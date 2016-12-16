12/18/16

Music played for: 12/18/2016

12:00am  PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
6:30am  PROGRAM: Millennium of Music
7:30am  PROGRAM: First United Methodist Church Fort Worth
8:00am  PROGRAM: Christian Science Sentinel
8:30am  PROGRAM: Wilshire Baptist Church
9:00am  PROGRAM: Park Cities Baptist Church
9:30am  PROGRAM: Lovers Lane United Methodist Church
10:00am  PROGRAM: Pastoral Reflections
10:30am  PROGRAM: TurningPoint Church LifeTalk
11:00am  PROGRAM: Preston Hollow Presbyterian Church (Live)
12:00pm  Senfl, Ludwig: Word of God became flesh
Toll, Winfrid/Freiburg Vocal Chamber Singers
Ars Musici: 233746

12:10pm  GABRIELI, GIOVANNI: Sacrae Symphoniae: Exaudi me Domine
Williams, Gail/National Brass Ensemble
Oberlin Music: 001

12:20pm  Haydn, Franz Joseph: Symphony #8 “Le Soir” in G (“Evening”)
Marriner, Sir Neville/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields
Philips: 411441

12:38pm  ANDERSON, LEROY: Sleigh Ride
De Chiaro, Giovanni, guitar
Centaur: 2262

12:49pm  Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Marche Slave (Op 31)
Pletnev, Mikhail/Russian National Orchestra
Virgin: 91487

12:58pm  Edele, Julius: Ein Lied ohne Worte for solo piano
Sturrock, Kathron-piano
Guild: 7293

12:58pm  ELGAR, Edward: Four Dances: 4. Gigue (55677)
1:00pm  MANFREDINI: Concerto # 12 “Christmas Concerto” in C Op 3
/I Musici
Philips: 412739

1:13pm  Vaughan Williams, Ralph: 5 Variants of Dives & Lazarus
Lloyd-Jones, David/Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 557798

1:24pm  Standford, Patric: Christmas Carol Symphony
Sutherland, Gavin/City of Prague Symphony
Naxos: 557099

1:48pm  Chopin, Frédéric: Sonata #3 in b 1. Allegro maestoso
Reisenberg, Nadia, piano
1:57pm  DUREY: Sonatine for Flute and Piano 3. Assez anime
Beynon, Emily, flute
West, Andrew, piano
Hyperion: 67204

1:57pm  Shostakovich, Dmitri: Spanish Dance
Gosman, Lazar/Tchaikovsky Chamber Orchestra
CBS: 45529

2:00pm  Poulenc, Francis: Four Christmas Motets
Rutter, John/City of London Sinfonia
Cambridge Singers
Collegium: 108

2:15pm  Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: German Dances (K 567)
/Orpheus Chamber Orchestra
Deutsche Grammo: 429783

2:26pm  VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Christmas Celebration – Assorted Carols 6
/Harvard University Choir
MusicMasters: 67077

2:49pm  Liszt, Franz: Hungarian Rhapsody #3 in D, for orchestra
Korodi, Andras/Budapest Symphony Orchestra
Capriccio: 10077

2:58pm  CLEMENTI, Muzio: Sonatina in G Major, Op. 36 #2 – 2.
Shelley, Howard, piano
Hyperion: 67814

2:58pm  Khachaturian, Aram: Gayaneh: Dance of the Rose Maidens
Jarvi, Neeme/Royal Scottish National Orchestra
Chandos: 8945

3:00pm  Various: Xmas Medley: O come..faithful/O little..Bethlehem/March of the Toys
/Mormon Tabernacle Choir
Hallmark: 9734

3:14pm  Handel, George Frideric: Music for the Royal Fireworks
Pinnock, Trevor/The English Concert
Archiv: 415129

3:33pm  Torme, Mel: The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting…)
Henderson, Skitch/New York Pops
Angel/EMI: 54891

3:46pm  Schumann, Clara: Piano Concerto in a (Op 7) 3. Finale
Rinaldi, Stefania/Alma Mahler Sinfonietta
Nicolosi, Francesco, piano
Naxos: 557552

3:57pm  Bizet, Georges: Carmen – Aragonaise (prelude to act 4)
Paray, Paul/Detroit Symphony Orchestra
Mercury: 434321

3:57pm  Strauss, Johann I: Cachucha Galop
Muti, Riccardo/Vienna Philharmonic
Deutsche Grammo: B0001849

4:00pm  Bach, Johann Sebastian: Now Come, Savior of Peoples (Instrumental)
Mallon, Kevin/Aradia Ensemble
Naxos: 554 825

4:05pm  BAGUER, Carlos: Symphony #13 in E-Flat
Bamert, Matthias/London Mozart Players
Chandos: 9456

4:23pm  Borodin, Alexander: Nocturne for Violin and Orch. (arr. Rimsky-Korsakov)
Simon, Geoffrey/
Chase, Stephanie, violin
Caia: 1011

4:31pm  Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Fantasia on Christmas Carols
Rutter, John/City of London Sinfonia
Cambridge Singers
Varcoe, Stephen, baritone
Orton, Stephen, cello
Collegium: 121

4:47pm  Beethoven, Ludwig van: Rondo for Piano and Orchestra in B-Flat (WoO 6)
Wallberg, Heinz/Vienna Symphony Orchestra
Brendel, Alfred, piano
MMG (Vox): 7107

4:57pm  Schumann, Robert: Kinderszenen – 13. The Poet Speaks
/Canadian Brass
Opening Day: ODR7438

4:57pm  Anonymous/Traditional: Sellinger’s Round
Salter, Robert/Guildhall String Ensemble
RCA: 7846

5:00pm  Traditional English Carol: The First Noel
Craig Jessop, Director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra
Mormon Tabernacle Choir: 5007325

5:05pm  Traditional English Carol: What Child is This?
Craig Jessop, Director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra
Mormon Tabernacle Choir: 5007325

5:14pm  Brahms, Johannes: Symphony #1 in c (Op 68) – 1.
van Zweden, Jaap/Netherlands Philharmonic Orchestra
Brilliant Class: L 99946

5:27pm  FINZI: In Terra Pax (Christmas Scene)
Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir
Naxos: 572102

5:48pm  Heinichen, Johann David: Concerto for 2 flutes, 2 oboes, and violin in G  S 214  (Venice, 1715)
Goebel, Reinhard/Musica Antiqua Koln
Archiv: 437549

5:58pm  Grieg, Edvard: “Butterfly” Op. 43 #1
Andsnes, Leif Ove, piano
Virgin: 59300

5:58pm  Gershwin, George: Strike Up the Band
Fiedler, Arthur/Boston Pops Orchestra
RCA: 61249

6:00pm  PROGRAM: Girl Power
6:00pm  Torke, Michael: Winter’s Tale for cello and orchestra 1. Allegro
Miller, David Alan/Albany Symphony Orchestra
Albers, Julie, cello
Albany: TROY1643

6:04pm  Torke, Michael: Winter’s Tale for cello and orchestra 2.Andante (Perdita’s Flowers 1)
Miller, David Alan/Albany Symphony Orchestra
Albers, Julie, cello
Albany: TROY1643

6:09pm  Torke, Michael: Winter’s Tale for cello and orchestra 3.Largo
Miller, David Alan/Albany Symphony Orchestra
Albers, Julie, cello
Albany: TROY1643

6:16pm  Torke, Michael: Winter’s Tale for cello and orchestra 4.Andante (Perdita’s Flowers 2)
Miller, David Alan/Albany Symphony Orchestra
Albers, Julie, cello
Albany: TROY1643

6:21pm  Torke, Michael: Winter’s Tale for cello and orchestra 5.Allegro
Miller, David Alan/Albany Symphony Orchestra
Albers, Julie, cello
Albany: TROY1643

6:26pm  Torke, Michael: Three Manhattan Bridges 1. George Washington Bridge
Miller, David Alan/Albany Symphony Orchestra
Yang, Joyce, piano
Albany: TROY1643

6:40pm  Torke, Michael: Three Manhattan Bridges 2.Queensboro Bridge
Miller, David Alan/Albany Symphony Orchestra
Yang, Joyce, piano
Albany: TROY1643

6:48pm  Torke, Michael: Three Manhattan Bridges 3. Brooklyn Bridge
Miller, David Alan/Albany Symphony Orchestra
Yang, Joyce, piano
Albany: TROY1643

6:57pm  Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Swan Lake: Dance of The Little Swans
Rostropovich, Mstislav/Berlin Philharmonic
Decca: B0007341

6:57pm  MONTERO, Gabriela: Improvisation on the Hallelujah Chorus
Montero, Gabriela, piano
Angel/EMI: 234

7:00pm  PROGRAM: Jazz at Fair Park
8:00pm  Chopin, Frédéric: Etude in F Major, Op. 10 #8
Pollini, Maurizio, piano
Deutsche Grammohon: 513131

8:00pm  PROGRAM: Wind and Rhythm
9:00pm  PROGRAM: Fiesta
10:00pm  PROGRAM: Pipedreams
11:00pm  PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
/Playlist: http://www.wfmt.com/wfmt-radio-network/classical-programming/beethoven-network/
