Music played for: 12/20/2016
12:00am PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
6:00am VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Ding Dong Merrily/Carol of the Bells
Ottley, Jerold/Generic Orchestra
Mormon Tabernacle Choir
Bonneville: 9402
6:06am Bach, Johann Sebastian: Brandenburg Concerto #2 in F (BWV 1047)
Hogwood, Christopher/Academy of Ancient Music
L’Oiseau: 414187
6:18am Adam, Adolphe: O Holy Night
G. Jordan, Patrick, violin
Malmon, Sandi-Jo, cello
Jane Rupert, Mary, harp
North Star: 35
6:19am Averre: Did Mary Know?
Westenburg, Richard/Musica Sacra
Deutsche Grammophon: 429 732
6:25am Borodin, Alexander: In The Steppes of Central Asia
Bernstein, Leonard/New York Philharmonic
Sony Classical: 62406
6:33am arr. Breiner, Peter: Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow
Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 550301
6:39am arr. Schwab: It Came Upon a Midnight Clear
Schwab, Jacqueline, piano
Dorian: 90275
6:47am Haydn, Franz Joseph: Symphony #19 in D
Fischer, Adam/Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch.
Nimbus: 5407
6:58am Grieg, Edvard: Norwegian Dances (Op 35) – 2. Allegretto tranquillo e grazioso
Gibson, Sir Alexander/New Symphony Orch of London
Chesky Rec: 62
6:58am Rachmaninoff, Sergei: I Am Waiting for You
Osadchy, Eugene, cello
Markina, Anastasia, piano
Bolo Classique: 8010
7:00am Torme, Mel: The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting…)
/Eaken Piano Trio
Naxos: 554099
7:07am Stolzel, Gottfried Heinrich: Trumpet Concerto in D
Marriner, Sir Neville/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields
Andre, Maurice, trumpet
Angel/EMI: 69152
7:15am Anonymous/Traditional: Of the Father’s heart begotten from Piae Cantones
Willcocks, Sir David/
Scott, John, organ
Bach Choir
Chandos: 8973
7:22am Strauss, Johann II: Tales From the Vienna Woods (Op 325)
Ormandy, Eugene/Philadelphia Orchestra
Sony Classical: 48164
7:33am FANCIULLI: The U.S. Cruiser New York
/The U. S. Merchant Marine Academy Regimental Band
USMMA: SP9004
7:40am VARIOUS COMPOSERS: A Christmas Medley
Mase, Raymond, trumpet
Sherry, Fred, cello
Salerno-Sonnenberg, Nadja, vio
McDermott, Anne-Marie, piano
NSS: 1
7:47am RODRIGO, Joaquin: Concierto de Aranjuez – 2. Adagio
Litton, Andrew/Royal Philharmonic
Parkening, Christopher, guitar
Angel/EMI: 56418
7:57am Bizet, Georges: Jeux d’Enfants, Op. 22 “Soap Bubbles”
West, Martin/San Francisco Ballet Orchestra
Reference: RR-131
7:57am TIOMKIN: The Sundowners – Theme
Kaufman, Richard/London Symphony Orchestra
LSO Live: 0720
8:00am ANDERSON, LEROY: Sleigh Ride
Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
Telarc: 80226
8:07am Beethoven, Ludwig van: Piano Sonata in C Minor, Op. 111 – 1.
Denk, Jeremy, piano
Nonesuch: 530562
8:16am OVERTON: Fantasia on “I Saw Three Ships”
Galway, James/Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Galway, Sir James, flute
RCA: 63712
8:19am Anonymous/Traditional: Bring a Torch Jeanette, Isabella
Jessop, Craig/Orchestra at Temple Square
Orchestra at Temple Square
Mormon Tabernac: M 711
8:28am Bach, Johann Sebastian: Sheep May Safely Graze (BWV 208)
Bankhead, LTC James/USAF Symphony Orchestra
Altissimo: 5552
8:35am CORRETTE, M.: Noel Provencal
/Aulos Ensemble
Centaur: 2831
8:36am Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Overture
Rickenbacher, Karl A/Bamberg Symphony
Angel/EMI: 65617
8:48am Dvorak, Antonin: Symphony #7 in d (Op70): 2. Poco adagio
Alsop, Marin/Baltimore Symphony Orchestra
Naxos: 572112
8:58am Chopin, Frédéric: Prelude in D Minor
Perez, Vanessa. piano
Telarc: 33388
8:58am BAGUER, Carlos: Symphony #16 in G: 3. Menuetto
Bamert, Matthias/London Mozart Players
Chandos: 9456
9:00am Anonymous/Traditional: Twelve Days of Christmas
/Philadelphia Brass Ensemble
CBS: 39093
9:08am BASS, R.A.: Symphony of Carols
Bass, Randol Alan/The National Symphony Orchestra of London
The Tallis Chamber Choir
Stoddart, Deborah, soprano
Raper, Prudence, alto
von Bergen, George, baritone
Kodanja: 001
9:27am MANFREDINI: Concerto # 12 “Christmas Concerto” in C Op 3
/Camerata Bern
Novalis: 150 004
9:36am Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Symphony #31 in D “Paris” (K 297)
Gardiner, John Eliot/English Baroque Soloists
Philips: 420937
9:58am Liszt, Franz: Piano Concerto #2 in A S125 4. Allegro animato
Carvalho, Eleazar de/Symphonieorchester des Bayersichen Rundfunks
Freire, Nelson, piano
Decca: 4786772
9:58am Bartok, Bela: Romanian Dances 3. Moderato
Ben-Dor, Gisele/Sofia Soloists
Centaur: 2239
10:00am Anonymous/Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy
/Canadian Brass
RCA: 61373
10:02am VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Chanticleer Holiday Medley 1
/Chanticleer
Teldec: 4509
10:35am Haydn, Franz Joseph: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (Hob. VIIe:1)
Leppard, Raymond/National Philharmonic Orchestra
Marsalis, Wynton, trumpet
CBS: 39310
10:54am arr. Schwab: I Heard from Heaven Today
Schwab, Jacqueline, piano
Dorian: 90275
10:57am GOUNOD: Faust: Ballet Music: 1. Dance of the Nubians (Waltz, allegretto)
Marriner, Sir Neville/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields
Philips: 462125
10:57am Strauss, Johann II: Joy of Singing (polka francaise) “Sangerlust”
Georgiadis, John/London Symphony Orchestra
ASV: 6020
11:00am Bach, Johann Sebastian: Now Come, Savior of Peoples (Instrumental)
Mallon, Kevin/Aradia Ensemble
Naxos: 554 825
11:05am arr. Breiner, Peter: God Rest ye Merry, Gentlemen
Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 550301
11:12am Rachmaninoff, Sergei: Piano Concerto #2 in c (Op 18) – 2. Adagio sostenuto
Pappano, Antonio/Berlin Philharmonic
Andsnes, Leif Ove, piano
Angel/EMI: 74813
11:28am Anonymous/Traditional: Three French Carols
/Les Petites Chanteurs du Mont-Royal
Analekta: 3088
11:35am MOCKRIDGE: Miracle on 34th Street
Newman, David/Royal Philharmonic
Telarc: 88801
11:46am Beethoven, Ludwig van: Piano Sonata “Electoral #1” in E-Flat WOO 47
Gilels, Emil, piano
Deutsche Grammo: 419173
11:57am Vivaldi, Antonio: Violin Concerto in D (RV 230) (Op 3/9) from “L’Estro Armonico” 3.
/I Musici
Carmirelli, Pina, violin
Philips: 412128
11:57am RAMEAU, Jean-Phillippe: Tambourins I/II from Daro
Novack, Michael/Hollywood Studio Symphony
Hollywood Recor: 62575
12:00pm Torme, Mel: The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting…)
Henderson, Skitch/New York Pops
Angel/EMI: 54891
12:08pm GRUBER: Silent Night
Dubeau, Angele/La Pieta
Analekta: 8730
12:11pm Grainger, Percy: The Sussex Mummers’ Christmas Carol
Lederer, Doris, viola
Mollenhauer, Jude, harp
Centaur: 2570
12:15pm Schumann, Robert: Piano Concerto in A Minor – 1.
Harnoncourt, Nikolaus/Chamber Orchestra of Europe
Argerich, Martha, piano
Teldec: 90696
12:34pm Anonymous/Traditional: Greensleeves (What Child Is This)
Jessop, Craig/Orchestra at Temple Square
Mormon Tabernacle Choir
Telarc: 80552
12:40pm DAVIS, KATHERINE K.: Little Drummer Boy
Mormon Tabernacle Choir
CBS: 39093
12:43pm VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Bells of Christmas Medley
Jessop, Craig/Orchestra at Temple Square
Mormon Tabernacle Choir
Mormon Tabernac: M 711
12:52pm Yon, Pietro: Gesu Bambino “The Infant Child”
/Eaken Piano Trio
Naxos: 554099
12:57pm ROMAN: Drottningholm Music: 17. (Lento)
Halstead, Anthony/Uppsala Chamber Orchestra
Naxos: 553733
12:57pm Kabalevsky, Dmitri: The Comedians: Comedians’ Galop
Newman, Alfred/Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
Angel/EMI: 65922
1:00pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Nutcracker Act 2
Slatkin, Leonard/St. Louis Symphony Orchestra
RCA: 8246
1:47pm TELEMANN, Georg Phillip: Violin Concerto # 8 in G
Brown, Iona/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields
Brown, Iona, violin
Philips: 411125
1:58pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Cantata # 12: Sinfonia BWV 12
Stamp, Richard/Academy of London
Still, Ray, oboe
Virgin: 90813
1:58pm LULLY: La Mariee de Rollant
Lawrence-King, Andrew, Baroque triple harp
Harmonia Mundi: 907335
2:00pm arr. Healey: Holiday Favorites
Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
Telarc: 80226
2:08pm Bach, Wilhelm Friedemann: Sinfonia in F (F. 67)
Lamon, Jeanne/Tafelmusik
Nediger, Charlotte, harpsichor
Sony Classical: 62720
2:28pm PINKHAM: Christmas Cantata (1958)
Teeters, Donald/Lenox Brass
Boston Cecilia (chorus)
David Christie, James, organ
Koch: 7180
2:38pm arr. Breiner, Peter: Kommet ihr Hirten
Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 550301
2:42pm Franck, Cesar: Panis Angelicus
Petersen, Edward/Washington Winds
Walking Frog: 129
2:47pm Holst, Gustav: A Winter Idyll
Falletta, JoAnn/Ulster Orchestra
Naxos: 572914
2:57pm GRETRY, Andre: Cephale et Procris Suite 1. Tambourin
Sanderling, Stefan/Orchestre de Bretagne
ASV: 1095
2:57pm Schubert, Franz: Moments Musicaux #5 in f Op 94 D 780
Joao Pires, Maria, piano
Deutsche Grammo: 427769
3:00pm Handel, George Frideric: Messiah: Overture
Ormandy, Eugene/Philadelphia Orchestra
CBS: 45631
3:04pm Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Fantasia on Christmas Carols
Best, Matthew/English Chamber Orchestra
Corydon Singers
Allen, Thomas, baritone
Hyperion: 66420
3:17pm Anonymous/Traditional: Still, Still, Still
/Pittsburgh Symphony Brass
Four Winds: 3029
3:19pm arr. Schwab: Brightest and Best
Schwab, Jacqueline, piano
Dorian: 90275
3:25pm Anonymous/Traditional: It Came upon a Midnight Clear
del Forno, Anton, guitar
Juston: 1077
3:33pm Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: German Dances (K 605) – No. 3 in C “Sleigh Ride”
Abbado, Claudio/Vienna Philharmonic
Deutsche Grammo: 431628
3:35pm IZVEKOV: Christ Is Born
Hillier, Paul/Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir
Harmonia Mundi: 907410
3:53pm Jessel, Leon: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers
Fiedler, Arthur/Boston Pops Orchestra
RCA: 61685
3:57pm Strauss, Johann I: Caroline Galop
Pollack, Christian/Slovak Sinfonietta Zilina
Marco Polo: 225252
3:57pm NEWMAN, THOMAS: Angels in America (Main Title)
Thomas Newman/Fox Newman Studio Orchestra
Nonesuch: 79837
4:00pm OVERTON: Fantasia on “In dulci jubilo”
Galway, Sir James, flute
RCA: 60736
4:05pm HOPKINS, JOHN H.: We Three Kings of Orient Are
Reid Baker, Jeffrey, piano
JRB: 2001
4:09pm CHASE: Christmas Favorites
Layendecker, Dennis/United States Air Force Symphony Orchest
USAF: 2010
4:19pm NICOLAI, OTTO: Christmas Overture
Rickenbacher, Karl A/Bamberg Symphony
Virgin: 91079
4:30pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Air on the “G” String
/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields
Bell, Joshua, violin
Sony Classical: 08779
4:35pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Cantata #140 Wachet Auf Chorale: Zion Hears the Watchmen Singing
Gardiner, John Eliot/English Baroque Soloists
Monteverdi Choir
Archiv: 4635872
4:43pm Mendelssohn, Felix: A Star
Keith, C. David/SW’ern Seminary Chorus
Resmiranda: 8308
4:49pm Chadwick, George Whitefield: Symphonic Sketches – 2. Noel
Leppard, Raymond/Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
Decca: 458157
4:57pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Piano Sonata #14 in c# “Moonlight” 2. Allegretto
Watts, Andre, piano
Angel/EMI: 64600
4:57pm Byrd, William: The Earle of Salisbury’s Pavane
Howarth, Elgar/Philip Jones Brass Ensemble
Decca: B0000807
5:00pm BASS, R.A.: Seasonal Sounds
Bass, Randol Alan/The National Symphony Orchestra of London
The Tallis Chamber Choir
Kondanja: 1
5:10pm Lane, Philip: Wassail Dances
Sutherland, Gavin/City of Prague Symphony
Naxos: 557099
5:18pm Traditional: The First Noel
Westenburg, Richard/Musica Sacra
Deutsche Grammophon: 429 732
5:27pm Traditional: Deck the Halls
Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
Telarc: 80226
5:30pm SHAYNE/REGNEY: Do You Hear What I Hear?
Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
Cincinnati School Childrens Chn
Telarc: 80226
5:33pm SHAW: Many Moods of Christmas: Suite #2
Bankhead, LTC James/USAF Symphony Orchestra
Singing Sergeants
Altissimo: 5572
5:44pm Saint-Saens, Camille: Christmas Oratorio Part 2 (Theme and Variations Only)
Flamig, Martin/Dresden Philharmonie
Capriccio: 10216
5:58pm Bach, Wilhelm Friedemann: Fruhling “Spring”
/Mallet-Trio
Schwann: 310027
5:58pm Brahms, Johannes: Capriccio in D Minor, Op. 116 #7
Douglas, Barry, piano
Chandos: 10716
6:00pm LOCATELLI: Concerto #8 in f “Christmas Concerto” (Op 1/8)
/I Musici
Philips: 412739
6:15pm Barrios, Augustin (Mangore): Villancico de Navidad
Williams, John, guitar
Sony Classical: 87771
6:18pm BURT, ALFRED: A Christmas Bouquet
Williams, John/Boston Pops Orchestra
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
Sony Classical: 48232
6:34pm Anonymous/Traditional: O Come, O Come Emmanuel
Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra
Naxos: 559621
6:36pm Anonymous/Traditional: Coventry Carol
Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra
Naxos: 559621
6:38pm ANDERSON, LEROY: Christmas Festival
Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra
Naxos: 559621
6:51pm arr. Schwab: Bright Morning Stars are Rising
Schwab, Jacqueline, piano
Dorian: 90275
6:57pm Vivaldi, Antonio: Concerto da camera in g: 3. Allegro RV 105
Rampal, Jean-Pierre, flute
Pierlot, Pierre, oboe
Hongne, Paul, bassoon
Gendre, Robert, violin
Veyron-Lacroix, Robert, hpschr
CBS: 45548
6:57pm Schumann, Robert: Kinderszenen – 12. Child Falling Asleep
/Canadian Brass
Opening Day: ODR7438
7:00pm PROGRAM: Exploring Music
8:00pm Adam, Adolphe: O Holy Night
Condie, Richard P./Mormon Tabernacle Choir
Schreiner, Alexander, organ
Sony Classical: 87769
8:03pm Traditional: Noel Nouvelet/Le Sommeil de l’enfant Jesus/The Kings Travel East
/Silverwood Quartet
Flying Frog: 0402
8:06pm Glazunov, Alexander: Les Chanteurs de Noel
Dubeau, Angele/La Pieta
Analekta: 8730
8:17pm VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Christmas Celebration – Assorted Carols 5
/Harvard University Choir
MusicMasters: 67077
8:43pm Grainger, Percy: The Sussex Mummers’ Christmas Carol
Green, Eddy/Univ. of Houston Wind Ensembe
Mark: 1350
8:47pm Poulenc, Francis: Four Christmas Motets
Rutter, John/City of London Sinfonia
Cambridge Singers
Collegium: 108
8:57pm Gershwin, George: Merry Andrew
Cockrell, Findlay, piano
Troy: 1414
8:57pm Purcell, Henry: Abdelazer: Rondeau
Lubbock, John/Orchestra of St Johns Smith Sq
ASV: 6005
9:00pm BASS, R.A.: Feast of Carols
Bass, Randol Alan/The National Symphony Orchestra of London
The Tallis Chamber Choir
Konanja: 001
9:21pm VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Holiday Moods #2
Davidson, David R./Dallas Symphony Chorus
WRR: 36542
9:28pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Christmas Oratorio (BWV 248) – 01. Part I – Opening Chorus “Jauchzet..”
/Pittsburgh Symphony Brass
Adams, Timothy, timpani
Webster, Richard, organ
Four Winds: 3022
9:36pm HONEGGER: All Nations Praise the Lord (from Christmas Cantata)
Jurowski, Vladimir/London Philharmonic
Maltman, Christopher
LPO: LPO-058
9:47pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Nutcracker (Op 71) – Pas de deux
Mackerras, Sir Charles/London Symphony Orchestra
Telarc: 80539
9:52pm Katalsky, Alexander: God Is With Us
Hillier, Paul/Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir
Harmonia Mundi: 907410
9:58pm Paganini, Niccolo: Caprice # 1 in E Op 1
Midori, violin
Sony Classical: 30111
9:58pm Herrmann, Bernard: North by Northwest: Overture
Salonen, Esa-Pekka/Los Angeles Philharmonic
Sony Classical: 62700
10:00pm Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Fantasia on Greensleeves
/Eaken Piano Trio
Naxos: 554099
10:05pm Britten, Benjamin: A Ceremony of Carols (Op 28) – 8. Interlude (Harp solo)
Biggers, Barbara Ann, harp
Albemarle: 1003
10:13pm : How the Grinch Stole Christmas
/MOVIE MUSIC, FROM HOW THE GRINCH STOLE C
Private:
10:16pm Anonymous/Traditional: Ding Dong! Merrily on High
Westenburg, Richard/Musica Sacra
Deutsche Grammo: 429732
10:18pm arr. Breiner, Peter: Little Jesus, Sweetly Sleep
/Bournemouth Symphony Chorus
Naxos: 557585
10:22pm FINZI: In Terra Pax (Christmas Scene)
Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir
Naxos: 572102
10:43pm Handel, George Frideric: Messiah: 12. For unto us a child is Born HWV 56
Wilberg, Mack/Orchestra at Temple Square
Mormon Tabernacle Choir
Mormon Tabernac: B 2010
10:48pm Anonymous/Traditional: Angels from the Realms of Glory
Jessop, Craig/Orchestra at Temple Square
Orchestra at Temple Square
Sissel (soprano)
Mormon Tabernac: M 711
10:52pm arr. Schwab: Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow
Schwab, Jacqueline, piano
Dorian: 90275
10:58pm ANDERSON, LEROY: Plink, Plank, Plunk!
Fennell, Frederick/Eastman-Rochester Pops Orchestra
Mercury: 432013
10:58pm Dvorak, Antonin: Cypresses 3.
/Cecilia String Quartet
Analekta: 2 9892
11:00pm PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
