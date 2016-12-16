12/14/16

Music played for: 12/14/2016

12:00am  PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
Playlist: http://www.wfmt.com/wfmt-radio-network/classical-programming/beethoven-network/

6:00am  Traditional: Veni Emmanuel
/Silverwood Quartet
Flying Frog: 0402

6:06am  Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Flute Quartet #2 in G (K 285a)
Rampal, Jean-Pierre, flute
Stern, Isaac, violin
Rostropovich, Mstislav, cello
Accardo, Salvatore, viola
CBS: 42320

6:17am  Chopin, Frédéric: Waltz No. 1 in A-Flat Major (Op. 34)
Shuhatovich, Zoya, piano
HPR: 001

6:26am  MORLEY, ANGELA: Christmas Night Medley
Williams, John/Boston Pops Orchestra
Sony Classical: 48232

6:36am  TELEMANN, Georg Phillip: Ouverture in F “Alster Overture”: 1. Ouverture
Pickett, Philip/New London Consort
Decca: 455621

6:48am  Debussy, Claude: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun
Jarvi, Paavo/Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra
Telarc: 80617

6:58am  CLEMENTI, Muzio: Sonatina in F Major, Op. 36 #4 – 2.
Shelley, Howard, piano
Hyperion: 67814

6:58am  Rachmaninoff, Sergei: They Answered
Osadchy, Eugene, cello
Markina, Anastasia, piano
Bolo Classique: 8010

7:00am  Traditional Christmas: Angels We Have Heard on High
Flummerfelt, Joseph/Westminster Choir
Gothic: 49047

7:06am  Vivaldi, Antonio: Concerto in C  RV 425
/I Musici
Romero, Pepe, guitar
Philips: 434082

7:14am  Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Suite for Viola & Orchestra, II. Carol
Trevor, Kirk/Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra
Schotten, Yizhak, viola
Crystal: 837

7:21am  VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Christmas Medley (arr. Catherine Wilson)
Wilson, Catherine, piano
Armin, Adele, violin
Mendelssohn, Jack, cello
Soundworks: 2006

7:31am  Sousa, John Philip: Who’s Who in Navy Blue
Smith, Leonard B./The Detroit Concert Band
Walking Frog: 301

7:37am  Haydn, Franz Joseph: Cello Concerto #1 in C (Hob VIIb:1)  1. Moderato
Creswick, Bradley/Northern Sinfonia of England
Meneses, Antonio, cello
AVIE: 2176

7:48am  Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Hamlet Fantasy Overture  Op 67
Simon, Geoffrey/London Symphony Orchestra
Chandos: 8311

7:58am  Beethoven, Ludwig van: Piano Sonata in E, op 109 2. Prestissimo
Hess, Dame Myra, piano
Philips: 456832

7:58am  A Lady (18th c.): Lesson VI in D 3. Minuet
Harbach, Barbara, harpsichord
Gasparo: 281

8:00am  Handel, George Frideric: Messiah (HWV 56) – 42. Hallelujah Chorus
Leppard, Raymond/English Chamber Orchestra
Worcester Cathedral Choir
CBS: 45738

8:07am  BACH, C.P.E.: Orchestral Symphony #4 in G (Wq 183/4) (H 666)
Haenchen, Hartmut/CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra
Capriccio: 10175

8:17am  Copland, Aaron: Quiet City (1940)
Marriner, Sir Neville/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields
Nicklin, Celia, english horn
Laird, Michael, trumpet
Decca: 4758237

8:30am  Corelli, Arcangelo: Concerto Grosso #8 in g “Christmas Concerto” (Op 6/8)
Pinnock, Trevor/The English Concert
Archiv: 435262

8:47am  Paganini, Niccolo: Violin Concerto #1 in D (Op 6) – 3. Rondo
/Orchestra of the Carlo Felice Theater in
Quarta, Massimo, Paganini’s vi
Dynamic: A 260

8:58am  GOSSEC, Francois-Joseph: Gavotte
Kapp, Richard/Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY
Laws, Hubert, flute
CBS: 37216

8:58am  Golijov, Osvaldo: Youth Without Youth – Love Lost: Veronica
Popa, Radu/Bucharest Metropolitan Orchestra
Deutsche Grammo: 4776603

9:00am  Satie, Erik: Gnossienne #4
Barton Stewart, Ian
Custom: 0001

9:02am  Bach, Johann Sebastian: Goldberg Variations (BWV 988) – Variation 24 (Canon on the octave)
Rachlin, Julian, violin
Imai, Nobuko, viola
Maisky, Mischa, cello
Deutsche Grammo: 4476378

9:05am  Haydn, Michael: Divertimento for Viola, Cello, & Dbl Bas in E-Flat 3. Presto
Lochel, Helmut, viola
Dohler, Rolf, cello
Sanderling, Barbara, doublebas
ArsVivendi: 2100196

9:09am  Strauss, Johann II: Joke Polka  Op 72 Scherz Polka
/Gaudier Ensemble
Hyperion: 67169

9:12am  Faure, Gabriel: Berceuse in D (Op 16)
Midori, violin
McDonald, Robert, piano
Sony Classical: 52568

9:16am  Brahms, Johannes: Symphony #4 in e (Op 98)
Reiner, Fritz/Royal Philharmonic
Chesky Rec: 6

9:57am  RAYMOND: Maske in Blau – The Juliska of Budapest
Rieu, Andre/Strauss Orchestra of Vienna
Denon: 17572

9:57am  MANCINI: Pink Panther Theme
Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
Telarc: 80401

10:00am  VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Bells of Christmas Medley
Jessop, Craig/Orchestra at Temple Square
Mormon Tabernacle Choir
Mormon Tabernac: M 711

10:04am  Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Piano Concerto #12 in A, K. 414
/Cecilia String Quartet
Nagano, Karen Kei, piano
Analekta: 28765

10:31am  Haydn, Franz Joseph: Symphony # 86 in D (Hob. I:86)
Rattle, Sir Simon/City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
Angel/EMI: 55509

10:57am  Beethoven, Ludwig van: Ruins of Athens (Op 113) – Turkish March
Fiedler, Arthur/Boston Pops Orchestra
RCA: 61249

10:57am  Schumann, Robert: Fantasiestuecke Op. 12  6. Fabel
Yang, Joyce, piano
Avie: 2261

11:00am  Respighi, Ottorino: Church Windows
Simon, Geoffrey/Philharmonia Orchestra
Chandos: 8317

11:31am  Bach, Johann Sebastian: Orchestral Suite #1 in C (BWV 1066)
Pommer, Max/New Bach Colleg. Mus. Leipzig
Capriccio: 10011

11:57am  Abel, Carl Friedrich: The Drexel Manuscript – 12. Fuga
Pandolfo, Paolo, viola da gamb
Glossa: S 920410

11:57am  Grieg, Edvard: Nocturne Op. 54 #4
Andsnes, Leif Ove, piano
Virgin: 59300

12:02pm  Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Swan Lake:  Odette
/The Heim Duo
Heim, Bret, guitar
Heim, Annette, flute
Centaur: 2559

12:00pm  Anonymous/Traditional: The First Noel
Willcocks, Sir David/Graham Ashton Brass Ensemble
Bach Choir
Trumpeters, Fanfare
Scott, John, organ
Chandos: 8973

12:03pm  Lane, Philip: Three Christmas Pictures
Sutherland, Gavin/Royal Ballet Sinfonia
Marco Polo: 225185

12:15pm  Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Children’s Christmas Song
Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir
Naxos: 572102

12:19pm  Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Wassail Song
Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir
Naxos: 572102

12:21pm  Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Bethlehem City
Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir
Naxos: 572102

12:26pm  Vaughan Williams, Ralph: God Bless This Master
Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir
Naxos: 572102

12:34pm  SVENDSEN: Romeo and Juliet, Fantasy  Op 18
Ruud, Ole Kristian/Trondheim Symphony
Virgin: 45128

12:52pm  PACHELBEL, CHARLES T: Magnificat
/Canadian Brass
CBS: 39035

12:56pm  Brahms, Johannes: Hungarian Dance #10 in E
Alsop, Marin/London Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 557429

12:58pm  WALTON, William: Henry V: Touch Her Soft Lips & Part
Litton, Andrew/Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra
London: 448134

1:00pm  Chopin, Frédéric: Ballade #1 in g (Op 23)
Licad, Cecile, piano
MusicMaster: B000000FRV

1:09pm  Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Symphony #39 in E-Flat (K 543) – 2. Andante con moto
Fey, Thomas/Mannheim Mozart Orchestra
Profil: PH-05047

1:16pm  Beethoven, Ludwig van: String Quartet # 7 in F “Razumovsky #1” (Op 59/1)
/Takacs Quartet
Decca: 470847

1:56pm  Rachmaninoff, Sergei: Songs (Op 21) – 7. It’s Peaceful Here aka “Where Beauty Dwells”
Gergiev, Valery/Orchestra of the Marinsky Theater
Netrebko, Anna, soprano
Deutsche Grammo: B0008153

1:58pm  Bizet, Georges: Jeux d’Enfants, Op. 22 “Trumpet and Drum”
West, Martin/San Francisco Ballet Orchestra
Reference: RR-131

2:00pm  Mendelssohn, Felix: Violin Concerto in e (Op 64)
Masur, Kurt/Gewandhausorchester Leipzig
Mutter, Anne-Sophie, violin
Deutsche Grammo: B0012533

2:26pm  RAMEAU, Jean-Phillippe: Dardanus – suite
McGegan, Nicholas/Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra
Conifer: 51313

2:57pm  Handel, George Frideric: Harpsichord Suite #11 in d: Sarabande
Williams, John, guitar
CBS: 45738

2:57pm  RIMSKY-KORSAKOV: Novellette
Fingerhut, Margaret, piano
Chandos: 8439

3:00pm  Anonymous/Traditional: Wexford Carol
/The King’s Singers
Angel/EMI: 49909

3:05pm  CLEMENTI, Muzio: Symphony #1 in C WO  32
Bamert, Matthias/London Mozart Players
Chandos: 9234

3:31pm  ANDERSON, LEROY: Suite of Carols for String Orchestra
Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra
Naxos: 559621

3:43pm  Chopin, Frédéric: Fantaisie in F Minor, Op. 49
Lugansky, Nikolai, piano
Onyx: 4049

3:57pm  Bach, Johann Sebastian: Violin Partita #2 in d  BWV 1004: Courante
Jansen, Janine, violin
Decca: B0009905

3:57pm  GINASTERA: Estancia – Rodeo (from Scene 3)
Ben-Dor, Gisele/London Symphony Orchestra
Naxos: 570999

4:00pm  Franck, Cesar: Panis Angelicus
Petersen, Edward/Washington Winds
Walking Frog: 129

4:05pm  Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Divertimento #3 in F “Salzburg Symphony #3” (K 138)
/Ensemble Wien
Sony Classical: 47672

4:19pm  PFITZNER: The Christmas Elf – Overture
Flor, Claus Peter/Munich Radio Orchestra
CPO: 777 155

4:30pm  Corelli, Arcangelo: Concerto Grosso # 6 in F Op 6/6
/Ensemble 415
Harmonia Mundi: 901406/07

4:49pm  Bellini, Vincenzo: Norma – Casta Diva
Thibaudet, Jean-Yves, piano
Decca: B0008431

4:57pm  GOUNOD: Faust: Ballet Music: 6. Variations du miroir (Allegretto)
Marriner, Sir Neville/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields
Philips: 462125

4:57pm  Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Why?
Osadchy, Eugene, cello
Markina, Anastasia, piano
Bolo Classique: 8010

5:00pm  HONEGGER: All Nations Praise the Lord (from Christmas Cantata)
Jurowski, Vladimir/London Philharmonic
Maltman, Christopher
LPO: LPO-058

5:06pm  MOZART, Leopold: Trombone Concerto in G
Trudel, Alain/Northern Sinfonia
Trudel, Alain, trombone
Naxos: 553831

5:19pm  arr. Schwab: I Wonder As I Wander
Schwab, Jacqueline, piano
Dorian: 90275

5:28pm  Rossini, Gioachino: William Tell – Overture
Schippers, Thomas/Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra
MMG (Vox): 10045

5:42pm  arr. Breiner, Peter: Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow
Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic Orchestra
Naxos: 550301

5:48pm  Copland, Aaron: Symphony #3 – 2. Allegro molto
Mata, Eduardo/Dallas Symphony Orchestra
Angel/EMI: 64304

5:57pm  ALBINONI, Tomaso: Concerto a cinque Op. 9 No. 2 Casanova Soundtrack
Kompaneck, Sonny/Hollywood Studio Symphony
Hollywood Recor: 62575

5:57pm  ROMAN: Drottningholm Music: 15. Grave
Halstead, Anthony/Uppsala Chamber Orchestra
Naxos: 553733

6:00pm  VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Chanticleer Holiday Medley 2
/Chanticleer
Teldec: 4509

6:19pm  BACH, C.P.E.: Symphony #5 in b WQ  182
Rolla, Janos/Franz Liszt Chamber Orchestra
Teldec: 42843

6:34pm  Dvorak, Antonin: Othello Overture (Op 93)
Gunzenhauser, Stephen/BBC Philharmonic
Naxos: 550600

6:53pm  Sharpe, Carlyle: Flourishes
Wachner, Julian/Nat’l Capital Brass and Percussion Ens.
Dorian: 92117

6:57pm  Chopin, Frédéric: Prelude #9 in E Op 28
Zhang, Haochen, piano
Harmonia Mundi: 907506

6:57pm  COUPERIN, FRANCOIS: Duo Viola da Gamba & Dbl Bass in G 1. Vivement
Dohler, Rolf, viola da gamba
Sanderling, Barbara, doublebas
ArsVivendi: 2100196

7:00pm  PROGRAM: Exploring Music
/more at http://exploringmusic.wfmt.com/
Program:

8:00pm  Handel, George Frideric: And the Glory of the Lord
Groves, Sir Charles/Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
Biggs, E. Power, organ
CBS: 45631

8:03pm  Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Capriccio Italien (Op 45)
Gibson, Sir Alexander/London Symphony Orchestra
Chesky Rec: 12

8:21pm  Various: Xmas Medley: One December/Rise Up/Drummer Boy/Jingle Bells/Three Ships
Craig Jessop, Director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra
The King’s Singers
Mormon Tabernacle Choir: 5007325

8:33pm  Beethoven, Ludwig van: 12 Variations on Handel’s “See here the conquering hero comes”
Onczay, Csaba, cello
Jando, Jeno, piano
Naxos: 550479

8:49pm  Mendelssohn, Felix: Ruy Blas Overture (Op 95)
Flor, Claus Peter/Bamberg Symphony
RCA: 7905

8:58pm  Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Cassation in G K   63 3. Andante
Paillard, Jean-Francois/Paillard Chamber Orchestra
Erato: 88101

8:58pm  Orff, Carl: Carmina Burana: Dance On the Lawn
Shaw, Robert/Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Telarc: 80321

9:00pm  BURT, ALFRED: Festival of Carols
Bankhead, LTC James/USAF Symphony Orchestra
Altissimo: 5552

9:14pm  Haydn, Franz Joseph: Symphony #  1 in D
Shepherd, Adrian/Cantilena
Chandos: 8737

9:25pm  ARNOLD, MALCOLM: Commonwealth Christmas Overture written for BBC show for 25th ann of 1st
Arnold, Malcolm/London Philharmonic Orchestra
Reference: 48

9:49pm  LULLY: Le Mariage Force: Suite
Pederson, Ilonna/New York Kammermusiker
Dorian: 90189

9:57pm  MARIANELLI: Pride and Prejudice – Dawn
Thibaudet, Jean-Yves, piano
Decca: B0007340

9:57pm  Byrd, William: The Earle of Salisbury’s Pavane
Howarth, Elgar/Philip Jones Brass Ensemble
Decca: B0000807

10:00pm  VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Christmas Celebration – Assorted Carols 6
/Harvard University Choir
MusicMasters: 67077

10:22pm  WEBER, C.M.: Piano Concerto #1 in C (Op 11)
Wit, Antoni/Polish Radio Nat’l Sym. Orch.
Drewnowski, Marek, piano
EuropaMusi: 350238

10:48pm  ERSKINE: Periodical Overture #17 in E-Flat
Lea-Cox, Graham/Hanover Band
ASV: 216

10:58pm  Mussorgsky, Modest: Pictures at an Exhibition: 8. Samuel Goldenberg & Schmuyle
Shuhatovich, Zoya, piano
HPR: 001

10:58pm  GOUNOD: Faust: Ballet Music: 1. Dance of the Nubians (Waltz, allegretto)
Marriner, Sir Neville/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields
Philips: 462125

11:00pm  PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff
/Playlist: http://www.wfmt.com/wfmt-radio-network/classical-programming/beethoven-network/
: