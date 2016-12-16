Music played for: 12/18/2016
12:00am PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
6:30am PROGRAM: Millennium of Music
7:30am PROGRAM: First United Methodist Church Fort Worth
8:00am PROGRAM: Christian Science Sentinel
8:30am PROGRAM: Wilshire Baptist Church
9:00am PROGRAM: Park Cities Baptist Church
9:30am PROGRAM: Lovers Lane United Methodist Church
10:00am PROGRAM: Pastoral Reflections
10:30am PROGRAM: TurningPoint Church LifeTalk
11:00am PROGRAM: Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church (Live)
12:00pm Senfl, Ludwig: Word of God became flesh
Toll, Winfrid/Freiburg Vocal Chamber Singers
Ars Musici: 233746
12:10pm GABRIELI, GIOVANNI: Sacrae Symphoniae: Exaudi me Domine
Williams, Gail/National Brass Ensemble
Oberlin Music: 001
12:20pm Haydn, Franz Joseph: Symphony #8 “Le Soir” in G (“Evening”)
Marriner, Sir Neville/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields
Philips: 411441
12:38pm ANDERSON, LEROY: Sleigh Ride
De Chiaro, Giovanni, guitar
Centaur: 2262
12:49pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Marche Slave (Op 31)
Pletnev, Mikhail/Russian National Orchestra
Virgin: 91487
12:58pm Edele, Julius: Ein Lied ohne Worte for solo piano
Sturrock, Kathron-piano
Guild: 7293
12:58pm ELGAR, Edward: Four Dances: 4. Gigue (55677)
1:00pm MANFREDINI: Concerto # 12 “Christmas Concerto” in C Op 3
/I Musici
Philips: 412739
1:13pm Vaughan Williams, Ralph: 5 Variants of Dives & Lazarus
Lloyd-Jones, David/Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 557798
1:24pm Standford, Patric: Christmas Carol Symphony
Sutherland, Gavin/City of Prague Symphony
Naxos: 557099
1:48pm Chopin, Frédéric: Sonata #3 in b 1. Allegro maestoso
Reisenberg, Nadia, piano
1:57pm DUREY: Sonatine for Flute and Piano 3. Assez anime
Beynon, Emily, flute
West, Andrew, piano
Hyperion: 67204
1:57pm Shostakovich, Dmitri: Spanish Dance
Gosman, Lazar/Tchaikovsky Chamber Orchestra
CBS: 45529
2:00pm Poulenc, Francis: Four Christmas Motets
Rutter, John/City of London Sinfonia
Cambridge Singers
Collegium: 108
2:15pm Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: German Dances (K 567)
/Orpheus Chamber Orchestra
Deutsche Grammo: 429783
2:26pm VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Christmas Celebration – Assorted Carols 6
/Harvard University Choir
MusicMasters: 67077
2:49pm Liszt, Franz: Hungarian Rhapsody #3 in D, for orchestra
Korodi, Andras/Budapest Symphony Orchestra
Capriccio: 10077
2:58pm CLEMENTI, Muzio: Sonatina in G Major, Op. 36 #2 – 2.
Shelley, Howard, piano
Hyperion: 67814
2:58pm Khachaturian, Aram: Gayaneh: Dance of the Rose Maidens
Jarvi, Neeme/Royal Scottish National Orchestra
Chandos: 8945
3:00pm Various: Xmas Medley: O come..faithful/O little..Bethlehem/March of the Toys
/Mormon Tabernacle Choir
Hallmark: 9734
3:14pm Handel, George Frideric: Music for the Royal Fireworks
Pinnock, Trevor/The English Concert
Archiv: 415129
3:33pm Torme, Mel: The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting…)
Henderson, Skitch/New York Pops
Angel/EMI: 54891
3:46pm Schumann, Clara: Piano Concerto in a (Op 7) 3. Finale
Rinaldi, Stefania/Alma Mahler Sinfonietta
Nicolosi, Francesco, piano
Naxos: 557552
3:57pm Bizet, Georges: Carmen – Aragonaise (prelude to act 4)
Paray, Paul/Detroit Symphony Orchestra
Mercury: 434321
3:57pm Strauss, Johann I: Cachucha Galop
Muti, Riccardo/Vienna Philharmonic
Deutsche Grammo: B0001849
4:00pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Now Come, Savior of Peoples (Instrumental)
Mallon, Kevin/Aradia Ensemble
Naxos: 554 825
4:05pm BAGUER, Carlos: Symphony #13 in E-Flat
Bamert, Matthias/London Mozart Players
Chandos: 9456
4:23pm Borodin, Alexander: Nocturne for Violin and Orch. (arr. Rimsky-Korsakov)
Simon, Geoffrey/
Chase, Stephanie, violin
Caia: 1011
4:31pm Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Fantasia on Christmas Carols
Rutter, John/City of London Sinfonia
Cambridge Singers
Varcoe, Stephen, baritone
Orton, Stephen, cello
Collegium: 121
4:47pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Rondo for Piano and Orchestra in B-Flat (WoO 6)
Wallberg, Heinz/Vienna Symphony Orchestra
Brendel, Alfred, piano
MMG (Vox): 7107
4:57pm Schumann, Robert: Kinderszenen – 13. The Poet Speaks
/Canadian Brass
Opening Day: ODR7438
4:57pm Anonymous/Traditional: Sellinger’s Round
Salter, Robert/Guildhall String Ensemble
RCA: 7846
5:00pm Traditional English Carol: The First Noel
Craig Jessop, Director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra
Mormon Tabernacle Choir: 5007325
5:05pm Traditional English Carol: What Child is This?
Craig Jessop, Director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra
Mormon Tabernacle Choir: 5007325
5:14pm Brahms, Johannes: Symphony #1 in c (Op 68) – 1.
van Zweden, Jaap/Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra
Brilliant Class: L 99946
5:27pm FINZI: In Terra Pax (Christmas Scene)
Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir
Naxos: 572102
5:48pm Heinichen, Johann David: Concerto for 2 flutes, 2 oboes, and violin in G S 214 (Venice, 1715)
Goebel, Reinhard/Musica Antiqua Koln
Archiv: 437549
5:58pm Grieg, Edvard: “Butterfly” Op. 43 #1
Andsnes, Leif Ove, piano
Virgin: 59300
5:58pm Gershwin, George: Strike Up the Band
Fiedler, Arthur/Boston Pops Orchestra
RCA: 61249
6:00pm PROGRAM: Girl Power
6:00pm Torke, Michael: Winter’s Tale for cello and orchestra 1. Allegro
Miller, David Alan/Albany Symphony Orchestra
Albers, Julie, cello
Albany: TROY1643
6:04pm Torke, Michael: Winter’s Tale for cello and orchestra 2.Andante (Perdita’s Flowers 1)
Miller, David Alan/Albany Symphony Orchestra
Albers, Julie, cello
Albany: TROY1643
6:09pm Torke, Michael: Winter’s Tale for cello and orchestra 3.Largo
Miller, David Alan/Albany Symphony Orchestra
Albers, Julie, cello
Albany: TROY1643
6:16pm Torke, Michael: Winter’s Tale for cello and orchestra 4.Andante (Perdita’s Flowers 2)
Miller, David Alan/Albany Symphony Orchestra
Albers, Julie, cello
Albany: TROY1643
6:21pm Torke, Michael: Winter’s Tale for cello and orchestra 5.Allegro
Miller, David Alan/Albany Symphony Orchestra
Albers, Julie, cello
Albany: TROY1643
6:26pm Torke, Michael: Three Manhattan Bridges 1. George Washington Bridge
Miller, David Alan/Albany Symphony Orchestra
Yang, Joyce, piano
Albany: TROY1643
6:40pm Torke, Michael: Three Manhattan Bridges 2.Queensboro Bridge
Miller, David Alan/Albany Symphony Orchestra
Yang, Joyce, piano
Albany: TROY1643
6:48pm Torke, Michael: Three Manhattan Bridges 3. Brooklyn Bridge
Miller, David Alan/Albany Symphony Orchestra
Yang, Joyce, piano
Albany: TROY1643
6:57pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Swan Lake: Dance of The Little Swans
Rostropovich, Mstislav/Berlin Philharmonic
Decca: B0007341
6:57pm MONTERO, Gabriela: Improvisation on the Hallelujah Chorus
Montero, Gabriela, piano
Angel/EMI: 234
7:00pm PROGRAM: Jazz at Fair Park
8:00pm Chopin, Frédéric: Etude in F Major, Op. 10 #8
Pollini, Maurizio, piano
Deutsche Grammohon: 513131
8:00pm PROGRAM: Wind and Rhythm
9:00pm PROGRAM: Fiesta
10:00pm PROGRAM: Pipedreams
11:00pm PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
