550301

11:12am Rachmaninoff, Sergei: Piano Concerto #2 in c (Op 18) – 2. Adagio sostenuto

Pappano, Antonio/Berlin Philharmonic

Andsnes, Leif Ove, piano

Angel/EMI: 74813

11:28am Anonymous/Traditional: Three French Carols

/Les Petites Chanteurs du Mont-Royal

Analekta: 3088

11:35am MOCKRIDGE: Miracle on 34th Street

Newman, David/Royal Philharmonic

Telarc: 88801

11:46am Beethoven, Ludwig van: Piano Sonata “Electoral #1” in E-Flat WOO 47

Gilels, Emil, piano

Deutsche Grammo: 419173

11:57am Vivaldi, Antonio: Violin Concerto in D (RV 230) (Op 3/9) from “L’Estro Armonico” 3.

/I Musici

Carmirelli, Pina, violin

Philips: 412128

11:57am RAMEAU, Jean-Phillippe: Tambourins I/II from Daro

Novack, Michael/Hollywood Studio Symphony

Hollywood Recor: 62575

12:00pm Torme, Mel: The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting…)

Henderson, Skitch/New York Pops

Angel/EMI: 54891

12:08pm GRUBER: Silent Night

Dubeau, Angele/La Pieta

Analekta: 8730

12:11pm Grainger, Percy: The Sussex Mummers’ Christmas Carol

Lederer, Doris, viola

Mollenhauer, Jude, harp

Centaur: 2570

12:15pm Schumann, Robert: Piano Concerto in A Minor – 1.

Harnoncourt, Nikolaus/Chamber Orchestra of Europe

Argerich, Martha, piano

Teldec: 90696

12:34pm Anonymous/Traditional: Greensleeves (What Child Is This)

Jessop, Craig/Orchestra at Temple Square

Mormon Tabernacle Choir

Telarc: 80552

12:40pm DAVIS, KATHERINE K.: Little Drummer Boy

Mormon Tabernacle Choir

CBS: 39093

12:43pm VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Bells of Christmas Medley

Jessop, Craig/Orchestra at Temple Square

Mormon Tabernacle Choir

Mormon Tabernac: M 711

12:52pm Yon, Pietro: Gesu Bambino “The Infant Child”

/Eaken Piano Trio

Naxos: 554099

12:57pm ROMAN: Drottningholm Music: 17. (Lento)

Halstead, Anthony/Uppsala Chamber Orchestra

Naxos: 553733

12:57pm Kabalevsky, Dmitri: The Comedians: Comedians’ Galop

Newman, Alfred/Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

Angel/EMI: 65922

1:00pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Nutcracker Act 2

Slatkin, Leonard/St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

RCA: 8246

1:47pm TELEMANN, Georg Phillip: Violin Concerto # 8 in G

Brown, Iona/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields

Brown, Iona, violin

Philips: 411125

1:58pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Cantata # 12: Sinfonia BWV 12

Stamp, Richard/Academy of London

Still, Ray, oboe

Virgin: 90813

1:58pm LULLY: La Mariee de Rollant

Lawrence-King, Andrew, Baroque triple harp

Harmonia Mundi: 907335

2:00pm arr. Healey: Holiday Favorites

Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

Telarc: 80226

2:08pm Bach, Wilhelm Friedemann: Sinfonia in F (F. 67)

Lamon, Jeanne/Tafelmusik

Nediger, Charlotte, harpsichor

Sony Classical: 62720

2:28pm PINKHAM: Christmas Cantata (1958)

Teeters, Donald/Lenox Brass

Boston Cecilia (chorus)

David Christie, James, organ

Koch: 7180

2:38pm arr. Breiner, Peter: Kommet ihr Hirten

Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic Orchestra

Naxos: 550301

2:42pm Franck, Cesar: Panis Angelicus

Petersen, Edward/Washington Winds

Walking Frog: 129

2:47pm Holst, Gustav: A Winter Idyll

Falletta, JoAnn/Ulster Orchestra

Naxos: 572914

2:57pm GRETRY, Andre: Cephale et Procris Suite 1. Tambourin

Sanderling, Stefan/Orchestre de Bretagne

ASV: 1095

2:57pm Schubert, Franz: Moments Musicaux #5 in f Op 94 D 780

Joao Pires, Maria, piano

Deutsche Grammo: 427769

3:00pm Handel, George Frideric: Messiah: Overture

Ormandy, Eugene/Philadelphia Orchestra

CBS: 45631

3:04pm Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Fantasia on Christmas Carols

Best, Matthew/English Chamber Orchestra

Corydon Singers

Allen, Thomas, baritone

Hyperion: 66420

3:17pm Anonymous/Traditional: Still, Still, Still

/Pittsburgh Symphony Brass

Four Winds: 3029

3:19pm arr. Schwab: Brightest and Best

Schwab, Jacqueline, piano

Dorian: 90275

3:25pm Anonymous/Traditional: It Came upon a Midnight Clear

del Forno, Anton, guitar

Juston: 1077

3:33pm Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: German Dances (K 605) – No. 3 in C “Sleigh Ride”

Abbado, Claudio/Vienna Philharmonic

Deutsche Grammo: 431628

3:35pm IZVEKOV: Christ Is Born

Hillier, Paul/Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir

Harmonia Mundi: 907410

3:53pm Jessel, Leon: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers

Fiedler, Arthur/Boston Pops Orchestra

RCA: 61685

3:57pm Strauss, Johann I: Caroline Galop

Pollack, Christian/Slovak Sinfonietta Zilina

Marco Polo: 225252

3:57pm NEWMAN, THOMAS: Angels in America (Main Title)

Thomas Newman/Fox Newman Studio Orchestra

Nonesuch: 79837

4:00pm OVERTON: Fantasia on “In dulci jubilo”

Galway, Sir James, flute

RCA: 60736

4:05pm HOPKINS, JOHN H.: We Three Kings of Orient Are

Reid Baker, Jeffrey, piano

JRB: 2001

4:09pm CHASE: Christmas Favorites

Layendecker, Dennis/United States Air Force Symphony Orchest

USAF: 2010

4:19pm NICOLAI, OTTO: Christmas Overture

Rickenbacher, Karl A/Bamberg Symphony

Virgin: 91079

4:30pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Air on the “G” String

/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields

Bell, Joshua, violin

Sony Classical: 08779

4:35pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Cantata #140 Wachet Auf Chorale: Zion Hears the Watchmen Singing

Gardiner, John Eliot/English Baroque Soloists

Monteverdi Choir

Archiv: 4635872

4:43pm Mendelssohn, Felix: A Star

Keith, C. David/SW’ern Seminary Chorus

Resmiranda: 8308

4:49pm Chadwick, George Whitefield: Symphonic Sketches – 2. Noel

Leppard, Raymond/Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Decca: 458157

4:57pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Piano Sonata #14 in c# “Moonlight” 2. Allegretto

Watts, Andre, piano

Angel/EMI: 64600

4:57pm Byrd, William: The Earle of Salisbury’s Pavane

Howarth, Elgar/Philip Jones Brass Ensemble

Decca: B0000807

5:00pm BASS, R.A.: Seasonal Sounds

Bass, Randol Alan/The National Symphony Orchestra of London

The Tallis Chamber Choir

Kondanja: 1

5:10pm Lane, Philip: Wassail Dances

Sutherland, Gavin/City of Prague Symphony

Naxos: 557099

5:18pm Traditional: The First Noel

Westenburg, Richard/Musica Sacra

Deutsche Grammophon: 429 732

5:27pm Traditional: Deck the Halls

Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

Telarc: 80226

5:30pm SHAYNE/REGNEY: Do You Hear What I Hear?

Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

Cincinnati School Childrens Chn

Telarc: 80226

5:33pm SHAW: Many Moods of Christmas: Suite #2

Bankhead, LTC James/USAF Symphony Orchestra

Singing Sergeants

Altissimo: 5572

5:44pm Saint-Saens, Camille: Christmas Oratorio Part 2 (Theme and Variations Only)

Flamig, Martin/Dresden Philharmonie

Capriccio: 10216

5:58pm Bach, Wilhelm Friedemann: Fruhling “Spring”

/Mallet-Trio

Schwann: 310027

5:58pm Brahms, Johannes: Capriccio in D Minor, Op. 116 #7

Douglas, Barry, piano

Chandos: 10716

6:00pm LOCATELLI: Concerto #8 in f “Christmas Concerto” (Op 1/8)

/I Musici

Philips: 412739

6:15pm Barrios, Augustin (Mangore): Villancico de Navidad

Williams, John, guitar

Sony Classical: 87771

6:18pm BURT, ALFRED: A Christmas Bouquet

Williams, John/Boston Pops Orchestra

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

Sony Classical: 48232

6:34pm Anonymous/Traditional: O Come, O Come Emmanuel

Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra

Naxos: 559621

6:36pm Anonymous/Traditional: Coventry Carol

Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra

Naxos: 559621

6:38pm ANDERSON, LEROY: Christmas Festival

Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra

Naxos: 559621

6:51pm arr. Schwab: Bright Morning Stars are Rising

Schwab, Jacqueline, piano

Dorian: 90275

6:57pm Vivaldi, Antonio: Concerto da camera in g: 3. Allegro RV 105

Rampal, Jean-Pierre, flute

Pierlot, Pierre, oboe

Hongne, Paul, bassoon

Gendre, Robert, violin

Veyron-Lacroix, Robert, hpschr

CBS: 45548

6:57pm Schumann, Robert: Kinderszenen – 12. Child Falling Asleep

/Canadian Brass

Opening Day: ODR7438

7:00pm PROGRAM: Exploring Music

Program:

8:00pm Adam, Adolphe: O Holy Night

Condie, Richard P./Mormon Tabernacle Choir

Schreiner, Alexander, organ

Sony Classical: 87769

8:03pm Traditional: Noel Nouvelet/Le Sommeil de l’enfant Jesus/The Kings Travel East

/Silverwood Quartet

Flying Frog: 0402

8:06pm Glazunov, Alexander: Les Chanteurs de Noel

Dubeau, Angele/La Pieta

Analekta: 8730

8:17pm VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Christmas Celebration – Assorted Carols 5

/Harvard University Choir

MusicMasters: 67077

8:43pm Grainger, Percy: The Sussex Mummers’ Christmas Carol

Green, Eddy/Univ. of Houston Wind Ensembe

Mark: 1350

8:47pm Poulenc, Francis: Four Christmas Motets

Rutter, John/City of London Sinfonia

Cambridge Singers

Collegium: 108

8:57pm Gershwin, George: Merry Andrew

Cockrell, Findlay, piano

Troy: 1414

8:57pm Purcell, Henry: Abdelazer: Rondeau

Lubbock, John/Orchestra of St Johns Smith Sq

ASV: 6005

9:00pm BASS, R.A.: Feast of Carols

Bass, Randol Alan/The National Symphony Orchestra of London

The Tallis Chamber Choir

Konanja: 001

9:21pm VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Holiday Moods #2

Davidson, David R./Dallas Symphony Chorus

WRR: 36542

9:28pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Christmas Oratorio (BWV 248) – 01. Part I – Opening Chorus “Jauchzet..”

/Pittsburgh Symphony Brass

Adams, Timothy, timpani

Webster, Richard, organ

Four Winds: 3022

9:36pm HONEGGER: All Nations Praise the Lord (from Christmas Cantata)

Jurowski, Vladimir/London Philharmonic

Maltman, Christopher

LPO: LPO-058

9:47pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Nutcracker (Op 71) – Pas de deux

Mackerras, Sir Charles/London Symphony Orchestra

Telarc: 80539

9:52pm Katalsky, Alexander: God Is With Us

Hillier, Paul/Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir

Harmonia Mundi: 907410

9:58pm Paganini, Niccolo: Caprice # 1 in E Op 1

Midori, violin

Sony Classical: 30111

9:58pm Herrmann, Bernard: North by Northwest: Overture

Salonen, Esa-Pekka/Los Angeles Philharmonic

Sony Classical: 62700

10:00pm Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Fantasia on Greensleeves

/Eaken Piano Trio

Naxos: 554099

10:05pm Britten, Benjamin: A Ceremony of Carols (Op 28) – 8. Interlude (Harp solo)

Biggers, Barbara Ann, harp

Albemarle: 1003

10:13pm : How the Grinch Stole Christmas

/MOVIE MUSIC, FROM HOW THE GRINCH STOLE C

Private:

10:16pm Anonymous/Traditional: Ding Dong! Merrily on High

Westenburg, Richard/Musica Sacra

Deutsche Grammo: 429732

10:18pm arr. Breiner, Peter: Little Jesus, Sweetly Sleep

/Bournemouth Symphony Chorus

Naxos: 557585

10:22pm FINZI: In Terra Pax (Christmas Scene)

Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir

Naxos: 572102

10:43pm Handel, George Frideric: Messiah: 12. For unto us a child is Born HWV 56

Wilberg, Mack/Orchestra at Temple Square

Mormon Tabernacle Choir

Mormon Tabernac: B 2010

10:48pm Anonymous/Traditional: Angels from the Realms of Glory

Jessop, Craig/Orchestra at Temple Square

Orchestra at Temple Square

Sissel (soprano)

Mormon Tabernac: M 711

10:52pm arr. Schwab: Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow

Schwab, Jacqueline, piano

Dorian: 90275

10:58pm ANDERSON, LEROY: Plink, Plank, Plunk!

Fennell, Frederick/Eastman-Rochester Pops Orchestra

Mercury: 432013

10:58pm Dvorak, Antonin: Cypresses 3.

/Cecilia String Quartet

Analekta: 2 9892

11:00pm PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff

: