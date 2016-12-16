Music played for: 12/16/2016
12:00am PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
Playlist: http://www.wfmt.com/wfmt-radio-network/classical-programming/beethoven-network/
6:00am Traditional English Melody: God Rest ye Merry, Gentlemen
Marschik, Peter/Vienna Studio Ensemble
Vienna Boys’ Choir
Capriccio: 5160
6:06am Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 3 “Eroica” in E-Flat (Op 55) – 1. Allegro con brio
Norrington, Roger/London Classical Players
Virgin: 61374
6:25am arr. Schwab: Go Tell It On The Mountain
Schwab, Jacqueline, piano
Dorian: 90275
6:29am Mendelssohn, Fanny: Ouverture
Falletta, JoAnn/Women’s Philharmonic
Koch: 7169
6:43am Beethoven, Ludwig van: Leonore Overture #3 in D (Op 72a)
Dohnanyi, Christoph/Cleveland Orchestra
Telarc: 80145
6:57am Chopin, Frédéric: Prelude #8 in f-sharp minor Op 28
Zhang, Haochen, piano
Harmonia Mundi: 907506
6:57am Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: I Didn’t Know Her Name
Osadchy, Eugene, cello
Markina, Anastasia, piano
Bolo Classique: 8010
7:00am Berlin, Irving: White Christmas
Simon, Geoffrey/London Cellos
Cala: 55003
7:07am SAMMARTINI, GIOVANNI: Sinfonia in A
Krechek, Jaroslav/Capella Istropolitana
Naxos: 550877
7:15am Beethoven, Ludwig van: Pathetique Sonata – 2. Adagio cantabile
Yundi, piano
Deutsche Grammophon: B00179698
7:24am Torme, Mel: The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting…)
Henderson, Skitch/New York Pops
Angel/EMI: 54891
7:32am Fillmore, Henry: Bones Trombone
Fennell, Frederick/Eastman Wind Ensemble
Mercury: 432019
7:38am Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 2 in D (Op 36) :1. Adagio molto-Allegro con brio
Abbado, Claudio/Berlin Philharmonic
Deutsche Grammophone: 469 000
7:50am Grieg, Edvard: Two Elegiac Melodies (Op 34)
Barratt-Due, Stephan/Oslo Camerata
Naxos: 55789
7:57am Bach, Johann Sebastian: Orchestral Suite #4 in D (BWV 1069) – 5. Rejouissance
Pearlman, Martin/Boston Baroque
Telarc: 80619
7:57am Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Contredance in C, K. 609
/Camerata of the Salzburg Mozarteum
Amazon Digital Svcs.:
8:00am Mendelssohn, Felix: Glory to God in the Highest (Motet) (Ger.)
Toll, Winfred/Camarata Freiburg Vocale
Ars Musici: 266746
8:07am Beethoven, Ludwig van: Piano Concerto #1 in C (Op 15) – 1. Allegro con brio
Wallberg, Heinz/Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra
Argerich, Martha, piano
Angel/EMI: 56974
8:24am GANNON/KENT/RAM: I’ll Be Home for Christmas
De Chiaro, Giovanni, guitar
Centaur: 2262
8:30am Borodin, Alexander: Polovtsian Dances
Barenboim, Daniel/Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Deutsche Grammo: 419407
8:45am Beethoven, Ludwig van: Triple Concerto in C – 3.
West, Martin/San Francisco Ballet Orchestra
Claremont Trio
Arabesque: 6578
8:58am Barthelemon, Cecilia Maria: Sonata in G Op 3 (c. 1794) 3. Rondo alla Hornpipe
Harbach, Barbara, harpsichord
Gasparo: 281
8:58am ELGAR, Edward: The Wand of Youth, Suite #2 (Op 1b) – 6. The Wild Bears
Judd, James/New Zealand Symphony Orchestra
Naxos: 557166
9:00am VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Patapan/Little Drummer Boy
Schietroma, Robert/University of North Texas Percussion Ens
Sony Classical: 27455
9:08am LOCATELLI: Concerto #8 in f “Christmas Concerto” (Op 1/8)
/I Musici
Philips: 412739
9:28am Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 5 in c (Op 67)
Rodzinski, Artur/Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra of London
MCA: 9806
9:57am Gershwin, George: I Got Plenty of Nuttin’
Cockrell, Findlay, piano
Troy: 1414
9:57am Ibert, Jacques: Entr’acte
/The Glorian Duo
Delos: 3143
10:00am SHAYNE/REGNEY: Do You Hear What I Hear?
/The Vocal Majority
VM Productions: 6002
10:04am Beethoven, Ludwig van: Creatures of Prometheus (Op 43) – 1. Overture
Dudamel, Gustavo/Simon Bolivar Symphony Orch. of Venezuela
Deutsche Grammophon: B0016869
10:09am Prokofiev, Sergei: Lt. Kije (Op 60) – Suite
Previn, Andre/Los Angeles Philharmonic
Telarc: 80143
10:34am Traditional English Carol: What Child is This?
Craig Jessop, Director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra
Mormon Tabernacle Choir: 5007325
10:39am Traditional English Carol: Rejoice and Be Merry!
Craig Jessop, Director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra
Mormon Tabernacle Choir: 5007325
10:44am Traditional French Carol: Angels, from the Realms of Glory
Craig Jessop, Director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra
The King’s Singers
Mormon Tabernacle Choir: 5007325
10:53am Beethoven, Ludwig van: Fur Elise (WoO 59)
Brendel, Alfred, piano
Philips: 412227
10:57am ALBENIZ, MATEO: Sonata in D
McDonald, Susan, harp
Delos: 1500
10:57am Auric, Georges: Aria (Andantino)
Beynon, Emily, flute
West, Andrew, piano
Hyperion: 67204
11:00am Handel, George Frideric: Messiah: 3. And the Glory of The Lord HWV 56
Malgoire, Jean-Claude/La Grande Ecurie,Chambre duRoy
Worcester Cathedral Choir
CBS: 44787
11:03am Beethoven, Ludwig van: Piano Concerto #5 in E-Flat “Emperor” 1. Allegro
Harding, Daniel/Berlin Philharmonic
Yundi, piano
Deutsche Grammophon: 481 0710
11:28am Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Fantasia on Christmas Carols
Best, Matthew/English Chamber Orchestra
Corydon Singers
Allen, Thomas, baritone
Hyperion: 66420
11:41am Wagner, Richard: Tristan & Isolde – Prelude & Liebestod
Jansons, Mariss/Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra
Angel/EMI: 69848
11:58am Jacquet De La Guerre, Elisabeth: Suite No. 2 in G Minor – 2nd Gigue
Farr, Elizabeth, harpsichord
NAXOS: 557654-55
11:58am Bach, Johann Sebastian: Prelude in E Minor, WTC I
Hope, Daniel, violin
Deutsche Grammophon: B001799902
12:00pm Adam, Adolphe: O Holy Night
Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
May Festival Chorus
Telarc: 80226
12:04pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 1 in C (Op 21)
Bernstein, Leonard/New York Philharmonic
Sony Classical: 47514
12:34pm VARIOUS COMPOSERS: A Christmas Medley
Mase, Raymond, trumpet
Sherry, Fred, cello
Salerno-Sonnenberg, Nadja, vio
McDermott, Anne-Marie, piano
NSS: 1
12:40pm MORLEY, ANGELA: Christmas Night Medley
Williams, John/Boston Pops Orchestra
Sony Classical: 48232
12:54pm Mascagni, Pietro: Cavalleria Rusticana: Intermezzo
Ormandy, Eugene/Philadelphia Orchestra
CBS: 38919
12:58pm KLETZKI: Three Unpublished Piano Pieces (1940 or 1941) – 3.
Banowetz, Joseph, piano
Naxos: 572190
12:58pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Not a Word, My Friend
Osadchy, Eugene, cello
Markina, Anastasia, piano
Bolo Classique: 8010
1:00pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 9 in D Minor – 1
Nagano, Kent/Montreal Symphony Orchestra.
various soloists
Sony: 19442
1:15pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 9 in D Minor – 2.
Nagano, Kent/Montreal Symphony Orchestra.
Sony: 19442
1:28pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 9 in D Minor – 3.
Nagano, Kent/Montreal Symphony Orchestra.
various soloists
Sony: 19442
1:41pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 9 in D Minor – 4.
Nagano, Kent/Montreal Symphony Orchestra.
various soloists
Sony: 19442
2:00pm Lane, Philip: Wassail Dances
Sutherland, Gavin/City of Prague Symphony
Naxos: 557099
2:08pm ANDERSON, LEROY: Christmas Festival
Gershman, Jeff/Lone Star Wind Orchestra
2:19pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Consecration of the House Overture (Op 124)
Muti, Riccardo/Philadelphia Orchestra
Angel/EMI: 49487
2:29pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Keyboard Concerto #1 in d Minor, BWV 1052 – 3.
Sondeckis, Saulius/Moscow Virtuosi
Zilberquit, Julia, piano
Warner Classics: 63686
2:38pm Dvorak, Antonin: String Quartet #12 in F “American” (Op 96) – 1. Allegro ma non troppo
Rosekrans, Charles/Royal Philharmonic
Telarc: 80610
2:48pm Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Magic Flute: Der Vogelfanger bin ich ja K 620 (instrumental) “I am the b
Rampal, Jean-Pierre, flute
Kudo, Shigenori, flute
Sony Classical: 46482
2:50pm GINASTERA: Panambi – Games of the Water Sprites (Juego de las Deidades del Agua)
Ben-Dor, Gisele/London Symphony Orchestra
Naxos: 570999
3:00pm arr. Breiner, Peter: O Little Town of Bethlehem
/Bournemouth Symphony Chorus
Naxos: 557585
3:06pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 8 in F (Op 93)
Zinman, David/Tonhalle Orchestra Zurich
Arte Nova: 56341
3:34pm BASS, R.A.: Symphony of Carols
Bass, Randol Alan/Nat’l Sym Orch/London
Stoddart, Deborah, soprano
Raper, Prudence, alto
von Bergen, George, baritone
Kodanja: 001
3:52pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Ruins of Athens (Op 113) – Overture
Goodman, Roy/Hanover Band
Nimbus: 5130
3:57pm Brahms, Johannes: Hungarian Dance #20 in e
Alsop, Marin/London Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 557429
3:57pm Grieg, Edvard: “To Spring” Op. 43 #6
Andsnes, Leif Ove, piano
Virgin: 59300
4:00pm Anonymous/Traditional: Carol of the Bells
/Galliard Brass Ensemble
MusicMaste: 67077
4:01pm Anonymous/Traditional: I Saw Three Ships
/Galliard Brass Ensemble
MusicMaste: 67077
4:02pm Wade, John F.: O Come, All Ye Faithful
/Empire Brass
Angel/EMI: 64613
4:05pm Strauss, Johann II: Emperor Waltz (Op 437) “Kaiser-Walzer”
Bernstein, Leonard/New York Philharmonic
CBS: 37771
4:22pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 6 “Pastoral” in F (Op 68) – 1. Awakening of happy feelings
Sanderling, Kurt/Philharmonia Orchestra
Angel/EMI: 65927
4:33pm Schubert, Franz: Ave Maria
Marschik, Peter/Vienna Studio Ensemble
Vienna Boys’ Choir
Capriccio: 5160
4:44pm Vivaldi, Antonio: Oboe Concerto in C (RV 447)
/Guildhall String Ensemble
Messiter, Malcolm, oboe
RCA: 60224
4:57pm Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Divertimento in B-Flat (K 137) – 3.
Brown, Iona/Norwegian Chamber Orchestra
Simax: 1035
4:57pm NOVACEK, J.: Full Stride Ahead (Rag)
Brown, Gregory, piano
RCA: 73339
5:00pm Anonymous/Traditional: Shepherds, in the field abiding French traditional
Willcocks, Sir David/
Bach Choir
Chandos: 8973
5:03pm Wagner, Richard: Siegfried Idyll
Steinberg, William/Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Angel/EMI: 65208
5:18pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Moonlight Sonata 1st Movement
Peñalver. Ricardo
Tempus: 10049
5:27pm MOCKRIDGE: Miracle on 34th Street
Newman, David/Royal Philharmonic
Telarc: 88801
5:39pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Brandenburg Concerto #1 in F (BWV 1046)
Goebel, Reinhard/Musica Antiqua Koln
Archiv: 423116
5:57pm Bloch, Ernest: Suite Modale for flute & string orchestra (1957) – 3. Allegro giocoso
Atlas, Dalia/Atlas Camarata Orchestra
Buchman, Noam, flute
Naxos: 570259
5:57pm Rachmaninoff, Sergei: It Wasn’t Long Ago, My Friend
Osadchy, Eugene, cello
Markina, Anastasia, piano
Bolo Classique: 8010
6:00pm Anonymous/Traditional: O Come, O Come Emmanuel
Prosser, Timothy/
Chapel Choir of Emmanuel Coll.
ASV: 2104
6:02pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Piano Concerto #2 in B-Flat (Op 19)
Abbado, Claudio/Mahler Chamber Orchestra
Argerich, Martha, piano
Deutsche Grammo: B0003398
6:35pm Anonymous/Traditional: The First Noel
Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic
Naxos: 550301
6:38pm Anonymous/Traditional: Good King Wenceslas
Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic
Naxos: 550301
6:41pm Wade, John F.: O Come, All Ye Faithful (Adeste Fidelis)
Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic
Naxos: 550301
6:44pm Anonymous/Traditional: We Wish You A Merry Christmas
Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic
Naxos: 550301
6:52pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Sextet in E-Flat (Op 71) – 4. Rondo: Allegro
/UNT Faculty Woodwind Sextet
UNT: 3
6:56pm DUN, Tan: Eight Memories in Watercolor – 2. Staccato Beans
Lang Lang, piano
Deutsche Grammo: B0002047
6:57pm Schumann, Robert: Kinderszenen – 11. Frightening
/Canadian Brass
Opening Day: ODR7438
7:00pm PROGRAM: Exploring Music
/more at http://exploringmusic.wfmt.com/
Program:
8:00pm LAURIDSEN: O Magnum Mysterium
Keith, C. David/SW’ern Seminary Chorus
Resmiranda: 8308
8:10pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 7 in A (Op 92)
van Zweden, Jaap/Dallas Symphony Orchestra
Dallas Symphony: 20071
8:52pm Chopin, Frédéric: Nocturne Op. 55 #1 in f
Reisenberg, Nadia, piano
Bridge: 9276A/D
8:58pm ANDERSON, LEROY: Syncopated Clock
Fennell, Frederick/Eastman-Rochester Pops Orchestra
Mercury: 432013
8:58pm JARNEFELT: Praeludium
Haatanen, Kyosti/Jyvaskyla City Orchestra
Finlandia: 906
9:00pm KELLY, BRYAN: Improvisations on Christmas Carols
Sutherland, Gavin/City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 557099
9:17pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Piano Concerto #4 in G (Op 58) 1. Allegro moderato
Jarvi, Neeme/USSR Symphony Orchestra
Grinberg, Maria, piano
Melodiya: 40722
9:35pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Little Suite
Ormandy, Eugene/Philadelphia Orchestra
CBS: 45631
9:47pm Britten, Benjamin: An American Overture (Op 27)
Rattle, Sir Simon/City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
Angel/EMI: 47343
9:58pm TELEMANN, Georg Phillip: Trio in F – 1.
/Pipe Dreams
Pope, Anna-flute
Ruffer, Nancy-flute
Crayford, Helen-piano
Guild: 7390
9:58pm Schubert, Franz: Die Biene (trans. Werner Thomas-Mifune)
Kliegel Maria, cello
Havenith, Raimund, piano
Naxos: 557943
10:00pm VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Christmas Medley (arr. Catherine Wilson)
Wilson, Catherine, piano
Armin, Adele, violin
Mendelssohn, Jack, cello
Soundworks: 2006
10:14pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Choral Fantasy in c (Op 80)
Abbado, Claudio/Berlin Philharmonic
Kissin, Evgeny, piano
RIAS Chorus
Deutsche Grammo: 435617
10:32pm Strauss, Josef: Music of the Spheres Waltz
Muti, Riccardo/Vienna Philharmonic
Deutsche Grammo: B0001849
10:47pm Corelli, Arcangelo: Concerto Grosso # 4 in D (Op 6/4)
/I Musici
Philips: 434110
10:58pm Schumann, Robert: Scenes from Childhood (Op 15) – 7. Dreaming (“Traumerei”)
Zacharias, Christian, piano
Angel/EMI: 68507
10:58pm GOUNOD: Faust: Ballet Music: 3. Danse antique (Allegretto)
Marriner, Sir Neville/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields
Philips: 462125
11:00pm PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
/Playlist: http://www.wfmt.com/wfmt-radio-network/classical-programming/beethoven-network/
