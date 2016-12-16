Music played for: 12/16/2016

12:00am PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff

Playlist: http://www.wfmt.com/wfmt-radio-network/classical-programming/beethoven-network/

6:00am Traditional English Melody: God Rest ye Merry, Gentlemen

Marschik, Peter/Vienna Studio Ensemble

Vienna Boys’ Choir

Capriccio: 5160

6:06am Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 3 “Eroica” in E-Flat (Op 55) – 1. Allegro con brio

Norrington, Roger/London Classical Players

Virgin: 61374

6:25am arr. Schwab: Go Tell It On The Mountain

Schwab, Jacqueline, piano

Dorian: 90275

6:29am Mendelssohn, Fanny: Ouverture

Falletta, JoAnn/Women’s Philharmonic

Koch: 7169

6:43am Beethoven, Ludwig van: Leonore Overture #3 in D (Op 72a)

Dohnanyi, Christoph/Cleveland Orchestra

Telarc: 80145

6:57am Chopin, Frédéric: Prelude #8 in f-sharp minor Op 28

Zhang, Haochen, piano

Harmonia Mundi: 907506

6:57am Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: I Didn’t Know Her Name

Osadchy, Eugene, cello

Markina, Anastasia, piano

Bolo Classique: 8010

7:00am Berlin, Irving: White Christmas

Simon, Geoffrey/London Cellos

Cala: 55003

7:07am SAMMARTINI, GIOVANNI: Sinfonia in A

Krechek, Jaroslav/Capella Istropolitana

Naxos: 550877

7:15am Beethoven, Ludwig van: Pathetique Sonata – 2. Adagio cantabile

Yundi, piano

Deutsche Grammophon: B00179698

7:24am Torme, Mel: The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting…)

Henderson, Skitch/New York Pops

Angel/EMI: 54891

7:32am Fillmore, Henry: Bones Trombone

Fennell, Frederick/Eastman Wind Ensemble

Mercury: 432019

7:38am Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 2 in D (Op 36) :1. Adagio molto-Allegro con brio

Abbado, Claudio/Berlin Philharmonic

Deutsche Grammophone: 469 000

7:50am Grieg, Edvard: Two Elegiac Melodies (Op 34)

Barratt-Due, Stephan/Oslo Camerata

Naxos: 55789

7:57am Bach, Johann Sebastian: Orchestral Suite #4 in D (BWV 1069) – 5. Rejouissance

Pearlman, Martin/Boston Baroque

Telarc: 80619

7:57am Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Contredance in C, K. 609

/Camerata of the Salzburg Mozarteum

Amazon Digital Svcs.:

8:00am Mendelssohn, Felix: Glory to God in the Highest (Motet) (Ger.)

Toll, Winfred/Camarata Freiburg Vocale

Ars Musici: 266746

8:07am Beethoven, Ludwig van: Piano Concerto #1 in C (Op 15) – 1. Allegro con brio

Wallberg, Heinz/Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra

Argerich, Martha, piano

Angel/EMI: 56974

8:24am GANNON/KENT/RAM: I’ll Be Home for Christmas

De Chiaro, Giovanni, guitar

Centaur: 2262

8:30am Borodin, Alexander: Polovtsian Dances

Barenboim, Daniel/Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Deutsche Grammo: 419407

8:45am Beethoven, Ludwig van: Triple Concerto in C – 3.

West, Martin/San Francisco Ballet Orchestra

Claremont Trio

Arabesque: 6578

8:58am Barthelemon, Cecilia Maria: Sonata in G Op 3 (c. 1794) 3. Rondo alla Hornpipe

Harbach, Barbara, harpsichord

Gasparo: 281

8:58am ELGAR, Edward: The Wand of Youth, Suite #2 (Op 1b) – 6. The Wild Bears

Judd, James/New Zealand Symphony Orchestra

Naxos: 557166

9:00am VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Patapan/Little Drummer Boy

Schietroma, Robert/University of North Texas Percussion Ens

Sony Classical: 27455

9:08am LOCATELLI: Concerto #8 in f “Christmas Concerto” (Op 1/8)

/I Musici

Philips: 412739

9:28am Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 5 in c (Op 67)

Rodzinski, Artur/Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra of London

MCA: 9806

9:57am Gershwin, George: I Got Plenty of Nuttin’

Cockrell, Findlay, piano

Troy: 1414

9:57am Ibert, Jacques: Entr’acte

/The Glorian Duo

Delos: 3143

10:00am SHAYNE/REGNEY: Do You Hear What I Hear?

/The Vocal Majority

VM Productions: 6002

10:04am Beethoven, Ludwig van: Creatures of Prometheus (Op 43) – 1. Overture

Dudamel, Gustavo/Simon Bolivar Symphony Orch. of Venezuela

Deutsche Grammophon: B0016869

10:09am Prokofiev, Sergei: Lt. Kije (Op 60) – Suite

Previn, Andre/Los Angeles Philharmonic

Telarc: 80143

10:34am Traditional English Carol: What Child is This?

Craig Jessop, Director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra

Mormon Tabernacle Choir: 5007325

10:39am Traditional English Carol: Rejoice and Be Merry!

Craig Jessop, Director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra

Mormon Tabernacle Choir: 5007325

10:44am Traditional French Carol: Angels, from the Realms of Glory

Craig Jessop, Director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra

The King’s Singers

Mormon Tabernacle Choir: 5007325

10:53am Beethoven, Ludwig van: Fur Elise (WoO 59)

Brendel, Alfred, piano

Philips: 412227

10:57am ALBENIZ, MATEO: Sonata in D

McDonald, Susan, harp

Delos: 1500

10:57am Auric, Georges: Aria (Andantino)

Beynon, Emily, flute

West, Andrew, piano

Hyperion: 67204

11:00am Handel, George Frideric: Messiah: 3. And the Glory of The Lord HWV 56

Malgoire, Jean-Claude/La Grande Ecurie,Chambre duRoy

Worcester Cathedral Choir

CBS: 44787

11:03am Beethoven, Ludwig van: Piano Concerto #5 in E-Flat “Emperor” 1. Allegro

Harding, Daniel/Berlin Philharmonic

Yundi, piano

Deutsche Grammophon: 481 0710

11:28am Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Fantasia on Christmas Carols

Best, Matthew/English Chamber Orchestra

Corydon Singers

Allen, Thomas, baritone

Hyperion: 66420

11:41am Wagner, Richard: Tristan & Isolde – Prelude & Liebestod

Jansons, Mariss/Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra

Angel/EMI: 69848

11:58am Jacquet De La Guerre, Elisabeth: Suite No. 2 in G Minor – 2nd Gigue

Farr, Elizabeth, harpsichord

NAXOS: 557654-55

11:58am Bach, Johann Sebastian: Prelude in E Minor, WTC I

Hope, Daniel, violin

Deutsche Grammophon: B001799902

12:00pm Adam, Adolphe: O Holy Night

Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

May Festival Chorus

Telarc: 80226

12:04pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 1 in C (Op 21)

Bernstein, Leonard/New York Philharmonic

Sony Classical: 47514

12:34pm VARIOUS COMPOSERS: A Christmas Medley

Mase, Raymond, trumpet

Sherry, Fred, cello

Salerno-Sonnenberg, Nadja, vio

McDermott, Anne-Marie, piano

NSS: 1

12:40pm MORLEY, ANGELA: Christmas Night Medley

Williams, John/Boston Pops Orchestra

Sony Classical: 48232

12:54pm Mascagni, Pietro: Cavalleria Rusticana: Intermezzo

Ormandy, Eugene/Philadelphia Orchestra

CBS: 38919

12:58pm KLETZKI: Three Unpublished Piano Pieces (1940 or 1941) – 3.

Banowetz, Joseph, piano

Naxos: 572190

12:58pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Not a Word, My Friend

Osadchy, Eugene, cello

Markina, Anastasia, piano

Bolo Classique: 8010

1:00pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 9 in D Minor – 1

Nagano, Kent/Montreal Symphony Orchestra.

various soloists

Sony: 19442

1:15pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 9 in D Minor – 2.

Nagano, Kent/Montreal Symphony Orchestra.

Sony: 19442

1:28pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 9 in D Minor – 3.

Nagano, Kent/Montreal Symphony Orchestra.

various soloists

Sony: 19442

1:41pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 9 in D Minor – 4.

Nagano, Kent/Montreal Symphony Orchestra.

various soloists

Sony: 19442

2:00pm Lane, Philip: Wassail Dances

Sutherland, Gavin/City of Prague Symphony

Naxos: 557099

2:08pm ANDERSON, LEROY: Christmas Festival

Gershman, Jeff/Lone Star Wind Orchestra

:

2:19pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Consecration of the House Overture (Op 124)

Muti, Riccardo/Philadelphia Orchestra

Angel/EMI: 49487

2:29pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Keyboard Concerto #1 in d Minor, BWV 1052 – 3.

Sondeckis, Saulius/Moscow Virtuosi

Zilberquit, Julia, piano

Warner Classics: 63686

2:38pm Dvorak, Antonin: String Quartet #12 in F “American” (Op 96) – 1. Allegro ma non troppo

Rosekrans, Charles/Royal Philharmonic

Telarc: 80610

2:48pm Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Magic Flute: Der Vogelfanger bin ich ja K 620 (instrumental) “I am the b

Rampal, Jean-Pierre, flute

Kudo, Shigenori, flute

Sony Classical: 46482

2:50pm GINASTERA: Panambi – Games of the Water Sprites (Juego de las Deidades del Agua)

Ben-Dor, Gisele/London Symphony Orchestra

Naxos: 570999

3:00pm arr. Breiner, Peter: O Little Town of Bethlehem

/Bournemouth Symphony Chorus

Naxos: 557585

3:06pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 8 in F (Op 93)

Zinman, David/Tonhalle Orchestra Zurich

Arte Nova: 56341

3:34pm BASS, R.A.: Symphony of Carols

Bass, Randol Alan/Nat’l Sym Orch/London

Stoddart, Deborah, soprano

Raper, Prudence, alto

von Bergen, George, baritone

Kodanja: 001

3:52pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Ruins of Athens (Op 113) – Overture

Goodman, Roy/Hanover Band

Nimbus: 5130

3:57pm Brahms, Johannes: Hungarian Dance #20 in e

Alsop, Marin/London Philharmonic Orchestra

Naxos: 557429

3:57pm Grieg, Edvard: “To Spring” Op. 43 #6

Andsnes, Leif Ove, piano

Virgin: 59300

4:00pm Anonymous/Traditional: Carol of the Bells

/Galliard Brass Ensemble

MusicMaste: 67077

4:01pm Anonymous/Traditional: I Saw Three Ships

/Galliard Brass Ensemble

MusicMaste: 67077

4:02pm Wade, John F.: O Come, All Ye Faithful

/Empire Brass

Angel/EMI: 64613

4:05pm Strauss, Johann II: Emperor Waltz (Op 437) “Kaiser-Walzer”

Bernstein, Leonard/New York Philharmonic

CBS: 37771

4:22pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 6 “Pastoral” in F (Op 68) – 1. Awakening of happy feelings

Sanderling, Kurt/Philharmonia Orchestra

Angel/EMI: 65927

4:33pm Schubert, Franz: Ave Maria

Marschik, Peter/Vienna Studio Ensemble

Vienna Boys’ Choir

Capriccio: 5160

4:44pm Vivaldi, Antonio: Oboe Concerto in C (RV 447)

/Guildhall String Ensemble

Messiter, Malcolm, oboe

RCA: 60224

4:57pm Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Divertimento in B-Flat (K 137) – 3.

Brown, Iona/Norwegian Chamber Orchestra

Simax: 1035

4:57pm NOVACEK, J.: Full Stride Ahead (Rag)

Brown, Gregory, piano

RCA: 73339

5:00pm Anonymous/Traditional: Shepherds, in the field abiding French traditional

Willcocks, Sir David/

Bach Choir

Chandos: 8973

5:03pm Wagner, Richard: Siegfried Idyll

Steinberg, William/Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Angel/EMI: 65208

5:18pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Moonlight Sonata 1st Movement

Peñalver. Ricardo

Tempus: 10049

5:27pm MOCKRIDGE: Miracle on 34th Street

Newman, David/Royal Philharmonic

Telarc: 88801

5:39pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Brandenburg Concerto #1 in F (BWV 1046)

Goebel, Reinhard/Musica Antiqua Koln

Archiv: 423116

5:57pm Bloch, Ernest: Suite Modale for flute & string orchestra (1957) – 3. Allegro giocoso

Atlas, Dalia/Atlas Camarata Orchestra

Buchman, Noam, flute

Naxos: 570259

5:57pm Rachmaninoff, Sergei: It Wasn’t Long Ago, My Friend

Osadchy, Eugene, cello

Markina, Anastasia, piano

Bolo Classique: 8010

6:00pm Anonymous/Traditional: O Come, O Come Emmanuel

Prosser, Timothy/

Chapel Choir of Emmanuel Coll.

ASV: 2104

6:02pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Piano Concerto #2 in B-Flat (Op 19)

Abbado, Claudio/Mahler Chamber Orchestra

Argerich, Martha, piano

Deutsche Grammo: B0003398

6:35pm Anonymous/Traditional: The First Noel

Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic

Naxos: 550301

6:38pm Anonymous/Traditional: Good King Wenceslas

Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic

Naxos: 550301

6:41pm Wade, John F.: O Come, All Ye Faithful (Adeste Fidelis)

Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic

Naxos: 550301

6:44pm Anonymous/Traditional: We Wish You A Merry Christmas

Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic

Naxos: 550301

6:52pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Sextet in E-Flat (Op 71) – 4. Rondo: Allegro

/UNT Faculty Woodwind Sextet

UNT: 3

6:56pm DUN, Tan: Eight Memories in Watercolor – 2. Staccato Beans

Lang Lang, piano

Deutsche Grammo: B0002047

6:57pm Schumann, Robert: Kinderszenen – 11. Frightening

/Canadian Brass

Opening Day: ODR7438

7:00pm PROGRAM: Exploring Music

/more at http://exploringmusic.wfmt.com/

Program:

8:00pm LAURIDSEN: O Magnum Mysterium

Keith, C. David/SW’ern Seminary Chorus

Resmiranda: 8308

8:10pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 7 in A (Op 92)

van Zweden, Jaap/Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Dallas Symphony: 20071

8:52pm Chopin, Frédéric: Nocturne Op. 55 #1 in f

Reisenberg, Nadia, piano

Bridge: 9276A/D

8:58pm ANDERSON, LEROY: Syncopated Clock

Fennell, Frederick/Eastman-Rochester Pops Orchestra

Mercury: 432013

8:58pm JARNEFELT: Praeludium

Haatanen, Kyosti/Jyvaskyla City Orchestra

Finlandia: 906

9:00pm KELLY, BRYAN: Improvisations on Christmas Carols

Sutherland, Gavin/City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

Naxos: 557099

9:17pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Piano Concerto #4 in G (Op 58) 1. Allegro moderato

Jarvi, Neeme/USSR Symphony Orchestra

Grinberg, Maria, piano

Melodiya: 40722

9:35pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Little Suite

Ormandy, Eugene/Philadelphia Orchestra

CBS: 45631

9:47pm Britten, Benjamin: An American Overture (Op 27)

Rattle, Sir Simon/City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra

Angel/EMI: 47343

9:58pm TELEMANN, Georg Phillip: Trio in F – 1.

/Pipe Dreams

Pope, Anna-flute

Ruffer, Nancy-flute

Crayford, Helen-piano

Guild: 7390

9:58pm Schubert, Franz: Die Biene (trans. Werner Thomas-Mifune)

Kliegel Maria, cello

Havenith, Raimund, piano

Naxos: 557943

10:00pm VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Christmas Medley (arr. Catherine Wilson)

Wilson, Catherine, piano

Armin, Adele, violin

Mendelssohn, Jack, cello

Soundworks: 2006

10:14pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: Choral Fantasy in c (Op 80)

Abbado, Claudio/Berlin Philharmonic

Kissin, Evgeny, piano

RIAS Chorus

Deutsche Grammo: 435617

10:32pm Strauss, Josef: Music of the Spheres Waltz

Muti, Riccardo/Vienna Philharmonic

Deutsche Grammo: B0001849

10:47pm Corelli, Arcangelo: Concerto Grosso # 4 in D (Op 6/4)

/I Musici

Philips: 434110

10:58pm Schumann, Robert: Scenes from Childhood (Op 15) – 7. Dreaming (“Traumerei”)

Zacharias, Christian, piano

Angel/EMI: 68507

10:58pm GOUNOD: Faust: Ballet Music: 3. Danse antique (Allegretto)

Marriner, Sir Neville/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields

Philips: 462125

11:00pm PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff

/Playlist: http://www.wfmt.com/wfmt-radio-network/classical-programming/beethoven-network/

