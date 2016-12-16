Music played for: 12/14/2016

12:00am PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff

Playlist: http://www.wfmt.com/wfmt-radio-network/classical-programming/beethoven-network/

6:00am Traditional: Veni Emmanuel

/Silverwood Quartet

Flying Frog: 0402

6:06am Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Flute Quartet #2 in G (K 285a)

Rampal, Jean-Pierre, flute

Stern, Isaac, violin

Rostropovich, Mstislav, cello

Accardo, Salvatore, viola

CBS: 42320

6:17am Chopin, Frédéric: Waltz No. 1 in A-Flat Major (Op. 34)

Shuhatovich, Zoya, piano

HPR: 001

6:26am MORLEY, ANGELA: Christmas Night Medley

Williams, John/Boston Pops Orchestra

Sony Classical: 48232

6:36am TELEMANN, Georg Phillip: Ouverture in F “Alster Overture”: 1. Ouverture

Pickett, Philip/New London Consort

Decca: 455621

6:48am Debussy, Claude: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Jarvi, Paavo/Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

Telarc: 80617

6:58am CLEMENTI, Muzio: Sonatina in F Major, Op. 36 #4 – 2.

Shelley, Howard, piano

Hyperion: 67814

6:58am Rachmaninoff, Sergei: They Answered

Osadchy, Eugene, cello

Markina, Anastasia, piano

Bolo Classique: 8010

7:00am Traditional Christmas: Angels We Have Heard on High

Flummerfelt, Joseph/Westminster Choir

Gothic: 49047

7:06am Vivaldi, Antonio: Concerto in C RV 425

/I Musici

Romero, Pepe, guitar

Philips: 434082

7:14am Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Suite for Viola & Orchestra, II. Carol

Trevor, Kirk/Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra

Schotten, Yizhak, viola

Crystal: 837

7:21am VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Christmas Medley (arr. Catherine Wilson)

Wilson, Catherine, piano

Armin, Adele, violin

Mendelssohn, Jack, cello

Soundworks: 2006

7:31am Sousa, John Philip: Who’s Who in Navy Blue

Smith, Leonard B./The Detroit Concert Band

Walking Frog: 301

7:37am Haydn, Franz Joseph: Cello Concerto #1 in C (Hob VIIb:1) 1. Moderato

Creswick, Bradley/Northern Sinfonia of England

Meneses, Antonio, cello

AVIE: 2176

7:48am Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Hamlet Fantasy Overture Op 67

Simon, Geoffrey/London Symphony Orchestra

Chandos: 8311

7:58am Beethoven, Ludwig van: Piano Sonata in E, op 109 2. Prestissimo

Hess, Dame Myra, piano

Philips: 456832

7:58am A Lady (18th c.): Lesson VI in D 3. Minuet

Harbach, Barbara, harpsichord

Gasparo: 281

8:00am Handel, George Frideric: Messiah (HWV 56) – 42. Hallelujah Chorus

Leppard, Raymond/English Chamber Orchestra

Worcester Cathedral Choir

CBS: 45738

8:07am BACH, C.P.E.: Orchestral Symphony #4 in G (Wq 183/4) (H 666)

Haenchen, Hartmut/CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra

Capriccio: 10175

8:17am Copland, Aaron: Quiet City (1940)

Marriner, Sir Neville/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields

Nicklin, Celia, english horn

Laird, Michael, trumpet

Decca: 4758237

8:30am Corelli, Arcangelo: Concerto Grosso #8 in g “Christmas Concerto” (Op 6/8)

Pinnock, Trevor/The English Concert

Archiv: 435262

8:47am Paganini, Niccolo: Violin Concerto #1 in D (Op 6) – 3. Rondo

/Orchestra of the Carlo Felice Theater in

Quarta, Massimo, Paganini’s vi

Dynamic: A 260

8:58am GOSSEC, Francois-Joseph: Gavotte

Kapp, Richard/Philharmonia Virtuosi of NY

Laws, Hubert, flute

CBS: 37216

8:58am Golijov, Osvaldo: Youth Without Youth – Love Lost: Veronica

Popa, Radu/Bucharest Metropolitan Orchestra

Deutsche Grammo: 4776603

9:00am Satie, Erik: Gnossienne #4

Barton Stewart, Ian

Custom: 0001

9:02am Bach, Johann Sebastian: Goldberg Variations (BWV 988) – Variation 24 (Canon on the octave)

Rachlin, Julian, violin

Imai, Nobuko, viola

Maisky, Mischa, cello

Deutsche Grammo: 4476378

9:05am Haydn, Michael: Divertimento for Viola, Cello, & Dbl Bas in E-Flat 3. Presto

Lochel, Helmut, viola

Dohler, Rolf, cello

Sanderling, Barbara, doublebas

ArsVivendi: 2100196

9:09am Strauss, Johann II: Joke Polka Op 72 Scherz Polka

/Gaudier Ensemble

Hyperion: 67169

9:12am Faure, Gabriel: Berceuse in D (Op 16)

Midori, violin

McDonald, Robert, piano

Sony Classical: 52568

9:16am Brahms, Johannes: Symphony #4 in e (Op 98)

Reiner, Fritz/Royal Philharmonic

Chesky Rec: 6

9:57am RAYMOND: Maske in Blau – The Juliska of Budapest

Rieu, Andre/Strauss Orchestra of Vienna

Denon: 17572

9:57am MANCINI: Pink Panther Theme

Kunzel, Erich/Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

Telarc: 80401

10:00am VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Bells of Christmas Medley

Jessop, Craig/Orchestra at Temple Square

Mormon Tabernacle Choir

Mormon Tabernac: M 711

10:04am Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Piano Concerto #12 in A, K. 414

/Cecilia String Quartet

Nagano, Karen Kei, piano

Analekta: 28765

10:31am Haydn, Franz Joseph: Symphony # 86 in D (Hob. I:86)

Rattle, Sir Simon/City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra

Angel/EMI: 55509

10:57am Beethoven, Ludwig van: Ruins of Athens (Op 113) – Turkish March

Fiedler, Arthur/Boston Pops Orchestra

RCA: 61249

10:57am Schumann, Robert: Fantasiestuecke Op. 12 6. Fabel

Yang, Joyce, piano

Avie: 2261

11:00am Respighi, Ottorino: Church Windows

Simon, Geoffrey/Philharmonia Orchestra

Chandos: 8317

11:31am Bach, Johann Sebastian: Orchestral Suite #1 in C (BWV 1066)

Pommer, Max/New Bach Colleg. Mus. Leipzig

Capriccio: 10011

11:57am Abel, Carl Friedrich: The Drexel Manuscript – 12. Fuga

Pandolfo, Paolo, viola da gamb

Glossa: S 920410

11:57am Grieg, Edvard: Nocturne Op. 54 #4

Andsnes, Leif Ove, piano

Virgin: 59300

12:02pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Swan Lake: Odette

/The Heim Duo

Heim, Bret, guitar

Heim, Annette, flute

Centaur: 2559

12:00pm Anonymous/Traditional: The First Noel

Willcocks, Sir David/Graham Ashton Brass Ensemble

Bach Choir

Trumpeters, Fanfare

Scott, John, organ

Chandos: 8973

12:03pm Lane, Philip: Three Christmas Pictures

Sutherland, Gavin/Royal Ballet Sinfonia

Marco Polo: 225185

12:15pm Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Children’s Christmas Song

Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir

Naxos: 572102

12:19pm Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Wassail Song

Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir

Naxos: 572102

12:21pm Vaughan Williams, Ralph: Bethlehem City

Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir

Naxos: 572102

12:26pm Vaughan Williams, Ralph: God Bless This Master

Wetton, Hilary Devon/City of London Choir

Naxos: 572102

12:34pm SVENDSEN: Romeo and Juliet, Fantasy Op 18

Ruud, Ole Kristian/Trondheim Symphony

Virgin: 45128

12:52pm PACHELBEL, CHARLES T: Magnificat

/Canadian Brass

CBS: 39035

12:56pm Brahms, Johannes: Hungarian Dance #10 in E

Alsop, Marin/London Philharmonic Orchestra

Naxos: 557429

12:58pm WALTON, William: Henry V: Touch Her Soft Lips & Part

Litton, Andrew/Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra

London: 448134

1:00pm Chopin, Frédéric: Ballade #1 in g (Op 23)

Licad, Cecile, piano

MusicMaster: B000000FRV

1:09pm Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Symphony #39 in E-Flat (K 543) – 2. Andante con moto

Fey, Thomas/Mannheim Mozart Orchestra

Profil: PH-05047

1:16pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: String Quartet # 7 in F “Razumovsky #1” (Op 59/1)

/Takacs Quartet

Decca: 470847

1:56pm Rachmaninoff, Sergei: Songs (Op 21) – 7. It’s Peaceful Here aka “Where Beauty Dwells”

Gergiev, Valery/Orchestra of the Marinsky Theater

Netrebko, Anna, soprano

Deutsche Grammo: B0008153

1:58pm Bizet, Georges: Jeux d’Enfants, Op. 22 “Trumpet and Drum”

West, Martin/San Francisco Ballet Orchestra

Reference: RR-131

2:00pm Mendelssohn, Felix: Violin Concerto in e (Op 64)

Masur, Kurt/Gewandhausorchester Leipzig

Mutter, Anne-Sophie, violin

Deutsche Grammo: B0012533

2:26pm RAMEAU, Jean-Phillippe: Dardanus – suite

McGegan, Nicholas/Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra

Conifer: 51313

2:57pm Handel, George Frideric: Harpsichord Suite #11 in d: Sarabande

Williams, John, guitar

CBS: 45738

2:57pm RIMSKY-KORSAKOV: Novellette

Fingerhut, Margaret, piano

Chandos: 8439

3:00pm Anonymous/Traditional: Wexford Carol

/The King’s Singers

Angel/EMI: 49909

3:05pm CLEMENTI, Muzio: Symphony #1 in C WO 32

Bamert, Matthias/London Mozart Players

Chandos: 9234

3:31pm ANDERSON, LEROY: Suite of Carols for String Orchestra

Slatkin, Leonard/BBC Concert Orchestra

Naxos: 559621

3:43pm Chopin, Frédéric: Fantaisie in F Minor, Op. 49

Lugansky, Nikolai, piano

Onyx: 4049

3:57pm Bach, Johann Sebastian: Violin Partita #2 in d BWV 1004: Courante

Jansen, Janine, violin

Decca: B0009905

3:57pm GINASTERA: Estancia – Rodeo (from Scene 3)

Ben-Dor, Gisele/London Symphony Orchestra

Naxos: 570999

4:00pm Franck, Cesar: Panis Angelicus

Petersen, Edward/Washington Winds

Walking Frog: 129

4:05pm Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Divertimento #3 in F “Salzburg Symphony #3” (K 138)

/Ensemble Wien

Sony Classical: 47672

4:19pm PFITZNER: The Christmas Elf – Overture

Flor, Claus Peter/Munich Radio Orchestra

CPO: 777 155

4:30pm Corelli, Arcangelo: Concerto Grosso # 6 in F Op 6/6

/Ensemble 415

Harmonia Mundi: 901406/07

4:49pm Bellini, Vincenzo: Norma – Casta Diva

Thibaudet, Jean-Yves, piano

Decca: B0008431

4:57pm GOUNOD: Faust: Ballet Music: 6. Variations du miroir (Allegretto)

Marriner, Sir Neville/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields

Philips: 462125

4:57pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Why?

Osadchy, Eugene, cello

Markina, Anastasia, piano

Bolo Classique: 8010

5:00pm HONEGGER: All Nations Praise the Lord (from Christmas Cantata)

Jurowski, Vladimir/London Philharmonic

Maltman, Christopher

LPO: LPO-058

5:06pm MOZART, Leopold: Trombone Concerto in G

Trudel, Alain/Northern Sinfonia

Trudel, Alain, trombone

Naxos: 553831

5:19pm arr. Schwab: I Wonder As I Wander

Schwab, Jacqueline, piano

Dorian: 90275

5:28pm Rossini, Gioachino: William Tell – Overture

Schippers, Thomas/Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

MMG (Vox): 10045

5:42pm arr. Breiner, Peter: Rise Up, Shepherd, and Follow

Breiner, Peter/CSSR State Philharmonic Orchestra

Naxos: 550301

5:48pm Copland, Aaron: Symphony #3 – 2. Allegro molto

Mata, Eduardo/Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Angel/EMI: 64304

5:57pm ALBINONI, Tomaso: Concerto a cinque Op. 9 No. 2 Casanova Soundtrack

Kompaneck, Sonny/Hollywood Studio Symphony

Hollywood Recor: 62575

5:57pm ROMAN: Drottningholm Music: 15. Grave

Halstead, Anthony/Uppsala Chamber Orchestra

Naxos: 553733

6:00pm VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Chanticleer Holiday Medley 2

/Chanticleer

Teldec: 4509

6:19pm BACH, C.P.E.: Symphony #5 in b WQ 182

Rolla, Janos/Franz Liszt Chamber Orchestra

Teldec: 42843

6:34pm Dvorak, Antonin: Othello Overture (Op 93)

Gunzenhauser, Stephen/BBC Philharmonic

Naxos: 550600

6:53pm Sharpe, Carlyle: Flourishes

Wachner, Julian/Nat’l Capital Brass and Percussion Ens.

Dorian: 92117

6:57pm Chopin, Frédéric: Prelude #9 in E Op 28

Zhang, Haochen, piano

Harmonia Mundi: 907506

6:57pm COUPERIN, FRANCOIS: Duo Viola da Gamba & Dbl Bass in G 1. Vivement

Dohler, Rolf, viola da gamba

Sanderling, Barbara, doublebas

ArsVivendi: 2100196

7:00pm PROGRAM: Exploring Music

/more at http://exploringmusic.wfmt.com/

Program:

8:00pm Handel, George Frideric: And the Glory of the Lord

Groves, Sir Charles/Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Biggs, E. Power, organ

CBS: 45631

8:03pm Tchaikovsky, Pyotr Ilyich: Capriccio Italien (Op 45)

Gibson, Sir Alexander/London Symphony Orchestra

Chesky Rec: 12

8:21pm Various: Xmas Medley: One December/Rise Up/Drummer Boy/Jingle Bells/Three Ships

Craig Jessop, Director/Mormon Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra

The King’s Singers

Mormon Tabernacle Choir: 5007325

8:33pm Beethoven, Ludwig van: 12 Variations on Handel’s “See here the conquering hero comes”

Onczay, Csaba, cello

Jando, Jeno, piano

Naxos: 550479

8:49pm Mendelssohn, Felix: Ruy Blas Overture (Op 95)

Flor, Claus Peter/Bamberg Symphony

RCA: 7905

8:58pm Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus: Cassation in G K 63 3. Andante

Paillard, Jean-Francois/Paillard Chamber Orchestra

Erato: 88101

8:58pm Orff, Carl: Carmina Burana: Dance On the Lawn

Shaw, Robert/Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Telarc: 80321

9:00pm BURT, ALFRED: Festival of Carols

Bankhead, LTC James/USAF Symphony Orchestra

Altissimo: 5552

9:14pm Haydn, Franz Joseph: Symphony # 1 in D

Shepherd, Adrian/Cantilena

Chandos: 8737

9:25pm ARNOLD, MALCOLM: Commonwealth Christmas Overture written for BBC show for 25th ann of 1st

Arnold, Malcolm/London Philharmonic Orchestra

Reference: 48

9:49pm LULLY: Le Mariage Force: Suite

Pederson, Ilonna/New York Kammermusiker

Dorian: 90189

9:57pm MARIANELLI: Pride and Prejudice – Dawn

Thibaudet, Jean-Yves, piano

Decca: B0007340

9:57pm Byrd, William: The Earle of Salisbury’s Pavane

Howarth, Elgar/Philip Jones Brass Ensemble

Decca: B0000807

10:00pm VARIOUS COMPOSERS: Christmas Celebration – Assorted Carols 6

/Harvard University Choir

MusicMasters: 67077

10:22pm WEBER, C.M.: Piano Concerto #1 in C (Op 11)

Wit, Antoni/Polish Radio Nat’l Sym. Orch.

Drewnowski, Marek, piano

EuropaMusi: 350238

10:48pm ERSKINE: Periodical Overture #17 in E-Flat

Lea-Cox, Graham/Hanover Band

ASV: 216

10:58pm Mussorgsky, Modest: Pictures at an Exhibition: 8. Samuel Goldenberg & Schmuyle

Shuhatovich, Zoya, piano

HPR: 001

10:58pm GOUNOD: Faust: Ballet Music: 1. Dance of the Nubians (Waltz, allegretto)

Marriner, Sir Neville/Academy of St. Martin-in-the-Fields

Philips: 462125

11:00pm PROGRAM: Through the Night with Peter Van De Graaff

/Playlist: http://www.wfmt.com/wfmt-radio-network/classical-programming/beethoven-network/

: