Music played for: 12/14/2016
12:00am PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
6:00am Traditional: Veni Emmanuel
/Silverwood Quartet
Flying Frog: 0402
6:06am Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Flute Quartet #2 in G (K 285a)
Rampal, Jean-Pierre, flute
Stern, Isaac, violin
Rostropovich, Mstislav, cello
Accardo, Salvatore, viola
CBS: 42320
6:17am Chopin, Frédéric: Waltz No. 1 in A-Flat Major (Op. 34)
Shuhatovich, Zoya, piano
HPR: 001
6:26am MORLEY, ANGELA: Christmas Night Medley
Williams, John/Boston Pops Orchestra
Sony Classical: 48232
6:36am TELEMANN, Georg Phillip: Ouverture in F “Alster Overture”: 1. Ouverture
Pickett, Philip/New London Consort
Decca: 455621
6:48am Debussy, Claude: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun
Jarvi, Paavo/Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra
Telarc: 80617
6:58am CLEMENTI, Muzio: Sonatina in F Major, Op. 36 #4 – 2.
Shelley, Howard, piano
Hyperion: 67814
6:58am Rachmaninoff, Sergei: They Answered
Osadchy, Eugene, cello
Markina, Anastasia, piano
Bolo Classique: 8010
7:00am Traditional Christmas: Angels We Have Heard on High
Flummerfelt, Joseph/Westminster Choir
Gothic: 49047
7:06am Vivaldi, Antonio: Concerto in C RV 425
/I Musici
Romero, Pepe, guitar
Philips: 434082
7:14am Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Suite for Viola & Orchestra, II. Carol
Trevor, Kirk/Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra
Schotten, Yizhak, viola
Crystal: 837
7:21am VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Christmas Medley (arr. Catherine Wilson)
Wilson, Catherine, piano
Armin, Adele, violin
Mendelssohn, Jack, cello
Soundworks: 2006
7:31am Sousa, John Philip: Who’s Who in Navy Blue
Smith, Leonard B./The Detroit Concert Band
Walking Frog: 301
7:37am Haydn, Franz Joseph: Cello Concerto #1 in C (Hob VIIb:1) 1. Moderato
Creswick, Bradley/Northern Sinfonia of England
Meneses, Antonio, cello
AVIE: 2176
7:48am Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Hamlet Fantasy Overture Op 67
Simon, Geoffrey/London Symphony Orchestra
Chandos: 8311
7:58am Beethoven, Ludwig van: Piano Sonata in E, op 109 2. Prestissimo
Hess, Dame Myra, piano
Philips: 456832
7:58am A Lady (18th c.): Lesson VI in D 3. Minuet
Harbach, Barbara, harpsichord
Gasparo: 281
8:00am Handel, George Frideric: Messiah (HWV 56) – 42. Hallelujah Chorus
Leppard, Raymond/English Chamber Orchestra
Worcester Cathedral Choir
CBS: 45738
8:07am BACH, C.P.E.: Orchestral Symphony #4 in G (Wq 183/4) (H 666)
Haenchen, Hartmut/CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra
Capriccio: 10175
8:17am Copland, Aaron: Quiet City (1940)
Marriner, Sir Neville/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields
Nicklin, Celia, english horn
Laird, Michael, trumpet
Decca: 4758237
8:30am Corelli, Arcangelo: Concerto Grosso #8 in g “Christmas Concerto” (Op 6/8)
Pinnock, Trevor/The English Concert
Archiv: 435262
8:47am Paganini, Niccolo: Violin Concerto #1 in D (Op 6) – 3. Rondo
/Orchestra of the Carlo Felice Theater in
Quarta, Massimo, Paganini’s vi
Dynamic: A 260
8:58am GOSSEC, Francois-Joseph: Gavotte
Kapp, Richard/Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY
Laws, Hubert, flute
CBS: 37216
8:58am Golijov, Osvaldo: Youth Without Youth – Love Lost: Veronica
Popa, Radu/Bucharest Metropolitan Orchestra
Deutsche Grammo: 4776603
9:00am Satie, Erik: Gnossienne #4
Barton Stewart, Ian
Custom: 0001
9:02am Bach, Johann Sebastian: Goldberg Variations (BWV 988) – Variation 24 (Canon on the octave)
Rachlin, Julian, violin
Imai, Nobuko, viola
Maisky, Mischa, cello
Deutsche Grammo: 4476378
9:05am Haydn, Michael: Divertimento for Viola, Cello, & Dbl Bas in E-Flat 3. Presto
Lochel, Helmut, viola
Dohler, Rolf, cello
Sanderling, Barbara, doublebas
ArsVivendi: 2100196
9:09am Strauss, Johann II: Joke Polka Op 72 Scherz Polka
/Gaudier Ensemble
Hyperion: 67169
9:12am Faure, Gabriel: Berceuse in D (Op 16)
Midori, violin
McDonald, Robert, piano
Sony Classical: 52568
9:16am Brahms, Johannes: Symphony #4 in e (Op 98)
Reiner, Fritz/Royal Philharmonic
Chesky Rec: 6
9:57am RAYMOND: Maske in Blau – The Juliska of Budapest
Rieu, Andre/Strauss Orchestra of Vienna
Denon: 17572
9:57am MANCINI: Pink Panther Theme
Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
Telarc: 80401
10:00am VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Bells of Christmas Medley
Jessop, Craig/Orchestra at Temple Square
Mormon Tabernacle Choir
Mormon Tabernac: M 711
10:04am Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Piano Concerto #12 in A, K. 414
/Cecilia String Quartet
Nagano, Karen Kei, piano
Analekta: 28765
10:31am Haydn, Franz Joseph: Symphony # 86 in D (Hob. I:86)
Rattle, Sir Simon/City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
Angel/EMI: 55509
10:57am Beethoven, Ludwig van: Ruins of Athens (Op 113) – Turkish March
Fiedler, Arthur/Boston Pops Orchestra
RCA: 61249
10:57am Schumann, Robert: Fantasiestuecke Op. 12 6. Fabel
Yang, Joyce, piano
Avie: 2261
11:00am Respighi, Ottorino: Church Windows
Simon, Geoffrey/Philharmonia Orchestra
Chandos: 8317
11:31am Bach, Johann Sebastian: Orchestral Suite #1 in C (BWV 1066)
Pommer, Max/New Bach Colleg. Mus. Leipzig
Capriccio: 10011
11:57am Abel, Carl Friedrich: The Drexel Manuscript – 12. Fuga
Pandolfo, Paolo, viola da gamb
Glossa: S 920410
11:57am Grieg, Edvard: Nocturne Op. 54 #4
Andsnes, Leif Ove, piano
Virgin: 59300
12:02pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Swan Lake: Odette
/The Heim Duo
Heim, Bret, guitar
Heim, Annette, flute
Centaur: 2559
12:00pm Anonymous/Traditional: The First Noel
Willcocks, Sir David/Graham Ashton Brass Ensemble
Bach Choir
Trumpeters, Fanfare
Scott, John, organ
Chandos: 8973
12:03pm Lane, Philip: Three Christmas Pictures
Sutherland, Gavin/Royal Ballet Sinfonia
Marco Polo: 225185
12:15pm Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Children’s Christmas Song
Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir
Naxos: 572102
12:19pm Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Wassail Song
Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir
Naxos: 572102
12:21pm Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Bethlehem City
Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir
Naxos: 572102
12:26pm Vaughan Williams, Ralph: God Bless This Master
Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir
Naxos: 572102
12:34pm SVENDSEN: Romeo and Juliet, Fantasy Op 18
Ruud, Ole Kristian/Trondheim Symphony
Virgin: 45128
12:52pm PACHELBEL, CHARLES T: Magnificat
/Canadian Brass
CBS: 39035
12:56pm Brahms, Johannes: Hungarian Dance #10 in E
Alsop, Marin/London Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 557429
12:58pm WALTON, William: Henry V: Touch Her Soft Lips & Part
Litton, Andrew/Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra
London: 448134
1:00pm Chopin, Frédéric: Ballade #1 in g (Op 23)
Licad, Cecile, piano
MusicMaster: B000000FRV
1:09pm Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Symphony #39 in E-Flat (K 543) – 2. Andante con moto
Fey, Thomas/Mannheim Mozart Orchestra
Profil: PH-05047
1:16pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: String Quartet # 7 in F “Razumovsky #1” (Op 59/1)
/Takacs Quartet
Decca: 470847
1:56pm Rachmaninoff, Sergei: Songs (Op 21) – 7. It’s Peaceful Here aka “Where Beauty Dwells”
Gergiev, Valery/Orchestra of the Marinsky Theater
Netrebko, Anna, soprano
Deutsche Grammo: B0008153
1:58pm Bizet, Georges: Jeux d’Enfants, Op. 22 “Trumpet and Drum”
West, Martin/San Francisco Ballet Orchestra
Reference: RR-131
2:00pm Mendelssohn, Felix: Violin Concerto in e (Op 64)
Masur, Kurt/Gewandhausorchester Leipzig
Mutter, Anne-Sophie, violin
Deutsche Grammo: B0012533
2:26pm RAMEAU, Jean-Phillippe: Dardanus – suite
McGegan, Nicholas/Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra
Conifer: 51313
2:57pm Handel, George Frideric: Harpsichord Suite #11 in d: Sarabande
Williams, John, guitar
CBS: 45738
2:57pm RIMSKY-KORSAKOV: Novellette
Fingerhut, Margaret, piano
Chandos: 8439
3:00pm Anonymous/Traditional: Wexford Carol
/The King’s Singers
Angel/EMI: 49909
3:05pm CLEMENTI, Muzio: Symphony #1 in C WO 32
Bamert, Matthias/London Mozart Players
Chandos: 9234
3:31pm ANDERSON, LEROY: Suite of Carols for String Orchestra
Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra
Naxos: 559621
3:43pm Chopin, Frédéric: Fantaisie in F Minor, Op. 49
Lugansky, Nikolai, piano
Onyx: 4049
3:57pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Violin Partita #2 in d BWV 1004: Courante
Jansen, Janine, violin
Decca: B0009905
3:57pm GINASTERA: Estancia – Rodeo (from Scene 3)
Ben-Dor, Gisele/London Symphony Orchestra
Naxos: 570999
4:00pm Franck, Cesar: Panis Angelicus
Petersen, Edward/Washington Winds
Walking Frog: 129
4:05pm Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Divertimento #3 in F “Salzburg Symphony #3” (K 138)
/Ensemble Wien
Sony Classical: 47672
4:19pm PFITZNER: The Christmas Elf – Overture
Flor, Claus Peter/Munich Radio Orchestra
CPO: 777 155
4:30pm Corelli, Arcangelo: Concerto Grosso # 6 in F Op 6/6
/Ensemble 415
Harmonia Mundi: 901406/07
4:49pm Bellini, Vincenzo: Norma – Casta Diva
Thibaudet, Jean-Yves, piano
Decca: B0008431
4:57pm GOUNOD: Faust: Ballet Music: 6. Variations du miroir (Allegretto)
Marriner, Sir Neville/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields
Philips: 462125
4:57pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Why?
Osadchy, Eugene, cello
Markina, Anastasia, piano
Bolo Classique: 8010
5:00pm HONEGGER: All Nations Praise the Lord (from Christmas Cantata)
Jurowski, Vladimir/London Philharmonic
Maltman, Christopher
LPO: LPO-058
5:06pm MOZART, Leopold: Trombone Concerto in G
Trudel, Alain/Northern Sinfonia
Trudel, Alain, trombone
Naxos: 553831
5:19pm arr. Schwab: I Wonder As I Wander
Schwab, Jacqueline, piano
Dorian: 90275
5:28pm Rossini, Gioachino: William Tell – Overture
Schippers, Thomas/Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra
MMG (Vox): 10045
5:42pm arr. Breiner, Peter: Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow
Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 550301
5:48pm Copland, Aaron: Symphony #3 – 2. Allegro molto
Mata, Eduardo/Dallas Symphony Orchestra
Angel/EMI: 64304
5:57pm ALBINONI, Tomaso: Concerto a cinque Op. 9 No. 2 Casanova Soundtrack
Kompaneck, Sonny/Hollywood Studio Symphony
Hollywood Recor: 62575
5:57pm ROMAN: Drottningholm Music: 15. Grave
Halstead, Anthony/Uppsala Chamber Orchestra
Naxos: 553733
6:00pm VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Chanticleer Holiday Medley 2
/Chanticleer
Teldec: 4509
6:19pm BACH, C.P.E.: Symphony #5 in b WQ 182
Rolla, Janos/Franz Liszt Chamber Orchestra
Teldec: 42843
6:34pm Dvorak, Antonin: Othello Overture (Op 93)
Gunzenhauser, Stephen/BBC Philharmonic
Naxos: 550600
6:53pm Sharpe, Carlyle: Flourishes
Wachner, Julian/Nat’l Capital Brass and Percussion Ens.
Dorian: 92117
6:57pm Chopin, Frédéric: Prelude #9 in E Op 28
Zhang, Haochen, piano
Harmonia Mundi: 907506
6:57pm COUPERIN, FRANCOIS: Duo Viola da Gamba & Dbl Bass in G 1. Vivement
Dohler, Rolf, viola da gamba
Sanderling, Barbara, doublebas
ArsVivendi: 2100196
7:00pm PROGRAM: Exploring Music
8:00pm Handel, George Frideric: And the Glory of the Lord
Groves, Sir Charles/Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Biggs, E. Power, organ
CBS: 45631
8:03pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Capriccio Italien (Op 45)
Gibson, Sir Alexander/London Symphony Orchestra
Chesky Rec: 12
8:21pm Various: Xmas Medley: One December/Rise Up/Drummer Boy/Jingle Bells/Three Ships
Craig Jessop, Director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra
The King’s Singers
Mormon Tabernacle Choir: 5007325
8:33pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: 12 Variations on Handel’s “See here the conquering hero comes”
Onczay, Csaba, cello
Jando, Jeno, piano
Naxos: 550479
8:49pm Mendelssohn, Felix: Ruy Blas Overture (Op 95)
Flor, Claus Peter/Bamberg Symphony
RCA: 7905
8:58pm Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Cassation in G K 63 3. Andante
Paillard, Jean-Francois/Paillard Chamber Orchestra
Erato: 88101
8:58pm Orff, Carl: Carmina Burana: Dance On the Lawn
Shaw, Robert/Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Telarc: 80321
9:00pm BURT, ALFRED: Festival of Carols
Bankhead, LTC James/USAF Symphony Orchestra
Altissimo: 5552
9:14pm Haydn, Franz Joseph: Symphony # 1 in D
Shepherd, Adrian/Cantilena
Chandos: 8737
9:25pm ARNOLD, MALCOLM: Commonwealth Christmas Overture written for BBC show for 25th ann of 1st
Arnold, Malcolm/London Philharmonic Orchestra
Reference: 48
9:49pm LULLY: Le Mariage Force: Suite
Pederson, Ilonna/New York Kammermusiker
Dorian: 90189
9:57pm MARIANELLI: Pride and Prejudice – Dawn
Thibaudet, Jean-Yves, piano
Decca: B0007340
9:57pm Byrd, William: The Earle of Salisbury’s Pavane
Howarth, Elgar/Philip Jones Brass Ensemble
Decca: B0000807
10:00pm VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Christmas Celebration – Assorted Carols 6
/Harvard University Choir
MusicMasters: 67077
10:22pm WEBER, C.M.: Piano Concerto #1 in C (Op 11)
Wit, Antoni/Polish Radio Nat’l Sym. Orch.
Drewnowski, Marek, piano
EuropaMusi: 350238
10:48pm ERSKINE: Periodical Overture #17 in E-Flat
Lea-Cox, Graham/Hanover Band
ASV: 216
10:58pm Mussorgsky, Modest: Pictures at an Exhibition: 8. Samuel Goldenberg & Schmuyle
Shuhatovich, Zoya, piano
HPR: 001
10:58pm GOUNOD: Faust: Ballet Music: 1. Dance of the Nubians (Waltz, allegretto)
Marriner, Sir Neville/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields
Philips: 462125
11:00pm PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
