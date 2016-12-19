12/20/16

Music played for: 12/20/2016

12:00am  PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
Playlist: http://www.wfmt.com/wfmt-radio-network/classical-programming/beethoven-network/

6:00am  VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Ding Dong Merrily/Carol of the Bells
Ottley, Jerold/Generic Orchestra
Mormon Tabernacle Choir
Bonneville: 9402

6:06am  Bach, Johann Sebastian: Brandenburg Concerto #2 in F (BWV 1047)
Hogwood, Christopher/Academy of Ancient Music
L’Oiseau: 414187

6:18am  Adam, Adolphe: O Holy Night
G. Jordan, Patrick, violin
Malmon, Sandi-Jo, cello
Jane Rupert, Mary, harp
North Star: 35

6:19am  Averre: Did Mary Know?
Westenburg, Richard/Musica Sacra
Deutsche Grammophon: 429 732

6:25am  Borodin, Alexander: In The Steppes of Central Asia
Bernstein, Leonard/New York Philharmonic
Sony Classical: 62406

6:33am  arr. Breiner, Peter: Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow
Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 550301

6:39am  arr. Schwab: It Came Upon a Midnight Clear
Schwab, Jacqueline, piano
Dorian: 90275

6:47am  Haydn, Franz Joseph: Symphony #19 in D
Fischer, Adam/Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch.
Nimbus: 5407

6:58am  Grieg, Edvard: Norwegian Dances (Op 35) – 2. Allegretto tranquillo e grazioso
Gibson, Sir Alexander/New Symphony Orch of London
Chesky Rec: 62

6:58am  Rachmaninoff, Sergei: I Am Waiting for You
Osadchy, Eugene, cello
Markina, Anastasia, piano
Bolo Classique: 8010

7:00am  Torme, Mel: The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting…)
/Eaken Piano Trio
Naxos: 554099

7:07am  Stolzel, Gottfried Heinrich: Trumpet Concerto in D
Marriner, Sir Neville/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields
Andre, Maurice, trumpet
Angel/EMI: 69152

7:15am  Anonymous/Traditional: Of the Father’s heart begotten from Piae Cantones
Willcocks, Sir David/
Scott, John, organ
Bach Choir
Chandos: 8973

7:22am  Strauss, Johann II: Tales From the Vienna Woods (Op 325)
Ormandy, Eugene/Philadelphia Orchestra
Sony Classical: 48164

7:33am  FANCIULLI: The U.S. Cruiser New York
/The U. S. Merchant Marine Academy Regimental Band
USMMA: SP9004

7:40am  VARIOUS COMPOSERS: A Christmas Medley
Mase, Raymond, trumpet
Sherry, Fred, cello
Salerno-Sonnenberg, Nadja, vio
McDermott, Anne-Marie, piano
NSS: 1

7:47am  RODRIGO, Joaquin: Concierto de Aranjuez – 2. Adagio
Litton, Andrew/Royal Philharmonic
Parkening, Christopher, guitar
Angel/EMI: 56418

7:57am  Bizet, Georges: Jeux d’Enfants, Op. 22 “Soap Bubbles”
West, Martin/San Francisco Ballet Orchestra
Reference: RR-131

7:57am  TIOMKIN: The Sundowners – Theme
Kaufman, Richard/London Symphony Orchestra
LSO Live: 0720

8:00am  ANDERSON, LEROY: Sleigh Ride
Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
Telarc: 80226

8:07am  Beethoven, Ludwig van: Piano Sonata in C Minor, Op. 111 – 1.
Denk, Jeremy, piano
Nonesuch: 530562

8:16am  OVERTON: Fantasia on “I Saw Three Ships”
Galway, James/Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Galway, Sir James, flute
RCA: 63712

8:19am  Anonymous/Traditional: Bring a Torch Jeanette, Isabella
Jessop, Craig/Orchestra at Temple Square
Orchestra at Temple Square
Mormon Tabernac: M 711

8:28am  Bach, Johann Sebastian: Sheep May Safely Graze (BWV 208)
Bankhead, LTC James/USAF Symphony Orchestra
Altissimo: 5552

8:35am  CORRETTE, M.: Noel Provencal
/Aulos Ensemble
Centaur: 2831

8:36am  Humperdinck: Hansel and Gretel: Overture
Rickenbacher, Karl A/Bamberg Symphony
Angel/EMI: 65617

8:48am  Dvorak, Antonin: Symphony #7 in d (Op70): 2. Poco adagio
Alsop, Marin/Baltimore Symphony Orchestra
Naxos: 572112

8:58am  Chopin, Frédéric: Prelude in D Minor
Perez, Vanessa. piano
Telarc: 33388

8:58am  BAGUER, Carlos: Symphony #16 in G: 3. Menuetto
Bamert, Matthias/London Mozart Players
Chandos: 9456

9:00am  Anonymous/Traditional: Twelve Days of Christmas
/Philadelphia Brass Ensemble
CBS: 39093

9:08am  BASS, R.A.: Symphony of Carols
Bass, Randol Alan/The National Symphony Orchestra of London
The Tallis Chamber Choir
Stoddart, Deborah, soprano
Raper, Prudence, alto
von Bergen, George, baritone
Kodanja: 001

9:27am  MANFREDINI: Concerto # 12 “Christmas Concerto” in C Op 3
/Camerata Bern
Novalis: 150 004

9:36am  Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Symphony #31 in D “Paris” (K 297)
Gardiner, John Eliot/English Baroque Soloists
Philips: 420937

9:58am  Liszt, Franz: Piano Concerto #2 in A  S125 4. Allegro animato
Carvalho, Eleazar de/Symphonieorchester des Bayersichen Rundfunks
Freire, Nelson, piano
Decca: 4786772

9:58am  Bartok, Bela: Romanian Dances 3. Moderato
Ben-Dor, Gisele/Sofia Soloists
Centaur: 2239

10:00am  Anonymous/Traditional: The Holly and the Ivy
/Canadian Brass
RCA: 61373

10:02am  VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Chanticleer Holiday Medley 1
/Chanticleer
Teldec: 4509

10:35am  Haydn, Franz Joseph: Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat (Hob. VIIe:1)
Leppard, Raymond/National Philharmonic Orchestra
Marsalis, Wynton, trumpet
CBS: 39310

10:54am  arr. Schwab: I Heard from Heaven Today
Schwab, Jacqueline, piano
Dorian: 90275

10:57am  GOUNOD: Faust: Ballet Music: 1. Dance of the Nubians (Waltz, allegretto)
Marriner, Sir Neville/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields
Philips: 462125

10:57am  Strauss, Johann II: Joy of Singing (polka francaise) “Sangerlust”
Georgiadis, John/London Symphony Orchestra
ASV: 6020

11:00am  Bach, Johann Sebastian: Now Come, Savior of Peoples (Instrumental)
Mallon, Kevin/Aradia Ensemble
Naxos: 554 825

11:05am  arr. Breiner, Peter: God Rest ye Merry, Gentlemen
Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 550301

11:12am  Rachmaninoff, Sergei: Piano Concerto #2 in c (Op 18) – 2. Adagio sostenuto
Pappano, Antonio/Berlin Philharmonic
Andsnes, Leif Ove, piano
Angel/EMI: 74813

11:28am  Anonymous/Traditional: Three French Carols
/Les Petites Chanteurs du Mont-Royal
Analekta: 3088

11:35am  MOCKRIDGE: Miracle on 34th Street
Newman, David/Royal Philharmonic
Telarc: 88801

11:46am  Beethoven, Ludwig van: Piano Sonata “Electoral #1” in E-Flat  WOO 47
Gilels, Emil, piano
Deutsche Grammo: 419173

11:57am  Vivaldi, Antonio: Violin Concerto in D (RV 230) (Op 3/9) from “L’Estro Armonico” 3.
/I Musici
Carmirelli, Pina, violin
Philips: 412128

11:57am  RAMEAU, Jean-Phillippe: Tambourins I/II from Daro
Novack, Michael/Hollywood Studio Symphony
Hollywood Recor: 62575

12:00pm  Torme, Mel: The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting…)
Henderson, Skitch/New York Pops
Angel/EMI: 54891

12:08pm  GRUBER: Silent Night
Dubeau, Angele/La Pieta
Analekta: 8730

12:11pm  Grainger, Percy: The Sussex Mummers’ Christmas Carol
Lederer, Doris, viola
Mollenhauer, Jude, harp
Centaur: 2570

12:15pm  Schumann, Robert: Piano Concerto in A Minor – 1.
Harnoncourt, Nikolaus/Chamber Orchestra of Europe
Argerich, Martha, piano
Teldec: 90696

12:34pm  Anonymous/Traditional: Greensleeves (What Child Is This)
Jessop, Craig/Orchestra at Temple Square
Mormon Tabernacle Choir
Telarc: 80552

12:40pm  DAVIS, KATHERINE K.: Little Drummer Boy
Mormon Tabernacle Choir
CBS: 39093

12:43pm  VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Bells of Christmas Medley
Jessop, Craig/Orchestra at Temple Square
Mormon Tabernacle Choir
Mormon Tabernac: M 711

12:52pm  Yon, Pietro: Gesu Bambino “The Infant Child”
/Eaken Piano Trio
Naxos: 554099

12:57pm  ROMAN: Drottningholm Music: 17. (Lento)
Halstead, Anthony/Uppsala Chamber Orchestra
Naxos: 553733

12:57pm  Kabalevsky, Dmitri: The Comedians: Comedians’ Galop
Newman, Alfred/Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
Angel/EMI: 65922

1:00pm  Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Nutcracker Act 2
Slatkin, Leonard/St. Louis Symphony Orchestra
RCA: 8246

1:47pm  TELEMANN, Georg Phillip: Violin Concerto # 8 in G
Brown, Iona/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields
Brown, Iona, violin
Philips: 411125

1:58pm  Bach, Johann Sebastian: Cantata # 12: Sinfonia  BWV 12
Stamp, Richard/Academy of London
Still, Ray, oboe
Virgin: 90813

1:58pm  LULLY: La Mariee de Rollant
Lawrence-King, Andrew, Baroque triple harp
Harmonia Mundi: 907335

2:00pm  arr. Healey: Holiday Favorites
Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
Telarc: 80226

2:08pm  Bach, Wilhelm Friedemann: Sinfonia in F (F. 67)
Lamon, Jeanne/Tafelmusik
Nediger, Charlotte, harpsichor
Sony Classical: 62720

2:28pm  PINKHAM: Christmas Cantata (1958)
Teeters, Donald/Lenox Brass
Boston Cecilia (chorus)
David Christie, James, organ
Koch: 7180

2:38pm  arr. Breiner, Peter: Kommet ihr Hirten
Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 550301

2:42pm  Franck, Cesar: Panis Angelicus
Petersen, Edward/Washington Winds
Walking Frog: 129

2:47pm  Holst, Gustav: A Winter Idyll
Falletta, JoAnn/Ulster Orchestra
Naxos: 572914

2:57pm  GRETRY, Andre: Cephale et Procris Suite  1. Tambourin
Sanderling, Stefan/Orchestre de Bretagne
ASV: 1095

2:57pm  Schubert, Franz: Moments Musicaux #5 in f Op 94 D   780
Joao Pires, Maria, piano
Deutsche Grammo: 427769

3:00pm  Handel, George Frideric: Messiah: Overture
Ormandy, Eugene/Philadelphia Orchestra
CBS: 45631

3:04pm  Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Fantasia on Christmas Carols
Best, Matthew/English Chamber Orchestra
Corydon Singers
Allen, Thomas, baritone
Hyperion: 66420

3:17pm  Anonymous/Traditional: Still, Still, Still
/Pittsburgh Symphony Brass
Four Winds: 3029

3:19pm  arr. Schwab: Brightest and Best
Schwab, Jacqueline, piano
Dorian: 90275

3:25pm  Anonymous/Traditional: It Came upon a Midnight Clear
del Forno, Anton, guitar
Juston: 1077

3:33pm  Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: German Dances (K 605) – No. 3 in C “Sleigh Ride”
Abbado, Claudio/Vienna Philharmonic
Deutsche Grammo: 431628

3:35pm  IZVEKOV: Christ Is Born
Hillier, Paul/Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir
Harmonia Mundi: 907410

3:53pm  Jessel, Leon: Parade of the Wooden Soldiers
Fiedler, Arthur/Boston Pops Orchestra
RCA: 61685

3:57pm  Strauss, Johann I: Caroline Galop
Pollack, Christian/Slovak Sinfonietta Zilina
Marco Polo: 225252

3:57pm  NEWMAN, THOMAS: Angels in America (Main Title)
Thomas Newman/Fox Newman Studio Orchestra
Nonesuch: 79837

4:00pm  OVERTON: Fantasia on “In dulci jubilo”
Galway, Sir James, flute
RCA: 60736

4:05pm  HOPKINS, JOHN H.: We Three Kings of Orient Are
Reid Baker, Jeffrey, piano
JRB: 2001

4:09pm  CHASE: Christmas Favorites
Layendecker, Dennis/United States Air Force Symphony Orchest
USAF: 2010

4:19pm  NICOLAI, OTTO: Christmas Overture
Rickenbacher, Karl A/Bamberg Symphony
Virgin: 91079

4:30pm  Bach, Johann Sebastian: Air on the “G” String
/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields
Bell, Joshua, violin
Sony Classical: 08779

4:35pm  Bach, Johann Sebastian: Cantata #140 Wachet Auf Chorale: Zion Hears the Watchmen Singing
Gardiner, John Eliot/English Baroque Soloists
Monteverdi Choir
Archiv: 4635872

4:43pm  Mendelssohn, Felix: A Star
Keith, C. David/SW’ern Seminary Chorus
Resmiranda: 8308

4:49pm  Chadwick, George Whitefield: Symphonic Sketches – 2. Noel
Leppard, Raymond/Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
Decca: 458157

4:57pm  Beethoven, Ludwig van: Piano Sonata #14 in c# “Moonlight” 2. Allegretto
Watts, Andre, piano
Angel/EMI: 64600

4:57pm  Byrd, William: The Earle of Salisbury’s Pavane
Howarth, Elgar/Philip Jones Brass Ensemble
Decca: B0000807

5:00pm  BASS, R.A.: Seasonal Sounds
Bass, Randol Alan/The National Symphony Orchestra of London
The Tallis Chamber Choir
Kondanja: 1

5:10pm  Lane, Philip: Wassail Dances
Sutherland, Gavin/City of Prague Symphony
Naxos: 557099

5:18pm  Traditional: The First Noel
Westenburg, Richard/Musica Sacra
Deutsche Grammophon: 429 732

5:27pm  Traditional: Deck the Halls
Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
Telarc: 80226

5:30pm  SHAYNE/REGNEY: Do You Hear What I Hear?
Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
Cincinnati School Childrens Chn
Telarc: 80226

5:33pm  SHAW: Many Moods of Christmas: Suite #2
Bankhead, LTC James/USAF Symphony Orchestra
Singing Sergeants
Altissimo: 5572

5:44pm  Saint-Saens, Camille: Christmas Oratorio Part 2 (Theme and Variations Only)
Flamig, Martin/Dresden Philharmonie
Capriccio: 10216

5:58pm  Bach, Wilhelm Friedemann: Fruhling “Spring”
/Mallet-Trio
Schwann: 310027

5:58pm  Brahms, Johannes: Capriccio in D Minor, Op. 116 #7
Douglas, Barry, piano
Chandos: 10716

6:00pm  LOCATELLI: Concerto #8 in f “Christmas Concerto” (Op 1/8)
/I Musici
Philips: 412739

6:15pm  Barrios, Augustin (Mangore): Villancico de Navidad
Williams, John, guitar
Sony Classical: 87771

6:18pm  BURT, ALFRED: A Christmas Bouquet
Williams, John/Boston Pops Orchestra
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
Sony Classical: 48232

6:34pm  Anonymous/Traditional: O Come, O Come Emmanuel
Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra
Naxos: 559621

6:36pm  Anonymous/Traditional: Coventry Carol
Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra
Naxos: 559621

6:38pm  ANDERSON, LEROY: Christmas Festival
Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra
Naxos: 559621

6:51pm  arr. Schwab: Bright Morning Stars are Rising
Schwab, Jacqueline, piano
Dorian: 90275

6:57pm  Vivaldi, Antonio: Concerto da camera in g: 3. Allegro  RV  105
Rampal, Jean-Pierre, flute
Pierlot, Pierre, oboe
Hongne, Paul, bassoon
Gendre, Robert, violin
Veyron-Lacroix, Robert, hpschr
CBS: 45548

6:57pm  Schumann, Robert: Kinderszenen – 12. Child Falling Asleep
/Canadian Brass
Opening Day: ODR7438

7:00pm  PROGRAM: Exploring Music
/more at http://exploringmusic.wfmt.com/
Program:

8:00pm  Adam, Adolphe: O Holy Night
Condie, Richard P./Mormon Tabernacle Choir
Schreiner, Alexander, organ
Sony Classical: 87769

8:03pm  Traditional: Noel Nouvelet/Le Sommeil de l’enfant Jesus/The Kings Travel East
/Silverwood Quartet
Flying Frog: 0402

8:06pm  Glazunov, Alexander: Les Chanteurs de Noel
Dubeau, Angele/La Pieta
Analekta: 8730

8:17pm  VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Christmas Celebration – Assorted Carols 5
/Harvard University Choir
MusicMasters: 67077

8:43pm  Grainger, Percy: The Sussex Mummers’ Christmas Carol
Green, Eddy/Univ. of Houston Wind Ensembe
Mark: 1350

8:47pm  Poulenc, Francis: Four Christmas Motets
Rutter, John/City of London Sinfonia
Cambridge Singers
Collegium: 108

8:57pm  Gershwin, George: Merry Andrew
Cockrell, Findlay, piano
Troy: 1414

8:57pm  Purcell, Henry: Abdelazer: Rondeau
Lubbock, John/Orchestra of St Johns Smith Sq
ASV: 6005

9:00pm  BASS, R.A.: Feast of Carols
Bass, Randol Alan/The National Symphony Orchestra of London
The Tallis Chamber Choir
Konanja: 001

9:21pm  VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Holiday Moods #2
Davidson, David R./Dallas Symphony Chorus
WRR: 36542

9:28pm  Bach, Johann Sebastian: Christmas Oratorio (BWV 248) – 01. Part I – Opening Chorus “Jauchzet..”
/Pittsburgh Symphony Brass
Adams, Timothy, timpani
Webster, Richard, organ
Four Winds: 3022

9:36pm  HONEGGER: All Nations Praise the Lord (from Christmas Cantata)
Jurowski, Vladimir/London Philharmonic
Maltman, Christopher
LPO: LPO-058

9:47pm  Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Nutcracker (Op 71) – Pas de deux
Mackerras, Sir Charles/London Symphony Orchestra
Telarc: 80539

9:52pm  Katalsky, Alexander: God Is With Us
Hillier, Paul/Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir
Harmonia Mundi: 907410

9:58pm  Paganini, Niccolo: Caprice # 1 in E Op 1
Midori, violin
Sony Classical: 30111

9:58pm  Herrmann, Bernard: North by Northwest: Overture
Salonen, Esa-Pekka/Los Angeles Philharmonic
Sony Classical: 62700

10:00pm  Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Fantasia on Greensleeves
/Eaken Piano Trio
Naxos: 554099

10:05pm  Britten, Benjamin: A Ceremony of Carols (Op 28) – 8. Interlude (Harp solo)
Biggers, Barbara Ann, harp
Albemarle: 1003

10:13pm  : How the Grinch Stole Christmas
/MOVIE MUSIC, FROM HOW THE GRINCH STOLE C
Private:

10:16pm  Anonymous/Traditional: Ding Dong! Merrily on High
Westenburg, Richard/Musica Sacra
Deutsche Grammo: 429732

10:18pm  arr. Breiner, Peter: Little Jesus, Sweetly Sleep
/Bournemouth Symphony Chorus
Naxos: 557585

10:22pm  FINZI: In Terra Pax (Christmas Scene)
Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir
Naxos: 572102

10:43pm  Handel, George Frideric: Messiah: 12. For unto us a child is Born  HWV 56
Wilberg, Mack/Orchestra at Temple Square
Mormon Tabernacle Choir
Mormon Tabernac: B 2010

10:48pm  Anonymous/Traditional: Angels from the Realms of Glory
Jessop, Craig/Orchestra at Temple Square
Orchestra at Temple Square
Sissel (soprano)
Mormon Tabernac: M 711

10:52pm  arr. Schwab: Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow
Schwab, Jacqueline, piano
Dorian: 90275

10:58pm  ANDERSON, LEROY: Plink, Plank, Plunk!
Fennell, Frederick/Eastman-Rochester Pops Orchestra
Mercury: 432013

10:58pm  Dvorak, Antonin: Cypresses 3.
/Cecilia String Quartet
Analekta: 2 9892

11:00pm  PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
/Playlist: http://www.wfmt.com/wfmt-radio-network/classical-programming/beethoven-network/
: