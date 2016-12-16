Music played for: 12/18/2016

12:00am PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff

6:30am PROGRAM: Millennium of Music

7:30am PROGRAM: First United Methodist Church Fort Worth

8:00am PROGRAM: Christian Science Sentinel

8:30am PROGRAM: Wilshire Baptist Church

9:00am PROGRAM: Park Cities Baptist Church

9:30am PROGRAM: Lovers Lane United Methodist Church

10:00am PROGRAM: Pastoral Reflections

10:30am PROGRAM: TurningPoint Church LifeTalk

11:00am PROGRAM: Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church (Live)

12:00pm Senfl, Ludwig: Word of God became flesh

Toll, Winfrid/Freiburg Vocal Chamber Singers

Ars Musici: 233746

12:10pm GABRIELI, GIOVANNI: Sacrae Symphoniae: Exaudi me Domine

Williams, Gail/National Brass Ensemble

Oberlin Music: 001

12:20pm Haydn, Franz Joseph: Symphony #8 “Le Soir” in G (“Evening”)

Marriner, Sir Neville/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields

Philips: 411441

12:38pm ANDERSON, LEROY: Sleigh Ride

De Chiaro, Giovanni, guitar

Centaur: 2262

12:49pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Marche Slave (Op 31)

Pletnev, Mikhail/Russian National Orchestra

Virgin: 91487

12:58pm Edele, Julius: Ein Lied ohne Worte for solo piano

Sturrock, Kathron-piano

Guild: 7293

12:58pm ELGAR, Edward: Four Dances: 4. Gigue (55677)

1:00pm MANFREDINI: Concerto # 12 “Christmas Concerto” in C Op 3

/I Musici

Philips: 412739

1:13pm Vaughan Williams, Ralph: 5 Variants of Dives & Lazarus

Lloyd-Jones, David/Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra

Naxos: 557798

1:24pm Standford, Patric: Christmas Carol Symphony

Sutherland, Gavin/City of Prague Symphony

Naxos: 557099

1:48pm Chopin, Frédéric: Sonata #3 in b 1. Allegro maestoso

Reisenberg, Nadia, piano

1:57pm DUREY: Sonatine for Flute and Piano 3. Assez anime

Beynon, Emily, flute

West, Andrew, piano

Hyperion: 67204

1:57pm Shostakovich, Dmitri: Spanish Dance

Gosman, Lazar/Tchaikovsky Chamber Orchestra

CBS: 45529

2:00pm Poulenc, Francis: Four Christmas Motets

Rutter, John/City of London Sinfonia

Cambridge Singers

Collegium: 108

2:15pm Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: German Dances (K 567)

/Orpheus Chamber Orchestra

Deutsche Grammo: 429783

2:26pm VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Christmas Celebration – Assorted Carols 6

/Harvard University Choir

MusicMasters: 67077

2:49pm Liszt, Franz: Hungarian Rhapsody #3 in D, for orchestra

Korodi, Andras/Budapest Symphony Orchestra

Capriccio: 10077

2:58pm CLEMENTI, Muzio: Sonatina in G Major, Op. 36 #2 – 2.

Shelley, Howard, piano

Hyperion: 67814

2:58pm Khachaturian, Aram: Gayaneh: Dance of the Rose Maidens

Jarvi, Neeme/Royal Scottish National Orchestra

Chandos: 8945

3:00pm Various: Xmas Medley: O come..faithful/O little..Bethlehem/March of the Toys

/Mormon Tabernacle Choir

Hallmark: 9734

3:14pm Handel, George Frideric: Music for the Royal Fireworks

Pinnock, Trevor/The English Concert

Archiv: 415129

3:33pm Torme, Mel: The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting…)

Henderson, Skitch/New York Pops

Angel/EMI: 54891

3:46pm Schumann, Clara: Piano Concerto in a (Op 7) 3. Finale

Rinaldi, Stefania/Alma Mahler Sinfonietta

Nicolosi, Francesco, piano

Naxos: 557552

3:57pm Bizet, Georges: Carmen – Aragonaise (prelude to act 4)

Paray, Paul/Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Mercury: 434321

3:57pm Strauss, Johann I: Cachucha Galop

Muti, Riccardo/Vienna Philharmonic

Deutsche Grammo: B0001849

4:00pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Now Come, Savior of Peoples (Instrumental)

Mallon, Kevin/Aradia Ensemble

Naxos: 554 825

4:05pm BAGUER, Carlos: Symphony #13 in E-Flat

Bamert, Matthias/London Mozart Players

Chandos: 9456

4:23pm Borodin, Alexander: Nocturne for Violin and Orch. (arr. Rimsky-Korsakov)

Simon, Geoffrey/

Chase, Stephanie, violin

Caia: 1011

4:31pm Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Fantasia on Christmas Carols

Rutter, John/City of London Sinfonia

Cambridge Singers

Varcoe, Stephen, baritone

Orton, Stephen, cello

Collegium: 121

4:47pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Rondo for Piano and Orchestra in B-Flat (WoO 6)

Wallberg, Heinz/Vienna Symphony Orchestra

Brendel, Alfred, piano

MMG (Vox): 7107

4:57pm Schumann, Robert: Kinderszenen – 13. The Poet Speaks

/Canadian Brass

Opening Day: ODR7438

4:57pm Anonymous/Traditional: Sellinger’s Round

Salter, Robert/Guildhall String Ensemble

RCA: 7846

5:00pm Traditional English Carol: The First Noel

Craig Jessop, Director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra

Mormon Tabernacle Choir: 5007325

5:05pm Traditional English Carol: What Child is This?

Craig Jessop, Director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra

Mormon Tabernacle Choir: 5007325

5:14pm Brahms, Johannes: Symphony #1 in c (Op 68) – 1.

van Zweden, Jaap/Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra

Brilliant Class: L 99946

5:27pm FINZI: In Terra Pax (Christmas Scene)

Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir

Naxos: 572102

5:48pm Heinichen, Johann David: Concerto for 2 flutes, 2 oboes, and violin in G S 214 (Venice, 1715)

Goebel, Reinhard/Musica Antiqua Koln

Archiv: 437549

5:58pm Grieg, Edvard: “Butterfly” Op. 43 #1

Andsnes, Leif Ove, piano

Virgin: 59300

5:58pm Gershwin, George: Strike Up the Band

Fiedler, Arthur/Boston Pops Orchestra

RCA: 61249

6:00pm PROGRAM: Girl Power

6:00pm Torke, Michael: Winter’s Tale for cello and orchestra 1. Allegro

Miller, David Alan/Albany Symphony Orchestra

Albers, Julie, cello

Albany: TROY1643

6:04pm Torke, Michael: Winter’s Tale for cello and orchestra 2.Andante (Perdita’s Flowers 1)

Miller, David Alan/Albany Symphony Orchestra

Albers, Julie, cello

Albany: TROY1643

6:09pm Torke, Michael: Winter’s Tale for cello and orchestra 3.Largo

Miller, David Alan/Albany Symphony Orchestra

Albers, Julie, cello

Albany: TROY1643

6:16pm Torke, Michael: Winter’s Tale for cello and orchestra 4.Andante (Perdita’s Flowers 2)

Miller, David Alan/Albany Symphony Orchestra

Albers, Julie, cello

Albany: TROY1643

6:21pm Torke, Michael: Winter’s Tale for cello and orchestra 5.Allegro

Miller, David Alan/Albany Symphony Orchestra

Albers, Julie, cello

Albany: TROY1643

6:26pm Torke, Michael: Three Manhattan Bridges 1. George Washington Bridge

Miller, David Alan/Albany Symphony Orchestra

Yang, Joyce, piano

Albany: TROY1643

6:40pm Torke, Michael: Three Manhattan Bridges 2.Queensboro Bridge

Miller, David Alan/Albany Symphony Orchestra

Yang, Joyce, piano

Albany: TROY1643

6:48pm Torke, Michael: Three Manhattan Bridges 3. Brooklyn Bridge

Miller, David Alan/Albany Symphony Orchestra

Yang, Joyce, piano

Albany: TROY1643

6:57pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Swan Lake: Dance of The Little Swans

Rostropovich, Mstislav/Berlin Philharmonic

Decca: B0007341

6:57pm MONTERO, Gabriela: Improvisation on the Hallelujah Chorus

Montero, Gabriela, piano

Angel/EMI: 234

7:00pm PROGRAM: Jazz at Fair Park

8:00pm Chopin, Frédéric: Etude in F Major, Op. 10 #8

Pollini, Maurizio, piano

Deutsche Grammohon: 513131

8:00pm PROGRAM: Wind and Rhythm

9:00pm PROGRAM: Fiesta

10:00pm PROGRAM: Pipedreams

11:00pm PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff

