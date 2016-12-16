12/16/16

Music played for: 12/16/2016

12:00am  PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
6:00am  Traditional English Melody: God Rest ye Merry, Gentlemen
Marschik, Peter/Vienna Studio Ensemble
Vienna Boys’ Choir
Capriccio: 5160

6:06am  Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 3 “Eroica” in E-Flat (Op 55) – 1. Allegro con brio
Norrington, Roger/London Classical Players
Virgin: 61374

6:25am  arr. Schwab: Go Tell It On The Mountain
Schwab, Jacqueline, piano
Dorian: 90275

6:29am  Mendelssohn, Fanny: Ouverture
Falletta, JoAnn/Women’s Philharmonic
Koch: 7169

6:43am  Beethoven, Ludwig van: Leonore Overture #3 in D (Op 72a)
Dohnanyi, Christoph/Cleveland Orchestra
Telarc: 80145

6:57am  Chopin, Frédéric: Prelude #8 in f-sharp minor Op 28
Zhang, Haochen, piano
Harmonia Mundi: 907506

6:57am  Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: I Didn’t Know Her Name
Osadchy, Eugene, cello
Markina, Anastasia, piano
Bolo Classique: 8010

7:00am  Berlin, Irving: White Christmas
Simon, Geoffrey/London Cellos
Cala: 55003

7:07am  SAMMARTINI, GIOVANNI: Sinfonia in A
Krechek, Jaroslav/Capella Istropolitana
Naxos: 550877

7:15am  Beethoven, Ludwig van: Pathetique Sonata – 2. Adagio cantabile
Yundi, piano
Deutsche Grammophon: B00179698

7:24am  Torme, Mel: The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting…)
Henderson, Skitch/New York Pops
Angel/EMI: 54891

7:32am  Fillmore, Henry: Bones Trombone
Fennell, Frederick/Eastman Wind Ensemble
Mercury: 432019

7:38am  Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 2 in D (Op 36) :1. Adagio molto-Allegro con brio
Abbado, Claudio/Berlin Philharmonic
Deutsche Grammophone: 469 000

7:50am  Grieg, Edvard: Two Elegiac Melodies (Op 34)
Barratt-Due, Stephan/Oslo Camerata
Naxos: 55789

7:57am  Bach, Johann Sebastian: Orchestral Suite #4 in D (BWV 1069) – 5. Rejouissance
Pearlman, Martin/Boston Baroque
Telarc: 80619

7:57am  Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Contredance in C, K. 609
/Camerata of the Salzburg Mozarteum
Amazon Digital Svcs.:

8:00am  Mendelssohn, Felix: Glory to God in the Highest (Motet) (Ger.)
Toll, Winfred/Camarata Freiburg Vocale
Ars Musici: 266746

8:07am  Beethoven, Ludwig van: Piano Concerto #1 in C (Op 15) – 1. Allegro con brio
Wallberg, Heinz/Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra
Argerich, Martha, piano
Angel/EMI: 56974

8:24am  GANNON/KENT/RAM: I’ll Be Home for Christmas
De Chiaro, Giovanni, guitar
Centaur: 2262

8:30am  Borodin, Alexander: Polovtsian Dances
Barenboim, Daniel/Chicago Symphony Orchestra
Deutsche Grammo: 419407

8:45am  Beethoven, Ludwig van: Triple Concerto in C – 3.
West, Martin/San Francisco Ballet Orchestra
Claremont Trio
Arabesque: 6578

8:58am  Barthelemon, Cecilia Maria: Sonata in G Op 3 (c. 1794) 3. Rondo alla Hornpipe
Harbach, Barbara, harpsichord
Gasparo: 281

8:58am  ELGAR, Edward: The Wand of Youth, Suite #2 (Op 1b) – 6. The Wild Bears
Judd, James/New Zealand Symphony Orchestra
Naxos: 557166

9:00am  VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Patapan/Little Drummer Boy
Schietroma, Robert/University of North Texas Percussion Ens
Sony Classical: 27455

9:08am  LOCATELLI: Concerto #8 in f “Christmas Concerto” (Op 1/8)
/I Musici
Philips: 412739

9:28am  Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 5 in c (Op 67)
Rodzinski, Artur/Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra of London
MCA: 9806

9:57am  Gershwin, George: I Got Plenty of Nuttin’
Cockrell, Findlay, piano
Troy: 1414

9:57am  Ibert, Jacques: Entr’acte
/The Glorian Duo
Delos: 3143

10:00am  SHAYNE/REGNEY: Do You Hear What I Hear?
/The Vocal Majority
VM Productions: 6002

10:04am  Beethoven, Ludwig van: Creatures of Prometheus (Op 43) – 1. Overture
Dudamel, Gustavo/Simon Bolivar Symphony Orch. of Venezuela
Deutsche Grammophon: B0016869

10:09am  Prokofiev, Sergei: Lt. Kije (Op 60) – Suite
Previn, Andre/Los Angeles Philharmonic
Telarc: 80143

10:34am  Traditional English Carol: What Child is This?
Craig Jessop, Director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra
Mormon Tabernacle Choir: 5007325

10:39am  Traditional English Carol: Rejoice and Be Merry!
Craig Jessop, Director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra
Mormon Tabernacle Choir: 5007325

10:44am  Traditional French Carol: Angels, from the Realms of Glory
Craig Jessop, Director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra
The King’s Singers
Mormon Tabernacle Choir: 5007325

10:53am  Beethoven, Ludwig van: Fur Elise  (WoO 59)
Brendel, Alfred, piano
Philips: 412227

10:57am  ALBENIZ, MATEO: Sonata in D
McDonald, Susan, harp
Delos: 1500

10:57am  Auric, Georges: Aria (Andantino)
Beynon, Emily, flute
West, Andrew, piano
Hyperion: 67204

11:00am  Handel, George Frideric: Messiah:  3. And the Glory of The Lord  HWV 56
Malgoire, Jean-Claude/La Grande Ecurie,Chambre duRoy
Worcester Cathedral Choir
CBS: 44787

11:03am  Beethoven, Ludwig van: Piano Concerto #5 in E-Flat “Emperor” 1. Allegro
Harding, Daniel/Berlin Philharmonic
Yundi, piano
Deutsche Grammophon: 481 0710

11:28am  Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Fantasia on Christmas Carols
Best, Matthew/English Chamber Orchestra
Corydon Singers
Allen, Thomas, baritone
Hyperion: 66420

11:41am  Wagner, Richard: Tristan & Isolde – Prelude & Liebestod
Jansons, Mariss/Oslo Philharmonic Orchestra
Angel/EMI: 69848

11:58am  Jacquet De La Guerre, Elisabeth: Suite No. 2 in G Minor – 2nd Gigue
Farr, Elizabeth, harpsichord
NAXOS: 557654-55

11:58am  Bach, Johann Sebastian: Prelude in E Minor, WTC I
Hope, Daniel, violin
Deutsche Grammophon: B001799902

12:00pm  Adam, Adolphe: O Holy Night
Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
May Festival Chorus
Telarc: 80226

12:04pm  Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 1 in C (Op 21)
Bernstein, Leonard/New York Philharmonic
Sony Classical: 47514

12:34pm  VARIOUS COMPOSERS: A Christmas Medley
Mase, Raymond, trumpet
Sherry, Fred, cello
Salerno-Sonnenberg, Nadja, vio
McDermott, Anne-Marie, piano
NSS: 1

12:40pm  MORLEY, ANGELA: Christmas Night Medley
Williams, John/Boston Pops Orchestra
Sony Classical: 48232

12:54pm  Mascagni, Pietro: Cavalleria Rusticana: Intermezzo
Ormandy, Eugene/Philadelphia Orchestra
CBS: 38919

12:58pm  KLETZKI: Three Unpublished Piano Pieces (1940 or 1941) – 3.
Banowetz, Joseph, piano
Naxos: 572190

12:58pm  Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Not a Word, My Friend
Osadchy, Eugene, cello
Markina, Anastasia, piano
Bolo Classique: 8010

1:00pm  Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 9 in D Minor – 1
Nagano, Kent/Montreal Symphony Orchestra.
various soloists
Sony: 19442

1:15pm  Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 9 in D Minor – 2.
Nagano, Kent/Montreal Symphony Orchestra.
Sony: 19442

1:28pm  Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 9 in D Minor – 3.
Nagano, Kent/Montreal Symphony Orchestra.
various soloists
Sony: 19442

1:41pm  Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 9 in D Minor – 4.
Nagano, Kent/Montreal Symphony Orchestra.
various soloists
Sony: 19442

2:00pm  Lane, Philip: Wassail Dances
Sutherland, Gavin/City of Prague Symphony
Naxos: 557099

2:08pm  ANDERSON, LEROY: Christmas Festival
Gershman, Jeff/Lone Star Wind Orchestra
2:19pm  Beethoven, Ludwig van: Consecration of the House Overture (Op 124)
Muti, Riccardo/Philadelphia Orchestra
Angel/EMI: 49487

2:29pm  Bach, Johann Sebastian: Keyboard Concerto #1 in d Minor, BWV 1052 – 3.
Sondeckis, Saulius/Moscow Virtuosi
Zilberquit, Julia, piano
Warner Classics: 63686

2:38pm  Dvorak, Antonin: String Quartet #12 in F “American” (Op 96) – 1. Allegro ma non troppo
Rosekrans, Charles/Royal Philharmonic
Telarc: 80610

2:48pm  Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Magic Flute: Der Vogelfanger bin ich ja  K   620 (instrumental) “I am the b
Rampal, Jean-Pierre, flute
Kudo, Shigenori, flute
Sony Classical: 46482

2:50pm  GINASTERA: Panambi – Games of the Water Sprites (Juego de las Deidades del Agua)
Ben-Dor, Gisele/London Symphony Orchestra
Naxos: 570999

3:00pm  arr. Breiner, Peter: O Little Town of Bethlehem
/Bournemouth Symphony Chorus
Naxos: 557585

3:06pm  Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 8 in F (Op 93)
Zinman, David/Tonhalle Orchestra Zurich
Arte Nova: 56341

3:34pm  BASS, R.A.: Symphony of Carols
Bass, Randol Alan/Nat’l Sym Orch/London
Stoddart, Deborah, soprano
Raper, Prudence, alto
von Bergen, George, baritone
Kodanja: 001

3:52pm  Beethoven, Ludwig van: Ruins of Athens (Op 113) – Overture
Goodman, Roy/Hanover Band
Nimbus: 5130

3:57pm  Brahms, Johannes: Hungarian Dance #20 in e
Alsop, Marin/London Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 557429

3:57pm  Grieg, Edvard: “To Spring” Op. 43 #6
Andsnes, Leif Ove, piano
Virgin: 59300

4:00pm  Anonymous/Traditional: Carol of the Bells
/Galliard Brass Ensemble
MusicMaste: 67077

4:01pm  Anonymous/Traditional: I Saw Three Ships
/Galliard Brass Ensemble
MusicMaste: 67077

4:02pm  Wade, John F.: O Come, All Ye Faithful
/Empire Brass
Angel/EMI: 64613

4:05pm  Strauss, Johann II: Emperor Waltz (Op 437) “Kaiser-Walzer”
Bernstein, Leonard/New York Philharmonic
CBS: 37771

4:22pm  Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 6 “Pastoral” in F (Op 68) – 1. Awakening of happy feelings
Sanderling, Kurt/Philharmonia Orchestra
Angel/EMI: 65927

4:33pm  Schubert, Franz: Ave Maria
Marschik, Peter/Vienna Studio Ensemble
Vienna Boys’ Choir
Capriccio: 5160

4:44pm  Vivaldi, Antonio: Oboe Concerto in C (RV 447)
/Guildhall String Ensemble
Messiter, Malcolm, oboe
RCA: 60224

4:57pm  Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Divertimento in B-Flat (K 137) – 3.
Brown, Iona/Norwegian Chamber Orchestra
Simax: 1035

4:57pm  NOVACEK, J.: Full Stride Ahead (Rag)
Brown, Gregory, piano
RCA: 73339

5:00pm  Anonymous/Traditional: Shepherds, in the field abiding French traditional
Willcocks, Sir David/
Bach Choir
Chandos: 8973

5:03pm  Wagner, Richard: Siegfried Idyll
Steinberg, William/Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Angel/EMI: 65208

5:18pm  Beethoven, Ludwig van: Moonlight Sonata 1st Movement
Peñalver. Ricardo
Tempus: 10049

5:27pm  MOCKRIDGE: Miracle on 34th Street
Newman, David/Royal Philharmonic
Telarc: 88801

5:39pm  Bach, Johann Sebastian: Brandenburg Concerto #1 in F (BWV 1046)
Goebel, Reinhard/Musica Antiqua Koln
Archiv: 423116

5:57pm  Bloch, Ernest: Suite Modale for flute & string orchestra (1957) – 3. Allegro giocoso
Atlas, Dalia/Atlas Camarata Orchestra
Buchman, Noam, flute
Naxos: 570259

5:57pm  Rachmaninoff, Sergei: It Wasn’t Long Ago, My Friend
Osadchy, Eugene, cello
Markina, Anastasia, piano
Bolo Classique: 8010

6:00pm  Anonymous/Traditional: O Come, O Come Emmanuel
Prosser, Timothy/
Chapel Choir of Emmanuel Coll.
ASV: 2104

6:02pm  Beethoven, Ludwig van: Piano Concerto #2 in B-Flat (Op 19)
Abbado, Claudio/Mahler Chamber Orchestra
Argerich, Martha, piano
Deutsche Grammo: B0003398

6:35pm  Anonymous/Traditional: The First Noel
Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic
Naxos: 550301

6:38pm  Anonymous/Traditional: Good King Wenceslas
Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic
Naxos: 550301

6:41pm  Wade, John F.: O Come, All Ye Faithful  (Adeste Fidelis)
Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic
Naxos: 550301

6:44pm  Anonymous/Traditional: We Wish You A Merry Christmas
Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic
Naxos: 550301

6:52pm  Beethoven, Ludwig van: Sextet in E-Flat (Op 71) – 4. Rondo: Allegro
/UNT Faculty Woodwind Sextet
UNT: 3

6:56pm  DUN, Tan: Eight Memories in Watercolor – 2. Staccato Beans
Lang Lang, piano
Deutsche Grammo: B0002047

6:57pm  Schumann, Robert: Kinderszenen – 11. Frightening
/Canadian Brass
Opening Day: ODR7438

7:00pm  PROGRAM: Exploring Music
8:00pm  LAURIDSEN: O Magnum Mysterium
Keith, C. David/SW’ern Seminary Chorus
Resmiranda: 8308

8:10pm  Beethoven, Ludwig van: Symphony # 7 in A (Op 92)
van Zweden, Jaap/Dallas Symphony Orchestra
Dallas Symphony: 20071

8:52pm  Chopin, Frédéric: Nocturne Op. 55 #1 in f
Reisenberg, Nadia, piano
Bridge: 9276A/D

8:58pm  ANDERSON, LEROY: Syncopated Clock
Fennell, Frederick/Eastman-Rochester Pops Orchestra
Mercury: 432013

8:58pm  JARNEFELT: Praeludium
Haatanen, Kyosti/Jyvaskyla City Orchestra
Finlandia: 906

9:00pm  KELLY, BRYAN: Improvisations on Christmas Carols
Sutherland, Gavin/City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 557099

9:17pm  Beethoven, Ludwig van: Piano Concerto #4 in G (Op 58) 1. Allegro moderato
Jarvi, Neeme/USSR Symphony Orchestra
Grinberg, Maria, piano
Melodiya: 40722

9:35pm  Bach, Johann Sebastian: Anna Magdalena Notebook: Little Suite
Ormandy, Eugene/Philadelphia Orchestra
CBS: 45631

9:47pm  Britten, Benjamin: An American Overture (Op 27)
Rattle, Sir Simon/City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
Angel/EMI: 47343

9:58pm  TELEMANN, Georg Phillip: Trio in F – 1.
/Pipe Dreams
Pope, Anna-flute
Ruffer, Nancy-flute
Crayford, Helen-piano
Guild: 7390

9:58pm  Schubert, Franz: Die Biene (trans. Werner Thomas-Mifune)
Kliegel Maria, cello
Havenith, Raimund, piano
Naxos: 557943

10:00pm  VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Christmas Medley (arr. Catherine Wilson)
Wilson, Catherine, piano
Armin, Adele, violin
Mendelssohn, Jack, cello
Soundworks: 2006

10:14pm  Beethoven, Ludwig van: Choral Fantasy in c (Op 80)
Abbado, Claudio/Berlin Philharmonic
Kissin, Evgeny, piano
RIAS Chorus
Deutsche Grammo: 435617

10:32pm  Strauss, Josef: Music of the Spheres Waltz
Muti, Riccardo/Vienna Philharmonic
Deutsche Grammo: B0001849

10:47pm  Corelli, Arcangelo: Concerto Grosso # 4 in D (Op 6/4)
/I Musici
Philips: 434110

10:58pm  Schumann, Robert: Scenes from Childhood (Op 15) – 7. Dreaming (“Traumerei”)
Zacharias, Christian, piano
Angel/EMI: 68507

10:58pm  GOUNOD: Faust: Ballet Music: 3. Danse antique (Allegretto)
Marriner, Sir Neville/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields
Philips: 462125

11:00pm  PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
